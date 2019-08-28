A short brainstorm on niobium

It’s nice to pause and take stock of materials. This week we’re diving into Niobium - a lesser talked about battery mineral, not quite of lithium or cobalt rockstar fame. However, it’s earned its place for a couple of reasons. And speaking of materials, one important phenomena to evaluate is thermal runaway which can quickly lead to catastrophic battery failure and critical safety risks. It can occur when electrode materials undergo exothermic reactions that cause rising temperatures and accelerated reaction kinetics. Research shows that the state-of-charge of a battery can impact the onset temperature, mechanism, and energy release of reactions.