1
Astro Poets
Astro Poets
poetry | astrology | mystery
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
2
Cheryl Strayed
Cheryl Strayed
If you need some Dear Sugar in your life, get it here! Paying subscribers will receive the Dear Sugar Letter once a month and they'll also receive Cheryl Strayed's regular newsletter, which is free to all subscribers, and published several times a year.
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
3
Garrison Keillor and Friends
Garrison Keillor and Friends
This newsletter will include observational humor, gratitude, small doses of advice, memories of heroic persons I knew up close, reminiscence about ordinary life back before Twitter and thoughts about American life and other pleasures.
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
4
Patti Smith
Patti Smith
The reader is my notebook
Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
5
Tom Ryan, Author
Tom Ryan, Author
The writing life in Northern New England.
Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
6
Gunnars Rundbrief
Gunnars Rundbrief
Philosophie, Literatur und Kultur mit Gunnar Kaiser
By Gunnar Kaiser · Hundreds of subscribers · €5/month
7
History, etc
History, etc
Notes on what I'm reading, writing, filming and thinking
By Dan Jones · Hundreds of subscribers · £5/month
8
Signal Fire
Signal Fire
FREE weekly meditations, poetry, photography, community, virtual book readings, and musings on life, the universe, and everything from Tyler Knott Gregson
By Tyler Knott Gregson · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
9
ASK MOLLY
ASK MOLLY
Reflections on longing, confusion, and joy by essayist and Ask Polly advice columnist Heather Havrilesky.
By Heather Havrilesky · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
10
Agents and Books
Agents and Books
The FAQ on how to find an agent and how to write books, all in one place.
By Kate McKean · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
11
Letters of Note
Letters of Note
A regular newsletter about history's most interesting letters, delivered to your inbox.
By Shaun Usher · Hundreds of subscribers · £4/month
12
How to Glow in the Dark
How to Glow in the Dark
Book publishing advice and community for authors of fiction and nonfiction, written by the agents at Neon Literary.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5.99/month
13
Permanent Retrograde
Permanent Retrograde
Happiness, sadness, lies and everything in between. No recipes.
By Kelly Oxford · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
14
The Wazzock's Review
The Wazzock's Review
👄💊🕳Criticism, argument, fiction, pastiche, and purest goof, from Grace Lavery. 🕳💊👄
By Grace Lavery 🐬 · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
15
Modern Loss
Modern Loss
Candid conversation and community on the long arc of loss and resilience. Beginners welcome. Subscribe now for exclusive content.
Hundreds of subscribers · $8/month
16
Book Post
Book Post
Bite-sized book reviews by distinguished and engaging writers, direct to readers‘ in boxes
By Ann Kjellberg · Hundreds of subscribers · $5.99/month
17
My Sexy Little Email
My Sexy Little Email
weekly poetry & things from cat cohen
By Catherine Cohen · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
18
The Commonplace
The Commonplace
Literature and Flâneury. The Via Contemplativa. The theory and practice of idleness.
By Thomas J Bevan · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
19
utopian drivel
utopian drivel
weekly essays on sex, history, memory and more, by Huw Lemmey
By Huw Lemmey · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
20
astrology for writers
astrology for writers
plan your writing, revising, and pitching with the month's astrology. new & full moon writing horoscopes, monthly interviews with writers about spirituality, and more.
By Jeanna Kadlec · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
21
the utter
the utter
a shapeshifting journal by Yrsa Daley-Ward
By Yrsa Daley-Ward · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
22
One More Question
One More Question
Inspiration and opportunities for freelance writers who want to make it work.
By Britany Robinson · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
23
Lit Mag News Roundup
Lit Mag News Roundup
Latest News in Lit Mag Publishing
By Becky Tuch · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
24
An Irritable Métis
An Irritable Métis
Email newsletter from Chris La Tray, enrolled member of the the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, author of "One-Sentence Journal: Short Poems and Essays from the World at Large," and the forthcoming "Becoming Little Shell" from Milkweed Editions.
By Chris La Tray · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
25
Fingers
Fingers
A newsletter by Dave Infante about drinking culture, being online, and beyond.
By Dave Infante · Hundreds of subscribers · $8/month
