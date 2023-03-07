Readers
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets
HOME
>
HEALTH & WELLNESS

TOP 25 HEALTH & WELLNESS NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Health & Wellness Substacks

A full list of the top 25 health and wellness newsletters and podcasts on Substack. These newsletters cover general health, fitness, diet and mental well being, along with the latest pandemic related news and updates.

1. 2% with Michael Easter

Health and Performance: Simplified, Verified, Amplified.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The 2% Warmup

A quick warmup you can do before any workout to feel and perform better every day. You’ll learn: The 6 stretches I do daily, how to do them, and why they work. Housekeeping: Pre-order my new book now, Scarcity Brain, and get great free bonuses like the SUPERMEDIUM program.
POPULAR POST
113 LIKES
21 COMMENTS

TWOPCT.com Is Our New Home

Go to TWOPCT.com to access 2% with Michael Easter
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO

2. Burnt Toast by Virginia Sole-Smith

Dismantling diet culture and anti-fat bias, especially in health, fashion, and parenting. (But non-parents like it too!)
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Some Personal News

On failing and landing somewhere better.
POPULAR POST
510 LIKES
217 COMMENTS

What We Want to Wear Now

Unflattering Toast Style Challenge: Week 3 Report!
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
69 LIKES
63 COMMENTS

3. The Vajenda - Dr. Jen Gunter

Imagine a Venn diagram with overlapping circles labeled: Medical Facts, Feminism, and Fire. You are at their intersection. While medical misinformation and lies are everywhere (the pervasiveness of anti-mask propaganda is a tragic example), women’s health has been uniquely targeted. My personal vajenda is to empower every person with accurate medical information about their body, because you can’t be an empowered patient with inaccurate information.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Drew Barrymore Taps the Menopause Gold Rush

The ever growing market of meno scams
POPULAR POST
418 LIKES
37 COMMENTS

How Long Can You Safely Take Menopause Hormone Therapy?

Looking at combined therapy and the new study: Part 2
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
63 LIKES
22 COMMENTS

4. The Quiet Life with Susan Cain

The Quiet Life is for people who love quiet, depth, and beauty, and is read in 189 countries and all 50 U.S. states. Join us for art, ideas, and candlelight chats. You'll never be forced to do anything groupy.;)
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Do you wonder whether you've "achieved" enough in life?

“Am I a failure that I don't have multitudes of employees under my reign? Or am I a failure for failing my soul?” - Quiet Life member Shannon Reichelt
POPULAR POST
286 LIKES
94 COMMENTS

Our next Candlelight Chat is TOMORROW, Sunday May 5, at 1 pm ET!

Featuring the psychotherapist and NYT bestselling author, Lori Gottlieb!
PUBLISHED 10 MINUTES AGO
6 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

5. Strong As An Ox - BowTiedOx

Number 1 Ranked Health & Wellness Substack: Newsletter covers fitness, health, and mindset, all grounded in the fundamentals of physiology.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

***Start Here***

Your Guide To Navigating The Substack
POPULAR POST
238 LIKES

Complete 12 Week Density Program

Downloadable + We Made It Even Better Somehow
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
12 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

6. Elevate with Yung Pueblo - Yung Pueblo

Reflections on Personal Transformation and Relationships
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

On Heartbreak

The Potential for Rebirth
POPULAR POST
356 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

The Dissatisfaction Caused by Attachment

The more deeply we identify with something, the more our ego grabs hold of it
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
229 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

7. Liberating Motherhood - Zawn Villines

For mothers who are pissed off about sexism, household chore inequality, and endless misogynistic bullshit, and for the allies who want a better world for all of us.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Dad Privilege Checklist

There are so many things that dads never have to think about, and never have to feel guilty for not considering.
POPULAR POST
137 LIKES
60 COMMENTS

How do I establish boundaries with a partner who won't work or help around the house? Feminist Advice Friday paid subscriber bonus

A reader's husband won't work, tend to his health, or do much of anything
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
40 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

8. Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Medicine, Oncology, Health Policy
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

UK Now Reports Myocarditis stratified by Age & Sex After Vaccine Or Sars-cov-2

Nature Medicine paper revisited: And it is shocking
POPULAR POST
438 LIKES
24 COMMENTS

Time 100 Health Care reinforces hypocrisy and errors

An analysis of contradictory past statements/ comments
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
193 LIKES
18 COMMENTS

9. Efecto Vida - Ana Albiol

Cada mes abrimos un melón, lo miramos desde diferentes ángulos y en distintos formatos. Así nos damos cuenta de lo que no nos damos cuenta para poder decidir a nuestro favor. Para sentir el efecto vida.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Suelto, soy y confío.

Hace cuatro años empezó el viaje más profundo que jamás haya hecho. Fue a través de la Programación Neurolingüística (PNL), a continuación de mi formación de Experto en Coaching, con insuficientes días de asimilación entre ellos. Me resulta poco fácil —
POPULAR POST
442 LIKES
85 COMMENTS

Largo y Tendido #5 — Historias reales de malas hijas.

Mayo. Malas madres y malas hijas.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
57 LIKES
26 COMMENTS

10. Ask E. Jean - E. Jean Carroll

Tormented? Driven Witless? Whipsawed by Confusion? Ask E. Jean is the longest currently-running advice column in American publishing.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

To the Brilliant, Relentless Robbie Kaplan and her dazzling Kaplan Hecker Team.
POPULAR POST
3335 LIKES
1555 COMMENTS

Honey, Are You Still Wearing Heels?

Exquisite and Priceless, Reader!
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
262 LIKES
221 COMMENTS

11. True North by Christiane Northrup, M.D. - Christiane Northrup

My uncensored truth about your health and the future of humanity.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
0:51

Update on Myocarditis and Aviation

With Josh Yoder of US Freedom Flyers: USFreedomFlyers.org
POPULAR POST
190 LIKES
38 COMMENTS

Dr. Northrup’s Daily Dose of Health Wisdom

May 4
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
29 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

12. Slowdown Farmstead - Tara

Cultivating authenticity in a synthetic world. Ruminations on ancestral food, healthy living, family, homesteading, connection to the natural world, life, death and this radical little thing called "sovereignty".
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

here for it all

whether I want to be or not
POPULAR POST
230 LIKES
256 COMMENTS

in my kitchen, around the farm

collagen & lemon curd & the pie
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
43 LIKES
32 COMMENTS

13. Programul Body Engineering - Valentin Bunea

Pagina oficială a programului Weightless din 2024.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

01. Bine ai venit!

Îți sunt recunoscător că te-ai înscris și vreau să știi că mi-am propus să fac tot ce îmi stă în putință să te ajut să îți atingi obiectivele.
POPULAR POST

Începe aici și acum!

Felicitări pentru că ai început călătoria cu Body Engineering. Pentru a putea parcurge programul așa cum a fost el gândit te rog să instalezi aplicația Substack Reader: Apple sau Android Ce urmează? Este foarte probabil ca după înscriere să dureze câteva ore până datele se actualizează în sistem și vei putea viziona modulele video în aplicație.
PUBLISHED 4 MONTHS AGO

14. Mental Hellth - P.E. Moskowitz

Mental Hellth is a publication that explores the systemic reasons that we're all feeling depressed, anxious and crazed, and advocates for both individual and systemic solutions to these problems. It's like self-help, but self-help that references Deleuze and Guattari and Freud. It's primarily written by P.E. Moskowitz, with occasional contributions from very interesting people. :)
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The BuzzFeedification of Mental Health

Did you know that the founder of BuzzFeed predicted that we'd all be yelling at each other about ADHD 25 years ago (kinda)?
POPULAR POST
299 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

Depression Is a Political Necessity

"Is anyone else feeling insane right now??" Good!
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
56 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

15. Love Weekly with Jillian Turecki

Love Weekly with Jillian Turecki is a weekly dispatch on all things love and relationships. Subscribe for emails, information on classes, and more.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Welcome to the strongest you.

5 affirmations for rejecting “situationships”
POPULAR POST
85 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

The green flags they must have.

It’s How to Get Your Partner Month.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
47 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

16. BowTied Biohacking - BowTied Biohacker

Leveraging chemistry for unparalleled self-improvement. All things health, fitness, lifestyle, and performance enhancement.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Scientifically Proven Method to Grow Your 🍆

Disclaimer: The content of this guide is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. The information provided herein is based on my personal experiences and research and should not be interpreted as an endorsement or recommendation for any specific treatment plan, product, or course of action. BowTied Biohacker is not a licensed medical professional, and my insights are not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
POPULAR POST
39 LIKES
36 COMMENTS

Supplement Stack Review + Mega Q&A

What's up superhumans? I’ve been moving out of my current house so had a busy week. Apologize for the lack of activity for the last week. All questions have been answered now. If I answered yours late, you can ask two this time (I’ll be checking)BowTied Biohacking is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
PUBLISHED 7 DAYS AGO
12 LIKES
55 COMMENTS

17. Doc Malik Honest Health

Authentic conversations with fascinating people exploring health and wellness. Supported by listeners and readers. To receive additional content and support my work defending all of our freedoms, then please subscribe to the paid substack. Love x
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Open Letter To All The Doctors Who Have And Continue To Promote Vaccinations (COVID-19 & Others)

Dear Drs David Bull, Nighat Arif, Sara Kayat, Hilary Jones, Philippa Kaye, Amir Khan, Zoe Williams, Rachel Clarke, Sarah Jarvis, Ranee Thakar, Punam Krishan, Stephanie Jen Chyi Ooi, Ranj Singh, Matt …
POPULAR POST
203 LIKES
43 COMMENTS
1:33:54

#169 - Professor Ian Brighthope On Which Supplements To Take And Why

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK Private Rumble link at the bottom of the post About this episode - lan has acted as an advocate of doctors practising Complementary Medicine for over 40 years. He has over 4 decades of experience treating patients as a doctor as well as training doctors and publishing books to give the general public a broad understanding of the importance of nutrition and ‘vitamin' therapies.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
12 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

18. XO, MU by Melissa Urban - XOMU

Helping you navigate life with firm boundaries, a kind heart, and a just the right amount of f***s.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

XOMU: Three communication patterns that are ruining your relationships

And the one simple rule that will fix 'em all
POPULAR POST
47 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

Kiss, Marry or Kill: 34

THREE five-star books! Plus the questions you really need to ask before saying yes to that project/invitation/commitment, and the worst tidying advice ever?
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
33 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

19. MS-Selfie - Gavin Giovannoni

MS-Selfie helps you self-manage your multiple sclerosis. MS-Selfie consists of the newsletter and the MS-Selfie microsite, which consists of curated content https://msselfie.co.uk/
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Getting worse

This newsletter explains why people with MS get worse despite having no evident inflammatory disease activity
POPULAR POST
72 LIKES
43 COMMENTS

MS with a normal MRI?

If this person’s neurologist is unsure about the diagnosis, they can wait to see if MS declares itself. Often time is the best diagnostician.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
13 LIKES
30 COMMENTS

20. Unsettled Science - Nina Teicholz

Why it's hard to get trustworthy advice on nutrition & health
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Harvard Has Been Anti-Meat for 30+ Years—Why?

Red meat is bad for health. We hear this from virtually all our nutrition authorities, and so, it must be true. Far less well known is the fact that this fear of eating red meat can mainly be traced back to a single person, Harvard’s Walter C. Willett, the first and most prominent anti-meat champion in academia. Indeed, in 1990, the year before he start…
POPULAR POST
350 LIKES
102 COMMENTS

Nutrition & Health News This Week

Vegan Food for NYC Prisoners; and Did Stone Age Humans Eat Less Meat Than We Thought?
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
60 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

21. The Reset: Holistic Health & Slow Living - Kate Eskuri

Your digital invitation to breathe deep, nourish yourself, and slow down ✨ Join me weekly for holistic (and realistic) ideas on wellness, nourishing recipes, and intentional self-care.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

An honest "day in my life" (WITH time stamps!)

plus *how* I carve out time for work, health, & self-care amidst a busy season of life
POPULAR POST
190 LIKES
33 COMMENTS

You can’t spell exercise without Rx? (hear me out…)

someone give me kudos for how clever that subject line was plz
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
45 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

22. Understandably by Bill Murphy Jr.

No algorithms, no outrage. Just an essential newsletter trusted by about 170,000 smart people who want to understand the world. (I also write the free, daily newsletter you'll find at BigOptimism.com!)
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Paradox (Happiness Part 2)

When pressure to be happy makes people unhappy. Also, 7 other things worth knowing today.
POPULAR POST
36 LIKES
24 COMMENTS

Free for ALL Friday

Yes, FFA Friday is back ... You want links? We've got links. Let's see how the sausage gets made.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
13 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

23. Second Opinion - Christina Farr

Insights on the latest health-technology news and trends. Author Christina Farr leads with real talk, nuance and authenticity. Join a community of 20,000 professionals and subscribe today.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Introducing the digital health tech stack

We go deep on digital health developers' buy/build/partner decisions
POPULAR POST
82 LIKES
19 COMMENTS

Walmart is shutting down its clinics and telehealth service

It has not been a good week for telehealth!
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
18 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

24. Beata Tiškevič

emocijos. santykiai su žmonėmis. psichologija. meilė sau.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Kodėl visi klausia: „Kada vestuvės"? Apie sovietų okupaciją ir ką ji mums padarė

Reflektuoju apie sovietų okupaciją ir ką ji mums padarė emociškai, rekomenduoju knygas
POPULAR POST
101 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

9 paprasti būdai nuraminti nervų sistemą

Pagrįsta naujausiais moksliniais tyrimais, greita ir labai paprasta
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
22 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

25. Articole Body Engineering - Valentin Bunea

Vei primi în timp real tot ce scriu. Nu vei mai rata niciun articol, niciodată. Treptat vor fi sute și apoi mii de articole în arhivă.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Importanța crucială a vitaminei D3

Primăvara 99 de persoane din 100 au un nivel prea mic de vitamina d3 (sub 30 ng/mL), mulți chiar sub 10 ng/mL de foarte mulți ani. Este surprinzător că și în septembrie (după 3 luni de vară) situația este similară. ✅ 25-OH-D Analiza se numește 25-OH-D și este sub 100 lei la Sante / Bioclinica. La alte laboratoare poate fi chiar și de 3x mai scump.
POPULAR POST
104 LIKES

Da Valentin, dar tu ai timp de sală

Da Valentin dar tu ai timp de sală, dar tu ai timp să mergi, dar tu te culci devreme, dar tu știi să gătești, dar tu nu lucrezi de la 9 la 5, dar tu ești influensăr și din asta trăiești, normal că îți este ușor, mersi. ✅ PRIORITĂȚI Nici eu nu „am timp” dar
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
27 LIKES

Related Health & Wellness Substacks

Narayanan's Whatever Matters
FemTechnology Summit
Fill Your Cup
By Cameron Oaks Rogers
Au Microb'scope
By The French Virologist
Diritti in Salute di Vittorio Agnoletto
İyi Hissettiren Bülten
By Relate App
Creative Aging Resource Journal from Lifetime Arts
By Creative Aging Resource Newsletter
The Wild World with Heidi Merika
WARKITCHEN
By ROCKY
On Second Thought
By Ann Tomoko Rosen
Dear Straight Therapists
By Kit Morgan
Reinventing Healthcare with Pam Popper
By Reinventing Healthcare With Pam Popper
Well To Do
By Rina Raphael
One Percent Wisdom
By Connor Swenson
The Weekly Fill
By Alexa Schirm
Sam Bleiweis
Slowletter
By Joanna Toboła-Pieńczak
How to Fall Apart by Liadán Hynes
In The Middle Of The Week
By Beatriz Ticali
Beata Tiškevič

Explore top publications by category

Top Culture newslettersTop Technology newslettersTop Business newslettersTop U.S. Politics newslettersTop Finance newslettersTop Food & Drink newslettersTop Sports newslettersTop Art & Illustration newslettersTop World Politics newslettersTop Health Politics newsletters
Top News newslettersTop Fashion & Beauty newslettersTop Music newslettersTop Faith & Spirituality newslettersTop Climate & Environment newslettersTop Science newslettersTop Literature newslettersTop Fiction newslettersTop Design newslettersTop Travel newsletters
Top Parenting newslettersTop Philosophy newslettersTop Comics newslettersTop International newslettersTop Crypto newslettersTop History newslettersTop Humor newslettersTop Education newsletters

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from GhostGet startedGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assets
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice