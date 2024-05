Georgian Opposition See Opportunity in Tbilisi Protests

Some thoughts: This is my second article in a row about the protests in Georgia. I will continue providing weekly analysis and reporting about the developments, as mainstream media aren’t covering the uprisings in Tbilisi at all. This piece will center the political opposition. I want to talk with Georgia Dream to get their perspective, but they’re not easy people to get a hold of. I’ll keep trying. And I’ll also work on interviewing the younger protesters leading the protests. For now, it’s important to see how the opposition will take advantage of these protests.