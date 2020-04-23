Sign in
Start writing
Resources
Resource center
Help center
Guide to going paid
Substack Grow
Substack Health
Events
Writers
Switch to Substack
Go paid
For podcasts
For bloggers
For finance writers
For comic creators
For food writers
For local news
Readers
Discover
Featured
Substack Reader
Menu
Readers
Discover
Featured
Writers
Switch to Substack
Go paid
For podcasts
For bloggers
For finance writers
For comic creators
For food writers
For local news
Resources
Resource center
Help center
Guide to going paid
Substack Grow
Substack Health
Events
Find great things to read
Browse top publications, find writers you follow, or search by topic.
Find writers I follow
Top paid
·
All
1
The Draft Scout
The latest college football and NFL Draft news, rankings, rumors and mock drafts from NFL draft scout and insider Matt Miller, Mello and Corey Seeley.
Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
2
Cup of Coffee by Craig Calcaterra
Everything you need to know about baseball before your first cup of coffee
By Craig Calcaterra · Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
3
JoeBlogs
A Few Words ... Maybe more than a few
Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
4
Stealing Signals
Identifying signal and noise for fantasy football
By Ben Gretch · Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
5
TrueHoop
Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.
Hundreds of subscribers · $10/month
6
Go Long
Enterprising football journalism worth your time
By Tyler Dunne · Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
7
The Auburn Observer
Inside the stats and strategy of Auburn football and basketball
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
8
Knicks Film School
Where fans learn about the Knicks.
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
9
Good Morning It's Basketball
Daily dispatches on glory, failure and frivolity in the NBA.
By Tom Ziller · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
10
Hoop Vision
Basketball, smarter. Analytics, X's and O's, and Insider Access from the world of college hoops.
By Jordan Sperber · Hundreds of subscribers · $10/month
11
Purple Insider
Everything you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings
By Matthew Coller · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
12
Grace on Football
Call it football, call it soccer, call it whatever you want. We're trying our best to use stats, tactics and other lenses to understand this beautifully opaque sport.
By Grace Robertson · Hundreds of subscribers · £5/month
13
The Quadrilateral
A year-round newsletter covering all things Grand Slam and Ryder Cup from one of golf’s last independent voices
By Geoff Shackelford · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
14
Marc Stein
Insider coverage of the NBA since 1994
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
15
Fútbol with Grant Wahl
Quality soccer journalism, analysis and opinions with an American focus from someone who has covered the sport for more than two decades.
Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
16
The Chief in the North Newsletter
Reviewing, analyzing, and discussing Kansas City Chiefs film with a side of fan commentary
By Seth Keysor · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
17
Chad Ford's NBA Big Board
In-depth Mock Drafts, Big Boards and reporting on the NBA Draft
Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
18
UConn WBB Weekly
Everything you need to know about UConn women's basketball, all in one place.
Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
19
MatchQuarters
Football for the modern era. Come learn the #ArtofX.
By Cody Alexander · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
20
The Long Game
Musings on baseball and life.
By Molly Knight · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
21
Scott Bell's newsletter
Newsletter dedicated to Michigan sports. Free and premium versions available.
Hundreds of subscribers · $6.99/month
22
THE BATFLIP
Independent coverage of Toronto Blue Jays baseball
By Andrew Stoeten · Hundreds of subscribers · CA$6.50/month
23
Helwani Nose
These are my unfiltered thoughts on the world of mixed martial arts, and other things, too. Consider this your one-stop shop for all things Helwani Nose.
By Ariel Helwani · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
24
Trench Warfare
This community brings people together who love line play so we can nerd out about what makes it great
By Brandon Thorn · Hundreds of subscribers · $8/month
25
Fight Freaks Unite
Boxing, boxing and more boxing with Dan Rafael
By Dan Rafael · Hundreds of subscribers · $5.99/month
Top paid
·
All
Featured
Culture
Politics
Technology
Business
Finance
Food & Drink
Podcasts
Sports
Faith
News
Music
Comics
Crypto
Art & Illustration
Climate
Read
Discover
Featured
Substack Reader
Top in culture
Top podcasts
Top in food & drink
Top in finance
Top in sports
Top in politics
Top in technology
Top in faith
Top in business
Writers
Switch to Substack
Go paid
For podcasts
For bloggers
For finance writers
For comic creators
For food writers
For local news
Company
About
Help
Jobs
Blog
Contact
Resources
Resource center
Help center
Guide to going paid
Substack Grow
Substack Health
Events
Substack is the home for great writing.
© 2021 Substack Inc.
See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts