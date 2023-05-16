WHOO!

Whooping seems to be back. Shouting ‘whoo!’ as a way of expressing your enthusiasm. Either that, or it never went away and I have grown inured to it. Explain it how you will, but after five whooping experiences in the last three weeks - one at a concert, one at a play, two at anniversary parties and one at Passover - I can now say definitively that I’m hearing it again. Did I say whooping at Passover? All right, I