HOME
NEWS

TOP 25 NEWS NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top News Substacks

A full list of the top 25 news publications and podcasts on Substack. Includes breaking news and analysis of current events from top journalists related to politics, international relations, the law and more.

1. Public - Michael Shellenberger

Reporting on humanity, civilization, and the environment.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax, Sources Say

United States Intelligence Community targeted 26 Trump advisors for foreign spy agencies to “reverse target” and “bump”
POPULAR POST
1066 LIKES
186 COMMENTS
1:09:57

The Desire To Silence Others Is Unhealthy

Defending the free speech of those you dislike is a sign of health
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
271 LIKES
64 COMMENTS

2. Sinocism - Bill Bishop

Get smarter about China
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
1:10:16

Sharp China: Big Picture Questions for 2024; Taiwan and the Philippines and Tentative Stability; Our Favorite Memories from 2023

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player. Show Notes: On today’s show Andrew and Bill talk through questions and key areas to watch during the year to come in China. First: A look at the economy a year after the end of dynamic zero covid, including a Bloomberg report on the real estate market and household wealth, MSS warnin…
POPULAR POST
60 LIKES
3 COMMENTS
1:02:31

Sharp China: Elon Musk’s Surprise Trip to Beijing; A Third Plenum Set for July; An Uneventful Blinken Visit; Xi’s Trip to Europe

Listen now | This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone. Show Notes: On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with a surprise, 24-hour trip to China for Elon Musk, and a Sunday meeting with Premier Li Qiang. Topics include: The Musk meeting as PRC response to mounting scrutiny in the US, the benefits to both sides of the Tesla-PRC relationship, and why this week's news may not answer Tesla's long term questions in the Chinese market. From there: Parsing the readout from the April Politburo meeting, including insights into how leadership sees the economy now, an announcement for the long-awaited Third Plenum, and policy changes that may or may not materialize in the months to come. At the end: Takeaways from Secretary of State Blinken's visit to Beijing last week, Xi Jinping prepares to travel to the EU amid a flurry of investigations into PRC entities and actors, and an emailer asks about the veracity of officially reported PRC economic data.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
31 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

3. Whitepaper.mx - Rene Lankenau

Lo que la comunidad empresarial necesita saber
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Palacio de Hierro: Defendiendo un monopolio del lujo

Un breve análisis a su modelo de negocio
POPULAR POST
188 LIKES
2 COMMENTS
3:11

Tres notas de esta semana

Por Susana Sáenz
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO

4. Seymour Hersh

It's worse than you think
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline

The New York Times called it a “mystery,” but the United States executed a covert sea operation that was kept secret—until now
POPULAR POST
13270 LIKES

WHERE ARE THE NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE ESTIMATES?

Congress just passed an enormous aid package for wars in Ukraine and Gaza, but the White House is ignoring news it does not want to hear
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
444 LIKES
102 COMMENTS

5. Serious Trouble - Sara Fay

An irreverent podcast about the law
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
1:00:56

Big-Boy Federal Felonies

Listen now | The indictment you've been waiting for is here.
POPULAR POST
154 LIKES
139 COMMENTS
44:22

Contempt

Judge Merchan found Trump in contempt of court. He's been fined, and not jailed...yet. Plus: the Supreme Court hears arguments about presidential immunity
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
57 LIKES
21 COMMENTS

6. News Items - John Ellis

News Items: Interesting, important or both.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

We Are Our Microbiome.

The end of Fox News.
POPULAR POST
12 LIKES

Mission: Impossible

And the most consequential antitrust trial in a generation wraps up.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
2 LIKES

7. The North Star with Shaun King - Shaun King and The North Star

Independent, grassroots liberation-journalism focused on politics, power, race, policing, mass incarceration, organizing, and change. No ads, no spam, no hate or trolls because we are 100% supported by members like you.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I was just given a lifetime ban from Instagram for thanking Yemen for trying to stop the genocide of Palestinians.

An official statement from Shaun King + the original thank you note to the men of Yemen
POPULAR POST
269 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

166: The Questions

As financial advisors, we get a lot of questions… Is the economy heading towards a recession? When will the Fed cut interest rates? What’s happening in the stock market? On this episode, we will answer those questions. But more importantly, we will give YOU a list of questions that you must answer in your OWN financial life. Some of these questions, you can figure out with your financial advisor. But there are other questions that only you can answer.
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO

8. Wonkette - Rebecca Schoenkopf

Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Nikki Haley Is President Of Calling Vivek Ramaswamy A Little Bitch, BUT ONLY THAT

If the GOP was a real political party and not just a bunch of insurrectionists with severe psychosexual issues, she might have a chance at the nomination. But nah.
POPULAR POST
140 LIKES
864 COMMENTS

Yes, Sen. Kennedy, You Are Indeed A 'Sick F*ck.' Glad We Could Clear That Up!

It was a hearing on climate disinformation, after all, so Kennedy went all in.
PUBLISHED 40 MINUTES AGO
21 LIKES
68 COMMENTS

9. The Charlotte Ledger - Tony Mecia

Delivering smart and essential news to Charlotte, one email at a time.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Apartments fit for the cast of ‘Seinfeld’

Plus: Council races heat up amid low voter turnout; Ballantyne breaks in new amphitheater with rockin' night out; Charlotte Latin lawsuit continues; Horse rescued from Weddington pool
POPULAR POST
9 LIKES

Can't-miss concerts in Charlotte's thriving music scene

Plus: The news of the week
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
1 LIKES

10. The Mill

Award-winning local journalism from Greater Manchester's new quality newspaper - join our free mailing list or support us as a paying member
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Irrational optimism and the rebuilding of local journalism

A festive editor's note to end the year
POPULAR POST
620 LIKES
34 COMMENTS

Why Labour stormed local elections across the country - but lost ground in Greater Manchester

'This is the most significant result of the night'
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
35 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

11. The Wright Report

The Wright Report: Daily News Podcast, Transcript, and Interaction with TWR Staff!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Welcome to the TWR!

A hearty (video) welcome to the newest subscribers of The Wright Report!
POPULAR POST
144 LIKES
56 COMMENTS
27:15

03 MAY 2024

HEADLINE BRIEF: Domestic and International News — Plus Good News for the Weekend!
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
50 LIKES
17 COMMENTS

12. Based in Lafayette, Indiana - Dave Bangert

Retired, they said, after 30-plus years of reporting and writing in Lafayette. There's more news, more features to tell, via reporter and columnist Dave Bangert.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Bruno’s, a West Lafayette and Purdue landmark, closing this week

After 70 years, Bruno’s Pizza will make way for work on a $250 million redevelopment project. Yearlong search doesn’t find a new home for a Purdue favorite. Last day is Wednesday
POPULAR POST
20 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

This and that: A first Saturday in May edition

Fire hits Virtuous Cycles. Mitch Daniels weighs in on campus protests. Lafayette Farmers Market opens today. Session set for results in West Lafayette’s early child education study
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
3 LIKES

13. Patel Patriot’s Devolution Series - Jon Herold

An open source examination of the all the moves made by Donald Trump before leaving office.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Devolution

Part 1 - How did we get here?
POPULAR POST
1261 LIKES
805 COMMENTS

The Illusion of Democracy

How Our Country Was Hijacked By Our Election System
PUBLISHED 5 MONTHS AGO
264 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

14. Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken is the home of no bull news – the real stories and opinions the MSM are censoring. For the past 15 years, at News of the World, ITV, The Sun, The Daily Mail and GB News, Dan saw, bit by bit, how political and corporate pressures resulted in free thought being extinguished, with views that didn't fit the corporate narrative being censored. Now he brings his exclusives and commentary on politics, the culture war and the British Royal Family directly to his Outspoken Network
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

THE FIFTY: Worst People in the UK Today

In his first Outspoken countdown, Dan Wootton reveals the list that no one wants to appear on
POPULAR POST
313 LIKES
304 COMMENTS
1:38:20

WORLD EXCLUSIVE Kevin Spacey finally gets his Right of Reply: “I’ve got nothing left to hide – you are my jury.”

Watch now | As Channel 4 tries to cancel him again, the Oscar-winner gives his first interview in seven years – and responds to EVERY allegation
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
110 LIKES
47 COMMENTS

15. One First - Steve Vladeck

A weekly newsletter aiming to make the Supreme Court’s rulings, procedures, and history more accessible to all
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Tonight @ 9 ET: Live Thread on the Court's Decision to Take Up Trump Immunity Appeal

Hi “One First” Subscribers!! Tonight at 9 ET/8 CT, I’ll do my best, through this Substack thread, to answer your questions about this afternoon’…
POPULAR POST
107 LIKES
190 COMMENTS

A Very Special Karen's Corner: The Launch of Risepoint Search Partners

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Karen's new legal recruiting company!
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
36 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

16. Caitlin’s Newsletter - Caitlin Johnstone

Articles, poems, stories and thoughts by Caitlin Johnstone and Tim Foley. Everything published here will always remain free to read.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Aaron Bushnell Burned Himself Alive To Make You Turn Your Eyes To Gaza

Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): I watched the uncensored video of US airman Aaron Bushnell self-immolating in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington while screaming “Free Palestine”. I hesitated to watch it because I knew once I put it into my mind it’s there for the rest of my life, but I figured I owe him that much.
POPULAR POST
674 LIKES
392 COMMENTS

Israel's Defenders Talk So Much About Feelings Because They Can't Talk About Facts

Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): The Guardian has an article out titled “Israelis voice sadness and defiance over Gaza protests on US campuses”, subtitled “People in Jerusalem express little sympathy with anti-war demonstrators, with some accusing them of hatred for Israel”.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
217 LIKES
133 COMMENTS
17. Blacklisted - Eve Barlow

The dangerous things I think out loud
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Comedy gold

This is the skit SNL does not have the guts to write. Lo and behold we have an emergency shituation on our hands. Can we PLEASE get an airdrop at Columbia university? We need 900 Acai Bowls, 1,300 Impossible Burgers on gluten free bread with sugar free vegan ketchup and 3,000 bottles of pH 9.0 electrolyte water. This is urgent @ UNRWA.
POPULAR POST
401 LIKES
48 COMMENTS

LIVE: UCLA versus LAPD

Available to stream right now – Home Alone: The Jihadi Version on CNN’s YouTube, where countless American brats are under a siege of their own volition at UCLA: It is thought that hundreds of police cars are currently dispatched to UCLA tonight after days of increased tensions. Last night, it was reported that pro-Israel supporters had come to cause violence in the encampment. Perfect bait for Hamas propaganda, of course. Yassssss! The Jews have violently attacked UCLA students! The students have finally achieved Hamas-like status in Gaza! It’s just like when the IDF launched its counter-attack in late October 2023! Cosplay complete! Victim FOMO cured! Simulation success! Allahu Akbar!
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
152 LIKES
28 COMMENTS

18. JFK Facts - Jefferson Morley

Authoritative journalism that seeks to clarify the causes of JFK's assassination and to abolish the official secrecy that still surrounds it
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Silence of the Fact-Checkers

Why Rob Reiner and Soledad O'Brien escape the abuse heaped on Oliver Stone
POPULAR POST
74 LIKES

The CIA and Zionism: A Complex History

Why the spy agency’s infamous James Angleton midwifed modern Israel—and its bomb—into existence
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
71 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

19. The Storm Skiing Journal and Podcast - Stuart Winchester

Everyone’s searching for skiing’s soul. I’m trying to find its brains.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Alta, Deer Valley, Mad River Glen Must Allow Snowboarding, Court Rules

All three resorts to be transferred to custody of neighboring ski areas
POPULAR POST
39 LIKES
62 COMMENTS
1:02:40

Podcast #171: Mission Ridge & Blacktail CEO Josh Jorgensen

Thriving, survival, and expansion in a sour Northwest winter
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
3 LIKES

20. Diane Francis

Insight and analysis of events and developments
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Putin's Tucker

February 12, 2024
POPULAR POST
281 LIKES
36 COMMENTS

Bust Sanctions Busters

May 2, 2024
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
27 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

21. TOP SECRET UMBRA - John Schindler

A Counterintelligence Perspective on Espionage, Terrorism, Deception and Propaganda
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Putin’s Attack on Ukraine Is a Religious War

Russia’s aggression against its neighbor isn’t just power politics and geostrategy, it’s about core issues of faith and identity
POPULAR POST

YourINT SITREP (03 MAY 2024)

More than 2,100 people arrested at anti-Israel campus protests across the US Police: More than 25% of arrested Columbia protesters not connected to university Tehran Propagandist Advocates Mobilizing US Students into New Hezbollah Biden brings up Islamophobia amid the worst antisemitism outbreak in decades
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO

22. Tucson Agenda

The Tucson Agenda offers a clear-eyed, engaging look at the decisions and decision makers that affect Tucson to help readers understand and improve our community.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Daily Agenda: A “kick in the teeth” to UA staffers

The campus community had plenty to say about the University of Arizona’s ousted CFO’s new position… Spoiler alert: None of it was good … Starting a wildfire will cost you.
POPULAR POST
14 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

Pulling a rabbit out of a hat

Finding a way to keep Tucson's public transportation free is no easy feat.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
2 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

23. Birmingham Dispatch - The Dispatch

A new quality newspaper for Birmingham and the West Midlands, delivered by email. Get great local journalism in your inbox daily by joining our free list, or join us as a paying member.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Investigation: The spectacular rise and sudden fall of Gurpaal Judge

At the age of 24, a property agent in Wolverhampton had an awakening at a Buddhist retreat and decided to solve homelessness. This year, his companies collapsed owing £13m. What went wrong?
POPULAR POST
53 LIKES
19 COMMENTS

Is Labour losing inner cities?

Plus: The Bull statue creator has died
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
14 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

24. The Edinburgh Minute - Michael MacLeod

The Edinburgh Minute is a daily curation of Edinburgh life, news, culture and communities. Join 8,000+ locals on the mailing list to get a free 7am daily news roundup. Or help keep this going for a fiver a month. Curated by Michael MacLeod, journalist of 20 years. Edinburgh, Scotland, UK.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Edinburgh Minute ⏰: Thursday 21 March 2024

Crewe Toll Gaza protest, city's longest cycle route opens, fake Botox warning, Polwarth road safety fears + 'missing' Sighthill man finds himself in police appeal
POPULAR POST
454 LIKES
43 COMMENTS

The Edinburgh Minute ⏰: Weekend edition 3 - 5 May 2024

Waverley Bridge reopening, new home for Hidden Door fest, student flats 'shortfall', Louis Theroux seeks Taylor Swift superfans, Brick Fest Lego show + signing off for a week
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
17 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

25. Shipwreckedcrew's Port-O-Call

Lawsplainers & Ruminations on Stuff
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Sussmann Indictment Reads Like Overts Acts In Furtherance of a Conspiracy - Because That's What It Is.

It does not take 27 pages to allege a "false statement" charge -- but it does if you are alleging a conspiracy to create false documents to influence a federal investigation.
POPULAR POST
81 LIKES
51 COMMENTS

Trump v. United States -- What I Heard In Listening To The Oral Argument.

The Shortcomings of the Work Done in the Trial Court -- and not Corrected In The Appellate Court --Were On Full Display In The Frustrations Expressed by the Justices.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
53 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

