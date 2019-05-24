TOP 25 FAITH & SPIRITUALITY NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK
Top Faith & Spirituality Substacks
A full list of the top 25 faith and spirituality newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Here you will find deep dives into all manners of theological thought, along with news and commentary concerning religious institutions, both present date and throughout history.
Welcome to my world!
I’m a natural Psychic. In this space, I'll be posting card pulls, video messages, my annual predictions, weekly psychic sass, manifesting secrets and teaching you how to tap into your intuition and so much more.
Join Christian Warrior Training for practical insights and training resources on church security. Our articles and videos empower church security teams to better protect their congregations and communities.
Wayfare is a companion and guide on the journey of faith. We publish a range of original writing: essays, stories, interviews, dispatches, profiles, poetry, miracles, sermons, and works of book, film, and art criticism.
I read a lot and share what I learn. Spiritual seeker. Pulling apart the stories we tell about who we are so we can re-write a truer version. Podcast host and author of the New York Times bestseller ON OUR BEST BEHAVIOR.
“The Small Bow is not just for those in recovery. Lots of stories with a huge heart that manages to be hilarious and easy while making you question everything you were certain of about yourself.” – Esquire
This is The Small Bow. It is mostly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio and Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We run essays and interviews about drugs, alcohol, sex, food, debt, bipolar disorder, depression--all the things. We are here for you, no matter how badly you fucked up. xx TSB
Essays and commentary from Dr. Kwasniewski on rite and reason, cultus and culture—eschewing political and ecclesiastical "correctness" in favor of the sanity, sanctity, and splendor of Catholic tradition
Step into the realm of The Dissenter—where bold truth meets undiluted commentary. Tailored for the Bible-believing Christian, our platform is known for its provocative news and analysis rooted firmly in a Biblical worldview. Are you ready to challenge the Evangelical establishment, expose false teachers, and be equipped to defend the faith? Then The Dissenter is your destination. Stand firm, fortify your convictions, and join a community that dares to speak the truth, unapologetically.