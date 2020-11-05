Readers
EDUCATION

TOP 25 EDUCATION NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Education Substacks

A full list of the top 25 education newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Learn new skills or polish up existing ones with these educational newsletters on a variety of topics, including technology, business and education itself.

1. Knowingless - Aella

sex, psychedelics, and social analysis
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

My Birthday Gangbang

a slutistical breakdown
POPULAR POST
224 LIKES
18 COMMENTS

Women's Hotness Scale

an official 1-10 data-based guide
PUBLISHED 16 DAYS AGO
65 LIKES
39 COMMENTS

2. The official Ryan McBeth Substack - Ryan McBeth

Get all of my power points, raw intelligence and limited/demonitized videos from YouTube here. https://www.youtube.com/ryanmcbethprogramming
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
21:10

Inside the HAMAS Operations Order from Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Analyzing the Highly Organized Military Operation Against Israel
POPULAR POST
588 LIKES
91 COMMENTS
11:15

The Valley of Death

Analyzing Dead Russian Soldiers in Ukraine
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
272 LIKES
65 COMMENTS

3. Write With AI - Nicolas Cole

The leading paid newsletter on how to turn ChatGPT and other AI platforms into your own personal Digital Writing Assistant.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

5 Steps To Effortlessly Write A First Draft (Of Anything)

Ahoy Digital Writers! The secret to bringing your writing ideas to life is free yourself from the pressure of perfection and write a terrible first draft. Most new writers makes the mistake of beginning with the first word and then they continue writing in a linear fashion, without stopping, until they reach the conclusion. However, writing isn’t linear. Writing is iterative.
POPULAR POST
68 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

The W.R.I.T.E.R.S Compass

Want to join The Creator Economy? Hop aboard Ship 30 for 30 and start writing online! If you have been thinking about writing online, or if you’ve been trying to write online by yourself and haven’t seen the results you’ve been hoping for, then let us help you. And as an added incentive to take ACTION,
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
18 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

4. Não É Imprensa - Diogo Chiuso

Não é imprensa, em primeiro lugar, não é imprensa. Não é também rede social. E não é canal de YouTube. O que é, então? É o contrário disso tudo. O plano não é replicar ou comentar as notícias, e sim revelar o que as notícias escondem: o viés na imprensa, o adesismo na imprensa, a propaganda oculta na imprensa, a calhordice na imprensa. O site não se caracteriza pelo que é, mas sim pelo que se recusa a ser.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

#carniçadelula

Gleisi e Haddad disputam a vaga de sucessor de Lula
POPULAR POST
382 LIKES
97 COMMENTS

#EncontrosInúteis

O que esperar de um encontro entre Janja e Madonna?
PUBLISHED AN HOUR AGO
22 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

5. Jack Hopkins Now

For over twenty-five years I helped men, women and children overcome their anxiety and irrational fears, and tap into a confidence and power they didn't know they had. I'm here to help Democrats stay resilient and win in 2024.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

My Message to Donald Trump

My Message to Donald Trump in Response to His Post About Missing His Son's Graduation
POPULAR POST
172 LIKES
20 COMMENTS

Jack Hopkins Now Power Minute # 74

I've Had Enough!: How to Change an Annoying Behavior in Others
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
29 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

6. Zero to Hoodie Substack - BowTiedCyber

EVERYTHING you need to go from ZERO to HOODIE and Start your Cybersecurity Career in 90 Days!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Roadmap to your first cybersecurity job

What you need to do, how to do it, and in what order.
POPULAR POST
256 LIKES
33 COMMENTS

!!GIVEAWAY!! WIN A FREE SIGNED BOOK

10 seconds to enter - no purchase necessary
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO

7. How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov - Yuri Bezmenov // How To Subvert Subversion

A dissident's guide to modern urban progressive life through sarcasm, memes, and data.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How To Write a Poem - "First They Came..."

Yuri's slam poetry debut in recognition of those persecuted by tyrannical governments
POPULAR POST
405 LIKES
99 COMMENTS
3:02

How To Make a Struggle Session Parody (Part 3) - Jordan Peterson (3 min)

The College of Psychologists of Ontario denounces Jordan Peterson and sentences him to mandatory reeducation camp
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
125 LIKES
35 COMMENTS

8. Probablyalexandra

As a passionate Christian who has been sharing my lifetime of research and love of the Gospel for over 5 years, this is a place to tear down the falsehoods and logical fallacies of the fallen world we live in including analysis of current events from a Biblical perspective, deep research on government operations, modern 'science', religious traditions that are opposed to Scripture, and the secrets certain societies don't want you to know. 1 John 3:8
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Great Inversion

The Inversion represents the shift from the current world order to a newer world order, but not in the way most are conditioned to expect.
POPULAR POST
217 LIKES
58 COMMENTS

The Importance of Apologetics

Why Defending Your Faith Matters Now More Than Ever
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
67 LIKES
79 COMMENTS

9. Life is Meeting

Play gracefully with ideas.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How do you think about devices?

written by a human
POPULAR POST
8 LIKES

May Meetings

Meet in person (without technology) and play gracefully with ideas
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
1 LIKES

10. The Pop-Up School - Bonnitta Roy

Not just someone's newsletter- it's YOUR campus!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Phenomenal Self -pt 1 Introduction

the Universal Life Force at the Heart of Human Experience
POPULAR POST
26 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

Retreat Update - Reserve Your Seat for August

June Sold Out!
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
2 LIKES

11. ETCH - Matthew Tower

5-minute, weekly updates on the EdTech ecosystem, with some opinion on the state of education attached
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

ETCH 2023 Review: The Year of AI?

A roller coaster year in EdTech
POPULAR POST
24 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

ETCH Weekend Reading 4/28/24

California rolls out free preschool, Go to a state school, the ACT's for-profit pivot, the end of languages?
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
1 LIKES

12. School of Trivia - Alex Jacob

I write about a trivia topic that leads into a themed 5-question quiz for paid subscribers (20 quiz newsletters/month). Join the league and play along or just read it like any other newsletter — either way you'll learn a lot!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Announcement for Season 26

Hi everyone! Due to some personal circumstances (nothing to worry about), I’ve decided to postpone the start of Season 26 until Monday, March 4. I’ve also paused the billing, so you won’t be charged …
POPULAR POST
11 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

The Answer Key - Season 27, Day 16

STOP! If you’re playing in the league and haven’t submitted your Day 16 quiz yet, close this email so you don’t get spoiled!! To unsubscribe from The Answer Key, click unsubscribe at the bottom of th…
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO

13. The Forever Workshop - Chill Subs

Endless education for writers.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Lesson 1 | Tapping Memory and Generating Ideas for Personal Essays

Lesson 1 of 8: Finding Your Essay's Heartbeat
POPULAR POST
105 LIKES
48 COMMENTS

May Workshop Introduction: Smash Your Flash - The Craft of Short (Short) Fiction

Meet your instructor Jo Gatford, and find out what you will be learning next!
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
33 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

14. French With Frederic - Frederic Patenaude

Bilingual resources and tips to learn modern French, with a Quebecois focus.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Il faut vs. devoir vs. avoir besoin de

Let’s sort out this mess!
POPULAR POST
25 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

Une recette québécoise

Conversations en québécois
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
3 LIKES

15. RichardGage911 - Richard Gage

timely & crucial explosive 9/11 WTC evidence & educational info
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

'I Was Blind and Now I See': Fox News' Tucker Carlson: "Why can't I ask questions about [Building 7]?"

It's the 9/11 Truth 'About Face' that we've been looking for from a major TV personality.
POPULAR POST
67 LIKES
33 COMMENTS

11 Million Views on "X" for 9/11 Truth!

Eli E. Leads the RichardGage911 X Team to another Victory
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
21 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

16. Agent131711’s Substack - Agent131711: READ THIS! (Substack)

A deep look at GeoEngineering programs, "Chemtrails", as well as insane corruption that nobody is talking about. My content is my interpretation of all the crazy evidence I unearth. Come hang out in my rabbit hole. Please bring whiskey and cheese.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Vitamin D is Rat Poison: The FRAUDULENT WORLD OF SYNTHETIC VITAMINS

A deep dive into what Synthetic Vitamins actually are. A shocking look at Vitamin Industry corruption and fake tests leading to us micro-dosing ourselves with poisons in the name of "health".
POPULAR POST
460 LIKES
24 COMMENTS

90% of Cheese Contains PFIZER Product

Just when you think Pfizer can't possibly be any more of a douchebag than it already is...
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
121 LIKES
70 COMMENTS

17. The Web of Theories: Journeys with jk ultra - Jennifer Carmody

A Window into the Life and Mind of a Professional Conspiracy Theorist. This compelling column offers readers a front-row seat to the experiences, thoughts, and peculiarities of jk ultra, giving you an intimate glimpse with a blend of curiosity and humor.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Replay of JK ULTRA's Future Self Mediation Live Event - Exclusive for Paid Subscribers

Jan 14th Monthly Live Event
POPULAR POST
50 LIKES
12 COMMENTS
1:57:12

Replay: Connect with Your Spirit Guide- A Dolores Cannon Group Hypnosis

I'm excited to share that the recording of our recent session, Connecting with Your Spirit Guides A Dolores Cannon Group Hypnosis, is now available for you to enjoy! I want to extend a heartfelt thank you for your ongoing support as a paid subscriber. Your commitment means the world to me, and it allows me to continue creating content and experiences tha…
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
23 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

18. Winning Strategy - Vibhor Chandel

Practical and Ready-to-Use Information for Scrum Masters, Product Managers and Agile Coaches | 2x a week
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How to Calculate Team Capacity for the Upcoming Sprint + Capacity Template

How many user stories can be picked for the upcoming sprint?
POPULAR POST
44 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

Why some Product Owners are Harder to Work With than Others?

Different kinds of Product Owners. What to Expect? How to Work With Them?
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES

19. Hey, Mike Alpert! - Mike Alpert

Tools for K12 Administrators
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
22:12

Monthly Staff PD - February

Hey friends! It’s February and we’re continuing our year-long exploration of classroom management. So far in ‘22-23, we’ve covered some important topics: The importance of procedures and routines How to begin using restorative practices (admittedly, this is more focused on relationships than structure, but it’s a valuable tool for the October reality-check)
POPULAR POST
4 LIKES

Weekly Inspo Vids - Week Thirty Nine

Hi friends, Happy Saturday. As life continues to speed up towards the end of the year, I hope you find the time to slow down a bit this weekend. I’m writing this ahead of time and, if everything goes according to plan, I should be off-the-grid for a quick backpacking trip when you read this. Do something to unwind this weekend. You won’t regret it!
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
1 LIKES

20. Sparkle on Substack - Claire Venus

Sparkle on Substack is a community led space. Here we explore what it means to be writing and creating here on Substack. I hold space in members chat and in twice monthly live video workshops to support your journey to make your Substack experience the best it can be. We spend time learning the tools and techniques that support us to keep showing up and how to keep the creative fire burning. Join our community and let's Sparkle up our Substacks together!!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Want to get a top spot on Substack's Leaderboard?

My 30 day experiment and some Substack endorsed tips for you...
POPULAR POST
85 LIKES
74 COMMENTS

What are your 'beliefs' when it comes to Substack?

Hone in on YOUR why and be a crystal in the wild... 💎
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
36 LIKES
30 COMMENTS

21. Camp Rewrite

A nine week summer journey to revise and refresh our classroom practice in community.
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Camp Rewrite PD: Community Building in the ELA Classroom

Three Mini-Webinars on Community
POPULAR POST
33 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

Camp Rewrite is Moving ... a Little.

New year. New Substack. Join us!
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
1 LIKES

22. The Wonder Habit™ with D. Michele Perry

Be more creative. Feel less alone. Find wonder every day. A community of courage & inspiration for the creative at heart.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Our 100-Day Journey Begins

Weekly Wonder Drop 001 | Week 1 PROMPTS #100DaysofWonder2024
POPULAR POST
278 LIKES
89 COMMENTS

The Wonder Habit Extended Content | Week 12

Weekly Wonder Drop 012 | Week 12 PROMPTS #100DaysofWonder2024
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
1 LIKES

23. the CARTY METHOD - Masterclass for Future Pros - Steve Carty

the CARTY METHOD is a paid publication supported by a monthly masterclass. To receive custom tools for freelancers, access my monthly masterclasses and grow your career, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

MASTERCLASS #2

Masterclass #2 is Sunday Feb 4th at 4pm. For my paid members, everything you need is contained in this email. If you're a free member here, become a paid member to unlock.
POPULAR POST
19 LIKES

Proven Strategies and Innovative Techniques for Getting Photography Clients

Whether you're just starting out or looking to expand your existing client base, I’ll share effective strategies that have not only worked for me throughout my career but also for many of you.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
2 LIKES

24. French with Amélie - Amélie Laurent

A unique French course delivered straight to your email inbox 📨 Incredible colloquial dialogues, rich community, and real progress 💜 Join 20k+ learners
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Qu'est-ce qui s'est passé de pire pour toi la semaine dernière ? 😓

What is the worst thing that happened to you during the past week?
POPULAR POST
33 LIKES
14 COMMENTS
5:35

De quoi tu as peur ? 😱🕷️

What are you afraid of?
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
2 LIKES

25. Sonata Šulcė / brand strategist

Apie brandus, marketingą, komunikaciją ir lyderystę.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Asmeninis tobulėjimas #1. KAIP PLANUOJU LAIKĄ

Skaitykite tekstą kaip asmeninę patirtį, pasirinkdami, ką pritaikyti, o ką atmesti. Laiko planavimas priklauso nuo gyvenimo būdo, pasirinkimų, charakterio savybių.
POPULAR POST
49 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

KĄ PASIIMTI IŠ MIU MIU MARKETINGO STRATEGIJOS?

Kodėl būtent Miu Miu verti analizės? Prieš kelias dienas Miu Miu pranešė, kad šių metų pirmąjį ketvirtį pardavimai šoktelėjo 89% ir tapo rekordiniai šiam prekės ženklui. Tai paskatino po padidinamuoju stiklu pasižiūrėti, kokius marketingo, verslo ir kūrybinius sprendimus yra priėmęs šis mados prekės ženklas. 🔍🔍🔍
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
9 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

