A full list of the top 25 science newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Includes discussions on the latest news and updates in the sciences, including meteorology, biology, psychology, virology and how it impacts the real world.
Uncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing. By popular demand, I will include my art pieces that have nothing to do with Pharma. If you are interested in my art, visit www.sashalatypova.com
How can western cultures re-integrate ecstatic and psychedelic experiences safely and wisely? We cover ecstatic and psychedelic ethics, harms and harm reduction. Ecstatic experiences will never be entirely safe but we can try and make them safer.
The Poetry of Reality Page is hosted by world renowned evolutionary biologist and best-selling author, Professor Richard Dawkins, celebrated by intellectuals and scientists everywhere for his honest critique of religion and his push for critical thinking.