Sign in
Start writing
Resources
Resource center
Help center
Guide to going paid
Substack Grow
Substack Health
Events
Writers
Switch to Substack
Go paid
For podcasts
For bloggers
For finance writers
For comic creators
For food writers
For local news
Readers
Discover
Featured
Substack Reader
Menu
Readers
Discover
Featured
Writers
Switch to Substack
Go paid
For podcasts
For bloggers
For finance writers
For comic creators
For food writers
For local news
Resources
Resource center
Help center
Guide to going paid
Substack Grow
Substack Health
Events
Find great things to read
Browse top publications, find writers you follow, or search by topic.
Find writers I follow
Top paid
·
All
1
Astral Codex Ten
P(A|B) = [P(A)*P(B|A)]/P(B), all the rest is commentary.
By Scott Alexander · Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
2
The Microdose
A newsletter from the U.C. Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics
Launched 6 months ago
3
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Conversations on genetics, history, politics, books, culture and evolution
Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
4
News from Those Nerdy Girls
We are an all-woman team of researchers and clinicians whose mission is to educate and empower individuals to successfully navigate science and health information.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
5
Offerings
Exploring the human experience with the images of Pamela Colman Smith's Tarot as a guide
By Jessica Dore · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
6
The Whippet
Science, history, weirdness and 0% contemporary politics because oh my god sometimes you need a break
By McKinley Valentine · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
7
SciSchmooze
Weekly summary of the best science events in the Bay Area
By Kishore Hari · Launched 10 months ago
8
Privatdozent
A weekly newsletter (and podcast!) featuring stories from the lives of Gödel, Turing, Einstein, von Neumann, Ramanujan, Heisenberg and many others!
By Jørgen Veisdal · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
9
Kraftsport och vetenskap - med Mathias Zachau
Ett nyhetsbrev om forskning, trender och spaningar från styrketräningens vidunderliga värld. Kortfattat, konkret och evidensbaserat.
By Mathias Zachau från Kraftsport och Vetenskap · Launched 5 months ago · €5/month
10
Science Writing News Roundup
The latest news, opportunities, resources, videos, advice, and events related to science writing and science journalism.
By Marianna Limas · Launched 3 years ago
11
OnePerfect Shift
Shift your mind, anytime.
By Dr. Sean Sullivan · Launched 5 months ago
12
The Galaxy Report
Your weekly fix of all things cosmic
Launched 10 months ago
13
The SciCommer
The SciCommer brings you the latest news from science communication around the globe in one email. It's for anyone in research or practice. Sign up for the free weekly email. It arrives in your inbox every Tuesday.
By Heather Doran · Launched a year ago · £5/month
14
Verified by Metafact
Don't get misinformed. We ask real experts to verify the facts so you can live smarter and healthier.
Launched 3 years ago
15
Street Smart Naturalist: Notes on People, Place, and the PNW
Stories about the Pacific Northwest, its People, Flora, and Fauna
By David B. Williams · Launched 10 months ago
16
Julius Ruechel
Perspective, in your inbox. Because the discovery of truth in science and democracy depends on nuanced details and vigorous debate.
Launched 7 months ago
17
This Week in Birding
Everything you need to know about birds in Chicago. By becoming a paid subscriber, you help create a world where documentary films like "Monty and Rose" and "Monty and Rose 2" are possible.
By Bob Dolgan · Launched a year ago · $7/month
18
All Growth
How to help ourselves and others, especially children, grow.
By Azhar Fateh · Launched 9 months ago · $10/month
19
Everything Is Amazing
A newsletter about seeing more, feeling more, and asking better questions. Curiosity makes everything better - but can it be *learned*? Let's find out.
By Mike Sowden · Launched a year ago · $6/month
20
Tom’s Newsletter
Regular updates on radicular pain and cauda equina syndrome research! By @thomas_jesson
By Tom Jesson · Launched 2 years ago
21
This week in Mathematical Oncology
"This week in Mathematical Oncology" -- the weekly email newsletter
Launched a year ago
22
Brain Lenses
Essays about how we see the world, ourselves, and each other.
By Colin Wright · Launched 2 years ago · $5/month
23
Gyandemic
Science and society
By Anirban Mahapatra · Launched a year ago
24
The Cosmic Companion
News, history and the future of astronomy and space exploration, delivered in an easy-to-understand style, with a dash of fun.
By James Maynard · Launched 2 years ago · $5/month
25
Reading Research Recap Newsletter
Short summaries of the latest reading research studies!
By Neena M. Saha · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
Top paid
·
All
Featured
Culture
Politics
Technology
Business
Finance
Food & Drink
Podcasts
Sports
Faith
News
Music
Comics
Crypto
Art & Illustration
Climate
Read
Discover
Featured
Substack Reader
Top in culture
Top podcasts
Top in food & drink
Top in finance
Top in sports
Top in politics
Top in technology
Top in faith
Top in business
Writers
Switch to Substack
Go paid
For podcasts
For bloggers
For finance writers
For comic creators
For food writers
For local news
Company
About
Help
Jobs
Blog
Contact
Resources
Resource center
Help center
Guide to going paid
Substack Grow
Substack Health
Events
Substack is the home for great writing.
© 2021 Substack Inc.
See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts