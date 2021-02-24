Samantha Jane Miller, 1967-2024

Sometimes I don’t understand life at all. How could someone so young and beautiful be taken away? Simply go to the hospital and not come out? It’s a big old goofy world. Why did she have to leave it? And why now? Honestly, I’ve lost too many loved ones at this stage. And as much as I’d like to honor everyone I once knew with a heartfelt tribute, I’m trying to honor the time I’ve got here in the land of the living.