The Newberg Report is in its 27th year of Texas Rangers baseball coverage, and its first at Substack. Jamey has grown a loyal readership through his independent writing, as well as his work the last several years for The Athletic and D Magazine, with his combination of insight, analysis, feel, and the passion of a lifelong fan. Whether you are most interested in future, present, or past when it comes to Rangers baseball, The Newberg Report has you covered.
Ahoy! Small Craft Advisor has been the best source of articles and information about sailing and small boat adventure. Since 2000 we have been featuring detailed small-boat reviews, interviews with designers and adventurers, technical and how-to features, and so much more. Come be part of our community!