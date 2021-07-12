Readers
TOP 25 HISTORY NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top History Substacks

A full list of the top 25 history newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Deep dives into primary source material, historical analysis and commentary as it relates to politics, culture, literature, art and more.

1. The Martyr Made Substack - Darryl Cooper

Creator of The Martyr Made Podcast, and The Unraveling w/Jocko Willink
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

After all...

So I’ve been away for the last few weeks, first visiting family for the first time in a long time, and now at a conference put on by The Claremont Institute. I’ll be back to full speed (on both the Substack and Unraveling w/Jocko) in couple of days, but in the meantime I had a fun interaction yesterday.
POPULAR POST
550 LIKES
176 COMMENTS
33:51

The Peculiar Institution, pt. 10 (Audio Version)

America's first civil war
PUBLISHED 7 DAYS AGO
39 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

2. Chartbook - Adam Tooze

A newsletter on economics, geopolitics and history from Adam Tooze. More substantial than the twitter feed. More freewheeling than what you might read from me in FT, Foreign Policy, New Statesman.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Chartbook #68 Putin's Challenge to Western hegemony - the 2022 edition.

As NATO meets to discuss the tension on the Russian border to Ukraine, and the papers fill with denunciations of Putin’s aggression, I still find it useful to return to the framework I developed in Crashed for analyzing the intersection of geopolitics and economics and the rise of Russia as a challenger. This framework consists of three basic propositions.
POPULAR POST
107 LIKES
118 COMMENTS

Top Links 418 Yen-dollar volatility, soft commodity collapse & China's May 4th movement at 105.

Great links, reading and images from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
6 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

3. Gray Mirror - Curtis Yarvin

A portal to the next regime
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Poetry, December 6, Palo Alto

I will be reading my own verse as well as assorted 20th-century material. (I apologize for paywalling this earlier—that was a scurvy trick. Poetry is for the people!) This is a private event. Please do not share or publicize. Email qulturewar@proton.me
POPULAR POST
33 LIKES

Office hours, May 2, NYC

Last minute office hours—Thursday, May 2, Lower East Side, 11am-5pm.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
18 LIKES

4. The American Peasant - Christopher Schwarz

Furniture for the 99 percent. Written by the publisher of Lost Art Press.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Lesson of the Bearded Antiquarian

When “The Anarchist's Design Book” was released in 2016, I knew there would be hate mail. I get a pile of it whenever I write a book, pen a magazine article or film a video. I accept this; it comes with the territory. And after 33 years of writing, the barbs are mostly ticks off a possum’s back.
POPULAR POST
251 LIKES
126 COMMENTS

Earlywood: It's a Wonder Any Work Was Done

Publisher’s note: Hello Saturday, hello Earlywood – a free excerpt from one of the thousands of pieces I’ve written since 1996. This excerpt originally appeared as a blog post in 2013. Each Earlywood entry has been updated or annotated with some modern context or point of view. Enjoy!
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
38 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

5. Robertas Petrauskas

Mano rašytojiškos tinklalaidės ir knygos. Parašytos ir būsimos.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

APIE KARĄ IR MUS #1. Karas mūsų kraujyje

Sveiki atvykę į pirmajį audio mini serialą mano Substack kanale. Kadangi tai pirmas mano postas čia, turėčiau papasakoti, kam kuriu šį kanalą ir kodėl jus kviečiu prie prisijungti, bet padarysim kitaip - aš kelsiu pirmąsias savo audio serijas, jūs jas paklausysite, gal net pakomentuosite, o tada bus aiškiau matyti. Ir jums ir man:)
POPULAR POST
272 LIKES
36 COMMENTS
9:27

Trečiojo Reicho triumfas. 11.9 Naujasis D. Britanijos ministras pirmininkas – Winstonas Churchillis

PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
20 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

6. Footnotes by Jemar Tisby

Offering historically informed perspectives on race, faith, and social issues to help you become a lifelong advocate for racial justice
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

"Shaken and Heartsick"- Another Professor at a Christian University Fired for Racial Justice Teachings

Professor Julie Moore was fired from Taylor University in what has become a pattern at far-right Christian schools.
POPULAR POST
155 LIKES
15 COMMENTS

The Slaveholding, Pro-Confederate History of the Churchill Family of Churchill Downs

Racing Needs to Reckon With the Kentucky Derby’s Roots in Slavery
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
14 LIKES

7. Brown History

Welcome to The Brown History Newsletter, where we specialize in crafting deep, thought-provoking stories that celebrate the diverse narratives of South Asians across the globe. Join thousands of others who are passionate about exploring these rich stories by subscribing today.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Gold Inheritance: the Quiet Feminism of South Asian Women

Words by Rosa Kumar
POPULAR POST
70 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

The Killing of Anni Hindocha

Words by Bilal Shahid
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
3 LIKES

8. Sweary History with James Fell

Those who cannot remember the past . . . need a history teacher who says "fuck" a lot.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

New Year, New Strategy
POPULAR POST
573 LIKES
166 COMMENTS

What Happened After She Said No

MAJOR Content Warning
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
210 LIKES
43 COMMENTS

9. The Conundrum Cluster

Welcome to my life in a conscious community in the Guatemalan mountains
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
35:00

Ep1: Redditors of the Reddit Moon

Martin Scorsese embraces the death of cinema—and thrives
POPULAR POST
93 LIKES
35 COMMENTS

Freepost: Forgotten Counterrevolution, the Boston Police Strike of 1919

Try that in a large town
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
24 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

10. Letters of Note - Shaun Usher

Nothing but history's most interesting letters.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

THIS IS INSTEAD OF TELEPHONING BECAUSE I CANT LOOK YOU IN THE VOICE

On this day in 1945, Dorothy Parker had writer's block
POPULAR POST
53 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

Maybe we should ban suits

Letters to the editor
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
98 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

11. PREVAIL by Greg Olear

PREVAIL is a regular column about politics, history, national security, foreign affairs, organized crime, dirty money, global corruption, the fight for democracy—and, on Sundays, poetry and literature.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Full Disclosure: An Interview with Noel Casler

The former "Celebrity Apprentice" talent handler on what he saw behind the scenes.
POPULAR POST
309 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

Dobbs, Democracy, and Days of Our Lives

A discussion with the women's rights activist and "Start Me Up" podcast host Kimberley Johnson
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
63 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

12. History, Etc - Dan Jones

A weekly newsletter from Dan Jones, about medieval history (mostly)
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Newsletter #1: Castles, etc

Will there ever be a Secrets of Great British Castles season 3? How much of a boss was William Marshal? What is my favourite beer? And other pressing questions...
POPULAR POST
131 LIKES
73 COMMENTS

THE STONE OF SCONE WAS ORIGINALLY A DOORSTEP (POSSIBLY)

And other stories that have most tickled my historical nerdbone this week, including leper squirrels, Plato's flute and a medieval number chart to predict whether you will soon die
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
25 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

13. Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins seeks to uncover what we believe is one of the most important pieces of knowledge we can acquire as human beings: Our beginnings
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Italian Renaissance Paintings of UFO’s Hidden in Plain Sight

One day in early August in the fourth century AD, something strange happened in Rome. Those who were outside braving the heat, walking on the Esquiline Hill would have glanced at the sky to notice a curious cloud formation - very different certainly from the compact cloud cover typical of snowfall - and would have been astonished to see snowflakes drifting down to earth – in the heat of summer! Some may have fled to escape this manifestation of divine wrath while others may have tentatively stretched out a hand to catch them and see them evaporate like real snowflakes. Someone noted and recorded the event.
POPULAR POST
64 LIKES

The Dangerous and Powerful Guardian Spirit Queen of the South Seas, Kanjeng Ratu Kidul

Kanjeng Ratu Kidul is a well-known figure in Javanese mythology who is still venerated by the Javanese today as the spirit queen of the Indian Ocean. Living in her palace on the bottom of the ocean off the south coast of Central Java, she rules the ocean, the spirits, nymphs, and other beings from the underworld. Her rare excursions ashore are believed to be accompanied by the occurrence of unusual natural phenomena, such as spring tides. As queen of the Southern Ocean, Kanjeng Ratu Kidul (or Nyai Loro Kidul) is held responsible for disappearances and deaths near or in the ocean. Therefore, like burial grounds, the ocean is also regarded as a dwelling place for the spirits of the dead, especially of people who die unnatural deaths by drowning.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
40 LIKES

14. Noted - Jillian Hess

Tips from the world's best note takers
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Beatrix Potter's Naturalist Notes

"I used to write long-winded descriptions...in a kind of cipher shorthand which I am now unable to read even with a magnifying glass…"
POPULAR POST
925 LIKES
184 COMMENTS

P.S. Kurt Cobain's Riotous Art

"I just got up and got drugs and listened to music and painted and played the guitar. That’s about it."
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
36 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

15. kamilkazani

Mein Freund, das grad' ist Dichters Werk, dass er sein Träumen deut' und merk'
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Who produces machine tools?

The machine tool industry is heavily concentrated geographically. A handful of countries located in Western Europe and East Asia account for almost all the global exports, Germany and Japan being the world’s two undisputed leaders. Considering that the machine tool industry provides the production base for all the other manufacturing industries, including the military, the vast quantitative and qualitative regional disparities in machine tool production have far-reaching strategic consequences.
POPULAR POST
39 LIKES

Why is the Weaponry so Expensive?

Complexity and Bullshit
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
21 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

16. 利世民 - Simon Lee

利世民，香港人，表面上係時事評論人，實際上係世俗嘅哲學愛好者。樂天知命，不問鬼神，意識形態為古典自由主義，人物設定為 Chaotic Neutral ，長期處於存在危機。過去四分一世紀，平均半年就有新興趣方向；由物理學到心理學，由政治到經濟、撈埋歷史、宗教、哲學等，成為「實用經濟學」、「日常政治學」、「紀事本末」三大內容系列。
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

香港不只是一個地理概念

自由嘅靈魂，你奈我唔何
POPULAR POST
170 LIKES
12 COMMENTS
57:18

日本如何走出迷失三十年？

日本經濟的未來會怎樣？日元會繼續跌嗎？
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
9 LIKES

17. Kirby Sommers

Author and investigative journalist writing original content on the space between Area 51 and Breaking Bad.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Kirby Sommers' Anne Heche moment. Part 1.

I disappeared one month ago in an all too similar fashion as Anne Heche. I am here to share my journey into hell with only a limited amount of my friends and supporters.
POPULAR POST
51 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

Deconstructing Wexner, Part Twelve. PREVIEW.

Was Roy Raymond, founder of Victoria's Secret, murdered?
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
9 LIKES

18. Michael Hoffman's Revelation of the Method

Columns by controversial revisionist historian Michael Hoffman for the advancement of knowledge in defiance of cancel culture.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

King-Kill/33º — Symbolism, Psychological Warfare and Revelations in the John F. Kennedy Assassination Conspiracy

A study of the Deep State's immolation of a Catholic president in masonic sacred space
POPULAR POST
29 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

Darkness Visible Over America

“Uglification” takes command amid the abortion holocaust
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
32 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

19. Pope Head Post

Papal history and deep topography.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Andrea Cionci- "Buenos Aires: lightning on the halo and keys of St. Peter. Bergoglio at the end of the road?"

Cionci Article
POPULAR POST
64 LIKES

Between Xanadu and Shambhala (Part II)

Whispers of Agartha
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
3 LIKES

20. Retro - Seth Abramson

A celebration of music, TV, film, art, video games, books, digital culture, comics, toys, and other pop-culture joys from throughout U.S. history.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Elon Musk’s Twitter Has Launched a Historic Attack on Free Speech That Could Change the Course of American History in the Near Term

Musk has a plot to transform America that’s more reminiscent of the supervillainry of a Marvel or DC film than a business plan. Last night this plan took a big step forward—and now America is at risk.
POPULAR POST
22 LIKES

The Top 500 Indie NES Games, Vol. 10

Decades after the last licensed Nintendo Entertainment System cart, indie NES developers are still publishing professional-grade NES games. This archive ranks the 1,752 known NES aftermarket titles.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO

21. Londonist: Time Machine

A geeky, cheeky, thrice-weekly digest of London's history.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

London's Oldest Map, Now in Colour: Part 2

Tudor London as you've never seen it before (unless you read Part 1).
POPULAR POST
107 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

This Soho Statue Witnessed A Famous, Heroic Death

Charles II's tragic sojourn at Grim's Dyke.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
7 LIKES

22. The Great Gender Divergence - Alice Evans

Why has the world become more gender equal? Why are some societies more gender equal than others?
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What Prevents & What Drives Gendered Ideological Polarisation?

Across much of the world, men and women think alike. However, in countries that are economically developed and culturally liberal, young men and women are polarising. As chronicled by John Burn-Murdoch, young women are increasingly likely to identify as ‘progressives’ and vote for leftists, while young men remain more
POPULAR POST
157 LIKES
78 COMMENTS

“The Evolution of Religions” by Lance Grande. Review & Questions

Religions are like species and language. They can be categorised into common clusters, with shared origins, which then fission into sects. By tracing religious evolution, Lance Grande reveals how our culture goes back millennia. In this review, I outline Grande’s fascinating insights about conquest, patriarchy and the afterlife, then raise questions for further research:
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
9 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

23. REAL Indigenous Report - Hymie Rubenstein

The premier repository for REAL -- Enlightenment science-based -- perspectives on Canada’s Indigenous peoples and issues
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

ANNOUNCEMENT: New “Indian Residential School Research Group" Website Is Born

The REAL Indigenous Issues Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
POPULAR POST
47 LIKES
18 COMMENTS

‘Guilt is a poor guide to action’

David Frum on residential schools and understanding the past and present
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
4 LIKES

24. The Ruins Project - Rachel Sager

Unearthing optimism, with a hammer, a shovel, or a pen. Telling the story of the people who come from coal through the art of mosaic. Curator and owner of The Ruins Project, a giant cement canvas in the woods of Appalachia.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What Is a Mosaic?

A definition, tested
POPULAR POST
33 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

May: A Muse of a Month

The Beehive Reveal. A New Podcast. Herding Cats. And The May Muse Discount
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
7 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

25. Skipped History - Ben Tumin

Satirist Ben Tumin speaks to leading historians about the overlooked and under-examined events, movements, and people that shaped American history.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Welcome to Skipped History!

Hello, new subscriber! And welcome to Skipped History. Here’s a little rundown about the series, a sort of What to Expect When You’re Expecting Skipped History. First things first We send out videos on an every-other-week cadence, typically on Thursday mornings. This cadence allows us time to research, write, and produce new episodes. If you’d like even more history between episodes, check us out on Twitter!
POPULAR POST
21 LIKES

Five Lessons from Historians About Student Protests

A mini retrospective
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
6 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

