CRYPTO

TOP 25 CRYPTO NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Crypto Substacks

A full list of the top 25 cryptocurrency newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Includes news, analysis and advice concerning the coins, companies and trends in distributed finance.

1. BowTied Bull - BowTiedBull

The #1 Paid Crypto Substack. No non-sense writing style covering: 1) Crypto, 2) Tech Stocks, 3) WiFi money and 4) Real Estate. Written by anon Ex-Wall St and Tech Individuals. SPONSOR FREE.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

First Issue Ever: Straight From Degen Island.

Portfolio Overview, Latest Investment Idea and Current Framework
POPULAR POST
644 LIKES
241 COMMENTS

Only For People on Blast - Quick Notes

Level 4 - Turbo Autist
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
23 LIKES
29 COMMENTS

2. The Pomp Letter - Anthony Pompliano

Pomp's daily newsletter analyzing the business, finance, and technology industries. Join 255,000 subscribers by signing up below.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
7:30

The People of Argentina Have Spoken & Americans Should Listen

Today’s letter is brought to you by Cal.com! What do I have in common with Chad Hurley (YouTube), Tobi Lütke (Shopify), and Alexis (776/Reddit)? We are all early investors in Cal.com and we use it instead of Calendly. Cal.com is the leading open-source scheduling platform, which gives you the same superpowers of efficiency previously reserved for elite corporations and tech gurus.
POPULAR POST
66 LIKES
1 COMMENTS
2:03

Prediction Markets Don't Believe The Fed

Today’s letter is brought to you by Consensus 2024! Consensus 2024 is happening May 29-31 in Austin, Texas. This year marks the tenth annual Consensus, making it the largest and longest-running event dedicated to all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
32 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

3. TechDev Newsletter

Bi-weekly updates on macro crypto market view, altcoin market assessment and targets, and exit/reinvestment strategies. Weekly updates on 4 topping signals. Exclusive access to live Bitcoin impulse top/correction low indicators.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

TechDev Newsletter - Market Update Issue #42

Parabolic Market Leg May Be Around the Corner
POPULAR POST
108 LIKES
46 COMMENTS

TechDev Newsletter - Quick Bitcoin Update

Double Bottom Appears to Print
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
85 LIKES
23 COMMENTS

4. Bitcoin Data Newsletter - CryptoCon

The Bitcoin Data Newsletter focuses on giving you the data analysis, and the mindset you need to profit long term in Bitcoin. All from someone who has done it before themselves.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

An Urgent Mid-Top Update

Bitcoin and Altcoin Data Newsletter Premium
POPULAR POST
57 LIKES
29 COMMENTS
10:54

The Bounce

Bitcoin Data Newsletter | Video Update
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
18 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

5. DeFi Education

Everything DeFi
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Paid Sub Q&A

Level 4 - Turbo Autist
POPULAR POST
233 LIKES
219 COMMENTS

Coinbase Q1 2024 Earnings Update

Level 4 - Turbo Autist
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
17 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

6. ARB Letter - Arbitrage Andy

Join 24,000+ readers across 50 US states and 165 countries. The #5 crypto newsletter, top finance news, and geopolitical commentary.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The simple blueprint for getting rich

152: BowTied Bull & Arbitrage Andy Origin Story
POPULAR POST
74 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

The 2024 Deal Sled Guide

272: Arbitrage Andy Bit Loafer and Driver Guide
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
12 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

7. BitcoinStrategy - Root

Bitcoin on-chain & cycle analysis.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Timing

Bitcoin top in 2025?
POPULAR POST
43 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

Celebrating Bitcoin Strategy's Anniversary: "Hard Cap" Giveaway!

Market Update: Who is Selling?
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
2 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

8. The Quant Stack - Quant Arb

Articles about cool quantitative research
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Finding Fair Value [CODE INSIDE]

Regressions, Splines, and Marks
POPULAR POST
25 LIKES

Where will crypto go?

Understanding the markets view on BTC and ETH over various timescales
PUBLISHED 16 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES

9. Bitcoin Magazine Pro™

Bitcoin Magazine Pro® publishes in-depth research focused on bitcoin and traditional financial markets. Our team of experts covers macroeconomics, on-chain analytics, derivatives markets, the bitcoin mining industry and more to unpack the most important market trends for readers.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Bitcoin Rips To $21,000, Shorts Demolished In Biggest Squeeze Since 2021

Bulls take charge with massive upward momentum in the bitcoin price. We analyze key price levels to watch to determine whether this is another bear market rally or a move with actual lasting power.
POPULAR POST
40 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

Institutional Investors Propel Optimism in Bitcoin, Rebound After Price Bottom

Although Bitcoin floundered around the halving, a price bottom has turned into slow recovery. New data suggests that institutional investors are powering Bitcoin’s comeback.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
3 LIKES

10. Onchain Wizard's Cauldron

Independent crypto research and onchain analytics. Boost your crypto game and join over 20,000 subscribers
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Onchain Wizard Issue #2 - Intro to Whale Watching

Onchain Wizard Issue #2 - Intro to Whale Watching Wallet watching has been the number 1 requested topic for me to cover, so we will be diving into it for this issue. Whale watching has been the single largest contributor to my success in crypto. I went from buying SUSHI because everyone on CT thought it was cheap, to building my own investment portfolio where I was finding great ideas from other wallets, which I then exited when things were overheated or the hype cycle was over.
POPULAR POST
270 LIKES
44 COMMENTS

Alpha Leaks #2

The goal of this is to bring you the most interesting projects, launches and opportunities that I can find, and provide as much actionable information as possible. Consider me your outsourced analyst with an ear to the ground on what is getting attention in the trenches. Especially with the market cooling off considerably, its much easier to spot emerging narratives, trades and pre launch opportunities.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
14 LIKES

11. 【裏情報】仮想通貨エアドロップ"Twitterでは言えない"やり方の話 - バンケラDAO🇯🇵情報屋

【2023年最新エアドロ情報】誰でもザックリ分かる暗号通貨情報(エアドロップ一覧)を発信。
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

LayerZeroエアドロ戦略！レイヤーゼロ給付金"ZRO"トークンを狙う

界隈で話題のレイヤーゼロ。「技術は良いから稼がせろ！」そんな方に向けて簡単にまとめてみました。バンケラオリジナル戦略です。
POPULAR POST
59 LIKES
146 COMMENTS

zkLinkのエアドロップ戦略【コインベースがVCのLayer3ネットワーク】

Layer3「zkLink Nova」を発表したzkLinkのエアドロップ戦略を使い方〜NFT入手方法まで解説。
PUBLISHED 24 DAYS AGO
17 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

12. Degen Code - BowTiedDevil

Guided blockchain automation lessons in Python. Build automated crypto trading bots, write smart contracts, arbitrage, mint NFTs, watch and analyze on-chain data.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Lessons Learned from a Successful Arbitrage

Imagine the SPELL
POPULAR POST
54 LIKES
17 COMMENTS

Blockchain Basics — Part III: Forking

Experiment, Test, and Simulate With a Private Fork
PUBLISHED 13 DAYS AGO
1 LIKES

13. The Bitcoin Layer - Nik Bhatia

Bitcoin and global macro research firm.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Bank of England bails out BlackRock

Something finally broke. Who had their money on British pension fund margin calls? An update on global markets, including the dollar, rates, and bitcoin.
POPULAR POST
30 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

Bitcoin Bounces 11%, ISM Services Slow, Prices Paid Accelerate: TBL Weekly #92

The frequency of high-inflation/low-growth data is on the rise
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
8 LIKES

14. _checkonchain newsletter - James Check (Checkmatey)

Meet your new Bitcoin Personal Trainer. We provide straightforward market analysis, in-depth educational content and data-driven insights to help you see through the noise and respond with confidence.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Right Kind of Correction

The volatility and narratives around Bitcoin can make it hard to distinguish 'a top' from 'the top', so we introduce a simple framework we use to tell them apart, and assess where we are in the cycle.
POPULAR POST
24 LIKES
15 COMMENTS

How I'm Thinking About This Dip

When people ask me what metrics I use to find DCA opportunities within a Bitcoin bull market, I would probably pull out a set of on-chain and pricing tools, and say 'it looks a little bit like that'.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
23 LIKES
19 COMMENTS

15. Le Grimoire du Mage 🧙‍♂️ - CryptoMage

Ton mail du week-end pour être à jour sur l'actu Airdrop.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Les Archives Interdites #1

Exploser le ranking Tensor avec 3 $SOL, un Airdrop secret “La pierre cache la montagne”, une interaction niche sur ZkSync et du volume / transactions (presques) gratuites sur plusieurs bridges.
POPULAR POST
47 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

Le Grimoire du Mage #23

Les cryptos-drama de la semaine Eigen et Layer Zero, une cascade de claims / checkers, et des campagnes à n’en plus finir. Bonne lecture !
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
2 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

16. Seven c Newsletter

Sailing the seven c’s of cryptocurrency. Navigating the world and bringing you all the educational treasures found. Aggregating alpha, touching in on trends, and bringing it all straight to you.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Seven c Premium #25 🏴‍☠️

JUST IN: Crypto’s hottest coins for next week + trading education. Find your edge.
POPULAR POST
14 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

Seven c Premium #32 🏴‍☠️

JUST IN: Crypto’s hottest coins for next week + pro trading education. Find your edge here.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
2 LIKES

17. Dynamo DeFi

Crypto trends, on-chain analysis, and DeFi. Learn how to research crypto. Sign up for a free guide to on-chain analysis.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Solana Airdrop Checklists

Use these to likely qualify for Solana ecosystem airdrops
POPULAR POST
67 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

⚡NEAR Protocol's Time is Near

Plus Avantis airdrop farming, DEX volume slows, and more
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES

18. 區塊勢 - 許明恩

說人話的區塊鏈圖文，每週 2 篇原創內容直送信箱
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

SEC 世紀訴訟：鴨嘴獸的意義、幣安不能說的秘密

#535
POPULAR POST
37 LIKES
6 COMMENTS
54:39

台灣有 Web3 政策嗎？數位皮夾的 AI 應用、如何抵禦網路攻擊 ft. 數位部長唐鳳

EP.247
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
11 LIKES

19. Crypto Koryo’s Substack

Sharing insights about all things crypto
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Ten_x_Alpha #1

Intro Welcome to the first edition of CryptoKoryo’s Premium newsletter “Ten_x_Alpha”. We cover here in the most exhaustive yet the most dense format everything you need to know to take action and make profits. This newsletter includes the following sections:
POPULAR POST
22 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

Ten_x_Alpha #10

April was a bad month for the market. The average narrative token is down 30% and most tokens gave back their entire 2024 gains. Almost all narratives are down. Excluding Friend Tech, and one or two tokens that did well because of some announcement or a catalysts. Like Vitalik supporting the privacy project Railgun, which pushed RAIL and the privacy narrative to perform well, but these are anecdotal, so we can ignore them.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
14 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

20. Swissblock Insights

Crypto market insights
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Uncharted 4

Feb 26.
POPULAR POST
143 LIKES
82 COMMENTS

FED Will Taper QT. That Means DXY Will Decline

Snapshot Thursday
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
4 LIKES

21. The Meme Coin Pro Newsletter - nztrader369

I share years of experience investing and trading meme coins which I believe will see exponential growth in the next cycle. This is my journey, I share my timing and predictions on the coins I personally invest in or trade. Secrets, tips, my regular picks, ranked by risk, and my analysis will you avoid the traps. This is educational content, so you don't make all the mistakes I've made.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

next few weeks - Huge timing coming

Absolute gems on a major discount like Hpos, smurf, grok, IC... Sol presale frenzy... and the CRITICAL macro timing for the coming weeks
POPULAR POST
8 LIKES

Resend - Beautiful next 2 weeks

Resend of previous newsletter with correct links.
PUBLISHED 13 DAYS AGO
1 LIKES

22. Degen Den - Ben Armstrong

DeFi and Cryptocurrency Research YouTube: @BenArmstrongCrypto
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I'm Leaving Crypto

The sell signal I’m watching for…
POPULAR POST
13 LIKES

Become a Memecoin Millionaire 💰

Will DeGods ignite the NFT bullrun?
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
1 LIKES

23. A mi los bloques! - Cryptografia Avanzada

Newsletter oficial semanal de Mercados, Blockchain & Cryptografia Avanzada!
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

ZkSync

por Alexis Texeiro de Mercados, Blockchain & Cryptografia Avanzada
POPULAR POST
20 LIKES

A Mi los Bloques! Presales #1

por Alexis Texeiro de Mercados, Blockchain & Cryptografia Avanzada
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO

24. Blockchain Threat Intelligence - Peter Kacherginsky

The latest in blockchain, DeFi and exchange threat intelligence on hacks, vulnerabilities, security tools, and events.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

BlockThreat - Week 49, 2023

HXA | KyberSwap | Time | Thirdweb | Bearn DAO | Elephant Money | Venus
POPULAR POST
10 LIKES

BlockThreat - Week 16, 2024

Hedgey | Grand Base | Chainge | Hackathon | Mars | SATX | GFA
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO

25. Trading Research Hub - pedma

This publication delves into the intricate world of trading strategies, offering readers a detailed analysis of various techniques, carefully constructed and researched. Each strategy is then put to the test, with performance metrics shared transparently. Whether you're an investment novice or a seasoned trader, you'll find actionable insights to guide your financial decisions. Dive in to discover the potential of smart trading.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Research Article #32 - Turtle Trading: Strategy Performance in Crypto

Classical Trend-Following in Cryptocurrencies
POPULAR POST
5 LIKES

Pedma's Portfolio Management Journal - 04/28/2024

Portfolio management, market scans, and more
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
4 LIKES

