TOP 25 TECHNOLOGY NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Technology Substacks

A full list of the top 25 technology newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Deep dives into all the latest technology, trends, products and startups which are shaping the modern world.

1. The Pragmatic Engineer - Gergely Orosz

Big Tech and startups, from the inside. Highly relevant for software engineers and managers, useful for those working in tech.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The end of 0% interest rates: what the new normal means for software engineers

The end of 10+ years of 0% interest rates is set to change the tech industry. What do higher rates mean for software engineering jobs, developers, and careers; and how can you prepare for this shift?
POPULAR POST
416 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

The Pulse #92: GitHub’s AI-assisted developer workflow vision

Also: Google laying off engineers as their business is booming; a good period for startup fundraising and IPOs; and how WorkOS acquired devtools startup Warrant
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
31 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

2. SemiAnalysis - Dylan Patel

Bridging the gap between the world's most important industry, semiconductors, and business.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Google Gemini Eats The World – Gemini Smashes GPT-4 By 5X, The GPU-Poors

Compute Resources That Make Everyone Look GPU-Poor
POPULAR POST
203 LIKES
27 COMMENTS

Intel’s 14A Magic Bullet: Directed Self-Assembly (DSA)

How High-NA EUV can be economically viable at the 1.4nm process node
PUBLISHED 16 DAYS AGO
82 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

3. ByteByteGo Newsletter - Alex Xu

Explain complex systems with simple terms, from the authors of the best-selling system design book series. Join over 500,000 friendly readers.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Understanding Database Types

The success of a software application often hinges on the choice of the right databases. As developers, we're faced with a vast array of database options. It is crucial for us to understand the differences between these options and how to select the ones that best align with our project's requirements. A complex application usually uses several different databases, each catering to a specific aspect of the application’s needs.
POPULAR POST
837 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

EP110: Top 5 Strategies to Reduce Latency

This week’s system design refresher: Top 5 Strategies to Reduce Latency Load Balancer Realistic Use Cases You May Not Know Top 4 data sharding algorithms explained Top 8 C++ Use Cases Apache Kafka in 100 Seconds SPONSOR US New Relic AI monitoring, the industry’s first APM for AI, now generally available (Sponsore
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
43 LIKES

4. Chamath Palihapitiya

I make bets on disruptive ideas, technology, and people. Subscribe to learn with me.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Deep Dive: Artificial Intelligence

What is artificial intelligence? How do the different models work? What is generative AI? How close are we to AGI?
POPULAR POST
157 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

Deep Dive: Moore's Law and Next Steps for Silicon

What is Moore’s Law and why has it broken down? What are the different types of semiconductors? Why are companies moving towards custom-designed silicon?
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
51 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

5. Fabricated Knowledge - Doug OLaughlin

Let's learn more about the world's most important manufactured product. Meaningful insight, timely analysis, and an occasional investment idea.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Data Center is the New Compute Unit: Nvidia's Vision for System-Level Scaling

Copper, Cooling, and Compute Density: The Pillars of Nvidia's Data Center Vision
POPULAR POST
125 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

Earnings Week of April 26th

TXN, NOD, TER, INTC, MXL, ASM, STM, ON, KLA, LRCX, VRT, Aixtron, MXL
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

6. Newcomer

Where technology and venture capital intersect: A deeply reported newsletter on the inner workings of the startup industry. Helmed by Eric Newcomer with writing from Madeline Renbarger.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Sequoia, Founders Fund, USV, Elad Gil & Benchmark Top Venture Manager Survey

I got my hands on a VC scorecard circulating among top founders & VCs
POPULAR POST
31 LIKES

Silicon Valley on the Hill...Companies Spending More on AI...Tesla Drops its EV Chargers

Plus, AI chip startups attract new funding
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
12 LIKES

7. Computer, Enhance! - Casey Muratori

Programming courses, interviews, commentary.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
22:05

Welcome to the Performance-Aware Programming Series!

A brief introduction explaining what "performance-aware programming" is, and what the course will be about.
POPULAR POST
688 LIKES
93 COMMENTS
28:11

Non-temporal Stores

In certain circumstances, it can be beneficial to intentionally bypass the CPU cache hierarchy entirely.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
30 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

8. Exponential View by Azeem Azhar

Weekly deep dives on AI and exponential technologies from a global expert featured in The Economist, WSJ and Financial Times. Join investors, C-suite execs and global leaders and change how you think about the future.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

🔮 Time-space compression; Falcon soars; rebel microchips; skincare for mummies ++ #439

Your insider guide to AI and exponential technologies
POPULAR POST
29 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

🔮 What is Tesla?; LLM gene editor; China rivals GPT-4; crypto, Kant & conscious molluscs ++ #471

Hi, I’m Azeem Azhar. In this week’s edition, we explore all the layers that make up Tesla’s identity. And in the rest of today’s issue: Need to know: Research breakthrough Biotech company Profluent has achieved the first successful precision editing of the human genome using a programmable gene editor designed with large language models.
PUBLISHED 7 DAYS AGO
38 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

9. Product Growth - Aakash Gupta

Deep dives into succeeding as a PM, product leadership, and how to get your next PM job.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Product Requirements Documents (PRDs): A Modern Guide

One of Product’s ever-changing artifacts
POPULAR POST
157 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

How to Pair With Design for Success as a PM or Product Leader

Leveling up PM's relationship with design—and growing your product faster as a result
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
34 LIKES

10. Uncharted Territories - Tomas Pueyo

Understand the world of today to prepare for the world of tomorrow: AI, tech; the future of democracy, energy, education, and more
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Maps Distort How We See the World

30 Maps to Rethink the World
POPULAR POST
453 LIKES
48 COMMENTS

YKINMKBYKIOK

Why We’ve Evolved Our Fetishes
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
9 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

11. Bismarck Brief - Samo Burja

Intelligence-grade analysis of key industries, organizations, and live players.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Introducing Bismarck Brief

Dear reader, The world can be understood. This may seem obvious to the serial consumer of news, but for the wrong reasons. For the careful observer, the claim should be true, but only for the right reasons. After all, if you want to understand the news, it’s perhaps best
POPULAR POST
36 LIKES

Russia’s Yandex is a Functional Software Conglomerate

The software conglomerate beat Google in free market competition at home while carving out niches abroad. The Russian government is locking in this success while maintaining political control.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
15 LIKES

12. Scarlet Ink - Dave Anderson

Advice for technology veterans and newcomers on growing their careers, and building leadership capabilities. Often quote-by-quote recounts of key meetings and discussions. A rare inside view into how senior leadership works at Big Tech, authored by ex-Amazon Technology Director and GM.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Have You Been Ignoring Implicit Feedback, Letting Your Career Pay the Price?

Implicit feedback is the subtle feedback you likely receive regularly. Don't let it escalate to explicit feedback. I spend time translating subtle feedback to what it really means.
POPULAR POST
111 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

Answer the Unasked Questions — A Guide to Proactive Communication

When you're asked questions — do you literally answer just those questions, or do you try to answer the root question behind them?
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
57 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

13. Refactoring - Luca Rossi

Practical advice on writing great software and working well with humans, delivered weekly to 75,000+ friends.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How to Plan and Execute Software Projects 🚢

A no-nonsense guide to build the right things and build them on time.
POPULAR POST
98 LIKES
56:45

Engineering Productivity & Developer Experience — with Laura Tacho 🎙️

Refactoring Podcast — Season 2 • Episode 2
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
15 LIKES

14. TheSequence - Jesus Rodriguez

The best source to stay up-to-date with the developments in the machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science world. Trusted by 165,000 professionals from the main AI labs, universities, and enterprises
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Inside Orca 2: Microsoft's Small Language Model that Outperforms Models 10x Larger in Reasoning Capabilities

The model innovating in the training procedures to improve reasoning abilities in small language models.
POPULAR POST
275 LIKES

Edge 392: Meet RAFT: UC Berkeley's New Method to Improve RAG Patterns in LLMs

The method brings the best of RAG and supervised fine tuning.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
13 LIKES

15. The GameDiscoverCo newsletter - Simon Carless

Analysis, data and insight about how people find & buy video games in the 2020s.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Nature or nurture? The biggest game discovery question..

Also: some neat Switch data, follow-ups, platform news, and more.
POPULAR POST
7 LIKES

Plus: which of April 2024's Steam debuts have 'staying power'?

Also: Gray Zone Warfare's hot launch & other big starts for the week...
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO

16. Software Design: Tidy First? - Kent Beck

Software design is an exercise in human relationships. So are all the other techniques we use to develop software. How can we geeks get better at technique as one way of getting better at relationships?
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

90% of My Skills Are Now Worth $0

...but the other 10% are worth 1000x
POPULAR POST
152 LIKES
48 COMMENTS

Stretching Your TDD Skills

I swear I never intended to publish a bunch more on TDD. But here we are. This is one from the archives, first published November 2010. It’s for TDDers who want to stretch their skills. In Tidy First? land we talk about the Succession Problem—in what order do we make decisions? The more, different orders you can manage, the more options you have for:
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
40 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

17. Technically - Justin

Technically is a knowledge base for learning about software concepts.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What's an API?

What McDonalds and Lyft have in common
POPULAR POST
435 LIKES

Comparing available LLMs for non-technical users

How do ChatGPT, Mistral, Gemini, and Llama3 stack up for common tasks like generating sales emails?
PUBLISHED 12 DAYS AGO
22 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

18. Read Max - Max Read

Explaining the weird new future, one newsletter at a time. Subscribe for a twice weekly delivery of internet culture, mega-platform grotesquerie, crypto conspiracies, deep forum lore, fringe politics, and other artifacts of what's to come.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What's the deal with all those weird wrong-number texts?

Digging into the world of "pig-butchering" scams
POPULAR POST
205 LIKES
59 COMMENTS
29:25

What is A.I.-generated audio good for?

Another episode of the Read Max Experimental Audio Product
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
12 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

19. The Memo by LifeArchitect.ai - Dr Alan D. Thompson

AI - Artificial intelligence that matters, as it happens, in plain English!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Memo - 31/Dec/2023

Midjourney v6, Chinese LLMs, 2023 annual AI reports, and much more!
POPULAR POST
17 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

The Memo - Downloads + highlights (2024)

'Best of' for all post-2020 AI tech, for full subscribers
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
26 LIKES

20. The Product Compass - Paweł Huryn

Actionable insights and resources for Product Managers. Every Saturday.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Product Frameworks Compendium + Templates

I present 35 product frameworks + templates: Prioritization Frameworks (9), Decision-Making Frameworks (4), Stakeholder Management Frameworks (2), Product Metrics Frameworks (3), Strategy Frameworks (7), Strategy-Related Artefacts (5), Agile Frameworks (3), Other frameworks (2)
POPULAR POST
168 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

OKR vs KPI: What's the Difference?

When comparing OKRs and KPIs, many forget a critical aspect - the relationships between them.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
22 LIKES

21. Fintech Business Weekly - Jason Mikula

The Business of Fintech: a once-a-week newsletter offering in-depth analysis on trends and stories in banking, fintech, and crypto.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

$13M in Missing User Funds: Evolve, Synapse Play Blame Game as BaaS Crisis Intensifies

FTV Sues Solid and Its Cofounders For $61M Over Alleged Fraud
POPULAR POST
43 LIKES

Solid Settles FTV Suit, Buys Back Shares At 56% Discount

SoLo Funds Outage Continues, FDIC Files Amicus In Colorado DIDMCA Case, Fintech M&A Accelerates
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
3 LIKES

22. Invisible Women - Caroline Criado Perez

Keeping up with the gender data gap (and whatever else takes my fancy).
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Invisible Women: men who hate women

A message to the men who don't
POPULAR POST
185 LIKES
7 COMMENTS
51:21

Invisible Women x Tracy King

A sister taken into care, an agoraphobic mother, the exorcism of Tracy herself, and the sudden violent death of her beloved father
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
39 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

23. Elena's Growth Scoop - Elena Verna

A weekly growth newsletter about product-led growth, product-led sales, and solopreneurship advice.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

My substack journey: 0-$30K in ARR in six months

The story of why I started and what I’ve learned.
POPULAR POST
183 LIKES
28 COMMENTS

Create Growth Turbo Boosts: User Conferences

And a great forcing function for the product to pull their sh1t together too :)
PUBLISHED 12 DAYS AGO
21 LIKES

24. Unmade: media and marketing analysis - Tim Burrowes

Media and marketing news with all the in-depth analysis, insight and context you need.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

BOTW: Qantas appoints an accountant to do a marketer's job; mediocre white men; a News Corp merger?

Welcome to Best of the Week. Today: An intriguing idea which could see a News Corp tie in with Warner Bros Discovery; Qantas’s odd choice of loyalty chief; the ABC targets its paid streaming rivals; and the arrogance of male founders.
POPULAR POST
61 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

BOTW: How news is becoming a collective industry; and SMI's latest bloodbath

Welcome to Best of the Week, kicked off on board flight VA1292 out of steamy Cairns and wrapped up this morning back in chilly Evandale, Tasmania. I spent the tail end of the week in Far North Queensland for the Local & Independent News Association’s annual summit in Port Douglas.
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
3 LIKES

25. Creator Economy by Peter Yang - Peter

Practical guides and expert interviews to help you level up as a product leader and creator fast. Get my top 10 lessons when you sign up.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Kaz Nejatian (COO, Shopify): Why Shopify Elevated the Non-Manager Career Path and Ditched Meetings

The difference between crafters and managers and how Shopify rages against meetings
POPULAR POST
111 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

5 Ways AI Can Help You Create Quality Content in 10 Minutes or Less

Write an article while taking a walk, generate 5 social posts from any article, and 3 other ways to use AI to create content fast
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
22 LIKES

