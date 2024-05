RIVER

If you have been following me for awhile, you’re probably familiar with this story but for those of you who are new, let me catch you up to speed. Just before my 40th birthday, I saw these two adorable Chinese kids dancing to this Bishop Briggs song, River. The dance was choreographed by Galen Hooks, this insanely talented dancer/ choreographer who I immediately started stalking on instagram. Not only did seeing these kids’ moves make me think less of my own children, it also inspired me to hire an instructor and learn the dance myself.