A full list of the top 25 business newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Learn about how the best companies and entrepreneurs operate, along with how the current political and economic environment shape the future of business.
QI Research brings both Wall Street and Federal Reserve experience together with a vast network of connections across the finance industry. We triangulate institutional sentiment, what central banks watch, and how monetary policy affects investing.
Ultra Successful is a weekly newsletter by Dr. Julie Gurner, a doctor of psychology and executive performance coach. Trusted by top-percentile talent to help them achieve world-class results in fast-paced, high-pressure, competitive environments, Dr. Gurner designed Ultra Successful to give you a glimpse behind the curtain into the psychology of peak success with weekly concepts & challenges pulled directly from her work with the most successful people on the planet.
Level Up is your source for career growth solutions from Ethan Evans, retired Amazon Vice President. In Ethan's 15+ years at Amazon, he led global teams of 800+ and invented businesses such as Prime Video, Amazon Appstore, Merch by Amazon, Prime Gaming, and Twitch Commerce. Ethan holds 70+ patents, reviewed 10,000+ resumes, conducted 2,500+ interviews, and helped advocate for and draft the Amazon Leadership Principle (LP) "Ownership."
The authority on category design & category creation. Sharing how legendary entrepreneurs, executives, marketers, and creators design business breakthroughs.
By Christopher Lochhead, Eddie Yoon, & Katrina Kirsch
Feed Me is a daily newsletter written by Emily Sundberg about culture through the lens of business. If you're interested in what makes good brand merch, why members' clubs are taking over Manhattan, or why the fragrance industry is exploding, you might like it.
Building and backing the future - a founder and angel investor's take on tech and business.
In-depth analysis and actionable advice - this weekly newsletter explores trends in AI, infrastructure, open-source, and deep tech, empowering founders to build groundbreaking companies and investors to build at the frontiers of tech progress.