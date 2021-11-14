Readers
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets
HOME
>
LITERATURE

TOP 25 LITERATURE NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Literature Substacks

A full list of the top 25 literature newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Includes insights and analysis into the process of writing and publishing, reviews and analysis of current and historical works, along with original poetry, short stories and longer form pieces.

1. Story Club with George Saunders

A place to explore the way the short story works.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Office Hours

The chance of a lifetime. Or is it? (I think it is.)
POPULAR POST
268 LIKES
262 COMMENTS

A Special Treat from WordTheatre®

"Actor–Author Series: An Evening with George Saunders & His Stories."
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
87 LIKES
32 COMMENTS

2. Astro Poets

poetry | astrology | mystery
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Pisces & Cancer

There are many reasons why people gravitate toward one another. Love, power, money, someone that reminds you of someone else you should probably work through in therapy. As a Sagittarius, I’m skeptical of partnership because most of it seems to happen for opportunistic reasons. If not at first, then likely down the line. And that’s depressing to me beca…
POPULAR POST
154 LIKES
43 COMMENTS

♉ Taurus Sun & Gemini Moon ♊

Taurus Sun & Gemini Moon: The Book of Potentials This post is part of our Sun & Moon profiles series. We are going through every possible Sun & Moon combination and telling you about their characteristics in life, love, and as friends. Being a paid monthly or yearly subscriber gets you access to all the ones we’ve done so far. And first access to all those we’ll do to complete the series in the future. We do one of these weekly.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
8 LIKES

3. Andrius Tapinas

Kronikos. Rekomendacijos. Podcastai. Paskaitos. Svečiai. Rašomo romano fragmentai ir komentarai. Knygų draugija. Intelektinis žaidimas.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Laiko valdymas #1. Kaip viską spėti

Vienuolika punktų, kurie leidžia man daryti daug.
POPULAR POST
704 LIKES
111 COMMENTS

Kronikos #8/2024

3 bylų problema, įspūdžiai ir rekomendacijos iš Maltos, gegužės mėnesio serialai bei mano susidėliotas kompiuterinių žaidimų sąrašas.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
47 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

4. Cheryl Strayed's Dear Sugar

This is the home of two newsletters. Paid subscribers get Cheryl's Dear Sugar Letter monthly, plus her free newsletter several times a year, which includes her "Tells Us" author series. Free subscribers get everything but the monthly Dear Sugar Letter.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Mothers

There are so many kinds of mother. The mothers you cherish and celebrate. The mothers who were never really there. The mothers who broke you. Who built you. The mothers who cheered you on. Who chipped away at you until you were dust. The mothers who reveled in your astonishing intelligence and grace and power. Who saw only their own light. The mothers who died painfully young. The mothers who lived so long you felt yourself disintegrating with them. Petal by wilted petal. The mothers who shined. Who dimmed. Who did their best. Who disappointed. Who redeemed themselves. Who accepted your redemption. Who zigged and zagged. The mothers who were a beacon. The mothers you never knew. The mothers who sewed themselves into the quilt you became. The mothers who couldn’t bear to tell the truth. The mothers who were brave. The mothers who didn’t know who they were without you. Who never saw you no matter how wildly you waved. The mothers who grieved you. Who believed in you. The mothers you call. The mothers you no longer speak to. The mothers you take for granted. Or treasure. The dead mothers. The mothers you have to search for and carry. The mothers you find in people who are not your mother. The mothers like a limb. The mothers like a mirror. The mothers like a flame. The mothers you wish. The mothers you love. The mothers you ache. The mothers you echo. The mothers you aren’t. The mothers you wanted to be. The mothers you became. I am thinking of you. I am holding you all.
POPULAR POST
1184 LIKES
26 COMMENTS

Dear Sugar Letter #42, part 1

Ch-Ch-Changes and a call for your wisdom (yes, YOURS!)
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
293 LIKES
58 COMMENTS

5. The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

✨ a cosy online space for curious readers ✨ from Sunday Times Bestselling author Emma Gannon. On books, work, wellbeing & creativity. 5th literature Substack globally. "One of Britain’s most prominent Substack writers" —The Times
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How I make six figures on Substack

It's been a surprising/thriving 18 months on here, so here's some stuff I know.
POPULAR POST
1294 LIKES
147 COMMENTS

"Why bother writing books?"

honest thoughts on the future of publishing
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
213 LIKES
64 COMMENTS

6. Permanent Retrograde - Kelly Oxford

Happiness, sadness, and everything in between. No recipes.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Why I Divorced.

The question I’m asked the most by readers is, “Why did you divorce?” The answer I generally give is, ”I was with my ex-husband for seventeen years. I think that’s a full run.” The reality is, the ending was dramatic.
POPULAR POST
276 LIKES
35 COMMENTS

Teach Your Kid Some Manners.

“Why are her boobies in her pants?”
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
57 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

7. Tom Ryan, Author

Letters from New Hampshire...and Beyond
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

An Unexpected Hike

June’s Photo Winner!
POPULAR POST
1176 LIKES
249 COMMENTS

My Dear Sam

The Test Results
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
795 LIKES

8. Substack Writers at Work - Sarah Fay

Your Expert Guide to Success on Substack—get subscribers, earn an income, produce your best work, and build the career you want. ✨Join a network of 11,000+ Substack writers
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

💬 Find Your Notes Network

Never feel alone on Notes again…This is the way to use Substack's Notes to get subscribers. Find other Substack writers to connect with on Notes. Create a network of people to connect with.
POPULAR POST
217 LIKES
3614 COMMENTS

Go Viral & Get Substack Subscribers! Find Your Notes Network

FIRST FRIDAY SUBSTACK OFFICE PARTY! If your Note goes viral, you will get a big bump in subscribers. So how do you have a Note go viral and get subscribers? Build your Notes network here! IMPORTANT!!! Don’t try to game the system by thinking one type of Note will go viral. Not so! Your Substack and your Notes have to be genuine and entirely you. Note: Fast growth isn’t what everyone wants, and that’s okay too.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
89 LIKES
867 COMMENTS

9. The Art of Enchantment, with Dr Sharon Blackie

New writing from award-winning author, psychologist and mythologist Dr Sharon Blackie. A gathering place for hags, lovers of myth, fairy tales and archetypal psychology, and all those seeking the enchanted life. Exclusive monthly Fairy Tale Salons, weekly Heroine's Journey threads, On the Couch advice column, articles, podcast and other resources for living meaningfully in a challenging world.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Keeping body and soul together

The embodied imagination
POPULAR POST
202 LIKES
55 COMMENTS

Remembering who we are

Monthly newsletter, May 2024
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
95 LIKES
29 COMMENTS

10. Two Sylvias Press' Weekly Muse

The Weekly Muse is the ultimate resource to help poets write & publish more poems. Weekly prompts, writing exercises, publishing opportunities, insider tips from editors, & more! Includes FREE Zoom classes with award-winning poets with paid subscription!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Need Inspiration? Two Sylvias Press Newsletter

From Advent Calendar Prompts to Zoom Classes--Dive into Poetry!
POPULAR POST
12 LIKES

Two Sylvias' Weekly Muse: April 28, 2024

Issue 105
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
4 LIKES

11. The Clearing by Katherine May - The Clearing with Katherine May

A newsletter and community for wild minds, winterers and enchantment-seekers with internationally bestselling author Katherine May.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How to light the dark months

A manifesto for winter light
POPULAR POST
994 LIKES
23 COMMENTS

The Essay Question

De-schooling our essays + news of a US retreat!
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
126 LIKES
14 COMMENTS

12. Love Story - Laura McKowen

Your life is a love story, just not the kind you think. An honest look at relationships, recovery, and writing from the bestselling author of We Are The Luckiest and Push Off from Here.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

For you, who needs more than a Dry January

Come close, let's talk.
POPULAR POST
475 LIKES
89 COMMENTS

Why and how I started lifting heavy things, Part 1

It took a while, but now I get all the hype. Part 1 of a 2 part series about my strength training ~journey~.
PUBLISHED 10 DAYS AGO
130 LIKES
48 COMMENTS

13. Before and After the Book Deal - Courtney Maum

Real talk about the writing + publishing industry by an author who doesn’t want you to feel confused, bewildered, or alone. Plus: craft tips, reading recommendations, writing support + solidarity (unless you are a jerk to people in the comments).
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

When a debut author acts abysmally—how complicit is their publishing team?

Thoughts on the Cait Corrain scandal—plus the one thing that publishers need to do to make their authors better people.
POPULAR POST
491 LIKES
93 COMMENTS

Sitting with it

On the particular sadness of not rushing the thing.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
149 LIKES
85 COMMENTS

14. A Year of Writing Dangerously - Summer Brennan

Transform your writing practice.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A Year of Writing Dangerously Begins Today (Video)

Session 1, Day 1
POPULAR POST
103 LIKES
85 COMMENTS

A Year of Writing Dangerously: Day 75 (Video)

Session 2, Day 32
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
30 LIKES
15 COMMENTS

15. Can I Ask You a Personal Question? - Diablo Cody

Jenny Mollen Biggs and Diablo Cody take turns asking each other personal questions. It's sort of like truth or dare where you can only pick truth.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Welcome from Jenny and Diablo

Nobody asks us personal questions anymore.
POPULAR POST
18 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

What is it like working with your husband?

Back when we lived in LA, I had this vision board that hung in my closet. This was before children, when I still believed that scrapbooking my goals was a surefire way to manifest everything I wanted in life. Sprinkled in with pictures of Rebecca Romijn in a bikini and five star resorts in Thailand, were shots of couples- not necessarily real life couples but like, men and women that did things as a team- actors on TV shows, Scarlet Johansson and Pete Yorn, Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward… There was something about this camaraderie that appealed to me. Don’t ask me why. I don’t even recall seeing my parents together in photos let alone real life until I was at least fifteen. (Oops, in writing this sentence, I think I answered my own question.)
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
14 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

16. Sub Club - Chill Subs

We release 12 lists of submission opportunities for writers per month alongside insights, guest essays, and resources. We have 6 free lists (openings, closings, new magazines) and 6 specialty lists (top markets, specific genres, popular outlets) for paid subscribers. This newsletter funds our Chill Subs database, and all information is sourced from it.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

18 Magazines That Will Make Agents Notice You

Confirmed literary magazines that agents read when looking for writers to represent.
POPULAR POST
46 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

The 23 Fastest Response Times (Out of 3000+ Literary Journals & Magazines)

Whoosh. But also, woah.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
11 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

17. Writing in the Dark with Jeannine Ouellette

Writing in the Dark is for people who do language. Based on Jeannine Ouellette's popular writing workshop by the same name, Writing in the Dark is a vibrant home for writers & creatives exploring the nexus of language, art & truth. Content celebrates the rigorous craft of writing while embracing the unknown, because writing should be a discovery, a profound unearthing and grand surprise, not a recitation. More than a newsletter, Writing in the Dark is a thriving artistic community.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How I Grew My Substack from Zero to 40K Annual Income in Just 12 Months

Part One of Two: Where I Started, What I've Done, What Worked Best & What Didn't Work (& tomorrow, the more philosophical "Eleven Urgent & Possibly Helpful Things I've Learned Along the Way")
POPULAR POST
470 LIKES
157 COMMENTS

Ordinary Magic for The Turning of the Wheel

From the Archives | 5 Highly Unusual Writing Exercises & 1 Everyday Incantation.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
41 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

18. CRAFT TALK - Jami Attenberg

CRAFT TALK is a weekly newsletter about writing, creativity and productivity from author Jami Attenberg. This is also the home of #1000wordsofsummer, where, once a year, we write 1000 words a day together for two weeks straight. (In 2024 it begins 6/1!)
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Everything you need to know about #1000wordsofsummer

Hi friends. The sixth (!) year of #1000wordsofsummer starts June 17. Are you getting excited? I am feeling the energy and I am absolutely thrilled by this year’s list of contributing authors. I really think something magical is about to happen this year.
POPULAR POST
309 LIKES
65 COMMENTS

Decide to Write

I find this kind of devotion to the life of your creation and the life of being a writer deeply fascinating and inspiring.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
129 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

19. Close Reads HQ - Goldberry Studios

Close Reads HQ is a place for the incurable reader. We produce podcasts, reviews, interviews, essays, and more, all related to bookish things.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
1:14:51

The Warden: Q&A Episode

And so we come to the end of our conversations on Anthony Trollope’s The Warden, focusing, as always, on your questions. Join us as we dig into Trollope’s thoughts on the nature of the novel, whether he was doing theological commentary or social commentary, whether the novel works on all four levels of interpretation (and much more!). Happy listening!
POPULAR POST
13 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

Limited-Time Merch Drop!

The Close Reads Podcast 2024 Show Swag is Here.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
11 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

20. For Dear Life with Maggie Smith

A newsletter about writing & other things that make this life dear—from the poet, not the dame
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Pep Talk

On Not Stopping
POPULAR POST
607 LIKES
41 COMMENTS

On the Road Again

I can't wait to see you!
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
62 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

21. Agents and Books - Kate McKean

The FAQ on how to find an agent and how to write books, all in one place.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Being a Full-Time Writer is the Worst Job

Buckle Up for Some Tough Love
POPULAR POST
451 LIKES
146 COMMENTS

I Have So Much Work To Do And I Can't Wait

On editing mountain
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
27 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

22. Nada importa - Jesús Terrés

Las cartas íntimas, un poco literarias y muy personales, de Jesús Terrés. ¿Mi anhelo? Tratar de entender el mundo. Alumbrar la oscuridad, prender la candela, emborracharnos de vida. Descubrir (no es fácil) que no está todo dicho. Dejar de tener miedo.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Una comida en familia

La hermana de mi madre, mi tía, falleció este jueves sobre las ocho y media de la mañana. Un ataque al corazón, trató de agarrarse a un rosal antes de caer desplomada sobre el pequeño huerto que da a la parte trasera del cortijo de su familia. Que es la mía. En ese cortijo pasé mucho de los veranos de mi infancia, en ese patio trasero aprendí a callar c…
POPULAR POST
372 LIKES
64 COMMENTS

¿Por qué no puedes ser feliz?

Es la frase que ilustra la postal que observo ahora mismo, mientras escribo esta carta: “¿Por qué no puedes ser feliz?”. Una chica flota ingrávida en el aire, tiene los ojos cerrados, parece dormida o triste o las dos cosas, ¿está cayendo como cuando parece que caemos (sin fin) en un sueño? Durante años soñé exactamente eso: que caía. Algún imbécil me dijo que nunca podría estamparme contra el suelo en un sueño. Se equivocaba. Junto a la postal, sobre la mesa, nada más que una taza de café, un par de notas garabateadas (voy tomando notas aquí y allá, frases sueltas, ideas para estas cartas) y el cómic con el que llegó la postal:
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
94 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

23. Badreads - Lauren Hough

Essays, bad jokes, rants, and unsolicited advice from New York Times bestselling author Lauren Hough, and a dog named Woody Guthrie.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Sinead.

I think it was sometime in the pandemic. I have no access now so who knows. I said something to the effect of all you motherfuckers owe Sinead an apology. And I got a DM from an account saying only two words, “Thank you.” But with a heart instead of a period. I thought it was spam. Like being followed by @keanureeves3391842. Wasn’t her official account.…
POPULAR POST
607 LIKES
37 COMMENTS

Moving Boxes

Thank you for your paid support. It makes creative endeavors like these possible. Woody doesn’t like moving boxes, or maybe it’s the tape. Whatever it is, something to do with moving is causing a little anxiety. By which I mean… He decided to demonstrate as I typed that sentence.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
284 LIKES
23 COMMENTS

24. I've Got a Feeling - Molly Wizenberg

a chronicle of enthusiasms, from writer Molly Wizenberg
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What would whoever do?

Go to the grocery store, make some soup, keep going
POPULAR POST
105 LIKES
19 COMMENTS

"My thinking and my drawing, that’s me learning how to be a person"

A conversation with New Yorker cartoonist Liana Finck
PUBLISHED 10 DAYS AGO
36 LIKES
24 COMMENTS

25. Footnotes and Tangents - Simon Haisell

The home of slow, curious and creative readers. Here, you will find a community of readers savouring great books slowly. Join us in 2024 for readings of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace or Hilary Mantel's Cromwell books, beginning with Wolf Hall. Your guide is Simon Haisell, a recovering academic who wants everyone to enjoy great literature. In his regular Friday newsletter, he shares small tangents on life, reading and writing. Come join the slow readers!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Join the 2024 War and Peace Read Along

Friday Fireside #12 | Introducing the 2024 slow read of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace
POPULAR POST
552 LIKES
252 COMMENTS

A bird's eye view

The Haunting of Wolf Hall #18: Falcons
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
30 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

Related Literature Substacks

Chill Subs Newsletter
NewPages Newsletter
Quid Amo
By James K.A. Smith
Jornal RelevO
The Kingfisher Magazine
By New
More of a Comment Than a Question
By Robbie Q. Telfer
Cartas virtuales 💌
By Aniko Villalba
Notes from the Editor
By Ariel Curry
Catching Shower Flowers by Tess Guinery
AnnaGrams
By Anna Pulley
CASA
By Gabrielle Estevans
ONLY POEMS
By Shannan Mann
The Shuffle with Chelsey Pippin Mizzi
By The Shuffle 🔮 with Chelsey Pippin Mizzi
A Narrative Of Their Own
By Kate Jones
Arts & Letters Daily
Young at Heart
By Nicole Bennett
In the Marginalia
By Lexy Sauvé
love & liberation daily
Girls with Feelings
By Daisy Alpert Florin
Freelance Writing Jobs
By Sian Meades-Williams

Explore top publications by category

Top Culture newslettersTop Technology newslettersTop Business newslettersTop U.S. Politics newslettersTop Finance newslettersTop Food & Drink newslettersTop Sports newslettersTop Art & Illustration newslettersTop World Politics newslettersTop Health Politics newsletters
Top News newslettersTop Fashion & Beauty newslettersTop Music newslettersTop Faith & Spirituality newslettersTop Climate & Environment newslettersTop Science newslettersTop Fiction newslettersTop Health & Wellness newslettersTop Design newslettersTop Travel newsletters
Top Parenting newslettersTop Philosophy newslettersTop Comics newslettersTop International newslettersTop Crypto newslettersTop History newslettersTop Humor newslettersTop Education newsletters

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from GhostGet startedGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assets
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice