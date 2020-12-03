A full list of the top 25 art newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Includes original artwork from top artists, along with advice, tips and inspiration for aspiring artists, and reviews and analysis on trends in the art world.
Drawing explorations, lessons, and weekly art assignments from New York Times-bestselling artist Wendy MacNaughton. Paying subscribers get full access to the DrawTogether Grown-Ups Table creative community and the 30-Day Drawing Habit.
#The100DayProject is a free annual art project that takes place online. Pick a project, do it every day for 100 days, and share your progress online. Paid subscribers get daily creative prompts + more!
In clogs with a blog, wild at heart, and publicly learning to love myself. These letters make frequent stops at personal histories, relationships, communal living, and self-fulfillment. It ain't much but it's honest work.
Join me as I share a drawing a week for one year in an attempt to rekindle the joy of creating. Includes random musings on inspiration, motivation and how to keep pouring from your creative cup even when it feels like there's a hole in it.
This is where I share my life as a craftsman specializing in making chairs by hand. Here I share the activities, motivation and techniques that I drive my craft.
Besides building and selling chairs, I teach chair making, design tools for the trade and make instructional videos and plans. My first book, which I wrote and illustrated is "Chairmaker's Notebook" published in 2015.
Signal Fire is best-selling poet, photographer, and proud Autistic, Tyler Knott Gregson's weekly writing, poetry, photography, advice, and creative inspiration on how to chase the light, embrace the dark, and find all the miracles in the mundane. From deep-dive essays into culture, spirituality, poetry, art, technology, and the human spirit, to exclusive Typewriter Series poetry, to Dear Abby style advice columns, and writing prompts, Signal Fire is the creative escape you need.
I believe everyone is an artist, including you. I share motivation & inspiration to look at the world around you to find the perfect thing to draw to express who you are and the moment you are in. From bestselling author of the Draw Your Day book series.