TOP 25 FAITH & SPIRITUALITY NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Faith & Spirituality Substacks

A full list of the top 25 faith and spirituality newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Here you will find deep dives into all manners of theological thought, along with news and commentary concerning religious institutions, both present date and throughout history.

1. Tipping Point Prophecy Update - Jimmy Evans

Join Jimmy Evans, Dr. Mark Hitchcock, and other experts as they provide biblical teaching and relevant news analysis through a prophetic lens.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

7 Prophetic Predictions for 2022

A personal announcement and what the Bible says about the coming year
POPULAR POST
839 LIKES
301 COMMENTS

"The confidence we have in Him"

Tipping Point Saturday Seven (05.04.24)
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
46 LIKES
15 COMMENTS

2. The Pillar

News and analysis covering the Catholic Church.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Monk alleges abuse - and retaliation - at Silverstream Priory

A Pillar longread
POPULAR POST
62 LIKES

‘To find your people’ - How Catholics are building intentional communities

“[It's] like you're a part of a big family who really is available to support you as you need it.”
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
3 LIKES
15 COMMENTS

3. The Corners by Nadia Bolz-Weber

Grace for fuck-ups. Prayer for the impious. A space for spiritual misfits.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

If you can't take in anymore, there's a reason

an essay on circuit breakers, empty buckets, and the shame-show of social media
POPULAR POST
556 LIKES
88 COMMENTS

More Care In The Tank

What if every twinge of discomfort, every bit of restlessness or heartbreak, was a blinking indicator light? Reminding you to take care, calling you home to yourself.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
182 LIKES
31 COMMENTS

4. Letters From Love with Elizabeth Gilbert

This is heart work
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

LETTERS FROM LOVE — With Special Guest Martha Beck!

Dearest Family! Welcome to Letters from Love! How was everybody’s week? How did it feel, writing to yourself from Unconditional Love? And how does it feel, reading the letters that people are posting? I encourage you not only to read each other’s letters, but to reach out to one another if you feel moved by something someone has shared — as I keep finding myself doing.
POPULAR POST
1691 LIKES
863 COMMENTS

LETTERS FROM LOVE — With Special Guest Andrea Gibson!

Notes from the star nursery
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
696 LIKES
661 COMMENTS

5. The Cottage - Diana Butler Bass

Part retreat, part think tank. A place for inspiration and ideas about culture, faith, and spirit.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Mary the Tower

What would Christianity be like if Mary Magdalene hadn't been hidden from view?
POPULAR POST
368 LIKES
121 COMMENTS

Sunday Musings

Easter makes all things new. Again.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
9 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

6. Sarah Bessey's Field Notes

The popular newsletter from writer Sarah Bessey with exclusive essays, the books worth reading, good things, special devotional series, theology deep dives, community conversations, and so much more.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I have this, for now

A few of my certainties at the moment
POPULAR POST
171 LIKES
49 COMMENTS

Time for the having-too-many-tabs-open portion of the day

Out and about on the Internet
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
34 LIKES
17 COMMENTS

7. Slack Tide by Matt Labash - Matt Labash

Taking life as it comes, not necessarily in that order
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Is Donald Trump The Christ?

No, but a new book says he is
POPULAR POST
107 LIKES
100 COMMENTS

A Minor Bluebird Parable

And the importance of beauty offsets
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
106 LIKES
103 COMMENTS

8. Astrology with Alice - Alice Bell

An astrology newsletter that covers everything from birth chart placements to timing techniques, plus in depth monthly horoscopes.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Your Guide to the Astrology of 2024

Every major astrological transit for 2024 and what that means for your rising sign. Also included are key dates to watch for within these longer transits.
POPULAR POST
85 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

Forecast for the Week of April 29 - May 5

There's some really good astrology happening this week.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
15 LIKES

9. Zee to Zen

Welcome to my world! I’m a natural Psychic. In this space, I'll be posting card pulls, video messages, my annual predictions, weekly psychic sass, manifesting secrets and teaching you how to tap into your intuition and so much more.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Predictions for 2023

With the stir of May's correct predictions...today's drop was inevitable!
POPULAR POST
242 LIKES
64 COMMENTS

Reset, Realign and Refocus

Sunday Card Pull...
PUBLISHED 7 DAYS AGO
35 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

10. Christian Warrior Training - Keith Graves

Join Christian Warrior Training for practical insights and training resources on church security. Our articles and videos empower church security teams to better protect their congregations and communities.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Church Security Threat Level is Now HIGH (ORANGE )

Churches in America are now at a HIGH risk of attacks
POPULAR POST
78 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

Church Crime Watch for 5/4/2024

In this edition: VIOLENT CRIME Threat to "Shoot Up" Church in Murrells Inlet Leads to Arrests Cincinnati Police to Implement New Measures to Curb Drug Activity near St. Francis Seraph Church Special Attention Methodist Churches Lady Gaga's Father Assaulted After Leaving Church
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
5 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

11. Through a Glass Darkly - Emily Stimpson Chapman

Church teaching for the head and the heart.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Sources of Our Discontent

On Happiness, Feminism, and Grandmothers
POPULAR POST
142 LIKES
36 COMMENTS
26:50

The Heresies of the Manosphere, Part 2

What the Manosphere Gets Wrong ... and Why
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
7 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

12. Wayfare - Faith Matters

Wayfare is a companion and guide on the journey of faith. We publish a range of original writing: essays, stories, interviews, dispatches, profiles, poetry, miracles, sermons, and works of book, film, and art criticism.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Triumph Over Sorrow

A Mother's Day Address
POPULAR POST
90 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

The Chelm Ward Choir

Tales of the Chelm First Ward
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
1 LIKES

13. The Dalai Lama's Cat: Buddhist compassion in action - David Michie

Insight, hope and uplifting wisdom from Tibetan Buddhism. Sign up for stories and articles about the main practices of our tradition to enhance your inner peace and wellbeing.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

One mind, dear reader? Or two?

A Dalai Lama's Cat story
POPULAR POST
131 LIKES
98 COMMENTS

Kadiki, the elephant calf, Bodhi, the cheetah and a festival of glow worms

The Good Karma Refuge for Elephants
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
14 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

14. The Soul Minimalist - Emily P. Freeman

Continuing the conversation about discerning our next right thing in faith, work, and life for those who want to move beyond the pro/con list.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I wrote another book and you're the first to know

Surprise! I bet you saw this one coming
POPULAR POST
174 LIKES
165 COMMENTS

Five Steps to Mark an Ending (even when it seems like it's not a big deal)

The Decision Fatigue Chronicles Vol. 6
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
46 LIKES
17 COMMENTS

15. Eindrücke aus der geistigen und spirituellen Welt - Egon Fischer

Wie ein Alter Ego die geistige Welt wahr nimmt und deutet sowie ein paar Informationen aus der geistigen Welt über das aktuelle Geschehen, die Menschheit und ihre Zukunft.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Vorbereitung zur Weltentrennung

Die Vorbereitungsmaßnahmen zur Weltentrennung und ein erster Ausblick auf 2024 und 2025
POPULAR POST
363 LIKES
84 COMMENTS

Der Selbstzerstörungsprozess der USA: Eine energetische Analyse – Teil 2

Die energetische Entwicklung der USA und der energetischer Zerfall der USA
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
88 LIKES
62 COMMENTS

16. Father Nathan Monk

Home of Unholy Sh+t, the Russia Essays, and my upcoming podcast Literary Anarchism.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Millennials unloaded on Elmo, and Larry David couldn’t handle them stepping on his brand: complaining

Last week was a little unhinged. It began with a Muppet asking an innocuous question and ended with Larry David assaulting Elmo on live television. How we got here as a society has been a decades-long story of continued disrespect and infantilization of Millennials. The trope of my generation is framed around the idea that we are fundamentally discontent for no reason. But my question is: why is it when Larry David rants, it’s called complaining (or observational comedy), but when we do, it’s whining?
POPULAR POST
461 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

I went to an evangelical church for the first time in 20 years to say goodbye to an old friend

I suppose I am finally at the age where I say things like, “We used to be really close in high school, but we lost touch along the way.” Up to this point, all of the funerals I’ve attended for folks my age were young people who lost their lives to accidents or violence. Now, when the calls come that begin with “I don’t know if you heard yet…” they end with stories about cancer or heart attacks and are followed wit questions like “How old are their kids now?” Something shifts when your friends stop having heart attacks from drug overdoses, and instead, it’s their bodies giving way to the progress of time.
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
388 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

17. THE NEW JERUSALEM - Andrew Klavan

THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Those Who Remain

Introducing "The New Jerusalem."
POPULAR POST
459 LIKES
21 COMMENTS

The List #15: These Schmucks Again

The devil cannot bear to be mocked.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
43 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

18. Future of Jewish - Joshua Hoffman

Future of Jewish is the ultimate newsletter about Judaism and Israel. Subscribe to better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Today, in Canada, it is like Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

But I, as a Canadian "Gentile," will live and die a friend of the Jewish People.
POPULAR POST
234 LIKES
129 COMMENTS

I used to be a Jew-hater. Then I learned to appreciate the truth.

Hopefully my story can help people acknowledge profusely misguided errors of the antisemitic way.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
61 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

19. The Practice by Aliza Kelly

Astrology forecasts, tarot pulls, musings about the human experience, and explorations of magic and the mundane.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Week Ahead (9.18.23 through 9.24.23)

Notes on Libra Season, the Underworld, and more.
POPULAR POST
90 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

The Day Retreats ☀️ DOORS OPEN

and spots are extremely limited!
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
6 LIKES

20. The Beautiful Mess by John Pavlovitz

Authentic words for everyone trying to figure out the best way to be human.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Joe Biden Is Not The Lesser of Two Evils. He’s the Far Better Human.

The lesser of two evils. I hear people using this phrase again right now and I hate it. I heard it four years ago and it was a lie then, too. The choice was stark and clear in 2020. It is now. Joe Biden’s opponent is evil. His body of work, as they say,
POPULAR POST
1097 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

Donald Trump Isn't on Trial Alone. His Supporters Are on Trial, Too.

This isn’t a “hush-money” trial. Donald Trump is on trial for trying to override the voices and votes of the American people in order to steal an election. These offenses against him (among the nearly one hundred charges across four indictments) are more traitorous and sobering than anything we've witnessed in our young nation's turbulent lifetime.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
334 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

21. Pulling the Thread with Elise Loehnen

I read a lot and share what I learn. Spiritual seeker. Pulling apart the stories we tell about who we are so we can re-write a truer version. Podcast host and author of the New York Times bestseller ON OUR BEST BEHAVIOR.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Self-Help Needs a Rebrand

We should call it personal responsibility.
POPULAR POST
120 LIKES
28 COMMENTS

Calling the Cassandras

What if we stop dismissing what we don't want to hear?
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
42 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

22. Letters from a Catholic Feminist - Claire Swinarski

For Catholic women who want to be inspired, informed, + intentional.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Did you see the video of Matt Fradd interviewing Dr. Carrie Gress?

Sure did. Here are my thoughts.
POPULAR POST
68 LIKES
70 COMMENTS

The Young Trad Priests and the Angry Boomers

a commentary on that ridiculous AP article
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
47 LIKES
31 COMMENTS

23. The Small Bow

“The Small Bow is not just for those in recovery. Lots of stories with a huge heart that manages to be hilarious and easy while making you question everything you were certain of about yourself.” – Esquire This is The Small Bow. It is mostly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio and Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We run essays and interviews about drugs, alcohol, sex, food, debt, bipolar disorder, depression--all the things. We are here for you, no matter how badly you fucked up. xx TSB
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Trying to Break Your Heart

What would happen if I took the good drugs?
POPULAR POST
31 LIKES

How to Take Things Personally

Just to check in...
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
27 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

24. Tradition and Sanity - Peter Kwasniewski

Essays and commentary from Dr. Kwasniewski on rite and reason, cultus and culture—eschewing political and ecclesiastical "correctness" in favor of the sanity, sanctity, and splendor of Catholic tradition
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

On the SSPX and the Situation of Catholics “in the Trenches”

The ordinary faithful are not expendable cannon fodder. They should go where their faith and families will be nourished.
POPULAR POST
55 LIKES
35 COMMENTS

Sanctus Ranch — New T&S features — Seeing Sicily in style

Sanctus Ranch Got back a few days ago from a wonderful, refreshing visit to Sanctus Ranch in Pipe Creek, TX, where (among other activities, of which more anon) I gave the keynote for a gala on behalf of the Lumen Christi Academy, which uses the ranch as its campus from Monday through Thursday during the school year.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
21 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

25. The Dissenter - Jeff

Step into the realm of The Dissenter—where bold truth meets undiluted commentary. Tailored for the Bible-believing Christian, our platform is known for its provocative news and analysis rooted firmly in a Biblical worldview. Are you ready to challenge the Evangelical establishment, expose false teachers, and be equipped to defend the faith? Then The Dissenter is your destination. Stand firm, fortify your convictions, and join a community that dares to speak the truth, unapologetically.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Ten Reasons Why a Christian Should Never Attend a Homosexual "Wedding"

In today's Evangelical landscape, a seismic shift is unfolding, notably influenced by movements like Revoice and Living Out that have influenced Evangelical churches and advocate for a more inclusive approach within the church toward aberrant sexualities. Revoice, which emerged within Presbyterian (PCA) and Southern Baptist circles, promotes a perspective on "same-sex attraction" that is intertwined with contemporary pop psychology and personal experience rather than Scripture.
POPULAR POST
52 LIKES
28 COMMENTS

ERLC Head Lobbies Congress for Unconstitutional Bill That Makes it Illegal to Quote Scripture, "We Are in Full Support..."

Yesterday we reported that the U.S. House passed a bill that would challenge the freedom to express certain biblical truths regarding the Jews and their historical actions. The bill, known as the "Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023" (H.R. 6090), proposes to adopt a definition of antisemitism that potentially categorizes traditional biblical teachings as…
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
6 LIKES
17 COMMENTS

