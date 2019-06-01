Readers
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets
HOME
>
BUSINESS

TOP 25 BUSINESS NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Business Substacks

A full list of the top 25 business newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Learn about how the best companies and entrepreneurs operate, along with how the current political and economic environment shape the future of business.

1. Lenny's Newsletter - Lenny Rachitsky

A weekly advice column about building product, driving growth, and accelerating your career.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How Duolingo reignited user growth

The story behind Duolingo's 350% growth acceleration, leaderboards, streaks, notifications, and their innovative growth model
POPULAR POST
725 LIKES
59 COMMENTS
1:21:00

This will make you a better decision maker | Annie Duke (author of “Thinking in Bets” and “Quit”, former pro poker player)

Annie is a former professional poker player, decision-making expert, author, and special partner at First Round Capital.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
51 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

2. Noahpinion - Noah Smith

Economics and other interesting stuff
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Palestine is the end of the line for the New Left

Whatever you think of Israel, there's just no future in "global intifada" and "Death to America".
POPULAR POST
554 LIKES
354 COMMENTS

The positive case for Joe Biden

It's not just about being anti-Trump.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
385 LIKES
351 COMMENTS

3. The Ankler. - Richard Rushfield

Don't eat lunch in this town without it
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Lost Photos: When Hollywood Was Hollywood

The late Julian Wasser had unprecedented access to stars at their most unguarded
POPULAR POST
68 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted' and Hollywood's Cynical Corporate Cinematic Universe

Hero's journey on aisle nine? Netflix's Pop-Tart origin story is the latest consumerism-as-IP debacle
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
18 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

4. The Bear Cave - Edwin Dorsey

Exposing Corporate Misconduct
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Problems at Roblox (RBLX)

Problems at Roblox (RBLX)
POPULAR POST
54 LIKES

More Problems at eXp World Holdings (EXPI)

eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI — $1.50 billion) describes itself as “one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages.” In reality, eXp lost about ~1,500 of its nearly 90,000 agents last quarter and faces robust competition from aggressive low-cost brokerages. In short, The Bear Cave believes that eXp’s earnings results later today will reveal a devastating truth: eXp is losing its highest-producing agents to fast-growing competitor
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
19 LIKES

5. The Daily Feather - Danielle DiMartino Booth

QI Research brings both Wall Street and Federal Reserve experience together with a vast network of connections across the finance industry. We triangulate institutional sentiment, what central banks watch, and how monetary policy affects investing.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Too Small to Not Fail

A Short History of the World — Danielle DiMartino Booth
POPULAR POST
523 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

The Daily Feather — From Post Road to the Merritt and Back

“This great highway is not being constructed primarily for rapid transit but for pleasant transit. This county [Fairfield County] is fortunate in having such beautiful backcountry and it is our great duty to see that these beauties are preserved.”
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
11 LIKES

6. BIG by Matt Stoller

The history and politics of monopoly power.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Coming Collapse of a Cheerleading Monopolist

Antitrust lawyers filed a class action lawsuit against private equity-owned Varsity Brands, the organizing force behind competitive cheerleading.
POPULAR POST
128 LIKES
213 COMMENTS

An Oil Price-Fixing Conspiracy Caused 27% of All Inflation Increases in 2021

The FTC just found evidence that American oil companies colluded with the Saudi government to hike gas prices, costing the average family $3,000 last year. The question is, what can we do about it?
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
261 LIKES
21 COMMENTS

7. Ultra Successful - Dr. Julie Gurner

Ultra Successful is a weekly newsletter by Dr. Julie Gurner, a doctor of psychology and executive performance coach. Trusted by top-percentile talent to help them achieve world-class results in fast-paced, high-pressure, competitive environments, Dr. Gurner designed Ultra Successful to give you a glimpse behind the curtain into the psychology of peak success with weekly concepts & challenges pulled directly from her work with the most successful people on the planet.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Psychology of Maximum Effectiveness

Real progress comes from elimination. If you look for it, there is a great contradiction in how most people spend the New Year. They sit down, decide their resolutions, and usually end up “adding” something…but the greatest changes I’ve seen in my most successful clients have come through subtraction.
POPULAR POST
100 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

Thoughts of the Week: May 3, 2024

See Potential, not the Past
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
10 LIKES

8. Link in Bio - Rachel Karten

Link in Bio is a newsletter about working in social media, creating clever content, and making sure your boss never asks you to “go viral”.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

This Sponsored Post Is Bad

Plus the TikTok ad that keeps tricking me, a small (but big) Reels update, and more.
POPULAR POST
38 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

How Brands Are Responding to the TikTok Ban

How The Washington Post, sweetgreen, Topicals, Duolingo, Morning Brew, and more are handling the ban.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
23 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

9. Upstream Ag - Shane Thomas

Essential news and analysis for agribusiness leaders
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Upstream Ag Professional - July 16th 2023

*New announcement for agribusiness leaders!
POPULAR POST
29 LIKES

Is John Deere Losing Ground in Drones or Is the Market Just Not Ready?

Ben Thorpe of Ag Equipment Intelligence recently wrote What Happened to John Deere’s Ag Spray Drone? It’s a thoughtful question that’s worth exploring. In 2019, John Deere had a significant presence of drones at their Agritechnica display. Since then there has been little communication from John Deere surrounding a drone offering— meanwhile, they have announced numerous new products and partnerships, including See and Spray, ExactShot, a partnership with SpaceX and a host of other initiatives and technologies, including those discussed at their 2022
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO

10. Thesis Driven - Brad Hargreaves

A deep dive into emerging real estate themes and the innovators capitalizing on them
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Case for Single-Stair Multifamily

While many advocates have focused on zoning reform, one change could unlock even more new housing: legalizing single-stair multifamily.
POPULAR POST
40 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

Why Yardi Bought WeWork

Yardi’s bet on WeWork is all about the future of commercial property management systems.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

11. The Generalist - Mario Gabriele

Learn what matters in tech, AI, and venture capital – for free.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Best Venture Firm You’ve Never Heard Of

Hummingbird Ventures has built an astonishing track record – all while staying out of the limelight. Its secret to success? A meticulous approach to identifying outlier founders.
POPULAR POST
254 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

The Founders Guide to Culture Building

What it takes to build a high-output team.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
15 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

12. Level Up by Ethan Evans

Level Up is your source for career growth solutions from Ethan Evans, retired Amazon Vice President. In Ethan's 15+ years at Amazon, he led global teams of 800+ and invented businesses such as Prime Video, Amazon Appstore, Merch by Amazon, Prime Gaming, and Twitch Commerce. Ethan holds 70+ patents, reviewed 10,000+ resumes, conducted 2,500+ interviews, and helped advocate for and draft the Amazon Leadership Principle (LP) "Ownership."
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How you start a new role influences your success in that role

Welcome to Level Up: Your source for career growth solutions & community by retired Amazon Vice President, Ethan Evans. A reader asked: "What are the top 3-5 things to do in the first 90 days when onboarding in a new role (2nd level engineering manager) at a new company?"
POPULAR POST
25 LIKES

Level Up: Community Events & News

Paid Member Exclusive
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
1 COMMENTS

13. Category Pirates

The authority on category design & category creation. Sharing how legendary entrepreneurs, executives, marketers, and creators design business breakthroughs. By Christopher Lochhead, Eddie Yoon, & Katrina Kirsch
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Content Pyramid: The 5 Levels Of Becoming A Legendary Writer, Creator, and Thought Leader

Are you a Non-Obvious Pirate? Or an Obvious Non-Pirate?
POPULAR POST
112 LIKES
23 COMMENTS

Unlock A Financial Windfall With Strategic Pricing Decisions

How to generate fast-cycle profits and growth by setting prices to capture the value and offering customers pricing choices.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
6 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

14. Original Jurisdiction - David Lat

News, views, and colorful commentary about law and the legal profession.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Clerking For Judge Cannon: A Behind-The-Scenes Look

A tale of two clerkships: it was the best of times, it was the worst of times.
POPULAR POST
351 LIKES
19 COMMENTS
40:36

A Titan Of Transactional Practice: H. Rodgin Cohen

When it comes to banking M&A and regulatory work, Rodge Cohen of Sullivan & Cromwell has been described as ‘simply the best.’
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
11 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

15. Feed Me - Emily

Feed Me is a daily newsletter written by Emily Sundberg about culture through the lens of business. If you're interested in what makes good brand merch, why members' clubs are taking over Manhattan, or why the fragrance industry is exploding, you might like it.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I figured out the future of food media.

Someone had to do it.
POPULAR POST
150 LIKES
20 COMMENTS

Robert DeNiro co-founded Nobu

The hospitality group is going to have 80 hotels in 5 years.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
55 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

16. Sage Economics - Anirban Basu

Economics, policy, and musings.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Another Week of Upside Surprises

Week in Review: January 15-19
POPULAR POST
62 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

Lab Grown Meat, Jobs, & More

Week in Review: Apr. 29-May 3
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
4 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

17. Notorious R.O.B. - Rob Hahn

The industry blog Notorious ROB, now on Substack. We cover important issues in the residential real estate industry in North America.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The NAR Settlement: First Take

Total victory for NAR, and nothing much changes
POPULAR POST
28 LIKES
35 COMMENTS

Zillow's New Touring Agreement

By multiple reader request
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

18. BowTied Bum

Earn your first $10K+ WiFi money through credit card churning. Inspired by @BowTiedBull
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Q1 Roadmap and Q&A

A plan for Q1 success
POPULAR POST
29 LIKES
39 COMMENTS

"Act As If"

*Trigger Warning*
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
6 LIKES

19. The Sociology of Business - Ana Andjelic

A global analysis of how changing values change business.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

New rules of brand marketing

Brand marketing is back in favor, but it has a new operating system
POPULAR POST
146 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

The new fashion creativity

If you want a transformed fashion industry, distribute its creativity
PUBLISHED 12 DAYS AGO
34 LIKES

20. Energy Outlook Advisors' Newsletter - Anas Alhajji

Energy Markets, including oil, gas, renewable energy, Hydrogen, & technology
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

EOA 2023 Oil Market Outlook

One of the least appreciated risks in the oil market: The increased substitution among energy sources
POPULAR POST
74 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

China Imported an Additional 14 mb of Russia's Sokol Crude

Now we have enough data to support the view that the jump in China’s imports and the resulting jump in inventories were caused by an opportunist…
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
6 LIKES

21. Bartek Pucek

Building and backing the future - a founder and angel investor's take on tech and business. In-depth analysis and actionable advice - this weekly newsletter explores trends in AI, infrastructure, open-source, and deep tech, empowering founders to build groundbreaking companies and investors to build at the frontiers of tech progress.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Newsletter 5.0

Weź prosty pomysł i potraktuj go poważnie.
POPULAR POST
54 LIKES

Work, Workforce, Workers in The Age of AI, Mastery of Context and Principles For Life

"No lifestyle is perfect 100% of the time."
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
3 LIKES

22. Mostly metrics - CJ Gustafson

A newsletter about Finance and Strategy at Startups. Written by a tech CFO. Read by world class Operators.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Your Complete Guide to Board Meetings (Part 2): Meeting Materials & Templates

January's three part series on board meetings for tech startups
POPULAR POST
75 LIKES

What's a 409A Valuation?

Part 1 of 3 in our month long series on Employee Equity
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
40 LIKES

23. Nongaap Investing - Mike

An ex-activist investor who writes about corporate governance, the power & friction of incentives, strategy, interpersonal board dynamics, activist fights, and other random topics.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

SIVB: Held-to-Mortem Governance

When did Silicon Valley Bank insiders begin to realize they were potentially in trouble?
POPULAR POST
94 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

[P] Sequencing Governance Signals

Assessing a tough, mutating situation
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO

24. DirectorMoves - george fleck

Who's New in the Boardroom and C-suite...
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

DirectorMoves

Saturday, December 2, 2023 – Issue 1411
POPULAR POST
47 LIKES

DirectorMoves

Saturday, May 4, 2024 – Issue 1455
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO

25. Fintech Blueprint 🤖🏦🧭 - Lex Sokolin

The Fintech Blueprint delivers original strategic insights to help you build or discover the next Fintech & DeFi unicorn. Join venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and executives by signing up below.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Long Take: Carta's misstep and exit from secondary markets point to a bigger problem

A lesson in the complexities of private equity
POPULAR POST
111 LIKES

Long Take: Is Goldman or Walmart the best place to build a neobank?

Will Walmart's 250 million weekly visits convert into their BNPL app One?
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES

Related Business Substacks

Hugo Bentz
On Leading Well
By Andrea J. Miller
Added Value from Jon Brooks
VIVIENDO EN ABUNDANCIA
By Jake Salomon
From the desk of Alex Wolf...
By Alex Wolf
Startup Builder by Henrik Angelstig
Karta Ventures
By Mehtab Bhogal
Compass for the Chaos
By WS Crisis & Issues
Boiling The Ocean
By Your Average Consultant
Association Series by Curiosity Center
By Vidit Agarwal
謝銘元艾克斯的電子報
By 艾克斯
Always Inspiring
By Matthew Ferrara
Boletim Médico
📦 The Order
By Christian Umbach
Brand Builders Asia
By Joe Escobedo
Media First Brand
By Merrative
SMB Off-Market
By Conner Young
Jani's Weekly Writings
By Jani Jäckel
Business Examiner: Decision Maker Premium Content
By Business Examiner News Group
Real Estate Financial Planner™
By James Orr

Explore top publications by category

Top Culture newslettersTop Technology newslettersTop U.S. Politics newslettersTop Finance newslettersTop Food & Drink newslettersTop Sports newslettersTop Art & Illustration newslettersTop World Politics newslettersTop Health Politics newslettersTop News newsletters
Top Fashion & Beauty newslettersTop Music newslettersTop Faith & Spirituality newslettersTop Climate & Environment newslettersTop Science newslettersTop Literature newslettersTop Fiction newslettersTop Health & Wellness newslettersTop Design newslettersTop Travel newsletters
Top Parenting newslettersTop Philosophy newslettersTop Comics newslettersTop International newslettersTop Crypto newslettersTop History newslettersTop Humor newslettersTop Education newsletters

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from GhostGet startedGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assets
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice