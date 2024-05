Brown corduroy pants could be the new jeans

What comes after jeans? This is one among the most daunting questions to ascend on someone who seeks the ease of a uniform style of dress because jeans are the pants of the everyman. They are practical to the extent that the fabric is durable — throw them in the machine, don’t wash them at all; it kind of doesn’t matter. They’re convenient in that they can match with almost anything. They’re approachable in that you can find a pair at any price point you’re after. And they afford the promise of confidence if you and when you can find your fit.