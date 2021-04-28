Readers
HOME
>
TRAVEL

TOP 25 TRAVEL NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Travel Substacks

A full list of the top 25 travel newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Take a tour of the globe via these Substacks, offering stories, tips, reviews and inspiration from the wide world of travel.

1. Yolo Intel - Yolanda Edwards

Travel intel and inspiration
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Costa Meno: Italy

From south to north, we combed the country for some high-on-charm, low-on-cost places to stay
POPULAR POST
156 LIKES
33 COMMENTS

Bric-a-Brac 70

A three-day, pack-it-in itinerary in Buenos Aires, a chic new place to stay in the center of Athens, and the best French travel mirror.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
16 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

2. Paris by Mouth - Where to Eat in Paris - Meg Zimbeck

The inside track from Paris by Mouth. Everything you need to know about where to eat in Paris.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Our 50 Favorite Restaurants in Paris

Where to eat this Spring
POPULAR POST
75 LIKES
29 COMMENTS

Amâlia

A Paris tasting menu that's worthy of your special occasion
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
53 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

3. The Contender - David Coggins

Travel / Style / Fishing / Design / Etc.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

On the Level

Answering Your Questions
POPULAR POST
311 LIKES
255 COMMENTS
23:10

On the Road

The Atlanta Show
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
20 LIKES

4. Elliott Confidential - Christopher Elliott

The newsletter the travel industry doesn't want you to read.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Look out! Airlines are setting a carry-on luggage trap

Carriers will charge more baggage fees in 2023. But that's not all.
POPULAR POST
23 LIKES
60 COMMENTS
24:10

Barbados Confidential: Turtles, sustainable ports and scuba diving

In this episode: We drop in on on the coral island to check on their environmental conservation efforts. Here's what we found. (Recorded 5/3/24 in Bridgetown, Barbados)
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
6 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

5. Elizabeth’s Newsletter from Italy - Elizabeth Minchilli

Food, drink, fun links & travel (not necessarily in that order)
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How to Take a Train in Italy

Advice, Some Personal Tips & Videos
POPULAR POST
83 LIKES
31 COMMENTS

May 2024 news from Elizabeth

New tours, fun links + lemon jam recipe
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
46 LIKES
20 COMMENTS

6. The Airline Observer - Brian Sumers

A newsletter covering the business of airlines, written for industry insiders.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Alaska's Plan to Acquire Hawaiian Makes Sense

Alaska surprised me on Sunday by announcing a deal to acquire Hawaiian Airlines. I know many of you are skeptical. But this is a smart management team, and I think the deal can work.
POPULAR POST
19 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

Europe's Winter Doldrums

Unlike their counterparts in the United States, Lufthansa Group and Air France-KLM haven't figured out winter yet. Both reported big first quarter losses this week.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
4 LIKES

7. Chris Arnade Walks the World

Dispatches and photos from walks around the world
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How to Travel

On the cheap, like a local, and without a lot of luggage.
POPULAR POST
117 LIKES
46 COMMENTS

Why I came to Buenos Aires

Or, thoughts from a cafe while it rains, and rains, and rains, and....
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
60 LIKES
21 COMMENTS

8. FOUND NY

Quality recommendations and actionable intel about New York City and surrounds, from the team that started Eater and Curbed.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Inside Frog Club

The season's buzziest restaurant, Arloparc for $20MM, The Good Batch, MDX and BCN recs, Los Angeles report, MORE
POPULAR POST
12 LIKES

A drink with Alex Raij

Hamptons listings, Cinco de Mayo, Txikito, Parcelle, Bacaro, Highline Bash, Key West, Big Tiny, MORE
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
4 LIKES

9. Central Division - Michael Williams

A weekly podcast where good friends, David Coggins and Michael Williams, discuss travel, men's style and culture, though we usually get sidetracked. Subscribers receive the podcast and both of our newsletters, The Contender and ACL.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
41:52

The Baggage Issue

Traveling Light
POPULAR POST
8 LIKES
23:10

On Tour

The Atlanta Show
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
3 LIKES

10. Happy Hoteling - Marissa Klurstein

A curation of the most special hotels and hidden gems throughout the world, for good people with good taste.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Hi! I'm Marissa Klurstein - the one you trust for travel

I'm a brand strategist, travel agent, content creator and writer. But mostly, I'm curious, all about charm, character and intrigue. This is the place for good people with good taste.
POPULAR POST
4 LIKES

The Curation: Volume 17

Unveiling The Campania Curation, the Cyprus, Malta, and Montenegro hotel lists, my honest thoughts on La Palma in Capri, hotels in UNESCO-listed places, new and upcoming hotels and more!
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
3 LIKES

11. Wheelchair Travel Newsletter - John Morris

Open Your World through accessible travel! Whether you’re disabled, know someone who is, or want to make your business accessible — join me as I explore the world with one hand, a passport and my power wheelchair.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Travel With Me to See An Airplane Wheelchair Space in Real Life

Backed by a major airline, a wheelchair securement space suitable for use on most airplanes will debut at the Aircraft Interiors Expo next week.
POPULAR POST
64 LIKES
23 COMMENTS

Accessible Sleeper Trains and the First Wheelchair Taxi in Scotland

Look inside an accessible sleeper cabin, plus watch a new film created by a disabled filmmaker and cast.
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
15 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

12. The Catholic Traveler - Mountain Butorac

Updates from Rome and the Vatican. Helping Catholics explore their faith through travel.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Holy Triduum in Photos

This email may be better viewed in your browser. There are lots of pics, some video, and song clips. Click here to view it on my website. I’ve put together a photo essay of the Holy Triduum – events, places, and relics of the final days of Christ’s life on Earth from the Last Supper to the Empty Tomb.
POPULAR POST
40 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

The Holy Triduum in Photos

This email may be better viewed in your browser. There are lots of pics, some video, and song clips. Click here to view it on my website. I’ve put together a photo essay of the Holy Triduum – events, places, and relics of the final days of Christ’s life on Earth from the Last Supper to the Empty Tomb.
PUBLISHED A MONTH AGO
40 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

13. Shortlisted - Rebekah Peppler

Hi! I’m Rebekah Peppler, a food, drinks, and travel writer based in Paris, France. I travel (often) for both work and play and if you’ve ever want to text / email / DM me and ask for my full Paris, Marseille, Mexico City, <insert city name here> food + drinks list, welcome to Shortlisted. This is the actual list I send to friends and family—updated and compiled in a prettier format for yours truly. Think less <comprehensive guide> and more sharply curated <here’s where I would go if I were you>.
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Paris, Shortlisted

Hi, hello + a quick note to welcome you to Shortlisted! I’m thrilled to kick off our first city shortlist with one I update and send regularly to friends and family. Paris is the city I live and work and love in and while there’s a targeted focus on eat + drink, I couldn’t help but include a few bonus shops for you to pop into as well.
POPULAR POST
17 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

Marseille, Shortlisted

Hi, hello + welcome back to Shortlisted! I may have just gotten back from Japan + Korea* but in celebration of the release of le SUD: Recipes from Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur this month (!), I’m keeping us in France and to a city I love + visit multiple times a year + talk about leaving Paris for. Someday.
PUBLISHED 19 DAYS AGO
5 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

14. Jill Schildhouse's Media Insights and Assignments

Find out what I'm writing for top-tier publications this week (spoiler: your clients' sources, products and news might be a match for my current assignments) and stay up-to-date on my media industry insights.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Sourcing for a Bunch of Travel & Food Articles Before I Head to Bonaire

Plus: Links to a bunch of recently published pieces your clients might be in!
POPULAR POST
205 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

Fresh Assignments; Pitch Me!

Plus: RSVP for the upcoming AMA about TV and movie product placement opps
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
5 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

15. Way to Go - Pavia + Jeralyn

Way to Go is the newsletter for people who love travel, written by people who love travel. (We're also behind the award-winning website fathomaway.com.)
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Welcome to Way to Go

We're making fun changes to the Fathom newsletter.
POPULAR POST
112 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

Now Open: The Best New Hotels of Spring 2024

City stunners (from London to Nairobi to Tokyo) and beach retreats (from the Riviera to Grenada).
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
5 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

16. News from Esotouric's Secret Los Angeles

Southern California lore and historic preservation
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Los Angeles landlord sues Knock LA reporter for exposing illegal Airbnb listings in rent controlled buildings

Gentle reader, In March, we stumbled onto an illegal Airbnb listing of one of the RSO (rent stabilized) units in writer Charles Bukowski's East Hollywood bungalow court that we helped landmark in 2008, and published an exposé on the rental housing arbitrage
POPULAR POST
18 LIKES
2 COMMENTS
4:06

Here's how the city can save the Melrose Bungalow Court... and its feral cat colony

Gentle reader, If you’ve been tuned in for the past few months, you’ve seen our visits to the increasingly blighted 5212 Melrose Avenue bungalow court, a potential National Register landmark just east of Paramount Studios that was affordable housing for a century, but is now a haven for taggers and stray cats.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
5 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

17. Carry-on only Carlaw - Lise Carlaw

Carry-on only for 5 weeks in Europe. I'm no expert. I'm just a girl, standing in front of a backpack, asking it to weigh less than the airline carry-on restriction. Travel, fashion + more tangents than you can throw a packing cube at.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

My top 9 travel MVPs

+ the items that were as useless as tits on a bull.
POPULAR POST
106 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

4 new season fashion finds + the $25 denim shirt you'll be buying in bulk

...and how buttoning it up all the way could transform your whole look
PUBLISHED 15 DAYS AGO
14 LIKES

18. Gillian Knows Best - Gillian Longworth McGuire

Gillian Knows Best the place to discover terrific places to eat, stay & shop in Italy’s best known destinations.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Arrivederci Roma

T'amerò, Sembra un sogno, Rivederti
POPULAR POST
46 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

Gillian Knows Best Experience Florence

Slow down and avoid the crowds with these 8+ activities in Florence
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
35 LIKES
20 COMMENTS

19. Brent and Michael Are Going Places - Michael Jensen

We are a twice-weekly newsletter that documents the adventures, insights, and travel advice of a long-time same-sex couple that left the U.S. in 2017 and has since been exploring the world as "digital nomads." We are both full-time, professional writers, and are delighted that our newsletter has also become a vibrant community of like-minded people who enjoy celebrating the possibilities the world has to offer.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How Much Did We Spend in 2023?

We're full-time nomads. These are the numbers behind our annual finances.
POPULAR POST
45 LIKES
44 COMMENTS

Is the Islamic Call to Prayer a Beautiful Ritual That Binds Communities Together? Or an Intrusive Relic of the Past?

It depends on your point of view.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
34 LIKES
42 COMMENTS

20. Talking Travel Writing - Lottie Gross

Demystifying the travel media
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Croatia press trip invite: diversifying the travel media

Intrepid is running a press trip for writers from diverse backgrounds looking to get their foot in the travel media door
POPULAR POST
13 LIKES

Don't waste your time pitching these publications

They don't value your words, and writing for free is rarely a good investment of your time
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
6 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

21. Hickman's Hinterlands - A.M. Hickman

A ledger of obscure travels, backwoods rambles, rough bivouacs, and cackling cartographies.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Thumbin' in the Rain

72 Miles to the Rough Old Village
POPULAR POST
37 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

The Road From Rome

Decline, Fall, and Delirious Logistics
PUBLISHED 11 DAYS AGO
30 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

22. Nomada Newsletter - Jake Nomada 🌎

Live a life of adventure in Latin America
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Scopolamine in Colombia

If you're visiting Colombia soon, pay attention...
POPULAR POST

25 Extraordinary Vintage Photographs of Argentina 🇦🇷

An enthralling trip through time across South America's second largest country...
PUBLISHED 8 MONTHS AGO

23. Great Lakes Travel Deals

Get 200+ annual flight deals from major airports in Michigan. We include Chicago, Cleveland, and Toronto too. Subscribe and never miss a price drop! ✈️🎯💰
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Exciting Giveaway - 2 Nights in Traverse City and a $200 Restaurant Gift Card!

POPULAR POST
11 LIKES
111 COMMENTS

Experience Copenhagen: Discover the Charm of Denmark with Flights from Detroit at $445!

PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO

24. In Hand - Meghan McEwen + Lisa Giramonti

The intersecting worlds of travel, craft and design.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Bloomsbury Pilgrimage: Monk's House + Charleston

Making a trip of visiting the stopped-in-time homes of Virginia Woolf and her sister Vanessa Bell, including bracing walks across the South Downs and a cozy coaching inn
POPULAR POST
23 LIKES

Ancient Greece Roadtrip

A tour-bus-dodging Greek Mythology and ancient craft roadtrip through the Peloponnese
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
7 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

25. Postcards from the End - Linh Dinh

Political and social commentaries from across the globe
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

May This War Not Be the Last

[Hanoi, 2/28/20] It’s been two years since I flew out of Hanoi. Chasing Covid to South Korea, I thought I would stay there for maybe a month, with a possible side trip to Fukuoka or even Osaka adding two more weeks. I never thought Covid would keep me out of Vietnam this long.
POPULAR POST
32 LIKES
45 COMMENTS

Di Nic’s in Deep South Philly

[Di Nic’s in South Philly, 3/22/15] The way we were: 3/22/15, with elaborations in 2024—I came in hoping to see Johnny, the gangster and meth dealer who had been locked up for 29 years. Three weeks earlier, I had said, “Are you Polish?” Glaring, Johnny seethed, “I ought to kill you!”
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
24 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

