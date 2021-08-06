Nate

I told myself I would finally post this for Pride month, and on the very last day of June…here we are. I made this comic to explain things to my family, but you can have it too. So hello! I am Nate, or ND, or Indy if you’d like. I think I wanted to wait until I was absolutely sure of everything, which I still am not if I’m being honest. There’s never been some magic compass inside telling me which way to go, just little things that add up over time. All the same, what a wonderful thing, to choose a name that feels right. Thank you for coming along with me on this journey.