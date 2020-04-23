Sign in
Top paid
All
1
Platformer
News at the intersection of Silicon Valley and democracy. Delivered Monday through Thursday at 5PM Pacific.
By Casey Newton · Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
2
The Diff
Inflections in finance and tech
Thousands of subscribers · $20/month
3
The Pragmatic Engineer
A weekly column with advice, observations, and inspiration across the software engineering industry. Especially relevant for engineering managers and senior engineers at big tech and startups.
By Gergely Orosz · Thousands of subscribers · $15/month
4
Newcomer
Where technology and venture capital intersect: A deeply reported newsletter on the inner workings of the startup industry written by Eric Newcomer.
Thousands of subscribers · $15/month
5
Chinese Characteristics
Chinese tech longform analysis
By Lillian Li · Hundreds of subscribers · $35/month
6
Uncharted Territories
How to Win in the World of Tomorrow
By Tomas Pueyo · Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
7
Fabricated Knowledge
Let's learn more about the world's most important manufactured product. Meaningful insight, timely analysis, and an occasional investment idea. All knowledge can be fabricated.
By Doug (mule) · Hundreds of subscribers · $20/month
8
Technically
Technically explains software and hardware in a simple and engaging way so you can impress your boss.
By Justin Gage · Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
9
TheSequence
Subscribe to stay up-to-date with the most relevant projects and research papers in the AI world. Trusted by 110,000+ readers professionals.
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
10
The Pull Request
Technology, media, culture, religion and the collisions therein, from your utterly basic Cuban Jewish writer-technologist.
By Antonio García Martínez · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
11
The GameDiscoverCo newsletter
Analysis, data and insight about how people find & buy video games in the 2020s.
By Simon Carless · Hundreds of subscribers · $15/month
12
The Shortcut
I write The Shortcut to simplify your life. I'm here to tell you what technology to buy and how to save money.
By Matt Swider · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
13
Thinking about...
Opening the future by understanding the past.
By Timothy Snyder · Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
14
Pirate Wires
technology, politics, culture
By Mike Solana · Hundreds of subscribers · $8/month
15
Bismarck Brief
Intelligence-grade analysis of key industries, organizations, and live players.
By Samo Burja · Launched 23 days ago · $100/month
16
Hardcore Software
Personal stories and lessons from inside the rise and fall of the PC revolution
By Steven Sinofsky · Hundreds of subscribers · $10/month
17
Garbage Day
A newsletter about having fun online by Ryan Broderick.
By Ryan Broderick · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
18
Liberty’s Highlights
Investing & business, science & technology, and the arts.
By Liberty RPF · Hundreds of subscribers · $12/month
19
UX Movement Newsletter
Become a master at user experience design.
By Anthony · Hundreds of subscribers · $15/month
20
Startup-Radar
Since 2007 we cover startups from the point of their first funding. Our startup-radar list startups even earlier. This is a paid newsletter for professional investors who want to know every startup which gets kicked-off in the DACH region.
By Alexander Hüsing · Launched 2 years ago · €39/month
21
dobry для своих
Love, bits and atoms.
By Andrey Doronichev · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
22
This Week in Fintech
A weekly digest of news, opinions, and all things financial technology.
By Nik Milanović · Hundreds of subscribers · $10/month
23
Refactoring
Weekly practical advice about engineering leadership, delivered every Thursday morning to more than 12K readers.
By Luca Rossi · Hundreds of subscribers · $15/month
24
The Matt Allen Letter
The best weekly newsletter analyzing finance, business, and technology industries with a focus on the stock market and wealth mindset. Join thousands of subscribers by signing up below.
By Matt Allen · Hundreds of subscribers · $10/month
25
Reboot
Essays and events about how we can reclaim techno-optimism for a better collective future.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
