Colorado based artist Jessica Day is in the spotlight today… well, her work form 2021 is in the spotlight. I am so excited, because on Monday morning I’ll be meeting Jessica in person at the workshop Alexis Mixter and I are hosting in Santa Fe! Whenever people sign up to do things with me, I always go check ‘em out Instagram… and couldn’t help but notice that she hadn’t posted since 2021. Turns out life, etc., has slowed her down, but she’s coming to Santa Fe to figure out ‘what’s next and how to get there’, and I could not be more THRILLED to be on that adventure with her! Stay tuned… follow Jessica on Instagram at