A weekly selection of drawings by New Yorker cartoonist and matador Liana Finck, sent out on Wednesdays. Paid subscribers will also get a Sunday email of autobiographical comics, process drawings, and other behind-the-scenes things.
Founded by DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN in 2021, KLC PRESS is INDIE COMICS UNCHAINED. We bring together comics fans and creators alike, all while making some of the most exciting creator-owned books around, like VANISH, THE SCHLUB, and KILL YOUR DARLINGS.
A comic newsletter for tired, overwhelmed women everywhere (+ their supporters!)— featuring comics + writing about the enraging, ridiculous, and funny parts of marriage, motherhood, and household inequality.
Graphic Rage with Aubrey Hirsch is a space for memoir comics and independent comics journalism about gender, justice, aging, and life as a woman in America. You may have seen Aubrey's comics in big media outlets like TIME Magazine, Vox, and The Washington Post. Here in Graphic Rage, she can speak immediately on issues that feel urgent in these dark times, without asking for permission from an editorial team. Feminist comics directly from Aubrey's heart and mind to yours.
A home for world-builders, storytellers & artists, the Tree of Worlds chronicles the development of “QUIET: Level One,” an original comic written & illustrated by Jonah Lobe (Skyrim, Fallout, Marvel Anatomy).