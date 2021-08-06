Readers
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets
HOME
>
COMICS

TOP 25 COMICS NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Comics Substacks

A full list of the top 25 comics and comic communities on Substack. Includes award winning original comics, insights from top comic book creators and reviews and discussion of current and past comics.

1. 3 Worlds / 3 Moons - 3W/3M

THREE WORLDS / THREE MOONS : The Next Great Comics Universe Starts Here. From creators Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

[COMIC] FABLE

We start with a story...
POPULAR POST
258 LIKES
109 COMMENTS

[MAPS] Graphic Novel Sourcebook - Digital Edition

Available now for all paid subscribers.
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
24 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

2. Our Best Jackett - Scott Snyder

All Things Scott Snyder: In & On My Own Words
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Newsletter #7: Your First Assignment

Our first post exclusively for paid subscribers!
POPULAR POST
192 LIKES
60 COMMENTS
7:45

Newsletter #183: Healthy Competition

Getting into DC Versus Marvel and putting a spotlight on Free Comic Book Day
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
16 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

3. I'm Fine I'm Fine Just Understand - ND Stevenson

Quiet comics about gender, mental health, and getting older.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Nate

I told myself I would finally post this for Pride month, and on the very last day of June…here we are. I made this comic to explain things to my family, but you can have it too. So hello! I am Nate, or ND, or Indy if you’d like. I think I wanted to wait until I was absolutely sure of everything, which I still am not if I’m being honest. There’s never been some magic compass inside telling me which way to go, just little things that add up over time. All the same, what a wonderful thing, to choose a name that feels right. Thank you for coming along with me on this journey.
POPULAR POST
1268 LIKES
246 COMMENTS

BONUS: Emoji Painting Gallery

I cannot tell you how or why, but at some point a few years back I discovered that Instagram Stories not only allows you unlimited emojis, it ALSO allows you to enlarge them to an apparently infinite degree. Thus, a very strange new hobby was born. As far as I can tell, I am the inventor of this art form, since I am a genius and everyone else has a life.
PUBLISHED 15 DAYS AGO
425 LIKES
46 COMMENTS

4. Xanaduum

The Project of a Lifetime. A living archive from Grant Morrison.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

14/2 SUPERMAN and THE AUTHORITY annotations

PART 1
POPULAR POST
133 LIKES
19 COMMENTS

22/4 Long Time Passing

AT THE END OF EVERYTHING ALL YOU MAKE IS WAR Today’s favourite song is the 800% slowed down version of the Beatles Tomorrow Never Knows that I‘ve been resorting to for ‘atmosphere’ as the screenplay reaches the final furlong! The original 3-minute song has been time-stretched to 23.50 and the effect is of a sublime cosmic haunting, last ghost of the universe, it’s fading imprint on the event horizon of a black hole.
PUBLISHED 12 DAYS AGO
30 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

5. It's Chip Zdarsky's Newsletter, Okay? - Chip Zdarsky

your ONE STOP shop for chip tips and chipomics (chip comics)
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

CHIPCLASS: THE EPIC CONCLUSION

Plus: Daredevillin'! Batmannin'! Livinnin'!
POPULAR POST
82 LIKES
23 COMMENTS

Chicago Memories & Sexy Comics

THE WHITE TREES! THE WHISPER QUEEN! STEGMAN??
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
80 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

6. Liana’s Newsletter - Liana Finck

A weekly selection of drawings by New Yorker cartoonist and matador Liana Finck, sent out on Wednesdays. Paid subscribers will also get a Sunday email of autobiographical comics, process drawings, and other behind-the-scenes things.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Weekly Cartoons, Comics

Hello! Some cartoons. I️ hope I️ haven’t posted these already - they’re ones I️ made a while back. I️ used to try to post things right away because I’m not very organized. Now I️ just hope. And for paid subscribers - a comic that I️ made a while back and didn’t post because it’s both processed and unprocessed, honest and dishonest, too long and too short. But I’m too much enjoying half-making things now and would rather post this than force something new to be finished. Thank you and much love.
POPULAR POST
72 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

Excerpt

Hi Everyone, Here is an excerpt from How to Baby, an illustrated book about motherhood that is out today(!), and which you can order here. I’m collaborating on with the children’s clothing company Primary.com on a give-away: One lucky winner will receive a copy of my books
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
54 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

7. KLC Press

Founded by DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN in 2021, KLC PRESS is INDIE COMICS UNCHAINED. We bring together comics fans and creators alike, all while making some of the most exciting creator-owned books around, like VANISH, THE SCHLUB, and KILL YOUR DARLINGS.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

HOT OFF THE PRESSES!

A little present for you PAID subscribers!
POPULAR POST
109 LIKES
73 COMMENTS

HAPPY FREE COMIC BOOK DAY from KLC PRESS!

FREE COMICS INSIDE!
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
1 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

8. 1979 Semi-Finalist - Kelly Thompson

1979 Semi-Finalist is Kelly Thompson. They're the same.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Proof of Life

An editor that I adore and am desperate to work with just sent me an email that included “proof of life” in it and boy oh boy is that the state of things. I’m sorry I’ve been neglecting you guys a bit. As most of you know things have been a little rough in this transitional year as I moved to some creator-owned and allotted a bunch of time to Substack and then got hit with a heavy tax bill just on the heels of the writer’s strike. Blah blah blah. Right? The gist is, things have been rough and I’m still struggling to fight my way out.
POPULAR POST
57 LIKES
33 COMMENTS

THE CULL [COLLECTED]

FINALLY! It’s finally THE CULL collection….hmmm… that sounds… incredibly ominous… let’s try again. It’s the release of THE CULL TRADE PAPERBACK! Yay! Nice and bright and shiny and not at all ominous! That’s right, if you’ve been waiting to read THE CULL until it was all collected, then today’s your day. THE CULL is available everywhere fine comics are sold (it’s also available digitally on Comixology, or here if you’re a paid subscriber.)
PUBLISHED 10 DAYS AGO
42 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

9. The Devil’s Grin - Alex Graham

Story about residents of Henryville and their intertwined lives
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

TDG 182

End of part 3
POPULAR POST
37 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

TDG 355 & 356

/scene
PUBLISHED 12 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES

10. Minna Sundberg Art and Comics Blog

Monthly subscribers-only (5$/month) updates about my new comics and the creation progress. Other random blog posts will be free for all
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

September comic update

Testimony comic probably done next month, title for the next comic
POPULAR POST
31 LIKES
21 COMMENTS

New pages of Journey Upstream

Pages 97-102 of JU are up for subscribers
PUBLISHED 16 DAYS AGO
7 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

11. Momlife Comics: This Is Personal - Mary Catherine Starr

A comic newsletter for tired, overwhelmed women everywhere (+ their supporters!)— featuring comics + writing about the enraging, ridiculous, and funny parts of marriage, motherhood, and household inequality.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Preschoolers Are Fun

The Teddy Chronicles continue...
POPULAR POST
19 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

Dad in the Front, Party in the Back...

Ben has a new hairstyle and the reviews are mixed.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
8 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

12. Graphic Rage with Aubrey Hirsch

Graphic Rage with Aubrey Hirsch is a space for memoir comics and independent comics journalism about gender, justice, aging, and life as a woman in America. You may have seen Aubrey's comics in big media outlets like TIME Magazine, Vox, and The Washington Post. Here in Graphic Rage, she can speak immediately on issues that feel urgent in these dark times, without asking for permission from an editorial team. Feminist comics directly from Aubrey's heart and mind to yours.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

That's How It Works When You're a Woman on the Internet

Content Warning for...literally everything!
POPULAR POST
996 LIKES
190 COMMENTS

The Imperfect Patient

how I stopped giving a shit at the doctor’s office
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
357 LIKES
91 COMMENTS

13. YeeHawTheBoys Direct - Daniel Vernon

Comics, articles, and political satire by me, Daniel Vernon, to brighten up your inbox weekly.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Story Of My Shadowban And How It Nearly Made Me Throw in The Towel.

and why local journalism and news sites are needed more than ever.
POPULAR POST
28 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

It's Free Comic Book Day!

I talk about my love of comics, and share details on some panel talks i'm doing today!
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
1 LIKES

14. MSX - The Mangasplaining Extra Newsletter - MSX: Mangasplaining Extra

The podcast, the show notes, original articles about manga and new manga, delivered to your inbox!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

PODCAST- Episode 60: Dick Fight Island vol. 1 by Reibun Ike

Our long-awaited visit to Dick Fight Island is here! Chip hosts! It's very NSFW but we think you're ready for this...
POPULAR POST
1 LIKES

MANGA: Wandering Cat's Cage, Ch. 13

The Penultimate chapter, by Akane Torikai
PUBLISHED 23 DAYS AGO
4 LIKES

15. Cartoons by Hilary - Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell

Weekly cartoons from the sketchbook of New Yorker cartoonist Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Therapy Toons

collection of dark funny things
POPULAR POST
21 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

The telephone

all the phones i've had / all the joy it's brought me / until now
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
11 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

16. Political Cartoons & Comic Strips by Darrin Bell

Progressive anti-fascist, anti-racist political cartoons and comic strips, by Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Darrin Bell
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Nikki Haley can’t walk this back

An editorial cartoon
POPULAR POST
32 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

Refusing to answer the most destructive question

A Candorville comic strip
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
16 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

17. The Scorpio Room - Tini Howard

home of PHENOMENOCITY and the newsletter of comics writer Tini Howard
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

EXCALIBUR and the KNIGHTS of X [10.1]

(would be the sickest name for a cartoon ⚔️)
POPULAR POST
27 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

it's the world tour 2024!

okay, it's only two countries. but I'm going to the other one twice!
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
7 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

18. The Tree of Worlds - Jonah Lobe

A home for world-builders, storytellers & artists, the Tree of Worlds chronicles the development of “QUIET: Level One,” an original comic written & illustrated by Jonah Lobe (Skyrim, Fallout, Marvel Anatomy).
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Terror & Possibility

Oh, and a Giveaway!
POPULAR POST
27 LIKES
18 COMMENTS

How Not to Fall Into a Chasm From Which You Will Never Escape

or how limitations can set you free
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
7 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

19. The Daily Drabble by Kevin Fagan

Subscribe to get daily Drabble cartoons sent right to your email, every weekday! I’ll share three cartoons from Drabble history, exclusive thoughts, and maybe some bonus material every now and then.
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

My Friend Paul

This Day in Drabble History: March 22nd, 23rd, & 24th (1984, 1985, 1986, 2006, 2008)
POPULAR POST
13 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

This Weekend in Drabble History: May 3rd, 4th, & 5th

1984, 1989, 1992, 2008, 2019
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
6 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

20. Dark Apocrypha Presents - Rodney Barnes

by Rodney Barnes
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Elysium Gardens: Season 2, Issue 5

"No Mercy"
POPULAR POST
9 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

Horror Movie Recommendation of the Month

Horror Movie Recommendation of the Month To horror movie lovers everywhere. Here’s a monster movie that you may not have heard of. I consider it a sleeper. Something that kinda came and went and nobody gave a lot of love too. The movie is — PROPHECY
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
3 LIKES

21. Jett Draws - Jett Allen

Diary comics in the loosest sense. I follow my curiosity where ever it takes me, and it usually takes me to Criterion channel.
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Tár as Satire

Some thoughts
POPULAR POST
26 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

The Zone of Interest (2023)

On the Ethics of Atrocity by Ellipses
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
11 LIKES

22. TBH [Emily Bernstein's Substack] - Emily Bernstein

graphic narrative non-fiction AKA illustrated personal essays AKA diary comix
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Thanks for reading, subscribing, and supporting <3
POPULAR POST
51 LIKES
17 COMMENTS

Quest

Thanks for reading, supporting, and subscribing <3
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
4 LIKES

23. Tatsuya's Comics - Tatsuya Ishida

comics
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

2023-09-12

Illegals
POPULAR POST
11 LIKES

2024-05-04

Jew Hatred 2
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
4 LIKES

24. Dren Production’s Newsletter - Dren Productions

The latest comics and games from Dren Productions
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Goblins Galore

New Goblins to use for your 5e Adventures!
POPULAR POST
5 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

Axa Is Returning!

Classic comic strip from the 1970s-80s.
PUBLISHED 13 DAYS AGO

25. Am I Doing This Right? - Lian Cho

Comics and musings about illustrating, life, and navigating my 20s through the end of the world.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Becoming a Planner Girlie

Ascending this astral plane into one where I'm put together & organized
POPULAR POST
62 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

The Land of the Free

Thoughts on America, revisited
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
20 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

Related Comics Substacks

Mike Del Mundo
Téo & O Mini Mundo
NewsLatour
By Jason Latour
Dren Production’s Newsletter
By Dren Productions
Our Best Jackett
By Scott Snyder
The Things
By Dan Berry
The First Cat in Space
By The First Cat Fan Club
Xanaduum
The Zubstack
By Jim Zub
The Empire of the Tiny Onion
By James Tynion IV
Graphic Rage with Aubrey Hirsch
Am I Doing This Right?
By Lian Cho
HYPERMANGA!
The Devil’s Grin
By Alex Graham
The Habit of Art
By Kelcey Ervick
Cartoons by Hilary
By Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell
Dean Haspiel's Newsletter
Exploding Giraffe
By Brian K. Vaughan
The Gutter
Rock and Roll Art School
By Alan C. Martin

Explore top publications by category

Top Culture newslettersTop Technology newslettersTop Business newslettersTop U.S. Politics newslettersTop Finance newslettersTop Food & Drink newslettersTop Sports newslettersTop Art & Illustration newslettersTop World Politics newslettersTop Health Politics newsletters
Top News newslettersTop Fashion & Beauty newslettersTop Music newslettersTop Faith & Spirituality newslettersTop Climate & Environment newslettersTop Science newslettersTop Literature newslettersTop Fiction newslettersTop Health & Wellness newslettersTop Design newsletters
Top Travel newslettersTop Parenting newslettersTop Philosophy newslettersTop International newslettersTop Crypto newslettersTop History newslettersTop Humor newslettersTop Education newsletters

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from GhostGet startedGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assets
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice