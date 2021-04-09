Onchain Wizard Issue #2 - Intro to Whale Watching

Onchain Wizard Issue #2 - Intro to Whale Watching Wallet watching has been the number 1 requested topic for me to cover, so we will be diving into it for this issue. Whale watching has been the single largest contributor to my success in crypto. I went from buying SUSHI because everyone on CT thought it was cheap, to building my own investment portfolio where I was finding great ideas from other wallets, which I then exited when things were overheated or the hype cycle was over.