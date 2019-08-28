Readers
CLIMATE & ENVIRONMENT

TOP 25 CLIMATE & ENVIRONMENT NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Climate & Environment Substacks

A full list of the top 25 climate and environment newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Analysis and commentary relating to climate change, weather and the broader environmental context.

1. HEATED - Emily Atkin

A newsletter for people who are pissed off about the climate crisis.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

"What can I do?" Anything.

The battle for a livable future is a battle against fossil fuels. Right now, it's all hands on deck.
POPULAR POST
156 LIKES
163 COMMENTS

GOP Senator accidentally creates amazing ad for climate activists

Senator John Kennedy’s profanity-laden rant at Wednesday’s Senate hearing is now being used against him.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
151 LIKES
18 COMMENTS

2. Volts - David Roberts

Volts is a newsletter, podcast, & community about leaving fossil fuels behind. I've been reporting on and explaining decarbonization and climate change for almost 20 years. I love talking to politicians, analysts, entrepreneurs, and activists about the latest progress in the world's most important fight. Volts is entirely subscriber-supported. Sign up!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A few pictures & stories from Iceland

Here are a few of the places I visited in Iceland and the clever stuff they are working on.
POPULAR POST
85 LIKES
8 COMMENTS
54:45

Mailbag episode - April 2024

I answer subscriber questions about flow batteries, peak oil demand, my beloved EV, and why it’s so difficult to change society for the better.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
5 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

3. MCJ Collective Newsletter

A weekly deep dive into topics relevant to climate solutions for and by the climate community, from MCJ Collective.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Inside Job: Crafting Climate Careers Without Changing Employers

by Drew Wilkinson
POPULAR POST
33 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

Eight Ways for Climate Tech Startups to Avoid Pitfalls

Drawing on an analysis of hundreds of startups, we identified eight common pitfalls to avoid, plus examples of startups that successfully navigated these challenges.
PUBLISHED 17 DAYS AGO
13 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

4. The Crucial Years - Bill McKibben

Working on Winning the Climate Fight
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Um, I think we all just won

Biden is halting the biggest fossil fuel expansion on earth
POPULAR POST
385 LIKES
95 COMMENTS

A Bit Closer to Holding Big Oil Accountable

This morning's fascinating Senate hearing shows the debate continues to progress
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
90 LIKES
30 COMMENTS

5. The Hotshot Wake Up

News about wildfires, fire tech, and wildfire policy. Former Hotshot Overhead and Crew Supervisor. Call it like it is. Join a community of thousands.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A California Nightmare:

An entire operation grinds to a halt...
POPULAR POST
59 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

How A Lightning Strike In Arizona This Week Became An 11,000 Acre Fire...

You build a box... a big one.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
13 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

6. The Honest Broker - Roger Pielke Jr.

Making sense of science, policy and politics
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What the IPCC Actually Says About Extreme Weather

I promise, you'll be utterly shocked
POPULAR POST
258 LIKES
72 COMMENTS

Mish Mash

The best of what crossed my desk this week
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
67 LIKES
26 COMMENTS

7. This is Precious - Sarah Wilson

Bold words for living in an uncertain world....from author Sarah Wilson
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
15:25

Meg Wheatley on civilisational collapse: how long do we have, how to live in it

The extra Wild episode that I think could have been too confronting for Apple and Spotify
POPULAR POST
148 LIKES
371 COMMENTS
28:04

Q: How do you manage *all the information*, and how do you do activism (as a white woman)?

Watch now | Some hacks, but mostly not
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
25 LIKES
20 COMMENTS

8. Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Powerful, concise, well-referenced talking points on energy issues
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

25 holiday Power Facts about energy and climate

If this year's holiday discussions veer toward energy and climate issues, I've got you covered. Here are 25 facts that will make any honest person think twice about today's anti-fossil-fuel narrative.
POPULAR POST
151 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

Reflections on Earth Day, including a discussion with Rick Perry

Last year on Earth Day, I had a discussion with former TX Governor Rick Perry at EarthX to discuss how fossil fuels have created and will continue to create incredible human flourishing on this Earth.
PUBLISHED 12 DAYS AGO
59 LIKES

9. Ed's Clean Energy & Sustainability Jobs List - Ed Carley

A weekly list of climate, energy policy, ESG, clean energy and sustainability jobs and internships for people of all experience levels.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Ed's Clean Energy & Sustainability Jobs List 12.10.23

Ed's jobs list for the week of December 10, 2023
POPULAR POST
12 LIKES

Ed's Clean Energy & Sustainability Jobs List 04.28.24

Ed's jobs list for the week of April 28, 2024
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO

10. The Texas Energy and Power Newsletter - Doug Lewin

A newsletter on the Texas energy system, with analysis on the electric grid, renewable energy, energy efficiency, demand response, utility regulation, pollution reduction, and more.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Is ERCOT attempting to "eighty-six" batteries?

A controversial proposal that would harm batteries will be considered by the ERCOT Board on Thursday
POPULAR POST
27 LIKES

Announcing: Reading and Podcast Picks

Welcome to our first edition of Reading and Podcast Picks, where we share articles and podcasts that will keep you informed, engaged, and inspired
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
1 LIKES

11. The Snap Forward - Alex Steffen

You no longer have a choice about whether to live on a planet in crisis. What you can choose is how successfully you do it. Big-picture foresight, practical solutions and personal strategies from acclaimed climate expert Alex Steffen.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Ruggedize Your Life.

Smart choices about where and how you live are the key to surviving and thriving in a planetary crisis. Are you ready?
POPULAR POST
26:32

The Eerie Silence on Discontinuity

Why is it so difficult to talk about what we need to do, as families and communities, to ready ourselves for the rapid worsening of the planetary crisis?
PUBLISHED 23 DAYS AGO

12. The Land Desk - Jonathan P. Thompson

Western lands and communities--in context.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Luxury houseboat sinks on Lake Powell

... and other not-so-clickbaity interludes
POPULAR POST
5 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

April is the cruelest month (to the snowpack)

Mining Monitor: Lithium operation gets water permit; some hype comes to fruition
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
10 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

13. Planet: Critical - Rachel Donald

How did we get here, and how do we navigate to an equitable, just and brighter future? These are the questions driving Planet: Critical, the podcast and newsletter for a world in crisis. Join the community as we connect the dots of politics, economics, ecosystems and even language to reveal the big, beautiful and dangerous picture.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Everybody Wants Gaza's Gas

The $500 billion windfall shoring up EU supplies
POPULAR POST
102 LIKES
1 COMMENTS
54:49

The Politics of Food | Chris Smaje

Listen now | Lab-grown food vs small farms
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
20 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

14. Protect the Wild

Empowering people to protect British wildlife
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Chris Packham demands end to 'appalling abuse of animals' on I'm a Celeb

Ant and Dec "have a powerful voice...they could do something really impressive here"
POPULAR POST
492 LIKES
54 COMMENTS

Yet another raptor killed in Peak District National Park

Peregrine shot near RSPB's Dove Stone reserve
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
21 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

15. The Simple Heart - Wayne Hsiung

Saving animals through open rescue
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I am in jail. And I'm grateful.

My words to the court after conviction.
POPULAR POST
316 LIKES
90 COMMENTS

One Word in the Constitution Could Free Billions of Animals

And the path to changing it is far easier than most think: constitutionalize your activism.
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
59 LIKES
34 COMMENTS

16. Intercalation Station

The frontier of battery tech and climate news intercalated into your inbox
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A short brainstorm on niobium

It’s nice to pause and take stock of materials. This week we’re diving into Niobium - a lesser talked about battery mineral, not quite of lithium or cobalt rockstar fame. However, it’s earned its place for a couple of reasons. And speaking of materials, one important phenomena to evaluate is thermal runaway which can quickly lead to catastrophic battery failure and critical safety risks. It can occur when electrode materials undergo exothermic reactions that cause rising temperatures and accelerated reaction kinetics. Research shows that the state-of-charge of a battery can impact the onset temperature, mechanism, and energy release of reactions.
POPULAR POST
40 LIKES

Battery Component Price Report: April 2024

Low and stable
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
1 LIKES

17. Chasing Nature - Bryan Pfeiffer

Dispatches on wildlife, wild places and the human condition.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A New Year and an Ancient Plant

Longevity, Extinction, the Unknown (and Liverworts)
POPULAR POST
114 LIKES
51 COMMENTS

The Meaning of Love

Can an "intimate relationship" with a plant be the real thing?
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
105 LIKES
48 COMMENTS

18. Distilled - Michael Thomas

Deeply researched stories about climate change
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How The Netherlands Built a Biking Utopia

In the 60s and 70s the Dutch government was building car-centered cities. Here's how and why they pivoted.
POPULAR POST
61 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

I'd love your feedback

How can I improve the Distilled newsletter?
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
4 LIKES

19. Energy Flux - Seb Kennedy

Energy Flux is the only newsletter that analyses global natural gas markets and geopolitics through the lens of Europe’s net-zero journey. Energy Flux exists to raise awareness of how gas markets work – and to analyse the significance of big energy market price movements on European prosperity and geopolitics. The newsletter is for anyone who’s professional interests overlap with the European energy transition, or who wants a better understanding of the role of gas in a decarbonising world.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

2023 in review

And a look ahead to next year in Energy Flux
POPULAR POST
32 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

Has EU LNG demand peaked?

Either way, demand will plateau just as global supply surges | EU LNG Chart Deck: 28 Mar-26 Apr 2024
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
10 LIKES

20. BenNollWeather - Ben Noll

Hudson Valley weather and school predictions
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The weekend snowstorm ❄️

The long-awaited first snowstorm of the season will soon be upon us!
POPULAR POST
18 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

Warming on up! 🌡️

The Hudson Valley says goodbye to the 20s and hello to the 70s.
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
11 LIKES

21. Irrational Fear - Dr. Matthew Wielicki

Irrational Fear is an independent, reader-supported, scientific reporting publication from earth science professor-in-exile, Dr. Matthew Wielicki. There is a concerted effort to silence scientists pushing back against the climate crisis narrative. By supporting this publication you will join the fight for accurate and honest scientific reporting without an ideological spin.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Response to: I’m a climate scientist. If you knew what I know, you’d be terrified too

A Critical Analysis of Profound Claims
POPULAR POST
53 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

From Celestial Impact to Climatic Catastrophe

A Critical Examination of the Younger Dryas Comet Hypothesis
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
7 LIKES

22. Cold Eye Earth - Gregor Macdonald

The Gregor Letter seeks to resolve the ongoing problem of excessive pessimism and excessive optimism in energy sector coverage by reaching instead for accuracy.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Boom Boom

Monday 5 February 2024
POPULAR POST
13 LIKES

The Load

Monday 29 April 2024
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
6 LIKES

23. Callaway Climate Insights - David Callaway

Callaway Climate Insights provides news, critical analysis and original perspectives at the intersection of global finance and the challenges of climate change. 
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

It's not just Acapulco. Cabo, Mexican Riviera also threatened as climate batters beaches

Cruise industry watching closely as El Nino heralds multiple hurricanes.
POPULAR POST
1 LIKES

Green Lights May 3: Top stories this week

Don't miss a single story of the best from Callaway Climate Insights.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
1 LIKES

24. Carbon Acumen - Will Faulkner

Providing insights into Clean & Renewable Fuel Standards (LCFS, CFP, CFR, CFS, RFS)
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

RFS: RIN Generation February '24 Highlights

Is the RIN market tight?
POPULAR POST
3 LIKES

LCFS: Q4 2023 Highlights

Plus a look ahead of what's to come in 2024
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
1 LIKES

25. Carbon Risk - Peter Sainsbury

Carbon Risk is the only newsletter dedicated to carbon markets - helping investors navigate 'The Currency of Decarbonisation'!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Europe must learn from Canada's 'price on pollution' debacle

Welcome to Carbon Risk — helping investors navigate 'The Currency of Decarbonisation'! If you haven’t already subscribed please click on the link below, or try a 7-day free trial giving you full access. By subscribing you’ll join more than 3,000 people who already read Carbon Risk. You can also follow my posts on
POPULAR POST
15 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

Ready mixed

How Europe's largest cement producers are rapidly cutting their Scope 1 emissions
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
4 LIKES

