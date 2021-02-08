NonOrdinary Impact: Moving from Vision to Action

Announcing NonOrdinary Impact, a new course I’ve developed with Trish Blain. Also, thanks to everyone who came to our first community call to share insights and make new connections - stay tuned for the next one in the summer. We may be the only animals who make maps of the world in our heads. It’s a gift, and a trap. We can imagine the most incredible futures, but unless we enact them, they never leave the hazy realm of possibility.