1
The Shortcut
I write The Shortcut to simplify your life. I'm here to tell you what technology to buy and how to save money.
By Matt Swider · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
2
TheSequence
Subscribe to stay up-to-date with the most relevant projects and research papers in the AI world. Trusted by 110,000+ readers professionals.
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
3
Platformer
News at the intersection of Silicon Valley and democracy. Delivered Monday through Thursday at 5PM Pacific.
By Casey Newton · Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
4
Insight
Smarter thinking for puzzles worth pondering. A newsletter by Zeynep for a complex world.
By zeynep · Launched 4 years ago
5
The UX Collective Newsletter
We believe designers are thinkers as much as they are makers. So we created the design newsletter we have always wanted to receive.
By Fabricio Teixeira · Launched a year ago
6
The Pragmatic Engineer
A weekly column with advice, observations, and inspiration across the software engineering industry. Especially relevant for engineering managers and senior engineers at big tech and startups.
By Gergely Orosz · Thousands of subscribers · $15/month
7
The Diff
Inflections in finance and tech
Thousands of subscribers · $20/month
8
Ladder Newsletter
Jobs & internships, resources, events, and community for students.
By Ladder Team · Launched 2 years ago
9
Uncharted Territories
How to Win in the World of Tomorrow
By Tomas Pueyo · Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
10
ADPList’s Newsletter
A weekly advice column about design, product, tech and anything related to career development and leadership development.
Launched a month ago
11
DailyDropout.fyi
Exciting startups delivered right to your inbox
By DailyDropout.FYI · Launched a year ago · $20/month
12
Climate Tech VC
A weekly newsletter on climate and innovation.
Launched 2 years ago
13
Garbage Day
A newsletter about having fun online by Ryan Broderick.
By Ryan Broderick · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
14
Clouded Judgement
Weekly data driven analysis of SaaS companies
By Jamin Ball · Launched a year ago
15
NewsLeifert
Tech, Games, Cultura Pop (e às vezes esporte)
By Tiago Leifert · Launched a month ago
16
Digital Native
Weekly writing about how people and technology intersect, from Rex Woodbury
By Rex Woodbury · Launched 2 years ago
17
Accelerated
News and jobs in tech & venture capital.
By Justine Moore · Launched 4 years ago
18
The Pull Request
Technology, media, culture, religion and the collisions therein, from your utterly basic Cuban Jewish writer-technologist.
By Antonio García Martínez · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
19
First 1000
How founders got their first 1000 customers?
By Ali Abouelatta · Launched 2 years ago
20
Suma Positiva, por Samuel Gil
La tecnología transforma juegos de suma cero en juegos de suma positiva.
Launched 2 years ago
21
Quastor Daily
We send out technical deep dives on frontend, backend and mobile engineering, summaries of Big Tech Engineering blog posts, and FAANG interview questions (with detailed solutions)
By Quastor Tech · Launched a year ago
22
Newcomer
Where technology and venture capital intersect: A deeply reported newsletter on the inner workings of the startup industry written by Eric Newcomer.
Thousands of subscribers · $15/month
23
Vancouver Tech Journal
Subscribe to receive just one email every week that summarizes the stories that matter in British Columbia's fast-growing technology sector.
Launched 3 years ago
24
The Funding Letter
Daily funding announcements, built by sellers, for sellers.
Launched 3 years ago
25
Link Molto Belli
Ogni sabato mattina, quando mi sveglio, un pezzo di www. E per gli abbonati, rubriche e uscite speciali ogni settimana.
By pietro minto · Launched 3 years ago · €5/month
