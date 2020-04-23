Start writing
Menu
Readers
DiscoverFeatured
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
Resource centerHelp centerGuide to going paidSubstack GrowSubstack HealthEvents

Find great things to read

Browse top publications, find writers you follow, or search by topic.

Top paid · All
1
Elizabeth’s Newsletter from Italy
Elizabeth’s Newsletter from Italy
Food, drink, fun links & travel (not necessarily in that order)
By Elizabeth Minchilli · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
2
Yolo Intel
Yolo Intel
Travel intel and inspiration
Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
3
Elliott Confidential
Elliott Confidential
Consumer news, insider information, and the best comments section on Substack. 🌎 It's the newsletter the travel industry doesn't want you to read!
By Christopher Elliott · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
4
The Contender
The Contender
Travel / Style / Fishing / Drinking / Etc.
By David Coggins · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
5
Letters From Moe
Letters From Moe
I love writing about things that make it easier for us to get through the day a little easier
By Moe Odele · Launched 7 months ago · $7/month
6
Aly’s Newsletter
Aly’s Newsletter
Here's what I'm working on!
By Aly Walansky · Launched 4 months ago
7
Kate Hill's Gascon Journals
Kate Hill's Gascon Journals
My approach to cooking as I write a new book of French life and food, story by story, throughout A Gascon Year. Subscribe and support the process as well as receive a delicious weekly dose of French inspiration.
By Kate Hill's A Gascon Year Posts · Launched 8 months ago · $10/month
8
sprezza
sprezza
A newsletter exploring men’s style. Supporting independent brands and creatives making the world look better.
By Clayton Chambers · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
9
Couchfish
Couchfish
Keeping you on the road in Southeast Asia, at least in your mind, from your couch.
Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
10
Brent and Michael Are Going Places
Brent and Michael Are Going Places
The adventures, insights, and travel tips of a gay digital nomad couple exploring the world. As featured on CBS Sunday Morning, and in Forbes and the New York Times.
Launched 7 months ago · $5/month
11
Weekly A to Z
Weekly A to Z
Weekly travel and culinary news.
By Courtney Brandt · Launched a year ago · $5/month
12
The Catholic Traveler
The Catholic Traveler
Catholic / Travel / Italy
By Mountain Butorac · Launched 10 months ago · $5/month
13
PASSAGES
PASSAGES
Camping in changing times: stories from the road as a writer (me) and photographer (Mike) travel around the USA in a 21' trailer... and more!
By Toby Neal · Launched 6 months ago · $7/month
14
Travelfish weekly newsletter
Travelfish weekly newsletter
A weekly wrap on travel–related news and events in Southeast Asia. Brought to you by Travelfish co-founder, Stuart McDonald.
By Stuart McDonald · Launched 2 years ago
15
Backpackin'
Backpackin'
I quit my job to travel the world, and I'm writing about every detail, from England to Egypt, as it happens. Sound interesting? Hit that subscribe button.
By Jack Raines · Launched 4 months ago
16
Hospitality Daily
Hospitality Daily
hotel news you can use in 5 minutes (or less)
Launched 3 months ago
17
The Global Jigsaw
The Global Jigsaw
Global travel and culture
By Pallavi Aiyar · Launched 10 months ago · $5/month
18
Nomadic Notes Travel Newsletter
Nomadic Notes Travel Newsletter
A weekly travel newsletter featuring the best travel reads and interesting travel news from around the web.
By James Clark · Launched 2 years ago
19
365 Tours News Letter
365 Tours News Letter
Travel Trivia & Facts
By 365tours · Launched a year ago
20
Il lato B di Bologna
Il lato B di Bologna
La newsletter che ogni venerdì mattina ti consiglia gli eventi e le esperienze da non perdere a Bologna e dintorni
By Alice Donato · Launched 3 months ago
21
Carreteras secundarias
Carreteras secundarias
Gastronomía, libros, música, arte... y carreteras secundarias.
By Jorge Guitián · Launched 2 months ago
22
Brew York and Beyond
Brew York and Beyond
A weekly newsletter from the editor of Brew York, Chris O'Leary. He'll deliver the latest news about beer in New York City, recommend some local brews, document his brewery travels, and share some nerdity on the side.
By Chris O'Leary · Launched 10 months ago
23
Tales of the Orient by Simon Ostheimer
Tales of the Orient by Simon Ostheimer
Original travel stories about Asia by a British Hongkonger
Launched 2 years ago · $5/month
24
Scottish Man in America
Scottish Man in America
A Scottish man shares his experience of travels to America, including his thoughts on culture, food, people, places, politics and more.
By Shaun · Launched 7 months ago · $6.99/month
25
WEDNESDAY NOTES
WEDNESDAY NOTES
sharing the view from my window - a wandering writer's life in the wilds of her back garden and beyond
By Lucy Tobias · Launched 3 months ago
Top paid · All

Read

DiscoverFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop in cultureTop podcastsTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in business

Writers

Switch to SubstackGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogContact

Resources

Resource centerHelp centerGuide to going paidSubstack GrowSubstack HealthEvents
Substack
Substack is the home for great writing.
© 2021 Substack Inc.
See privacy, terms and information collection notice