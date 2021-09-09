Readers
HOME
>
SPORTS

TOP 25 SPORTS NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Sports Substacks

A full list of the top 25 sports newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Includes both newsletters written by current and former athletes, along with news, analysis and commentary from the top sportswriters in the world about professional, college and international sports.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shares thoughts about sports, politics, and popular culture and how they define America.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Will Smith Did a Bad, Bad Thing

Slapping Chris Rock was also a blow to men, women, the entertainment industry, and the Black community.
POPULAR POST
1769 LIKES
2840 COMMENTS

Gov. Kristi Noem Wants to be Trump's VP, so She Bragged about Shooting Her Dog & The Problem with Dating Apps

Junk Science Used to Pass Abortion Laws, Jerry Seinfeld Blames PC for Bad Comedy, Rachel Carson Quote Urges Us to Maturity, The Moody Blues Sing "Go Now"
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
241 LIKES
76 COMMENTS

2. Bald Faced Truth by John Canzano

Columnist John Canzano on sports, college football, and more.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Canzano: Thoughts on Mike Leach -- and what he'd want right now

Football coach in critical condition.
POPULAR POST
172 LIKES
109 COMMENTS

Canzano: OSU and WSU partner with The CW -- and Fox

Details of the looming TV deal...
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
56 LIKES
57 COMMENTS

3. Split Zone Duo

An independent college football podcast that eats the whole hog. Plus a newsletter. All with Steven Godfrey, Richard Johnson, and Alex Kirshner.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The SEC doesn't own the Playoff, but it does own something else

It's not a conspiracy. It's a story.
POPULAR POST
64 LIKES
4 COMMENTS
1:31:04

The only NFL Draft postmortem that matters

Watch now (91 mins) | Putting a bow on a college football event that involves the NFL.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
11 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

4. JoeBlogs - Joe Posnanski

Essays that brighten up your day from “Contemporary sports writing’s biggest star.”
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Grant

There are six words you will see again and again over the coming days as so many of us try to make sense of the senseless: He was the best of us. Grant Wahl was that. As a person, he was ceaselessly kind. As a reporter, he was bursting with courage and an unerring sense of right and wrong. As a writer, he was so deeply alive. And as a friend, mostly as a…
POPULAR POST
374 LIKES
75 COMMENTS

Free Friday: The Night John Buck Hit Three Home Runs

We’re in Kansas for a wedding this weekend—Hello Wichita! Hello Edgerton!—so I’m putting lots of personal stuff in this week’s Free Friday… Yes, I know, I know, I’ve been saying for weeks now that I would be sending out an early version of the introduction to anyone who preorders a signed and inscribed copy of
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
63 LIKES
63 COMMENTS

5. House of Strauss - Ethan Strauss

Sports, Business, Politics, Culture
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Nike's End of Men

“Hey! Check out this Nike ad!” This was my entry point into a new world. I transferred dorms because a clerical quirk sent me to the “Substance Free” building...
POPULAR POST
208 LIKES
82 COMMENTS
5:32

Narration: The Only Thing Worse Than Having NBA TV Rights Is Not Having Them

Audio version of this article is up.
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
6 LIKES

6. Go Long - Tyler Dunne

Your home for longform journalism in pro football. Profiles, penetrating team deep dives, columns and podcasts that capture the spirit of the sport.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The McDermott Problem, Part I: Blame Game

“This job’s too hard to fight from within and that’s what you do there. ... You’ve got to overcome the head coach." Our three-part series begins with a look at life at One Bills Drive.
POPULAR POST
92 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

Chris Ballard is the NFL's gamblin' man

The Falcons had the nation abuzz with their polarizing pick, but these Indianapolis Colts were the team playing draft roulette one week ago.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
3 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

7. SturmStack - Bob Sturm

Mostly Dallas Cowboys coverage, but plenty more from the DFW sports landscape.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Morning After Wk 17: Unforgettable Night

Cowboys, Lions, and referees put on a night that the NFL will long remember.
POPULAR POST
188 LIKES
53 COMMENTS

My Three Thoughts - Stars at Knights, Gm 6

We had to know from the very beginning that Dallas would need Game 7 at home.
PUBLISHED 11 MINUTES AGO
3 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

8. On Montlake - Christian Caple

In-depth coverage of the Washington Huskies football team with insider access and thoughtful, experienced perspective.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

One year in, On Montlake is here to stay

Sometimes, betting on yourself isn’t really a gamble at all.
POPULAR POST
293 LIKES
91 COMMENTS

Washington draws a (better) crowd for Jedd Fisch's first spring game

Official attendance: 18,448. For the Huskies, that's progress.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
45 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

9. The Stein Line - Marc Stein

Insider coverage of the NBA since 1994
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Kyrie Irving traded! Dallas rolls the dice

Our first look at how this deal came together ... and what it means for the two teams that shook the NBA marketplace as well as one of those that didn't get the former Brooklyn Net
POPULAR POST
51 LIKES
51 COMMENTS

NBA 2024 Playoff Predictions Thread 2.0

The first round of the NBA playoffs obviously isn’t over yet, but Round 2 starts later Saturday with Game 1 of the Minnesota/Denver series. So …
PUBLISHED 35 MINUTES AGO
11 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

10. The Dynasty Dugout - Chris Clegg

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball coverage blending scouting and analytics by Chris Clegg.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Fantasy Baseball FYPD Rankings: 2023/2024 Top 250

Fantasy Baseball FYPD rankings from Chris Clegg for the 2023 MLB Draft Class
POPULAR POST
31 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

Prospect Team of the Month, April 2024

Beck breaks down the top prospects from the month of April
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
2 LIKES

11. MatchQuarters - Cody Alexander

Football for the modern era. Home to the study of Spatial Darwinism. Come learn the #ArtofX.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Georgia's Defensive Philosophy

I take a look at how the Georgia defense works with examples from their National Championship and explain why it is an innovative force in college football.
POPULAR POST
35 LIKES
6:55

Arizona Wildcats' TE Alert in their Cover 3

Against Oregon State, former Wildcats' DC Johnny Nance (co-DC Texas) used an 'Alert' to leverage the Beavers' off-ball TE. In both cases, Oregon State ran a 'Yankee' concept that the Wildcats stifled.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
4 LIKES

12. Stealing Signals - Ben Gretch

Identifying signal and noise for fantasy football
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The definitive discussion of how to approach RBs in fantasy football

Buckle up, because I mean to back up that title
POPULAR POST
70 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

Rookie sleepers, mispriced veterans, and more Draft Day musings

Thoughts that will be wrong starting tonight
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
9 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

13. Newberg Report - Jamey Newberg

The Newberg Report is in its 27th year of Texas Rangers baseball coverage, and its first at Substack. Jamey has grown a loyal readership through his independent writing, as well as his work the last several years for The Athletic and D Magazine, with his combination of insight, analysis, feel, and the passion of a lifelong fan. Whether you are most interested in future, present, or past when it comes to Rangers baseball, The Newberg Report has you covered.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Game 1: Three Up, Three Down.

I feel baseball again.
POPULAR POST
105 LIKES
37 COMMENTS

Game 32: Three Up, Three Down.

Uh-oh.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
46 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

14. Uni Watch - Paul Lukas

The Obsessive Study of Athletics Aesthetics
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Uni Watch 2023 MLB Season Preview

Our annual compendium has everything you need to know about this season’s new uniforms, logos, patches, throwbacks, sleeve ads (ewww), stadium updates, and more.
POPULAR POST
371 LIKES
45 COMMENTS

Ask Me Anything

The latest (and final!) installment in an occasional Uni Watch series.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
40 LIKES
15 COMMENTS

15. The Quadrilateral - Geoff Shackelford

A year-round newsletter from one of golf’s last independent voices devoted to all things Grand Slam and the best Cup events.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Are You Really Surprised The PGA Tour Sold Out To Saudi Arabia?

At least we have the majors! And plenty of comedy to come when strange bedfellows make it up as they go.
POPULAR POST
80 LIKES
76 COMMENTS

Tiger Accepts U.S. Open Exemption

Long expected decision ensures Woods will be at Pinehurst No. 2 where he contended twice before. In other U.S. Open news, several LIV players plan to attempt qualifying.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
15 LIKES
22 COMMENTS

16. The Swiss Ramble

Analysing the business of football, looking at the strategies and finances of football clubs from the major European leagues. Numbers, graphs and words!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How Can Chelsea Comply with FFP rules?

She Moves In Her Own Way
POPULAR POST
61 LIKES
34 COMMENTS

Portsmouth Finances 2022-23

Living In An Island
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
16 LIKES

17. Wide Left - Arif Hasan

A newsletter about the NFL and its intersection with politics and culture.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Rise and Fall of The Draft Network

In 2018, a draft analysis website launched with the intention of improving NFL draft coverage. It changed the industry. And now it seems to be disappearing. What happened?
POPULAR POST
229 LIKES
28 COMMENTS

Ranking the UDFA Classes With the Consensus Big Board

Some teams grabbed some guys you might have heard of in undrafted free agency. Does that matter?
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
13 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

18. Huddle Up - Joe Pompliano

A newsletter breaking down the business and money behind sports. Join 120,000+ subscribers.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What's Happening: Nike Reports Record Revenue But The Stock Continues To Drop

If you are not a subscriber of Huddle Up, join 59,000 other professional athletes, business executives & casual sports fans that receive it directly in their inbox each morning — it’s free.
POPULAR POST
38 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

Why Top NFL Draft Picks Are Ditching Agents To Negotiate Their Own Deals

Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. aren't using NFLPA-certified agents. Is this a one-off coincidence or a sign of bigger things to come?
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
6 LIKES

19. The Tomkins Times - Main Hub - Paul Tomkins

Grown-up views and intelligent debate about Liverpool FC (online paywalled/free content by Paul Tomkins and associates as The Tomkins Times since 2009, now relocated to Substack.)
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Transfer Threads

The place to discuss all transfer gossip, info and whatever else on the subject
POPULAR POST
56 LIKES
6784 COMMENTS

Tottenham (Anfield) - Match Preview. Pre-& Post-Match Discussion Thread (May 5)

Liverpool have had a rare full week to prepare for their next opponents at Anfield on Sunday.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
21 LIKES
88 COMMENTS

20. The Chief in the North Newsletter - Seth Keysor

Going beyond the box score to review, analyze, and discuss Kansas City Chiefs' game film. Occasional thoughts on parenting, lawyering, frozen pizzas, and the NFL as a whole.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Chiefs aren't perfect, but they're terrifying

Absolutely no one wants to play the tough, physical version of Kansas City that showed up against Miami.
POPULAR POST
258 LIKES
82 COMMENTS

If I were Brett Veach; an argument for one more WR

Looking at the current state of the receiver room in Kansas City and how I'd address it if I were the Chiefs' GM.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
103 LIKES
59 COMMENTS

21. We Are Terriers - Steven Chicken

We Are Terriers is the home of quality Huddersfield Town content, brought to you by former Huddersfield Examiner writer Steven Chicken and Opta analyst David Hartrick.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Everything you need to know about Andre Breitenreiter as Huddersfield Town unveil new gaffer

The new head coach has had a storied career in Germany and Switzerland that includes two promotions and a top-flight league title
POPULAR POST

Player ratings as Huddersfield Town go through motions on pointless final day

Yeah whatever
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO

22. The Auburn Observer - Justin Ferguson

Deep dives into the stats, strategies and stories of Auburn football and men’s basketball
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The 2024 Auburn Football Roster Tracker

The Tigers' roster is set to make some major changes for Year 2 of the Hugh Freeze Era. Keep track of all the movement right here.
POPULAR POST
28 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

Aubserver Mailbag 167: How is Payton Thorne in the RPO game?

This week: Freshman wide receivers, NFL Draft takes, transfers, basketball recruiting, talent levels and your favorite American cities
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
14 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

23. The Long Game - Molly Knight

Join our community of smart sports fans who also care about things other than sports. Debate is encouraged, trolling is not allowed.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Quick Update from Me

And it's good news.
POPULAR POST
312 LIKES
41 COMMENTS

Join me in the Lab today at 12 PM PT

One hour of baseball talk over zoom
PUBLISHED AN HOUR AGO

24. Small Craft Advisor - Joshua Colvin

Ahoy! Small Craft Advisor has been the best source of articles and information about sailing and small boat adventure. Since 2000 we have been featuring detailed small-boat reviews, interviews with designers and adventurers, technical and how-to features, and so much more. Come be part of our community!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Swamped in the Strait

A frightening experience in an open boat by James McMullen
POPULAR POST
42 LIKES
19 COMMENTS

Inches Over the Bottom

Magic birds were dancing in the mystic marsh. The grass swayed with them, and the shallow waters, and the earth fluttered under them. The earth was dancing with the cranes, and the low sun, and the wind and sky.—Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings There’s something about skimming over the shallows—the rocky bottom passing just below the hull—that I find especially satisfying.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
23 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

25. Good Morning It's Basketball - Tom Ziller

Daily dispatches on glory, failure and frivolity in the NBA.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Wasting Dame('s) Time

Damian Lillard rejects Ringz Culture. But isn't there a middle ground between that and ensuring you experience modest team success at the peak of your career?
POPULAR POST
20 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

The Clippers lost in the worst way possible

The same could be said of the Cavaliers. But at least they are still alive.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
17 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

