A full list of the top 25 health and wellness newsletters and podcasts on Substack. These newsletters cover general health, fitness, diet and mental well being, along with the latest pandemic related news and updates.
Imagine a Venn diagram with overlapping circles labeled: Medical Facts, Feminism, and Fire. You are at their intersection. While medical misinformation and lies are everywhere (the pervasiveness of anti-mask propaganda is a tragic example), women’s health has been uniquely targeted. My personal vajenda is to empower every person with accurate medical information about their body, because you can’t be an empowered patient with inaccurate information.
The Quiet Life is for people who love quiet, depth, and beauty, and is read in 189 countries and all 50 U.S. states. Join us for art, ideas, and candlelight chats. You'll never be forced to do anything groupy.;)
Cada mes abrimos un melón, lo miramos desde diferentes ángulos y en distintos formatos. Así nos damos cuenta de lo que no nos damos cuenta para poder decidir a nuestro favor. Para sentir el efecto vida.
Cultivating authenticity in a synthetic world. Ruminations on ancestral food, healthy living, family, homesteading, connection to the natural world, life, death and this radical little thing called "sovereignty".
Mental Hellth is a publication that explores the systemic reasons that we're all feeling depressed, anxious and crazed, and advocates for both individual and systemic solutions to these problems.
It's like self-help, but self-help that references Deleuze and Guattari and Freud.
It's primarily written by P.E. Moskowitz, with occasional contributions from very interesting people. :)
Authentic conversations with fascinating people exploring health and wellness. Supported by listeners and readers.
To receive additional content and support my work defending all of our freedoms, then please subscribe to the paid substack.
Love x
No algorithms, no outrage. Just an essential newsletter trusted by about 170,000 smart people who want to understand the world. (I also write the free, daily newsletter you'll find at BigOptimism.com!)