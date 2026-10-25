Make money doing the work you believe in

Gianmarco Soresi's avatar
Gianmarco Soresi
2d

It’s incredible the things you don’t realize are sacred until you can no longer rely on them

Sari Botton's avatar
Sari Botton
3h

My sicker is upside-down, but I voted early and it made me feel in control of something at this crazy time, so I recommend following suit.

Hamish McKenzie's avatar
Hamish McKenzie
2h

She gets me

You made it, you own it

You always own your intellectual property, mailing list, and subscriber payments. With full editorial control and no gatekeepers, you can do the work you most believe in.

Nate Silver's avatar
Nate Silver
3h
Silver Bulletin
Silver Bulletin
FLIPR 2026 midterm election forecast
Rose Florence's avatar
Rose Florence
6h

Artists you should know: Claudio Bravo (1936-2001)

A Chilean realist known for painting ordinary objects with Old Master precision.

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The City Edit's avatar
The City Edit
4h

things I’m manifesting 🙂‍↕️✨🤞

The City Edit
The City Edit
Things a Girl Ought to Do

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