The Ukraine Crisis: What You Need to Know

by James Corbett corbettreport.com February 27, 2022 You've no doubt heard the story of the crisis in Ukraine by now. But, as we've been told all our lives, there are two sides to every story. So, which side of the story have you heard? There's the MSM/establishment/dinosaur media side of the story. Let's call it the "Team NATO" narrative. In this version of events, the bloodthirsty insane psychopathic literally Hitler leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, woke up a few weeks ago and suddenly decided to invade the free, peaceful nation of Ukraine for ABSOLUTELY NO REASON WHATSOEVER!