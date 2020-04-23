Start writing
1
The Draft Scout
The Draft Scout
The latest college football and NFL Draft news, rankings, rumors and mock drafts from NFL draft scout and insider Matt Miller, Mello and Corey Seeley.
Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
2
Cup of Coffee by Craig Calcaterra
Cup of Coffee by Craig Calcaterra
Everything you need to know about baseball before your first cup of coffee
By Craig Calcaterra · Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
3
JoeBlogs
JoeBlogs
A Few Words ... Maybe more than a few
Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
4
Stealing Signals
Stealing Signals
Identifying signal and noise for fantasy football
By Ben Gretch · Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
5
TrueHoop
TrueHoop
Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.
Hundreds of subscribers · $10/month
6
Go Long
Go Long
Enterprising football journalism worth your time
By Tyler Dunne · Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
7
The Auburn Observer
The Auburn Observer
Inside the stats and strategy of Auburn football and basketball
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
8
Knicks Film School
Knicks Film School
Where fans learn about the Knicks.
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
9
Good Morning It's Basketball
Good Morning It's Basketball
Daily dispatches on glory, failure and frivolity in the NBA.
By Tom Ziller · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
10
Hoop Vision
Hoop Vision
Basketball, smarter. Analytics, X's and O's, and Insider Access from the world of college hoops.
By Jordan Sperber · Hundreds of subscribers · $10/month
11
Purple Insider
Purple Insider
Everything you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings
By Matthew Coller · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
12
Grace on Football
Grace on Football
Call it football, call it soccer, call it whatever you want. We're trying our best to use stats, tactics and other lenses to understand this beautifully opaque sport.
By Grace Robertson · Hundreds of subscribers · £5/month
13
The Quadrilateral
The Quadrilateral
A year-round newsletter covering all things Grand Slam and Ryder Cup from one of golf’s last independent voices
By Geoff Shackelford · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
14
Marc Stein
Marc Stein
Insider coverage of the NBA since 1994
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
15
Fútbol with Grant Wahl
Fútbol with Grant Wahl
Quality soccer journalism, analysis and opinions with an American focus from someone who has covered the sport for more than two decades.
Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
16
The Chief in the North Newsletter
The Chief in the North Newsletter
Reviewing, analyzing, and discussing Kansas City Chiefs film with a side of fan commentary
By Seth Keysor · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
17
Chad Ford's NBA Big Board
Chad Ford's NBA Big Board
In-depth Mock Drafts, Big Boards and reporting on the NBA Draft
Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
18
UConn WBB Weekly
UConn WBB Weekly
Everything you need to know about UConn women's basketball, all in one place.
Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
19
MatchQuarters
MatchQuarters
Football for the modern era. Come learn the #ArtofX.
By Cody Alexander · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
20
The Long Game
The Long Game
Musings on baseball and life.
By Molly Knight · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
21
Scott Bell's newsletter
Scott Bell's newsletter
Newsletter dedicated to Michigan sports. Free and premium versions available.
Hundreds of subscribers · $6.99/month
22
THE BATFLIP
THE BATFLIP
Independent coverage of Toronto Blue Jays baseball
By Andrew Stoeten · Hundreds of subscribers · CA$6.50/month
23
Helwani Nose
Helwani Nose
These are my unfiltered thoughts on the world of mixed martial arts, and other things, too. Consider this your one-stop shop for all things Helwani Nose.
By Ariel Helwani · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
24
Trench Warfare
Trench Warfare
This community brings people together who love line play so we can nerd out about what makes it great
By Brandon Thorn · Hundreds of subscribers · $8/month
25
Fight Freaks Unite
Fight Freaks Unite
Boxing, boxing and more boxing with Dan Rafael
By Dan Rafael · Hundreds of subscribers · $5.99/month
