TOP 25 MUSIC NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Music Substacks

A full list of the top 25 music newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Includes original stories and essays from top artists, reviews and breakdowns of the newest music and communities build around various genres of music.

1. The Honest Broker - Ted Gioia

A trustworthy guide to music, books, arts, media & culture by Ted Gioia
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The State of the Culture, 2024

Or a glimpse into post-entertainment society (it's not pretty)
POPULAR POST
5624 LIKES
584 COMMENTS

It's Open Mic Day—Talk About Anything You Want

What's on your mind?
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
120 LIKES
318 COMMENTS

2. Starship Casual - Jeff Tweedy

Jeff Tweedy shares songs, advice, general musings, and whatnot...
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Christine McVie

A few minutes after yesterday’s post I learned the sad news about Christine McVie. So the request I had just made for well…requests... became a bit moot. It appears a lot of us had the same thought. I promise I’ll pick something else from the request pile in the future. But for now, since I couldn’t decide on which song to pay tribute to Christine with, I’m including a few.
POPULAR POST
536 LIKES
127 COMMENTS

Open Mind (solo acoustic version)

+ Chit-Chat Check-In #85: Cosmically Correct
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
97 LIKES
74 COMMENTS

3. Patti Smith

The reader is my notebook
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Experimental hello

At the airport pasting a picture
POPULAR POST
1786 LIKES
314 COMMENTS
8:18

A quick late night visit

Joan Baez and Cairo in China
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
438 LIKES
148 COMMENTS

4. Entering The Lung - Neko Case

Who are Nature?
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

PEDAL STEEL WRING-OUT

My longest running bandmate, Jon Rauhouse, has been told he is no longer terminal with cancer. Jon hates to admit it, but he has a very positive core. In fact, he is one of the best humans I have ever known. He and Jen are my chosen family. Even hopped up on steroids he is magnificent.
POPULAR POST
218 LIKES
69 COMMENTS

HOW DOES MUSIC FEEL TODAY? A Criminally Underrated Debut

The first time I heard this record I was on a plane. It was 2005 and I was on my way home to Tucson. Within the first three songs I realized the bar had been raised so very high. Everything I knew was useless.Please subscribe to get the low-down on this incredible work of art. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
89 LIKES
15 COMMENTS

5. A Gathering of Spirits - Carrie Newcomer

Carrie Newcomer's music, poetry and commentary on art, spirit and life.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A Kindness That Dwells Deep Down

There is a kindness that dwells deep down in things; it presides everywhere, often in the places we least expect. - John O’Donohue I went to the woods with my two dogs yesterday. I had been feeling the weight of troubled times. I don’t think I’m alone in sensing the dark shadows of unkindness framing the world like an old style vignetted photo. I go …
POPULAR POST
137 LIKES
27 COMMENTS

Generous

When I feel overwhelmed by the news of the world, disturbed by what is hard as stone….I turn to beauty. So many of us are negotiating a great deal of worry and anxiety as we navigate a constant stream of disturbing news that is essentially designed to keep us afraid and enraged. But have courage. “Be not afraid” doesn’t mean we won’t have fear or deep concerns. It means that we don’t have to “be”our fears. We can
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
65 LIKES
19 COMMENTS

6. I Think We're Alone Now - Tegan and Sara

Tegan and Sara talk to each other about music, writing, art and life using voice notes, annotations of lyrics, personal essays, video conversations, and unreleased music.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
7:00

Parenthood

Hello, from the other side
POPULAR POST
263 LIKES
113 COMMENTS
2:48

Back In Your Head

Subtitles, anyone?
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
128 LIKES
27 COMMENTS

7. Colin Meloy's Machine Shop - Colin Meloy

A sporadic journal about song-making and story-writing
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I had ChatGPT write a Decemberists song

And I recorded it. Here's "Sailor's Song."
POPULAR POST
323 LIKES
184 COMMENTS

The Return of the Tour Diary!

It rides again!
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
68 LIKES
25 COMMENTS

8. Avoidable Contact Forever - Jack Baruth

Auto industry secrets. Cars. Bikes. Music. Culture. Controversy.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Dreams Of The Magic Bus

Why I can't let go of "Into The Wild", and why perhaps you can't, either.
POPULAR POST
101 LIKES
119 COMMENTS

Drivin' For Harambe, Part 5

Paid subscribers only
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
38 LIKES
48 COMMENTS

9. Flagging Down the Double E's - Ray Padgett

Bob Dylan concerts throughout history
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Larry Campbell Goes Deep on His Eight Years with Bob Dylan

1997-03-31, Memorial Stadium, St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada
POPULAR POST
27 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

Three Musicians Who Auditioned to Play with Bob Dylan (and Didn't Make the Cut)

Never-told stories from Marshall Crenshaw, Rick Ruskin, and Johnny Lee Schell
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
24 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

10. First Floor - Shawn Reynaldo

A newsletter about electronic music and the culture / industry that surrounds it.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Not a Great Year for Dance Music

a.k.a. Having spent 2023 doubling down on the ridiculousness of 2022, the genre currently sits in a rather uninspiring place.
POPULAR POST
73 LIKES

First Floor #216 – The Beat Never Stops

a.k.a. A round-up of the latest electronic music news and a fresh crop of new track recommendations.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
16 LIKES

11. Talk Back - Dawes

Join this community where we will share new songs, old demos, live performances, contemplations, declarations and explanations
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Secret Life of LP 9 part 1

It’s official. We are in the studio
POPULAR POST
121 LIKES
32 COMMENTS

Lost On The River

Revisiting The New Basement Tapes
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
43 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

12. Anti-Matter - Norman Brannon

Anti-Matter is the online iteration of the print publication that Pitchfork called the "most influential fanzine" of '90s hardcore punk, offering critical and contemplative writing about the hardcore community and interviews with some of its most compelling figures. We believe that hardcore is more than music.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

An Introduction: Part 1

In 1993, I started a hardcore fanzine that tried to make sense of a scene in transition. In Part 1 of 2, I try to explain why I felt Anti-Matter was necessary then—and why it feels relevant again now.
POPULAR POST
157 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

Vibe Check: Ten Months of Anti-Matter

At the eve of this iteration's first anniversary, and after carefully listening to reader feedback, I'm choosing to adapt and evolve. This is where I've landed.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
57 LIKES
26 COMMENTS

13. Greil Marcus / Letter in the Ether

Everyday culture and found objects
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Emily Rose Marcus 1969-2023

I am posting this because people have asked me to. Emily Rose Marcus was born on December 10, 1969, in Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley. It was a forceps delivery, and she came out with bruises on her face, yet she lived her life as a woman who prized beauty—in fashion, her own sense of style, furniture, art. Following her beloved uncle Dr. William E. Bernstein, she chose a death with dignity, and died on January 31, 2023, in her apartment in Oakland, where she had lived since 2007, after more than two years fighting against a terminal diagnosis of appendiceal cancer she had received in September 2020. Our hearts are broken.
POPULAR POST
102 LIKES
69 COMMENTS

High School Hit Parade

July 1999
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
14 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

14. The New Cue - Ted Kessler

The World's Greatest Music Newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Monday and Friday mornings.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The New Cue #1 February 26: St. Vincent, Django Django, Arlo Parks, Cassandra Jenkins, Tony Visconti

26 February, 2021.
POPULAR POST
1 LIKES

The New Cue #378 May 3: Jessica Pratt, IDER, 86TVs, Kamasi Washington, Orlando Weeks, Camera Obscura, Tony Njoku

"It’s a bit psychobilly, punky, goth, like a Glaswegian Stooges"
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
3 LIKES

15. Expanding Dan - Jake Malooley

A newsletter about Steely Dan, featuring original interviews, oral histories, audio stories, and more transmissions from the Danverse
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Tale of the tape

Listen to Roger Nichols's long-awaited "Second Arrangement" cassette
POPULAR POST
247 LIKES
19 COMMENTS
20:45

Walter Becker interview from 1995

In a little-heard radio appearance, Becker discusses the downfall of Steely Dan, cleaning up in Hawaii, and making his debut solo album, 11 Tracks of Whack.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
6 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

16. Flow State

Each weekday, Flow State recommends music that's perfect to work to (no vocals). Each rec tells the story of one artist's work (in one paragraph) and provides links to all popular streaming services.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Arvo Pärt

Good morning. Today we’re listening to Arvo Pärt, an Estonian composer. Pärt grew up in northern Estonia, began to compose music in his early teens, and studied composition at the Tallinn Conservatory.
POPULAR POST
29 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

Juan Atkins (Interview)

Good morning. It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Juan Atkins, a producer and DJ from Detroit. He coined the term techno – he explains the backstory in our conversation below – and created some of the earliest examples of that now global artform. He’s put out most of his music via monikers or bands, including Cybotron, Model 500, and Borderland. We’re first playing his 2013 record
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
14 LIKES

17. The Lizard Review - Madeline Rubicam

Unpretentious, reptilian, and passionate takes on music.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

None of it matters and none of it ends (but all of it matters and everything ends)

The super polished super angry super sad super super new Olivia Rodrigo record GUTS.
POPULAR POST
104 LIKES
3 COMMENTS
43:45

Dua Lipa's Main Pop Girl Crown Going Houdini

an honest review of Radical Optimism from a casual fan who sounds like Brittany Murphy!!
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
14 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

18. Sidechain Society - STLNDRMS

#wearesidechain Sidechain Society is a community created in celebration of beat culture, curated by STLNDRMS
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Sidechain Society - Issue #105 Finding your own sound.

S/O to DeWhatitdo for the ask. A quick conversation on how to find your own sound. Enjoy.
POPULAR POST
28 LIKES
17 COMMENTS

Sidechain Sessions. 05/02/24 starting at 3pm est

Sidechain weekly nerdery
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO

19. Don't Rock The Inbox

A country music newsletter.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Issue #11: JASON ISBELL

On Weathervanes, death, love and listening like a mother
POPULAR POST
93 LIKES
30 COMMENTS

Put a Record On: Blues for socialites, blues for America and everything in between

And plenty of other blues to get tangled up in
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
6 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

20. The Gig - Nate Chinen

Riffs on music and culture, improvised and otherwise, from critic Nate Chinen
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Two Queens in Flushing

At the US Open, Cécile McLorin Salvant sang of an America to believe in
POPULAR POST
42 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

My Jacob Collier Problem

It might be him. It could be me. Maybe it's you, too.
PUBLISHED 17 HOURS AGO
31 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

21. Michael Corcoran's Overserved - michaelcorcoran

These are random, unedited chapters of a book tentatively titled "Overserved: A Personal History of the Austin Music Scene."
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How we lost our Mojo

The spiritual captain of the Outlaw Country Cruise went out in a blaze of raucous glory
POPULAR POST
89 LIKES
25 COMMENTS

Picnic Logic: How a copy editor became an author

Texas A&M releases a history of Willie Nelson's Fourth of July tradition
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
13 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

22. Futurism Restated - Philip Sherburne

A newsletter about electronic and experimental music.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Futurism Restated: The Best of 2023

My favorite albums of the year—unpaywalled!—by Laurel Halo, ML Buch, Lucy Railton, and more
POPULAR POST
37 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

Futurism Restated #61: Ghosts, Dream Walkers, and the Dead

Oren Ambarchi’s Ghosted trio burrows a hole in space-time, plus Carlos Giffoni, Pointless Geometry, and more
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
22 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

23. Davey Havok

my words
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

By The King's Decree

so far it doesn't hurt
POPULAR POST
163 LIKES
45 COMMENTS

Channing House Pt. 1

frat boys, sorority girls, and various miscreants
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
55 LIKES
33 COMMENTS

24. Pause For Effect - Jacob Ewald

The official Slaughter Beach, Dog newsletter.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

"On Skateboarding" b/w "More"

Welcome to the jungle. We’ve got Catan. On Skateboarding I have given up on street skating. In the words of my friend Richard, a plate glass specialist who spent most of last summer on a two-story scaffolding rig in my backyard, "I don't bounce anymore." There will be no more ledges and no more grassy gaps between parking lots. Definitely no more kickflip…
POPULAR POST
141 LIKES
27 COMMENTS
3:09

Custodian Of Memory b/w Gold & Green (Demo)

Hello from the road 👋🏻
PUBLISHED A MONTH AGO
28 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

25. The Land That Time Forgot - Chuck Prophet

Official Substack of musician Chuck Prophet
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I got a letter this morning.

Do you have a family history, Charles? “Well, doesn’t everybody?” I woke to the doctor in my face. She was asking me questions. Along the lines of, “Have you lost any weight recently?” I wanted to say, “As a matter fact I have. Thank you for noticing.” But just muttered a “Yeah, I guess . . .”
POPULAR POST
369 LIKES
229 COMMENTS

Samantha Jane Miller, 1967-2024

Sometimes I don’t understand life at all. How could someone so young and beautiful be taken away? Simply go to the hospital and not come out? It’s a big old goofy world. Why did she have to leave it? And why now? Honestly, I’ve lost too many loved ones at this stage. And as much as I’d like to honor everyone I once knew with a heartfelt tribute, I’m trying to honor the time I’ve got here in the land of the living.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
120 LIKES
23 COMMENTS

