HOME
>
FICTION

TOP 25 FICTION NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Fiction Substacks

A full list of the top 25 fiction newsletters on Substack. Includes full, original works of fiction in all formats from top authors along with general reviews and advice concerning the world of fictional stories.

1. Backstory Serial - Mary L Trump

How three friends came together to write a romance novel
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Italian Lesson [Installment 13]

Chapter Three
POPULAR POST
142 LIKES
47 COMMENTS

We Will be Back Soon!

Grazie for your patience
PUBLISHED 3 MONTHS AGO
150 LIKES
64 COMMENTS

2. The Shit No One Tells You About Writing - The Shit About Writing Team

A twice weekly newsletter chock-full of guidance and support from publishing industry insiders. Expect author interviews, guest blogs, giveaways, and more!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

✨Big News!✨

Today we're launching something very exciting!✨
POPULAR POST
76 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

✨Kelly McMasters on metaphor and meaning in memoir✨

Are you confused about how writing workshops work? Our April bonus episode has you covered. Do you need a beta reader? Scroll down to get matched up...
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
11 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

3. Chuck Palahniuk's Plot Spoiler

Exclusive fiction too out-there for prime time, by the author of Fight Club. Writing lessons. Lurid back story.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Here We Go Again

The First Day on a New Job is Always Scary
POPULAR POST
277 LIKES
174 COMMENTS

Photo Only: Discount Narnia

Why We Write
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
71 LIKES
15 COMMENTS

4. Alphabet Soup - Etgar Keret

Stories, poems, thoughts & more stories: the Alphabet Soup in my mind just keeps simmering.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Day After

Yesterday's (and probably tomorrow's) news | Non-Fiction | Fresh Soup
POPULAR POST
202 LIKES
27 COMMENTS
5:03

Ninety

Pulp fiction | Alphabet Audio Soup
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
41 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

5. SubMakk - Rebecca Makkai

Rebecca Makkai's Substack: mostly writing and books! but also Zillow, true crime, etymology, food, general inanity
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Go Deep!

Interiority, Part 2
POPULAR POST
141 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

Someone Please Buy This Bonkers House

I love it so much
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
72 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

6. The Elysian - Elle Griffin

Elle Griffin writes The Elysian, a weekly newsletter thinking through a better future and utopian fiction bringing it to life. She is currently studying 2000+ years of utopian thought and is exploring how we can better capitalism, democracy, and the systems that support humanity through essays, fiction, and discourse.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

No one buys books

Everything we learned about the publishing industry from Penguin vs. DOJ.
POPULAR POST
1577 LIKES
626 COMMENTS

Humanity from the perspective of robots

Talking points for our literary salon next week.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
9 LIKES

7. The Art of Flash Fiction - Kathy Fish

Monthly Flash Fiction Craft Articles & Prompts by Writer & Teacher, Kathy Fish
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Good madness

on dreams and course corrections
POPULAR POST
41 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

The Heart of the Matter: Emotionally Charged Flash Fiction

with a slew of examples
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
29 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

8. Beth Brower Scribbles Away

Beth Brower Scribbles Away is a twice monthly publication consisting of: The Bookshelf (a free newsletter) & The St. Crispian's Gazette (scenes, letters, and short stories from St. Crispian's).
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Toff

id quod plerumque accidit
POPULAR POST
74 LIKES
35 COMMENTS

March 1883

id quod plerumque accidit
PUBLISHED 14 DAYS AGO
24 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

9. Jimmy Doom's Roulette Weal

Substack's biggest and brightest circus of single author short fiction from two-time Best of Detroit Best Author Nominee Jimmy Doom-- "One of this century's master storytellers"
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Amber Waves

Ghost Writing
POPULAR POST
32 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

Teddy and Glenn

Hots
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
9 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

10. The Sunday Morning Transport - Julian Yap

An amazing science fiction/fantasy short story each week.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Tears Waiting to Be Diamonds: Part One

For our first story of the year, Sarah Rees Brennan brings us news from the Other Lands — ten years after the events of In Other Lands! We hope you will enjoy this free story. ~ Julian and Fran, January 8, 2023 Tears Waiting to Be Diamonds: Part One
POPULAR POST
52 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

Alone With Your Thoughts

In this week’s story, E. C. Myers entangles life’s last moments with a startling new technology. One that might change everything. ~ Julian and Fran, April 28, 2024 This month’s stories are by authors Eric Smith, Julie C. Day, Juan Martinez, and E.C. Myers. The first story of the month is free to read, but it’s our paying subscribers who allow us to keep publishing great stories week after week.
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
10 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

11. The Author Stack - Russell Nohelty

Welcome to the Author Stack. This publication sits at the intersection of craft and commerce, helping writers build more sustainable businesses that allow them to thrive while creating work that lights them up inside. We strive to give authors agency in a world that too often seems intent on stripping it away from them.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Short circuiting the Substack burnout cycle

It seems like writers have a six-month burn rate where they come in excited, start to build, grind, and burn out. How do we live better lives in the meat grinder of capitalism?
POPULAR POST
127 LIKES
76 COMMENTS

How to compile your blog into a book

Most of my non-fiction books start as blog posts before they are compiled into a book, and I wouldn't write non-fiction any other way.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
39 LIKES
19 COMMENTS

12. Good on Paper - Danielle Valentine

A newsletter from the insider publishing friend every writer needs. New posts on Fridays!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Secrets of The Trash Draft

My number one trick for finishing a novel
POPULAR POST
32 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

The Most Important Writing Lesson to Learn

If you only take one lesson I give to heart make it this one
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
10 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

13. KILLING EVE: RESURRECTION - Luke Jennings

Official Substack of Killing Eve creator Luke Jennings. Free subscribers get every instalment of KILLING EVE: RESURRECTION. Paid subscribers help me keep the series free to all, and get exclusive access to my new series HOW TO WRITE KILLER PROSE.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Killing Eve: Resurrection (1)

The first instalment of a new Killing Eve story, published exclusively on Substack
POPULAR POST
505 LIKES
101 COMMENTS

A new Killing Eve adventure

Killing Eve: Bloodline
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
114 LIKES
20 COMMENTS

14. The Commonplace - Thomas J Bevan

Fiction and essays on the extraordinary nature of ordinary life.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The End of the Extremely Online Era

Commonplace Newsletter #109
POPULAR POST
779 LIKES
31 COMMENTS

Notes for an Essay on Buses

Commonplace Newsletter #113
PUBLISHED 2 MONTHS AGO
36 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

15. Streetwalking with Howard Jacobson

I have written over twenty books, including seventeen novels, and won the Booker Prize for fiction. Words are my faith, novels my passion, great novelists my paragons of truth. You might think I should get out more. You are right.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

GET LOST ALONG WITH ME

The best is yet to be
POPULAR POST
248 LIKES
33 COMMENTS

WHOO!

Whooping seems to be back. Shouting ‘whoo!’ as a way of expressing your enthusiasm. Either that, or it never went away and I have grown inured to it. Explain it how you will, but after five whooping experiences in the last three weeks - one at a concert, one at a play, two at anniversary parties and one at Passover - I can now say definitively that I’m hearing it again. Did I say whooping at Passover? All right, I
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
13 LIKES

16. Fiction Writing With AI - Nicolas Cole

Fiction Writing With AI is the leading paid newsletter for digital-first storytellers. Combining timeliness storytelling techniques with actionable frameworks, each week we share these proven principles and then leverage them by providing fiction writers with ChatGPT prompts to accelerate all parts of the creative process. This is everything you could possibly need to become a successful storyteller in today's exciting new world of digital publishing.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Pixar Storytelling Formula: How To Improvise An 8-Sentence Plot With AI (Tomatometer Approved)

Hey there! In 2011, storyboard artist Emma Coats tweeted Pixar’s "22 Rules For Storytelling." The post blew up with thousands of likes, comments, and shares. If you’ve never read the list, it’s worth reading. BUT there’s one rule that’s generated more attention than all the others combined.
POPULAR POST
10 LIKES

Outline Your Novel: 5 Steps To 40 Scenes

Hey there! Welcome back to the Zero to Book series! In our last post, we turned your 15 Save The Cat story beats into a cast of characters using the Marcel Proust questionnaire. Now, it's time to break your story into a scene-by-scene outline to help you plan your plot.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
3 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

17. Salman's Sea of Stories - Salman Rushdie

An ocean of stories from Salman Rushdie: I'll be talking about stories I’ve read or seen, true stories, tall stories, stories about me, and some I just made up.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Welcome to my Sea of Stories

“A story should have a beginning, a middle and an end, but not necessarily in that order.” – Jean-Luc Godard, film director Here is one of the stories my father liked to tell his friends: “Salman was born on June 19th, 1947, and exactly eight weeks later to the day, the British ran away.” Ha ha, right? I guess it was funny the first time I heard it, less funny the one hundred and first time. But it always went down well with his audiences. It was his favorite joke.
POPULAR POST
140 LIKES
36 COMMENTS

The Seventh Wave. Episode 48.

Episode 48 The four men in black wearing sodden balaclavas are out in the open, closing in. ANNA and FRANCIS are on the terrace of the house, holding guns. FIRST MAN (shouting) Come down, Anna, Nobody gonna hurt you. And the other individual we don’t require.
PUBLISHED 2 YEARS AGO
32 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

18. Counter Craft - Lincoln Michel

fiction craft, publishing demystification, weird books
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

No, Most Books Don't Sell Only a Dozen Copies

A little post on why publishing statistics are so confusing
POPULAR POST
182 LIKES
56 COMMENTS

Yes, People Do Buy Books

Despite viral claims, Americans buy over a billion books a year
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
537 LIKES
83 COMMENTS

19. Frank Talk - Frank J. Fleming

Humor pieces, short stories, updates on my novels and other writing, plus other fun stuff.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A Frank Guide to Dealing with Women

The two magic words
POPULAR POST
27 LIKES
21 COMMENTS

How to Bring Order to College Campuses

A simple solution to the current chaos
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
10 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

20. Amphetamine Sulphate - Philip Best

New writing by Philip Best, publisher at Amphetamine Sulphate
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Wings At The Speed Of Sound

Lil Peep and Juice WRLD
POPULAR POST
25 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

Empathy Suppressor

New writing
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
6 LIKES

21. Tim Lott's Writing Boot Camp

A novelist's no-bullshit, non-fluffy guide to writing fiction and memoir. Weekly essays about current affairs and life in general. Comment and debate.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How I Became Addicted To Prizes

And The Cold Turkey (And Life Lessons) That Followed.
POPULAR POST
36 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

Oversharing.

Pathological symptom or essential quality?
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
4 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

22. Creative Confidence Clinic - Daisy Buchanan

A community for writers at every stage of their journey
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Boundaries, baby!

How to score yourself some sweet Magic Cave Time
POPULAR POST
157 LIKES
20 COMMENTS

Dear Daisy...my sister made fun of my ambitions, and I can't forgive her

I advise a reader - and writer - about family matters...
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
25 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

23. Chapter House - Sarah A. Hoyt

A Serialization Experiment
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

No Man's Land

And No Woman's Either....
POPULAR POST
16 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

No Man's Land

Of Kings and Star Empires
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
7 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

24. AI-power for digital ART - Eva Rtology

Art & AI technology to transform the way that people experience the world.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Your Free AI headshots. No need for a photographer

Discover the magic of AI Headshots with the free, easy, and ready-to-use method, transforming your images into stunning professional portraits effortlessly.
POPULAR POST
19 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

Speak Any Language, Dress in Style! AI language tools

Explore AI’s New Frontiers: Chat, Dress, Communicate!
PUBLISHED 11 DAYS AGO
10 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

25. Julia Kent's Writing Cabin

I make ^%$# up in my head and transfer it into yours. Offering you deep-dives, funny stories, exclusive excerpts from unpublished books, and sometimes a live chicken, all from a New York Times and USA Today bestselling romantic comedy author.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

HUGE OOPS!

Let me make it up to you
POPULAR POST
15 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

Fun Flashback to Shannon and Declan's First Baby

6 years ago...
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
6 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

