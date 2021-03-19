Readers
HEALTH POLITICS

TOP 25 HEALTH POLITICS NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Health Politics Substacks

A full list of the top 25 Health Politics newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Read the latest news and opinions relating to the intersection of public health and politics.

1. Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership) - Dr. Joseph Mercola

Join the private membership of Dr. Mercola's Censored Library today to begin accessing must-read information you won't find anywhere else.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Executive Order Advances Biotech-Transhumanist Agenda

September 12, 2022, an executive order was signed by the Biden Administration with the purported goal of advancing biotechnology and biomanufacturing.
POPULAR POST
622 LIKES
237 COMMENTS

Beyond Impossible — The Truth Behind the Fake Meat Industry

In this featured documentary, learn how lab-grown and cultured meats may pose health risks for consumers who favor these products.
PUBLISHED 17 HOURS AGO
2 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

2. Unreported Truths - Alex Berenson

Independent, citizen-funded journalism
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Vaccinated English adults under 60 are dying at twice the rate of unvaccinated people the same age

And have been for six months. This chart may seem unbelievable or impossible, but it's correct, based on weekly data from the British government.
POPULAR POST
2045 LIKES
700 COMMENTS

On the rising backlash against the campus pro-Hamas protests

History will NOT view these embarrassments as it did the student rebellions of the late 1960s.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
758 LIKES
210 COMMENTS

3. ☕️ Coffee & Covid 2024 🦠 - Jeff Childers

A daily Covid news summary with sarcastically optimistic commentary
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What the Church Needs to Know about Covid-19

POPULAR POST
323 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

☕️ THE DAM BREAKS ☙ Saturday, May 4, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠

Astonishing NYT article breaks open the jab denial dam; I'm suing the federal government; half the Senate opposes WHO amendments; Lancet study fails to infect; new city offers hope; and lots more.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
825 LIKES
874 COMMENTS

4. Who is Robert Malone - Robert W Malone MD

Medicine, science, bioethics, analytics, politics and life
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What if the largest experiment on human beings in history is a failure?

A report from an Indiana life insurance company raises serious concerns.
POPULAR POST
3441 LIKES
500 COMMENTS

Fascism, Globalism, and the “Medical-Industrial Complex”

Fight for life, freedom, and sovereignty.
PUBLISHED 18 MINUTES AGO
8 LIKES

5. Steve Kirsch's newsletter

I write about COVID mitigation policies, vaccines, corruption, censorship, and early treatments. The data shows that vaccines are ruining the health of Americans and driving the epidemic in a variety of health conditions.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The FAA has very quietly tacitly admitted that the EKGs of pilots are no longer normal. We should be concerned. Very concerned.

After the vaccine rolled out, the FAA secretly widened the EKG parameter range for pilots so they wouldn't be grounded. It looks like the vax gave at least 50M Americans heart damage.
POPULAR POST
2364 LIKES
1346 COMMENTS

What the data says about vaccines

My updated presentation is just filled with "misinformation" about the COVID vaccines and vaccines in general. All slides are linked to the data sources.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
315 LIKES
57 COMMENTS

6. Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake - Peter A. McCullough

Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase

Holy Grail of COVID-19 Vaccine Detoxification
POPULAR POST
1220 LIKES
172 COMMENTS

Colchicine Indicated for the Prevention of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Events

Derived from Nature, Old Drug Wins Broad Regulatory Indication, 31% Risk Reduction In LoDoCo2 Trial
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
118 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

7. The Forgotten Side of Medicine - A Midwestern Doctor

Here I expose both the light and dark within medicine that has remained hidden. My hope is that knowledge can improve your health and the health of those around us.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Great Osteoporosis Scam

How conventional osteoporosis care often makes things worse and the forgotten ways to regain bone health.
POPULAR POST
704 LIKES
150 COMMENTS

A New Documentary Exposes the COVID-19 Response

Epidemic of Fraud concisely breaks down the scam that was pulled upon the world
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
458 LIKES
182 COMMENTS

8. The Kingston Report - Karen Kingston

The Kingston Report is an evidence-based, med-legal analysis of mRNA technologies and the dangers of the rapidly growing synthetic biology industry.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Apologies and Reconciliation

My heartfelt apologies to friends, family, colleagues, and supporters that I have caused worry and distress due to my silence and absence
POPULAR POST
1284 LIKES
224 COMMENTS

China and the USA: Allies or Enemies in the Global Eugenics War?

Breaking insights into what the United States’ stance is towards China and the CCP's efforts to collect, track, and edit the genome of every human being. You may be shocked by the evidence discussed.
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
87 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

9. Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Covered the White House for Newsmax & OAN. Censored by U.S. Government For Reporting On COVID Vaccines. A Thorn In The Side of Jen Psaki.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What is Luciferase?

How a firefly enzyme that glows might herald the end of the world
POPULAR POST
890 LIKES
60 COMMENTS

Classic Takes: Project Veritas Confirms My Reporting On Dr. Fauci & DARPA

A 2022 DARPA report shows that the U.S. government has lied to the American people for years about everything related to COVID
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
166 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

10. COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis - Dr. William Makis MD

In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
7:08

Musicians Injured - Eric Clapton: "I can't sleep because of the pain...the vaccine took my immune system and just shook it around"

Eric Clapton bravely discusses his neurological COVID-19 vaccine injuries
POPULAR POST
499 LIKES
310 COMMENTS

CHLORINE DIOXIDE and CANCER - Most Controversial Alternative Cancer Treatment - Safety and New Research evidence in 8 papers examined

Papers Reviewed: 2021 Sep (Mitchell Liester) - The chlorine dioxide controversy: A deadly poison or a cure for COVID-19? 2016 Mar (Kim et al) - Anticancer and Antiviral Activity of Chlorine Dioxide by Its Induction of the Reactive Oxygen Species 2017 Oct (Laurent Schwartz
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
103 LIKES
20 COMMENTS

11. Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Exploring the dysfunction in American medicine & the effects of the captured health agencies' relentless war on generic drugs.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Inspirational Message To The Unvaccinated

A member of the FLCCC team sent around this message written by an anonymous person. I found it extremely powerful and felt it needed to be shared.
POPULAR POST
1397 LIKES
120 COMMENTS

Poem By A Vaccine Injured Patient of Mine

Called "We're Not Invisible," it poignantly details the plight of the Covid mRNA vaccine injured in these dark times of rigid censorship, medical gaslighting, and anti-vaxxer/un-vaxxed demonizing.
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
553 LIKES
105 COMMENTS

12. eugyppius: a plague chronicle

We are witnessing an unprecedented, comprehensive failure of policy, medicine and science. The world will never be the same.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Maximum Vaccination

The vaccines can't control Corona, which is why they won't stop vaccinating.
POPULAR POST
1228 LIKES
848 COMMENTS

Columbia University calls upon NYPD to clear pro-Palestinian activists from an occupied building, as adversarial leftist protests return to American campuses

The events reflect the decaying alliance between activists and university administrators, and portend an important shift in leftist dynamics both on and off campus.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
377 LIKES
361 COMMENTS

13. The Corbett Report

James Corbett writes about politics and society from an independent perspective
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Ukraine Crisis: What You Need to Know

by James Corbett corbettreport.com February 27, 2022 You've no doubt heard the story of the crisis in Ukraine by now. But, as we've been told all our lives, there are two sides to every story. So, which side of the story have you heard? There's the MSM/establishment/dinosaur media side of the story. Let's call it the "Team NATO" narrative. In this version of events, the bloodthirsty insane psychopathic literally Hitler leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, woke up a few weeks ago and suddenly decided to invade the free, peaceful nation of Ukraine for ABSOLUTELY NO REASON WHATSOEVER!
POPULAR POST
267 LIKES
14:27

How to Scale a Paywall (and other useful tips) - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-to-scale-a-paywall/ Today James goes over 5 tech tips that will help improve your browsing and online research experience. NOTE: As always, your mileage will vary with these tactics and they can/will change in the future. Do you have a tech tip? Leave it in the comments below.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
95 LIKES

14. The Illusion of Consensus - Rav Arora

An independent, podcast-fuelled newsletter devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science: COVID-19, transgender care, nutrition, and mental health.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Editor at "Pro-Vaccine Publication" Experienced Serious Adverse Event After Second Pfizer Shot

In our backwards world, journalism hides and obscures rather than exposes and investigates. Cardiologist Dr. Anish Koka weighs in.
POPULAR POST
631 LIKES
170 COMMENTS

URGENT: FDA Responds To My Inquiry On New Bombshell Study Finding Elevated Seizure Risk Post-Vaccination

Hi everyone, As I stated elsewhere, I was going to publish a story today on the new FDA study showing elevated seizure risks in kids 2 - 5 years of age. No other journalist appears to be interested in it (why?). However, I can’t publish the full story yet, because FDA has surprisingly chosen to engage with me upon my requests for comment.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
98 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

15. Meryl’s COVID Newsletter - Meryl Nass

Disentangling COVID, WHO and global governance disinformation
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

It's Official! CDC and UK government data reveal the COVID vaccines do not prevent cases, transmission, severe illness or deaths

So what DO they do, and WHY are we using them?
POPULAR POST
441 LIKES
83 COMMENTS

The attempts to impose control over us "for pandemics" are being implemented at the state, federal, and World level. Newest versions of the treaty and amendments included

All these laws need to be revoked or (at the WHO) stopped
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
117 LIKES
29 COMMENTS

16. Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic - Dr. Paul Alexander

COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2: natural immunity; innate immunity; vaccines and immune pressure; no vaccines for children; early outpatient treatment; lockdowns; school closures and mask mandates and vaccine mandates and emergency powers and truck convoy
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Pfizer offered me $1 million & $50,000 month wage; was this to stop writing & hammering them/Bourla?; I have had limited patchy broken income due to being cancelled, smeared; I said NO!

I joined McCullough, Malone, Vanden Bossche, Oskoui, Rische, Tenenbaum, Trozzi, Wolf, Urso et al. willingly, to wage battle for society & our children as doctors & scientists & governs failed, evil
POPULAR POST
1732 LIKES
417 COMMENTS

Come on Kirsch, when you talk to your buddy Malone again, don't fail like the others, you want credibility? ask him about his deadly mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccine, his work with Weissman,

Sahin, Bourla, Bancel et al., now this: "Extensive splanchnic vein thrombosis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination: A Vascular Liver Disease Group (VALDIG) initiative (Raoel et al.)"; see McCullough's stack
PUBLISHED 28 MINUTES AGO
11 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

17. Cosmic Anarchy - Ayesha Khan

The abolitionist, decolonized, collectivist healing guide + medicine toolkit to unplug from capitalism and ground in community & our ecosystems
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Choose connection & devastation over silence & a hollow life

The privileged really are not okay
POPULAR POST
237 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

Communal rituals + cultural resistance make movements sustainable

Tips to navigate repression & preserve collective health
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
78 LIKES

18. The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter - NE

All the latest news to help decipher what is really going on in the world of geo-politics. I also write articles on a range of interesting topics including Covid, Politics, Finance, Science, Psychology, Philosophy, Technology and Ancient Mysteries.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Editor of the British Medical Journal tells the FDA about Serious Concerns over Pfizer Trial Data Integrity

And the lack of FDA oversight
POPULAR POST
266 LIKES
68 COMMENTS

Today's Must-Reads - 4 May 2024

A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
31 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

19. Unacceptable Jessica - Jessica Rose

I write one of the top ranking Science Substack newsletters - started from the bottom now I'm here - with very happy, long-term subscribers. Please feel free to become a subscriber as well. I don't believe in paywalls.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

This is one of the emails I received the other day. I get hundreds daily, and I am hearing you all.

This particular note spoke loudly to me and this lovely person gave me permission to share her words.
POPULAR POST
1839 LIKES
332 COMMENTS

Scoops Mcgoo reveals a bombshell

FOIA efforts strike gold
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
100 LIKES
20 COMMENTS

20. News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground is based on my belief that, like journalists, academics have a civic obligation to help keep the people well-informed, so that American democracy might finally work.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

ALERT! The cause of all those heart attacks is those who claim that "vaccination" is the cause of all those heart attacks

"The science" is now telling us that all those people "dying suddenly" post-"vaccination" have, in fact, been stressed to death by "anti-vaxxers"
POPULAR POST
549 LIKES
579 COMMENTS

In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Nigeria, Kenya, S. Africa, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand, April 22-April 29, 2024

Filipino playwright Floy Quintos; Indian singer Subrahmanya Dhareshwar; Aussie rugby star Terry Hill; Nigerian singer Egbin Orun; Kenyan journo Washington Akumu; Indian journo Sarabjit Pandher; & more
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
11 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

21. A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Sharing insights into my work and vision
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Urgent - my video call with the WHO this morning

We can’t let them get away with this power grab
POPULAR POST
729 LIKES
344 COMMENTS

Addressing Mind Control in the Covid Era

Discover how mind control techniques have been used on society and how this contributed to people falling prey to the Covid narrative with Max Lowen, David Charalambous, and Jason Christoff.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
46 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

22. Dr. C's Health and Wellness - Dr. Craig

Information describing how to re-establish the body's innate ability to heal itself through a protocol that includes Upper Cervical Specific--Stress Analysis, Nutrient Uploading, Detoxification, Waste System Restoration, and Stress/Movement.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Control System Part 1

The Foreman
POPULAR POST
204 LIKES
40 COMMENTS

NEW: North Carolina Appts 5/22-5/26

Last visit to North Carolina in March was a huge success and we saw a lot of great people - 155 patient visits in 4 days - with some absolutely wild responses to this treatment again! Do you know how many people come to my office and they already have a “diagnosis” from their “doctor(s)” and want to know “does this work for their condition”?
PUBLISHED 11 DAYS AGO
17 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

23. Rounding the Earth Newsletter - Mathew Crawford

Pandemic, Bitcoin, education, finance, science, health, economics, statistics, and other topics that need attention.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A Grand Unified Theory of the FTX Disaster

The Wars of Wars: Where the Wars Intersect
POPULAR POST
564 LIKES
277 COMMENTS

Was the Intellectual Dark Web Assembled to Sell Vaccines and Destroy American Culture?

Dark Intellectual Change (Chaos) Agents, Part 1
PUBLISHED 11 DAYS AGO
174 LIKES
160 COMMENTS

24. Vigilant News - The Vigilant Fox

Writer, video clipper, and pro-freedom citizen journalist with 12 years of healthcare experience. Tyranny is not possible without compliance.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
8:13

The Unvaccinated Will Be Vindicated: A 100K Thank You to the Citizen Heroes of Our Time

Mandates are now becoming a thing of the past, thanks to brave freedom fighters who had the courage to say NO.
POPULAR POST
1283 LIKES
386 COMMENTS

US Senators Drop a Bombshell on the World Health Organization

The tide is turning.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
453 LIKES
94 COMMENTS

25. Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Unmasking totalitarianism and awakening the sleeping before tyranny triumphs by examining media narratives, propaganda, psychology, framing, philosophy, history, politics, language, literature, film, music, culture, and health with a focus on COVID.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

50 Reasons to Give Your Child the COVID Shot

Are you wondering if it’s a good idea to give your kid the COVID shot? I know there’s an ocean of mis/dis/mal/information out there to navigate, so I’ve compiled this handy list of reasons you’ll want to rush your child to the nearest injection site stat.
POPULAR POST
990 LIKES
412 COMMENTS

Memes by Themes #11: Resistance

Rise like Lions after slumber In unvanquishable number, Shake your chains to earth like dew Which in sleep had fallen on you – Ye are many – they are few. —The Masque of Anarchy, Percy Bysshe Shelley
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
204 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

