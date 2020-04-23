Sign in
Find great things to read
Browse top publications, find writers you follow, or search by topic.
1
Astro Poets
poetry | astrology | mystery
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
2
Cheryl Strayed
If you need some Dear Sugar in your life, get it here! Paying subscribers will receive the Dear Sugar Letter once a month and they'll also receive Cheryl Strayed's regular newsletter, which is free to all subscribers, and published several times a year.
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
3
Garrison Keillor and Friends
This newsletter will include observational humor, gratitude, small doses of advice, memories of heroic persons I knew up close, reminiscence about ordinary life back before Twitter and thoughts about American life and other pleasures.
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
4
Patti Smith
The reader is my notebook
Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
5
Tom Ryan, Author
The writing life in Northern New England.
Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
6
Gunnars Rundbrief
Philosophie, Literatur und Kultur mit Gunnar Kaiser
By Gunnar Kaiser · Hundreds of subscribers · €5/month
7
History, etc
Notes on what I'm reading, writing, filming and thinking
By Dan Jones · Hundreds of subscribers · £5/month
8
Signal Fire
FREE weekly meditations, poetry, photography, community, virtual book readings, and musings on life, the universe, and everything from Tyler Knott Gregson
By Tyler Knott Gregson · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
9
ASK MOLLY
Reflections on longing, confusion, and joy by essayist and Ask Polly advice columnist Heather Havrilesky.
By Heather Havrilesky · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
10
Agents and Books
The FAQ on how to find an agent and how to write books, all in one place.
By Kate McKean · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
11
Letters of Note
A regular newsletter about history's most interesting letters, delivered to your inbox.
By Shaun Usher · Hundreds of subscribers · £4/month
12
How to Glow in the Dark
Book publishing advice and community for authors of fiction and nonfiction, written by the agents at Neon Literary.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5.99/month
13
Permanent Retrograde
Happiness, sadness, lies and everything in between. No recipes.
By Kelly Oxford · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
14
The Wazzock's Review
👄💊🕳Criticism, argument, fiction, pastiche, and purest goof, from Grace Lavery. 🕳💊👄
By Grace Lavery 🐬 · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
15
Modern Loss
Candid conversation and community on the long arc of loss and resilience. Beginners welcome. Subscribe now for exclusive content.
Hundreds of subscribers · $8/month
16
Book Post
Bite-sized book reviews by distinguished and engaging writers, direct to readers‘ in boxes
By Ann Kjellberg · Hundreds of subscribers · $5.99/month
17
My Sexy Little Email
weekly poetry & things from cat cohen
By Catherine Cohen · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
18
The Commonplace
Literature and Flâneury. The Via Contemplativa. The theory and practice of idleness.
By Thomas J Bevan · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
19
utopian drivel
weekly essays on sex, history, memory and more, by Huw Lemmey
By Huw Lemmey · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
20
astrology for writers
plan your writing, revising, and pitching with the month's astrology. new & full moon writing horoscopes, monthly interviews with writers about spirituality, and more.
By Jeanna Kadlec · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
21
the utter
a shapeshifting journal by Yrsa Daley-Ward
By Yrsa Daley-Ward · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
22
One More Question
Inspiration and opportunities for freelance writers who want to make it work.
By Britany Robinson · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
23
Lit Mag News Roundup
Latest News in Lit Mag Publishing
By Becky Tuch · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
24
An Irritable Métis
Email newsletter from Chris La Tray, enrolled member of the the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, author of "One-Sentence Journal: Short Poems and Essays from the World at Large," and the forthcoming "Becoming Little Shell" from Milkweed Editions.
By Chris La Tray · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
25
Fingers
A newsletter by Dave Infante about drinking culture, being online, and beyond.
By Dave Infante · Hundreds of subscribers · $8/month
