It’s incredible the things you don’t realize are sacred until you can no longer rely on them
Make money doing the work you believe in
My sicker is upside-down, but I voted early and it made me feel in control of something at this crazy time, so I recommend following suit.
You made it, you own it
You always own your intellectual property, mailing list, and subscriber payments. With full editorial control and no gatekeepers, you can do the work you most believe in.
Artists you should know: Claudio Bravo (1936-2001)
A Chilean realist known for painting ordinary objects with Old Master precision.
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