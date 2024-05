Mother's Day. For them or for you?

When asked what I would want for Mother’s Day I say, ‘A good night’s sleep. An uninterrupted-worry-free-full-night-of-sleep on some lovely luxurious sheets’ but then I think maybe bugger the sleep and a pair of boots so soft they feel like slippers would be just the thing, or a beautiful handbag just for the sake of it, although I do like to have friends over and whilst I can’t impress with culinary skills, there are NO skills, I can lay up a pretty table so maybe a new tablecloth and napkins. But perhaps this is all a little self-indulgent and I suggest a framed photograph of the children, which we can all appreciate, except the children tell me what THEY would really like for Mother’s Day is a cooler to keep their drinks chilled….