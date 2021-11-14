A full list of the top 25 literature newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Includes insights and analysis into the process of writing and publishing, reviews and analysis of current and historical works, along with original poetry, short stories and longer form pieces.
This is the home of two newsletters. Paid subscribers get Cheryl's Dear Sugar Letter monthly, plus her free newsletter several times a year, which includes her "Tells Us" author series. Free subscribers get everything but the monthly Dear Sugar Letter.
✨ a cosy online space for curious readers ✨ from Sunday Times Bestselling author Emma Gannon. On books, work, wellbeing & creativity. 5th literature Substack globally. "One of Britain’s most prominent Substack writers" —The Times
New writing from award-winning author, psychologist and mythologist Dr Sharon Blackie. A gathering place for hags, lovers of myth, fairy tales and archetypal psychology, and all those seeking the enchanted life. Exclusive monthly Fairy Tale Salons, weekly Heroine's Journey threads, On the Couch advice column, articles, podcast and other resources for living meaningfully in a challenging world.
The Weekly Muse is the ultimate resource to help poets write & publish more poems. Weekly prompts, writing exercises, publishing opportunities, insider tips from editors, & more! Includes FREE Zoom classes with award-winning poets with paid subscription!
Real talk about the writing + publishing industry by an author who doesn’t want you to feel confused, bewildered, or alone. Plus: craft tips, reading recommendations, writing support + solidarity (unless you are a jerk to people in the comments).
We release 12 lists of submission opportunities for writers per month alongside insights, guest essays, and resources.
We have 6 free lists (openings, closings, new magazines) and 6 specialty lists (top markets, specific genres, popular outlets) for paid subscribers.
This newsletter funds our Chill Subs database, and all information is sourced from it.
Writing in the Dark is for people who do language. Based on Jeannine Ouellette's popular writing workshop by the same name, Writing in the Dark is a vibrant home for writers & creatives exploring the nexus of language, art & truth. Content celebrates the rigorous craft of writing while embracing the unknown, because writing should be a discovery, a profound unearthing and grand surprise, not a recitation. More than a newsletter, Writing in the Dark is a thriving artistic community.
CRAFT TALK is a weekly newsletter about writing, creativity and productivity from author Jami Attenberg. This is also the home of #1000wordsofsummer, where, once a year, we write 1000 words a day together for two weeks straight. (In 2024 it begins 6/1!)
Las cartas íntimas, un poco literarias y muy personales, de Jesús Terrés. ¿Mi anhelo? Tratar de entender el mundo. Alumbrar la oscuridad, prender la candela, emborracharnos de vida. Descubrir (no es fácil) que no está todo dicho. Dejar de tener miedo.
The home of slow, curious and creative readers. Here, you will find a community of readers savouring great books slowly. Join us in 2024 for readings of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace or Hilary Mantel's Cromwell books, beginning with Wolf Hall. Your guide is Simon Haisell, a recovering academic who wants everyone to enjoy great literature. In his regular Friday newsletter, he shares small tangents on life, reading and writing. Come join the slow readers!