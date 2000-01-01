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The home for great comic book creators.

Comic book creators come to Substack to do their best work, and to earn a living through a direct relationship with their fans.
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“Substack is literally making the biggest investment in creator-owned comics in the history of the medium, all so that creators like me can take control of our own careers and make fans the best content yet.”
Scott Snyder, Our Best Jackett
Great comic book creators are on Substack.
The world's top comic book creators are on Substack building thriving independent businesses.
Copper Bottle by Saladin Ahmed
Eisner Award-winning writer Saladin Ahmed, the author of Throne of the Crescent Moon, publishes The Copper Bottle on Substack.
In the Telling by Molly Knox Ostertag
Ignatz- and Prism Award-winning graphic novelist Molly Ostertag, author of Witch Boy and Girl from the Sea, publishes In The Telling on Substack.
The Empire of the Tiny Onion
James Tynion IV, until now the lead writer on Batman, publishes The Empire of the Tiny Onion, sharing bits of scripts and pitches.
Our Best Jackett by Scott Snyder
Multiple Eisner Award winner Scott Snyder (author of Voodoo Heart, and writer of Batman, Wytches, and American Vampire) writes Our Best Jackett.
3 Worlds 3 Moons
A conceptual, cyclical universe brought to life by renowned Marvel writer Jonathan Hickman, along with Al Ewing, Tini Howard, and Ram V.
Stupid Fresh Mess
Skottie Young, best known for his work on various Marvel characters, offers subscribers the first look at his upcoming comics, illustrated prose, and children’s books.
“There is nobody you need to get permission from to do what you want to do. Make the books you most want to make, the books you think should exist, the ones that it has driven you crazy that nobody is making.”
James Tynion, The Empire of the Tiny Onion
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Distribution made simple.
It’s easy to publish comics big and small on Substack. Share new stories through email and on your Substack website, with a seamless integration into Panels.
Own all your content.
Creators retain all rights on the work they publish, including the rights to republish material elsewhere, and media rights. Substack takes no cut of any potential movie or TV adaptations.
Get paid to do what you love.
Build your audience on Substack, or bring them over. When you're ready, you can add paid subscriptions and keep 90% of the revenue. Top writers on Substack make millions of dollars a year.
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