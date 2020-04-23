Start writing
1
Astral Codex Ten
Astral Codex Ten
P(A|B) = [P(A)*P(B|A)]/P(B), all the rest is commentary.
By Scott Alexander · Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
2
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Conversations on genetics, history, politics, books, culture and evolution
Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
3
Offerings
Offerings
Exploring the human experience with the images of Pamela Colman Smith's Tarot as a guide
By Jessica Dore · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
4
Runāt ar Gintu
Runāt ar Gintu
Atziņas, pārdomas un meklējumi...
Hundreds of subscribers · €5/month
5
Reality's Last Stand
Reality's Last Stand
Current events, science and pseudoscience, wokeness and the state of academia, free speech, and the sex and gender debate.
By Colin Wright · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
6
Privatdozent
Privatdozent
A weekly newsletter (and podcast!) featuring stories from the lives of Gödel, Turing, Einstein, von Neumann, Ramanujan, Heisenberg and many others!
By Jørgen Veisdal · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
7
Reading Research Recap Newsletter
Reading Research Recap Newsletter
Short summaries of the latest reading research studies!
By Neena M. Saha · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
8
This Week in Birding
This Week in Birding
Everything you need to know about birds in Chicago. By becoming a paid subscriber, you help create a world where documentary films like "Monty and Rose" and "Monty and Rose 2" are possible.
By Bob Dolgan · Launched a year ago · $7/month
9
News from Those Nerdy Girls
News from Those Nerdy Girls
We are an all-woman team of researchers and clinicians whose mission is to educate and empower individuals to successfully navigate science and health information.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
10
The Whippet
The Whippet
Science, history, weirdness and 0% contemporary politics because oh my god sometimes you need a break
By McKinley Valentine · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
11
Just Emil Kirkegaard Things
Just Emil Kirkegaard Things
No filter science
By Emil O. W. Kirkegaard · Launched 2 months ago · $5/month
12
Habits of a Free Mind
Habits of a Free Mind
Habits of a Free Mind™ is a toolkit for engaging across lines of difference without feeling traumatized and without dehumanizing others.
By Pamela Paresky · Launched 9 months ago · $6/month
13
treethinking
treethinking
science, environmentalism, society
By Ethan Linck · Launched 9 months ago · $5/month
14
Everything Is Amazing
Everything Is Amazing
A newsletter about seeing more, feeling more, and asking better questions. Curiosity makes everything better - but can it be *learned*? Let's find out.
By Mike Sowden · Launched a year ago · $6/month
15
COVID Transmissions
COVID Transmissions
News, insights, and content related to the COVID-19 pandemic
By John Skylar · Launched a year ago · $5/month
16
The Cosmic Companion
The Cosmic Companion
News, history and the future of astronomy and space exploration, delivered in an easy-to-understand style, with a dash of fun.
By James Maynard · Launched 2 years ago · $5/month
17
CxD Newsletter
CxD Newsletter
There is no place that does not see you. You must change your life.
By Krzysztof Piekarski · Launched 3 years ago · $5/month
18
The SciCommer
The SciCommer
The SciCommer brings you the latest news from science communication around the globe in one email. It's for anyone in research or practice. Sign up for the free weekly email. It arrives in your inbox every Tuesday.
By Heather Doran · Launched a year ago · £5/month
19
Doug Levy's COVID-19 Top Stories
Doug Levy's COVID-19 Top Stories
A former medical reporter's pick of the coronavirus news that matters most
By Doug Levy Communications LLC · Launched a year ago · $12/month
20
Finding Joy
Finding Joy
Inbox conversations straight from the couch of clinical psychologist Dr. Joy Lere. I share my perspectives on life, love, and work.
By Joy Lere · Launched a year ago · $5/month
21
Reality Now
Reality Now
Faith and Truth
By Augustus Britton · Launched 8 months ago · $5/month
22
Brain Lenses
Brain Lenses
Essays about how we see the world, ourselves, and each other.
By Colin Wright · Launched 2 years ago · $5/month
23
J ROBERT CLARK - MAKES
J ROBERT CLARK - MAKES
Twice weekly stories on all things maker. Some science, part how-to, and mostly why not.
By J Robert Clark · Launched 2 years ago · $5/month
24
The David Charles Newsletter
The David Charles Newsletter
Every Friday, I'll send you (at least) one original 800-3000 word story to help you make a little more sense of the world. Welcome!
By David Charles · Launched 2 years ago · £5/month
25
Strange Wonder
Strange Wonder
for free range thinkers
By Matthew Gindin · Launched a year ago · CA$7/month
