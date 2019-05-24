I went to an evangelical church for the first time in 20 years to say goodbye to an old friend

I suppose I am finally at the age where I say things like, “We used to be really close in high school, but we lost touch along the way.” Up to this point, all of the funerals I’ve attended for folks my age were young people who lost their lives to accidents or violence. Now, when the calls come that begin with “I don’t know if you heard yet…” they end with stories about cancer or heart attacks and are followed wit questions like “How old are their kids now?” Something shifts when your friends stop having heart attacks from drug overdoses, and instead, it’s their bodies giving way to the progress of time.