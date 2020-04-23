Start writing
1
The Draft Scout
The Draft Scout
The latest college football and NFL Draft news, rankings, rumors and mock drafts from NFL draft scout and insider Matt Miller, Mello and Corey Seeley.
Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
2
The FF Newsletter
The FF Newsletter
A quick/easy summary of the best fantasy football headlines from each week, delivered to your inbox.
Launched 2 years ago
3
Marc Stein
Marc Stein
Insider coverage of the NBA since 1994
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
4
Fight Freaks Unite
Fight Freaks Unite
Boxing, boxing and more boxing with Dan Rafael
By Dan Rafael · Hundreds of subscribers · $5.99/month
5
Cup of Coffee by Craig Calcaterra
Cup of Coffee by Craig Calcaterra
Everything you need to know about baseball before your first cup of coffee
By Craig Calcaterra · Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
6
JoeBlogs
JoeBlogs
A Few Words ... Maybe more than a few
Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
7
TrueHoop
TrueHoop
Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.
Hundreds of subscribers · $10/month
8
Fútbol with Grant Wahl
Fútbol with Grant Wahl
Quality soccer journalism, analysis and opinions with an American focus from someone who has covered the sport for more than two decades.
Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
9
433: The Home of Football
433: The Home of Football
Timeless stories from the world of modern football.
Launched 3 months ago
10
Good Morning It's Basketball
Good Morning It's Basketball
Daily dispatches on glory, failure and frivolity in the NBA.
By Tom Ziller · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
11
UConn WBB Weekly
UConn WBB Weekly
Everything you need to know about UConn women's basketball, all in one place.
Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
12
The Morning Huddle
The Morning Huddle
A daily newsletter that combines fantasy football news, advice, and memes into a 3-minute morning read - delivered straight to your inbox. The one email you enjoy reading. Stay informed and entertained, for free.
Launched a year ago
13
The Quadrilateral
The Quadrilateral
A year-round newsletter covering all things Grand Slam and Ryder Cup from one of golf’s last independent voices
By Geoff Shackelford · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
14
Go Long
Go Long
Enterprising football journalism worth your time
By Tyler Dunne · Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
15
Knicks Film School
Knicks Film School
Where fans learn about the Knicks.
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
16
The Chief in the North Newsletter
The Chief in the North Newsletter
Reviewing, analyzing, and discussing Kansas City Chiefs film with a side of fan commentary
By Seth Keysor · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
17
Beyond the Peloton
Beyond the Peloton
In-Depth Pro Cycling Analysis
By Spencer Martin · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
18
Helwani Nose
Helwani Nose
These are my unfiltered thoughts on the world of mixed martial arts, and other things, too. Consider this your one-stop shop for all things Helwani Nose.
By Ariel Helwani · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
19
Grace on Football
Grace on Football
Call it football, call it soccer, call it whatever you want. We're trying our best to use stats, tactics and other lenses to understand this beautifully opaque sport.
By Grace Robertson · Hundreds of subscribers · £5/month
20
D-Line Examples
D-Line Examples
A weekly advice column on how to coach and play defensive line from an 8-year NFL + CFL pro.
By Craig Roh · Launched 6 months ago
21
No Grass in the Clouds
No Grass in the Clouds
Demystifying soccer -- one shot, and one sweater, at a time.
By Ryan O'Hanlon · Launched 3 years ago
22
The Hockey Tactics Newsletter
The Hockey Tactics Newsletter
Timely insights & timeless principles to move the game forward.
By Jack Han · Hundreds of subscribers · $20/month
23
Purple Insider
Purple Insider
Everything you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings
By Matthew Coller · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
24
KC Sports Network
KC Sports Network
A daily newsletter about the Kansas City Chiefs with analysis to keep Chiefs Kingdom updated and informed from training camp all the way through the NFL Draft.
Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
25
THE BATFLIP
THE BATFLIP
Independent coverage of Toronto Blue Jays baseball
By Andrew Stoeten · Hundreds of subscribers · CA$6.50/month
