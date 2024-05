5/4 Best Idea For The Week Ahead

Let’s start with last week’s best idea before we look at some charts of the market and this week’s idea. Aside from that COHR best idea last June which jumped 50% the following week on a deal with NVDA this was probably the quickest that one of these was subject to takeover talks. Sycamore Partners was the rumored buyer this time. We will have to wait to see what comes next but as we’ve seen countless times, the call buyers have this uncanny ability to step in with the repeat buys right before this sort of thing happens. I wouldn’t get too excited yet, these retail deals are subject to failed financing and a myriad of other things look at CPRI right now for example, but this is an encouraging start to the trade.