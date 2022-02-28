Readers
HOME
>
WORLD POLITICS

TOP 25 WORLD POLITICS NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top World Politics Substacks

A full list of the top 25 World Politics newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Read about the latest news, commentaries and opinions relating to politics around the world, international relations and ongoing conflicts.

1. The Chris Hedges Report - Chris Hedges

Covering US foreign policy, economic realities, and civil liberties in American society.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Death of Israel

Settler colonial states have a terminal shelf life. Israel is no exception.
POPULAR POST
975 LIKES
241 COMMENTS

Episode of Palestine Talks - Interview with TRT World

On the moral corruption of Israel and the “savagery” of violence
PUBLISHED AN HOUR AGO
48 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

2. Thinking about... - Timothy Snyder

Opening the future by understanding the past.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How does the Russo-Ukrainian War end?

Sometimes you change the subject, and sometimes the subject changes you
POPULAR POST
870 LIKES
71 COMMENTS

On Freedom (2/5)

My new book, forthcoming 17 September
PUBLISHED 10 DAYS AGO
347 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

3. Comment is Freed - Sam Freedman

Politics, policy analysis, and foreign affairs from Sam and Lawrence Freedman
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A Reckless Gamble

Wars rarely go to plan, especially if you believe your own rhetoric
POPULAR POST
159 LIKES
76 COMMENTS

In praise of tactics

We look forward strategically but move forward tactically.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
67 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

4. The Abbey of Misrule - Paul Kingsnorth

Do not be conformed to this world
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Vaccine Moment, part one

On the days of revelation
POPULAR POST
720 LIKES
767 COMMENTS

Mostly Armless

Fifty Holy Wells, #30
PUBLISHED 7 DAYS AGO
214 LIKES
30 COMMENTS

5. The Kākā by Bernard Hickey

Public interest journalism about NZ’s housing, climate and poverty crises
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Paying for tax cuts by not funding insulin pumps and glucose monitors for disabled kids

Ministry confirms funding pulled for new insulin pumps & glucose monitors, raising carer fears of 'Dead in Bed syndrome'; Simmonds didn't tell Cabinet of funding halt designed to help pay for tax cuts
POPULAR POST
143 LIKES
174 COMMENTS
30:05

Bernard’s dawn chorus for Saturday, May 4 and pick ‘n’ mix for the weekend

Six key things this week, plus a Dawn Chorus and a pick’n’mix of six juicy links to longer reads for the weekend. Plus a fun thing.
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
63 LIKES
20 COMMENTS

6. Dominic Cummings substack

Systems Politics and Regime Change
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Parties, photos, trolleys, variants

15 May was no 'party'... but the inquiry should look at 20 May... MPs should learn and enforce PUBLICATION of covid 'plans'
POPULAR POST
99 LIKES
87 COMMENTS

Dostoyevsky, the modern intelligentsia, the spiritual crisis of the West

Cicero will have his tongue cut out, Copernicus will have his eyes put out, Shakespeare will be stoned...
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
61 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

7. Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge - Simplicius The Thinker's Lyceum

War strategies, geopolitical analysis, SitReps, and discussions.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Inferiority of the 'Western Way of War' Slowly Comes to Light

Analysis of two new interesting findings from both the U.S. and Ukraine military sphere.
POPULAR POST
457 LIKES
94 COMMENTS

RUSI Report Quietly Validates Russia's Strategic Superiority: A Breakdown

This is the latest in my roughly bimonthly paid article series. It’s one you do not want to miss as the findings in this report even blew me away for reasons you’ll discover by the end of the piece. It covers the latest RUSI release about how modern wars should be fought and won, and why the West is light years behind Russia—though the latter point is ever-implicitly made.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
354 LIKES
152 COMMENTS

8. The Line - Line Editor

Commentary for Canadians.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Dispatch from the Ottawa Front: Sloly is telling you all he's in trouble. Who's listening?

The scale of Ottawa's defeat is a jarring and continuing indictment of the capacity of the Canadian state, and the state must reverse this situation, decisively.
POPULAR POST
187 LIKES
88 COMMENTS
1:21:44

The Line Podcast: Who's more wacko, Trudeau or Poilievre?

They all need a vacation. Also: Matt goes a-walkin' at the U of T encampment, Bill Blair casts a magic spell on cabinet, and the foreign interference report lands.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
29 LIKES
17 COMMENTS

9. Matt Goodwin

Politics analysed differently
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Big Tory Lie

They promised high-skill immigration. We got something else entirely
POPULAR POST
195 LIKES
102 COMMENTS

Local elections: My thoughts

The latest elections to throw light on the public mood
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
92 LIKES
64 COMMENTS

10. Paul Wells

Politics and culture as though they mattered.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Every phone a printing press

The End of Media, Chapter 2: Everything Everywhere
POPULAR POST
211 LIKES
47 COMMENTS
43:29

A History of Chinese Influence in Canada

A new edition of an important book
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
66 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

11. Lucid - Ruth Ben-Ghiat

A newsletter for big-picture thinking about autocracy and threats to democracy around the world
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Why Jack Smith's Speech Moved Me to Tears

Welcome back to Lucid, and a big hello to all new subscribers. I started Lucid in 2021 to separate the signal from the noise in politics and provide big-picture thinking about authoritarianism and threats to democracy in the US and around the world. I use my skills as a historian to identify the patterns and dynamics at work in the news that comes at us every day.
POPULAR POST
427 LIKES
153 COMMENTS

Video April 26 Q&A; Upcoming on MSNBC; Magical Cacti in Phoenix

There is no Q&A today. Our next gathering is Sunday, May 5, 8-9pmET
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
41 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

12. Rak höger med Ivar Arpi

Rak höger med Ivar Arpi – om samtidens mest brännande frågor, utan filter eller skygglappar. Alltid i samtal, ofta i polemik, med både vänner och meningsmotståndare. En självständig röst i en konform samtid.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Uppropet för Gaza är ett grymt hyckleri

Ingen i uppropet för Gaza brydde sig när den största massakern på judar sedan Förintelsen ägde rum. Inte heller bryr de sig om barnen som Hamas tagit som gisslan. Dubbelmoralen är kväljande.
POPULAR POST
270 LIKES
47 COMMENTS

Susanna Birgersson: Kvinnans livegenskap i det islamiska äktenskapet

Svenska staten bör befria de kvinnor som hålls fångna i islamiska äktenskap. Villkora de statliga bidragen med att muslimska samfund måste ge kvinnor samma rätt som män i äktenskapskontrakten.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
36 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

13. Konstantin Kisin

Politically Non-Binary Opinions on Culture, Politics and Comedy
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Tucker Carlson and the Woke Right

Many people in the West have been surprised by the events of the last week in which American TV presenter Tucker Carlson followed his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin with a series of increasingly bizarre videos. Tucker discovers that Moscow Metro stations are grand and impressive, that Russian supermarkets have shopping carts that can be rented with a coin that you can retrieve on returning the cart, and that food is cheaper in Russia. I don’t wish to bore the time-starved reader by addressing this silliness but if you’re interested, read this footnote
POPULAR POST
379 LIKES
81 COMMENTS
2:36

Campus Censorship Won't Stop Antisemitism

This clip is from my discussion at the CIS in Australia months ago but remains highly relevant to the recent events on American college campuses. P.S. My apologies for the lack of articles in recent weeks - I've been on tour with Jordan Peterson and normal service will resume shortly!
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
207 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

14. Foreign Exchanges - Derek Davison

Daily roundups of world news and thoughtful commentary on US foreign policy.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Well, that escalated quickly

The US assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani heaps substantial tension onto an already very tense US-Iranian relationship.
POPULAR POST
68 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

World roundup: May 2 2024

Stories from Israel-Palestine, Sudan, Ukraine, and elsewhere
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
32 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

15. Melanie Phillips

Melanie Phillips is a British journalist, author and broadcaster. Her work is essential for all who care about creating a more rational, fair and compassionate world. Follow her journey wherever the evidence leads.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The contemptible Oprah /Sussex circus

It told us nothing about the Royal Family and much more about Meghan, Harry and America
POPULAR POST

The ivory tower jihad

In the appalling scenes on campus, chickens are now coming home to roost
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO

16. Nonzero Newsletter - Robert Wright

Politics, psychology, and tips on averting the apocalypse.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Is Everything Falling Apart?

Jonathan Haidt thinks so. I’m not so sure.
POPULAR POST
92 LIKES
16 COMMENTS
59:11

The New “Pro-Israel” Assault on Free Speech (Earthling Unplugged)

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
4 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

17. Uncomfortable Conversations with Josh Szeps

The safe space for dangerous ideas.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
1:47:47

"Trans Rights vs Women's Rights" with the feminist being sued for her women's app, Sall Grover

This week, the Federal Court of Australia will hear a case with profound implications for women's rights and trans rights. It involves a women's app whose creator is being sued for discrimination by a trans woman because the app is exclusively for biological females. Here, the defendant shares her story.
POPULAR POST
35 LIKES
13 COMMENTS
53:53

TALKBACK: Nuclear Energy, Men’s Violence & Gaza Protests

Listen now (54 mins) | We opened up the phones to field questions from the listeners for our first-ever live talkback episode. We discussed fascinating news stori s as well as the hard-hitting topics the mainstream media refuses to touch, like why it's okay to eat dog. Keep an eye out for more live ask-me-anything sessions in the future, and make sure you’re signed up to uncomfortableconversations.substack.com to get involved.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
17 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

18. The Upheaval - N.S. Lyons

Exploring the shared upheavals of our era, including technological and cultural change, the ideological revolution consuming the West, the rise of China, and the crisis of liberalism.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Reality Honks Back

About those truckers…
POPULAR POST
1133 LIKES
847 COMMENTS

The Right’s Future Must be Parallel, and Counter-Revolutionary

What I Told National Conservatives in Brussels
PUBLISHED 12 DAYS AGO
504 LIKES
91 COMMENTS

19. Radical Media - by Maajid Nawaz

resisting the democratisation of truth
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Global Emancipation of the Unvaccinated

Do Any Of You Even Remember What You Tried To Do To Us All?
POPULAR POST
301 LIKES
1:01:10

Who Was Behind the Race-Baiting of Humza Yousaf's 13-Month Short Tenure as Scotland's First Minister?

Plus WARRIOR CREED Podcast
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
25 LIKES

20. Maiden Mother Matriarch - Louise Perry

A podcast about sexual politics, hosted by Louise Perry.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Cancel Culture is Girl Culture

Part 1: How feminine aggression works
POPULAR POST
178 LIKES
76 COMMENTS
1:24:20

The State of Britain Now - Ed West | Maiden Mother Matriarch 74

My guest today is Ed West, journalist, author, and the writer of 'The Wrong Side is History' Substack. We spoke about Ed's most popular Substack post to date, 'Why Children of Men is really happening', the political and economic problems Britain is currently experiencing, and the likelihood of British professionals emigrating en masse to places like Ame…
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
22 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

21. Fisted by Foucault - Niccolo Soldo

You'll never think of Foucault the same way again
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

"Fuck it!" Russia's Final Break With the West

US-Russian joint tactical victory, European and Ukrainian defeat
POPULAR POST
326 LIKES
222 COMMENTS

Saturday Commentary and Review #164

Culture Clash in Arizona Semiconductor Facility, China Threatened With Sanctions by USA, "Authoritarian" Ireland, "The Zoomerwaffen", Indian-Americans and Caste
PUBLISHED 7 DAYS AGO
159 LIKES
140 COMMENTS

22. Queen's Park Observer - Sabrina Nanji

Your Pink Palace playbook for navigating Ontario politics, policy and powers-that-be.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

SCOOP: A Ford wedding and QPB's funeral

Also: OYL race heats up, Hazel scalpers, close but no cigar on health deal, a ministerial puppy and loads more
POPULAR POST
3 LIKES

A post-mortem for every party

And plenty of shade to go around
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
1 LIKES

23. The Newsletter of (Not Quite) Everything - Jonn Elledge

assorted nerdery from a man who should probably be doing something else
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

It’s A Wonderful Life

This week: some notable Christmases, and some festive maps. But first: sorry, I’m going to get soppy on you.
POPULAR POST
96 LIKES
19 COMMENTS

The living dead

This week: if Rishi is really sick of being asked when the election will be, there’s an easy way out. Also, a trip to Highgate Cemetery; and a map of Britain’s tourist industry.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
29 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

24. Joel Bowman ~ Notes from the End of the World

Covering The Greatest Political Experiment Of Our Time - Free Markets, Free Minds, Free People.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Milei Wakes the Lions

And roars in the face of collectivist parasites at the World Economic Forum in Davos
POPULAR POST
167 LIKES
54 COMMENTS

Radical Common Sense

Plus balanced budgets, falling prices, husband daycare and other bright ideas...
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
66 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

25. The Garden of Forking Paths - Brian Klaas

Wandering around an infinitely complex, ever changing world.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Myth of the Secret Genius

From Elon Musk to Elizabeth Holmes and Donald Trump, many very rich people are effective at convincing us of a myth: they're secretly a genius, and you're just too dumb to understand. Are they right?
POPULAR POST
512 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

Did a doomsday cult detonate a nuke?

Unexplained seismic waves in the vast, empty expanse of Australia remain a mystery—as we trace the story of a blind guru, an apocalyptic death cult, and what you can get away with in rural hinterlands
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
73 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

