A full list of the top 25 fiction newsletters on Substack. Includes full, original works of fiction in all formats from top authors along with general reviews and advice concerning the world of fictional stories.
Elle Griffin writes The Elysian, a weekly newsletter thinking through a better future and utopian fiction bringing it to life. She is currently studying 2000+ years of utopian thought and is exploring how we can better capitalism, democracy, and the systems that support humanity through essays, fiction, and discourse.
Welcome to the Author Stack. This publication sits at the intersection of craft and commerce, helping writers build more sustainable businesses that allow them to thrive while creating work that lights them up inside. We strive to give authors agency in a world that too often seems intent on stripping it away from them.
Official Substack of Killing Eve creator Luke Jennings. Free subscribers get every instalment of KILLING EVE: RESURRECTION. Paid subscribers help me keep the series free to all, and get exclusive access to my new series HOW TO WRITE KILLER PROSE.
I have written over twenty books, including seventeen novels, and won the Booker Prize for fiction. Words are my faith, novels my passion, great novelists my paragons of truth. You might think I should get out more. You are right.
Fiction Writing With AI is the leading paid newsletter for digital-first storytellers. Combining timeliness storytelling techniques with actionable frameworks, each week we share these proven principles and then leverage them by providing fiction writers with ChatGPT prompts to accelerate all parts of the creative process. This is everything you could possibly need to become a successful storyteller in today's exciting new world of digital publishing.
I make ^%$# up in my head and transfer it into yours. Offering you deep-dives, funny stories, exclusive excerpts from unpublished books, and sometimes a live chicken, all from a New York Times and USA Today bestselling romantic comedy author.