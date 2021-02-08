Readers
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets
HOME
>
SCIENCE

TOP 25 SCIENCE NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Science Substacks

A full list of the top 25 science newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Includes discussions on the latest news and updates in the sciences, including meteorology, biology, psychology, virology and how it impacts the real world.

1. Your Local Epidemiologist - Katelyn Jetelina

Providing a direct line of public health science to you
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

New Concerning Variant: B.1.1.529

I hope everyone in the States had a fantastic Thanksgiving (even if you’re a Dallas Cowboys football fan). I hate to ruin the holiday, but… We have a new variant. I’ve not seen this much anxiety ridden chatter among scientists about a COVID19 variant before. Even among the calm, cool, and collected scientists.
POPULAR POST
285 LIKES
55 COMMENTS

TIME100

YLE makes the list (!)
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
1266 LIKES
332 COMMENTS

2. Astral Codex Ten - Scott Alexander

P(A|B) = [P(A)*P(B|A)]/P(B), all the rest is commentary.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Ivermectin: Much More Than You Wanted To Know

...
POPULAR POST
403 LIKES
2155 COMMENTS

Hidden Open Thread 327.5

...
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
5 LIKES
254 COMMENTS

3. Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

Conversations on genetics, history, politics, books, culture and evolution
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

More than kin, less than kind: Jews and Palestinians as Canaanite cousins

The cold facts recorded in Jewish and Palestinian genetics today and historically
POPULAR POST
200 LIKES
51 COMMENTS
1:06:40

Jeremy Carl: The Unprotected Class - How Anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart

The end of American identitarianism
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
20 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

4. Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Human nature, psychology, social class, luxury beliefs, and more.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

No One Expects Young Men To Do Anything and They Are Responding By Doing Nothing

Garbage in garbage out
POPULAR POST
626 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

Subscriber Writing Roundup #1 (May 1, 2024)

First batch
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
54 LIKES

5. Sensible Medicine - Vinay Prasad

Common sense and original thinking in bio-medicine
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The CDC director just got COVID. She got the new bivalent booster a month ago.

It's time to be honest about bad evidence and bad leadership
POPULAR POST
693 LIKES
92 COMMENTS

Improving Your Critical Appraisal Skills #4

Diagnostic Test Studies
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
29 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

6. Reality’s Last Stand - Colin Wright

A publication by evolutionary biologist Dr. Colin Wright. Holding the line on free speech, science, and reality.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

When Asked ‘What Are Your Pronouns,’ Don’t Answer

A seemingly innocuous question masks a demand for conformity with a regressive ideology.
POPULAR POST
311 LIKES
166 COMMENTS

What Is Cancel Culture? (Part 3 of 3)

Cancel culture can sometimes look like a social justice movement, but far more often it’s the opposite.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
13 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

7. Ground Truths - Eric Topol

Facts, data, and analytics about biomedical matters.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The BA.5 story

The takeover by this Omicron sub-variant is not pretty
POPULAR POST
5 LIKES
41:48

Akiko Iwasaki: The Immunology of Covid and the Future

A leading light in immmunobiology takes us through Long Covid, nasal vaccines, and the next frontier of the field
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
49 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

8. Due Diligence and Art - Sasha Latypova

Uncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing. By popular demand, I will include my art pieces that have nothing to do with Pharma. If you are interested in my art, visit www.sashalatypova.com
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Maui - Plans for A High Tech Prison Island?

Information forwarded by a reader, I am looking for feedback
POPULAR POST
877 LIKES
1039 COMMENTS

Why don't you talk to Robert Malone?

This is a short post to answer the question raised by my readers: “you should have talked to Robert Malone and resolved your differences!” Please note that Steve Kirsch tried to invite me on this VSRF show with Robert Malone recorded on May 2 at 7 pm EDT (New York time)
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
306 LIKES
35 COMMENTS

9. Experimental History - Adam Mastroianni

1) Find what's true and make it useful. 2) Publish every other Tuesday. 3) Photo cred: my dad.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The rise and fall of peer review

Why the greatest scientific experiment in history failed, and why that's a great thing
POPULAR POST
949 LIKES
361 COMMENTS

The magic soup debacle is finally over

And other links and updates for Spring 2024
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
90 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

10. The Intrinsic Perspective - Erik Hoel

Bridging the two cultures of science and the humanities
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Here lies the internet, murdered by generative AI

Corruption everywhere, even in YouTube's kids content
POPULAR POST
1248 LIKES
216 COMMENTS

I want to read your writing (call for subscriber submissions)

Share your work on The Intrinsic Perspective this summer
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
35 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

11. The Jolly Heretic - Edward Dutton

Fed up with our woke joke universities? Learn based science with The Jolly Heretic!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
43:58

A life of dissent? | Jared Taylor

The best huwhite man money can buy!
POPULAR POST
99 LIKES
52 COMMENTS

Why Future Elections Will Be Fought Along Ethnic Lines

Recent election results prove one thing: People vote according to their ethnicity.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
15 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

12. Natural Selections - Heather Heying

If it evolved, it's fair game.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Mila's Story

Lockdowns, Life, and Death
POPULAR POST
459 LIKES
131 COMMENTS

Growing up is hard to do

Do not pay others to do your thinking for you
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
200 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

13. Offerings - Jessica Dore

Jessica Dore, author of Tarot for Change, explores human experience using Pamela Colman Smith's images from the Rider-Waite-Smith Tarot.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Offering: April 14, 2024

Anxiety & adjustment
POPULAR POST
270 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

Offering: May 2024

A transfiguring love
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
232 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

14. veryvirology - Adam Gaertner

All things COVID, cutting-edge medical research, and the great struggles of our time.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Curing the Incurable: Cancer

With cancer rates skyrocketing, it's time to shed some light on what we know.
POPULAR POST
625 LIKES
209 COMMENTS

There Is No White Lung Outbreak

Your children aren't being targeted by another Chinese bioweapon.
PUBLISHED 5 MONTHS AGO
77 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

15. Ecstatic Integration - Jules Evans

How can western cultures re-integrate ecstatic and psychedelic experiences safely and wisely? We cover ecstatic and psychedelic ethics, harms and harm reduction. Ecstatic experiences will never be entirely safe but we can try and make them safer.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Holy Molly

Psychedelic Science was an immense quasi-religious gathering. But what was left unmapped?
POPULAR POST
71 LIKES
29 COMMENTS

Roger 'Mukanranko' Bardales, international brujo

Sexual 'healings' and initiations for his unfortunate female followers
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
7 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

16. Aporia

Ideas for a future worth wanting.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How to solve demographic collapse

Six ideas to arrest fertility decline...
POPULAR POST
255 LIKES
97 COMMENTS

What if we take affirmative action to its logical conclusion?

The problem with affirmative action is that you can define an almost unlimited number of intersectional categories.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
36 LIKES
30 COMMENTS

17. PulmCCM

Life, death and the ICU
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Latest in Critical Care, 1/22/24 (Issue #26)

Targeted temperature management after cardiac arrest: new AHA guidelines
POPULAR POST
88 LIKES
15 COMMENTS

Bougies to increase first-pass intubation success

Meta-analysis says it helps, but would you use one every time?
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO

18. The Poetry of Reality with Richard Dawkins

The Poetry of Reality Page is hosted by world renowned evolutionary biologist and best-selling author, Professor Richard Dawkins, celebrated by intellectuals and scientists everywhere for his honest critique of religion and his push for critical thinking.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Replying to Jordan Peterson

A colleague sent two challenges to me, posted by Jordan Peterson, suggesting I should respond. I’m happy to do so because I greatly respect Dr Peterson’s courageous stance against a bossy, intolerant thought-police whose Orwellian newspeak threatens enlightened rationalism. The hero of
POPULAR POST
548 LIKES
527 COMMENTS

God Delusion UC Berkeley Lecture

In 2008, touring America to promote The God Delusion, I spoke to a large audience at the University of California at Berkeley. It was a nostalgic visit for me, as I had spent two eventful years there as a young man. Today I stand by everything I said in the lecture.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
15 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

19. The Studies Show Podcast - Tom Chivers

A weekly podcast about the latest scientific controversies, with Tom Chivers and Stuart Ritchie
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
53:34

Episode 1: Why is Ozempic so controversial?

Isn't it a good thing if new drugs can help people lose weight?
POPULAR POST
37 LIKES
28 COMMENTS
54:47

Episode 35: The loneliness epidemic

Listen now | Can you provide evidence that you are, in fact, lonesome tonight?
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
6 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

20. Fundamental Nourishment - Kaya

A heretic creating awareness of unpopular health & nutrition research. Exploring controversial concepts. Connecting the dots. Poking holes in accepted dogmas of what’s “healthy” or “unhealthy.”
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Hypothyroidism: The Disease at the Root of All Dysfunction

Hypothyroidism often goes unnoticed because “several generations of primary care physicians and endocrinologists have been trained to treat blood tests and not patients.” - Dr. Mark Starr
POPULAR POST
46 LIKES
36 COMMENTS

Check Out My Guest Podcast Appearances

My guest podcast appearances with Jessica from "Fully Nourished" & Tyler from "Recommended Daily Value"
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
5 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

21. Everything Is Amazing - Mike Sowden

A newsletter about seeing more, feeling more, and asking better questions. Curiosity makes everything better - but can it be *learned*? Let's find out.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Why It Might Not Sink In Until You've Written It Down

Typing isn't all that, if you want to actually *remember* anything.
POPULAR POST
113 LIKES
28 COMMENTS

Let's Have A Big Amazing Read

Something new for your heart and your mind.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
75 LIKES
31 COMMENTS

22. Maryanne Demasi, reports

Independent science and medical journalism
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

EXCLUSIVE: Lead author of new Cochrane review speaks out

A no-holds-barred interview with Tom Jefferson
POPULAR POST
727 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

Musk fights to stop censorship

Should violent or graphic videos be posted on social media or should they be censored?
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
84 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

23. WeatherTiger's Hurricane Watch - Dr. Ryan Truchelut

Expert analysis of Florida hurricane threats, with a twist of dad humor.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

WeatherTiger's Idalia Florida Impacts Forecast for August 28th (PM)

Idalia will make landfall on Wednesday. These are the surge, wind, rain, and tornado impacts Florida can expect.
POPULAR POST
26 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

Giving Off Sparks: The WeatherTiger Newsletter for April 2024

Breaking down the total eclipse cloud cover prognosis as hyperactive hurricane season outlooks continue rolling in.
PUBLISHED A MONTH AGO
12 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

24. Popular Rationalism - James Lyons-Weiler

Logic. Reason. Science.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

New Study: How Ivermectin Kills Prostate Cancer Cells

I was doing the background research for my lecture on Prostate Cancer in my IPAK-EDU Course, The Biology of Cancer, looking for treatments that enhance genomic instability - and Guess What?
POPULAR POST
211 LIKES
116 COMMENTS

WHO’s Proliferating Biological Warfare Agents?

DO NOT MISS THIS IMPORTANT WEBINAR MONDAY 5/6 WITH DR. MERYL NASS
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
21 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

25. The Bigger Picture - Alexander Beiner

Making sense of popular culture, philosophy, psychology, spirituality & psychedelics
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Reality Eats Culture For Breakfast: AI, Existential Risk and Ethical Tech

Why calls for ethical technology are missing something crucial
POPULAR POST
207 LIKES
57 COMMENTS

NonOrdinary Impact: Moving from Vision to Action

Announcing NonOrdinary Impact, a new course I’ve developed with Trish Blain. Also, thanks to everyone who came to our first community call to share insights and make new connections - stay tuned for the next one in the summer. We may be the only animals who make maps of the world in our heads. It’s a gift, and a trap. We can imagine the most incredible futures, but unless we enact them, they never leave the hazy realm of possibility.
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
16 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

Related Science Substacks

Future Minds by Prof Joel Pearson
By Joel Pearson
Better Biologist
By Kenan Krakovic
Te lo dice una cientifica
By Telodiceunacientifica
ImmunoLogic
By Dr. Andrea Love
Scienza in rete Newsletter
Science Writing News Roundup
By Marianna Limas
Milkman Delivers
By Katy Milkman
Brian’s Bullshit-Free Zone
By Brian Dunning
Flocode: Engineering Insights 🌊
By James O'Reilly
Science For Everyone
By Terry McGlynn
Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up
By Alis Anagnostakis
Gyandemic
By Anirban Mahapatra
RSS DS+AI Section
By Royal Statistical Society DS+AI Section
Marcella’s Substack
By Marcella Piper-Terry
Peter Frost’s Newsletter
Beyond Euclid
By Ali Kaya
C’s Newsletter
By Charles Wright
PoroPravdy Newsletter
By Andrea z PoroPravd
ScienceDaily Newsletter
Nick Cook’s Rogue Icons

Explore top publications by category

Top Culture newslettersTop Technology newslettersTop Business newslettersTop U.S. Politics newslettersTop Finance newslettersTop Food & Drink newslettersTop Sports newslettersTop Art & Illustration newslettersTop World Politics newslettersTop Health Politics newsletters
Top News newslettersTop Fashion & Beauty newslettersTop Music newslettersTop Faith & Spirituality newslettersTop Climate & Environment newslettersTop Literature newslettersTop Fiction newslettersTop Health & Wellness newslettersTop Design newslettersTop Travel newsletters
Top Parenting newslettersTop Philosophy newslettersTop Comics newslettersTop International newslettersTop Crypto newslettersTop History newslettersTop Humor newslettersTop Education newsletters

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from GhostGet startedGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assets
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice