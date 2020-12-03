Readers
HOME
>
ART & ILLUSTRATION

TOP 25 ART & ILLUSTRATION NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Art & Illustration Substacks

A full list of the top 25 art newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Includes original artwork from top artists, along with advice, tips and inspiration for aspiring artists, and reviews and analysis on trends in the art world.

1. HIDDEN.RSRCH - HIDDEN ⓗ

HIDDENⓗ NY PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

In Appreciation of Hidden Heat

Remembering the days when retail gems were right under your nose.
POPULAR POST
345 LIKES
154 COMMENTS

EARLY ACCESS: HIDDEN HARDWARE Drop

"Business As Usual."
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
12 LIKES

2. DrawTogether with WendyMac - Wendy MacNaughton

Drawing explorations, lessons, and weekly art assignments from New York Times-bestselling artist Wendy MacNaughton. Paying subscribers get full access to the DrawTogether Grown-Ups Table creative community and the 30-Day Drawing Habit.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Drawing Medicine for Decision Fatigue

Constraints, Chance, and Collaborating with the Universe
POPULAR POST
117 LIKES
26 COMMENTS

DrawTogether "Office Hours" Begins

Wherein I try to answer your questions about art, and life, and... well, what else is there? We start with Basic Art Elements and Abstract Art. Here we go....
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
76 LIKES
39 COMMENTS

3. Austin Kleon

Weekly art, writing, and creative inspiration from the author of Steal Like an Artist and other bestsellers.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Intentionally spiraling out

10 things worth sharing: a drawing exercise for anxiety, book recommendations, pre-orders for the 10th anniversary of Steal, and more...
POPULAR POST
94 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

Figure it out

10 things worth sharing this week
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
145 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

4. Monday Monday - Cody Cook-Parrott

A weekly newsletter to fuel your devotion, cultivate your creative attention, and offer advice on your most vulnerable questions
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I quit Instagram

Leaving a practice behind
POPULAR POST
1228 LIKES
65 COMMENTS

Studying Together

Living the Artist's Way Book Club
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
25 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

5. #The100DayProject Newsletter - Lindsay Jean Thomson

#The100DayProject is a free annual art project that takes place online. Pick a project, do it every day for 100 days, and share your progress online. Paid subscribers get daily creative prompts + more!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Day 1: what's in your creative container? 🫙

it's the first day of #The100DayProject
POPULAR POST
300 LIKES
33 COMMENTS

Accepting More Submissions!

dance on over to the link below...💃👯🕺
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
10 LIKES

6. Unsupervised - Anna Fusco

In clogs with a blog, wild at heart, and publicly learning to love myself. These letters make frequent stops at personal histories, relationships, communal living, and self-fulfillment. It ain't much but it's honest work.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Coyotes At My Door

When pain is up for debate.
POPULAR POST
192 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

Turns Out I'm Petty

A little revenge is okay.
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
183 LIKES
26 COMMENTS

7. Jenny’s Substack - Let's art together - Jenny Lawson (thebloggess)

Join me as I share a drawing a week for one year in an attempt to rekindle the joy of creating. Includes random musings on inspiration, motivation and how to keep pouring from your creative cup even when it feels like there's a hole in it.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Getting better at getting badder

I realize it should read "getting better at getting worse" but "getting better at getting badder" really sings.
POPULAR POST
280 LIKES
75 COMMENTS

Where do I stop?

Sometimes I feel… …like I need someone… …to stand behind me… …and tell me… …when I’m finished.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
267 LIKES
28 COMMENTS

8. 'ART DELIVERY' from The Jealous Curator - Danielle Krysa

Contemporary art delivered daily to your inbox from Danielle Krysa, the founder of The Jealous Curator, and best-selling author of several books on art & creativity.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

art delivery : 01.20.24

I’ve followed British artist Sue Williams A’Court for years… and today she’s the ‘member in the spotlight’! Her portfolio is filled with gorgeous compositions and perfect color palettes on all sorts of surfaces. Now, you might be thinking, ‘Ah, found vintage landscapes cut up and collaged’
POPULAR POST
58 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

art delivery : 05.04.24

Colorado based artist Jessica Day is in the spotlight today… well, her work form 2021 is in the spotlight. I am so excited, because on Monday morning I’ll be meeting Jessica in person at the workshop Alexis Mixter and I are hosting in Santa Fe! Whenever people sign up to do things with me, I always go check ‘em out Instagram… and couldn’t help but notice that she hadn’t posted since 2021. Turns out life, etc., has slowed her down, but she’s coming to Santa Fe to figure out ‘what’s next and how to get there’, and I could not be more THRILLED to be on that adventure with her! Stay tuned… follow Jessica on Instagram at
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
23 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

9. The Great Women Artists - Katy Hessel

Celebrating all things women artists
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Women at the Venice Biennale

All the art you need to see!
POPULAR POST
56 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

Art in Cities: Athens

The best art to see; plus where to eat, what to do, and what to read.
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
4 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

10. Animation Obsessive

Exploring the best in animation from all around the world — part investigation, part treasure hunt.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How to Paint Like Hayao Miyazaki

The pencil-and-watercolor methods of a master.
POPULAR POST
285 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

The Art of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

A peek into Jiří Trnka's craft.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
10 LIKES

11. Peter Galbert's Chair Notes

This is where I share my life as a craftsman specializing in making chairs by hand. Here I share the activities, motivation and techniques that I drive my craft. Besides building and selling chairs, I teach chair making, design tools for the trade and make instructional videos and plans. My first book, which I wrote and illustrated is "Chairmaker's Notebook" published in 2015.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Cross Grain Cutting

I just returned from a much needed vacation (Puerto Rico), I highly recommend it if you need a beautiful place to enjoy and relax. Before I left, I got a question about why I always seem to cut across grain while carving seats. I kept finding new reasons that it makes sense and coming up with ways of demonstrating and explaining them. Don’t worry, I did lots of nothing on the trip, but I find it fun to bat these things around in my head. Here is a short video of one of the main concepts.
POPULAR POST
35 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

Scorp Honing

Grinding and honing curved tools present different challenges. While I find a holder like the one I showed in the last video can simplify grinding, honing takes some patience and a large hollow grind is a help. The good news is that if you do manage to round over the edge a little, it actually aids in the cutting action and will easily grind away on the next trip to the grinder. I’ve had numerous students, who were accomplished sharpeners, show up with razor sharp scorps that didn’t carve well because the edge was too geometrically perfect. A little rounding is a good thing, so embrace these moments when your flaws are an asset, I do.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
9 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

12. Signal Fire by Tyler Knott Gregson

Signal Fire is best-selling poet, photographer, and proud Autistic, Tyler Knott Gregson's weekly writing, poetry, photography, advice, and creative inspiration on how to chase the light, embrace the dark, and find all the miracles in the mundane. From deep-dive essays into culture, spirituality, poetry, art, technology, and the human spirit, to exclusive Typewriter Series poetry, to Dear Abby style advice columns, and writing prompts, Signal Fire is the creative escape you need.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Worry Knott | 1.17.21

Dear Abby Meets Tyler Knott
POPULAR POST
76 LIKES
27 COMMENTS
26:45

The Matchbook | 5.3.24

Little Bits Of Light
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
12 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

13. Paint Here - James Gurney

Regular servings of inspiration for visual artists from the bestselling author of Dinotopia, Color & Light, and Imaginative Realism.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Miyazaki's Watercolor Wisdom

Painting advice from the masterful director
POPULAR POST
193 LIKES
23 COMMENTS

Beginning and Ending a Painting

Painting is easy. Thinking is hard.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
59 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

14. The Gusset - Sarah C Swett

Field research in the expanse between the tactile and the intangible; noticing yarn, light, line, things that want to be made, and the luminous joy of working with the materials at hand.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Casting On:

in which Sarah makes a first attempt to reconnect with her beloved textile companions after lo these many months.
POPULAR POST
325 LIKES
149 COMMENTS

there and back again

or...beryl sets the tone
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
82 LIKES
71 COMMENTS

15. Slowpoke - Carson Ellis

Arts & Entertainment from illustrator Carson Ellis
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again

making album art
POPULAR POST
96 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

Landscapes

From the NYPL digital archive
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
78 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

16. In the Flash - Dina Litovsky

Adventures in the unseen world of photography.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Cautionary Tale of Black and White Photography, Part 1

Unpacking my distrust of monochrome.
POPULAR POST
106 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

Photographing Trash Collectors for the New Yorker

How I approached the tricky shoot with lighting and modeled it after Dark City.
PUBLISHED 16 DAYS AGO
31 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

17. FlakPhoto Digest - Andy Adams

A curated newsletter for photography people
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

It's time for a FlakPhoto Reboot

Why I'm reviving my photography newsletter
POPULAR POST
276 LIKES
72 COMMENTS

A Closer Look at Gordon Parks

Three videos give us a glimpse at the work of a legendary photographer
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
55 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

18. Knit Peeks from Knit Picks

A deeper look into all things Knit Picks. From yarn development, sneak peeks, polls, free patterns, discounts, a newsletter, games & more!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A Fun Week at Knit Picks

A discount code, a behind the scenes peek, Podcast bonus and the answer to our scavenger hunt.
POPULAR POST
14 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

Get Ready for Chroma Vista

Download a brand new pattern before it's released
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO

19. BoldBrush - Clintavo

We Inspire Artists to Inspire the World. Learn How to Market Your Art in the 21st Century Creator Economy
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Choosing Wise Strategies

Debra Keirce
POPULAR POST
66 LIKES
17 COMMENTS

Destructive Thoughts

Purging destructive thoughts that hold you back
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
9 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

20. Ceramics Now Weekly

An arts newsletter you'll love if you're into ceramics. The editor of Ceramics Now brings you the week's news and shares a curated selection of artists and exhibitions.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

69 – A list of residencies for ceramic artists (US)

Ceramics Now Weekly #69 features a list of residencies for ceramic artists, the week's news in the ceramics world, and new featured artists.
POPULAR POST
8 LIKES

71 – A call for applications (Andenne, Belgium)

Ceramics Now Weekly #71 features a call for applications, the week's news in the ceramics world, and new featured artists.
PUBLISHED 11 DAYS AGO
5 LIKES

21. You Are Doing A Good Enough Job - Sophie Lucido Johnson

A newsletter for people who beat themselves up.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

10 Things: Cozy Foods and Crows and Women

All my recommendations for what to watch, cook, read, learn about, make, take, and listen to this week.
POPULAR POST
27 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

INVITATION: Star Signs

THE BIRDS ARE HERE!
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
14 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

22. Draw Your World - Samantha Dion Baker

I believe everyone is an artist, including you. I share motivation & inspiration to look at the world around you to find the perfect thing to draw to express who you are and the moment you are in. From bestselling author of the Draw Your Day book series.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

No.17: Paris is Always a Good Idea

My other favorite city and my Paris sketchbook pages over the years
POPULAR POST
61 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

No. 37: Recent Daily Drawings and One Much Older

Plus some class announcements: Join me and Ohn Mar Win this Wednesday for an hour all about morning creativity.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
34 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

23. Studio Sessions with Linda and Laura Kemshall - News

Art and Inspiration from Linda and Laura Kemshall
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Dye Like an Artist - Introduction

Discover why Laura loves to hand dye her fabrics with Procion MX
POPULAR POST
33 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

How Do You Feel About Short Cuts?

I love them!
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
8 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

24. Anthony Morganti on Photography

A weekly newsletter where I offer my musings on photography and the photographic process that I developed over my 42 year career as a professional photographer.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Dark Side of Instagram: Detrimental Effects on Photography and Photographers

August 19, 2023 issue #78 – Here I am, complaining about Instagram again.
POPULAR POST
64 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

The Photography of Gregory Crewdson

Issue #129 – Where Cinema, Painting, and Prose Intertwine.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
16 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

25. GAYLETTER by Tom & Abi

Exploring the less-explored sides of queer art, fashion, culture, music and writing, delivered to your inbox each week.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

An Evening with Dina Martina

Performing at Arby's in Finland? Dina isn't afraid to dream big.
POPULAR POST
37 LIKES

BOFFO Fundraiser

BOFFO turns it out on an early April evening
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
2 LIKES

