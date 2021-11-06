Readers
CULTURE

TOP 25 CULTURE NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Culture Substacks

A full list of the top 25 culture newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Read about the latest pop culture moments, style, movies, music and beyond, and how culture impacts the wider world.

1. House Inhabit - Jessica Reed Kraus

Where pop culture deep dives mingle with quality conspiracy theories, lifestyle highlights, and trending water cooler gossip
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Depp Vs. Heard / Pt. 3

The Sex Parties
POPULAR POST
2471 LIKES
720 COMMENTS

Marianne Williamson Says She Regrets Not Accepting Audio of Her Name Mentioned in the Infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ Video

Trump: "Really? Is she hot?" Billy replied, "Nah, she's old."
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
34 LIKES
40 COMMENTS

2. The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

Your weekly rhetorical assault on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Members Only #117 - Roe Deathblow (with Damon Root) / Who’s Beating Gilbert Grape?

Listen now | To get this episode into your new premium RSS feed, please click the button below from your phone: So here we are, freed from the shackles of Patreon, having sprinted into the welcoming arms of Substack, and ready to deliver our first weekly Members Only dispatch. Yay! And you’re in for a treat, dear citizens of the Fifdom. Many of you have requested that we address the
POPULAR POST
133 LIKES
197 COMMENTS

Firehose #91: Debate Me, Brochacho

Also: The thrilling life of libertarian journalism
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
41 LIKES
55 COMMENTS

3. The Isolation Journals with Suleika Jaouad

A newsletter for people seeking to transform life's interruptions into creative grist
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Prompt 276. The Five Lists

& a New Year's Journaling Challenge
POPULAR POST
564 LIKES
135 COMMENTS

Prompt 293. On the Floor

& the poet Joy Sullivan on prayer
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
241 LIKES
156 COMMENTS

4. Blocked and Reported - Katie Herzog

A Podcast About Internet Nonsense
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Wednesday Open Thread, 10/20/2021

Discuss whatever
POPULAR POST
365 LIKES
326 COMMENTS
1:03:33

Episode 214: Is That A Banana In Your Pocket Or Are You Just Engaging In Settler-Colonialist Genocide?

Now with more Jesse.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
24 LIKES
49 COMMENTS

5. Culture Study - Anne Helen Petersen

Think more about the culture that surrounds you
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Taylor Swift and the Good Girl Trap

Winning is Losing
POPULAR POST
838 LIKES
297 COMMENTS

Friday Thread: What You Wish Had Endured (And What You Wish Hadn't)

My fiction reading just launched me from the 1730s to 2014 and prompted this question: From your formative years, what’s one thing you wish *had…
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
42 LIKES
396 COMMENTS

6. Happy Doggo - Niall Harbison

My mission to save millions of street dogs around the world
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Farewell Tina - The Greatest Dog There Ever Was

Thank you for inspiring us all
POPULAR POST
1879 LIKES
488 COMMENTS

Tina's Hospital For Dogs Who Aren't Doing So Good

A big update
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
395 LIKES
68 COMMENTS

7. Blackbird Spyplane

Your No. 1 source for style, culture, & “unbeatable recon”
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Why do new cars look like this??

"Wet Putty" whips are everywhere. What’s behind it? ... a BBSP investigation
POPULAR POST
125 LIKES
31 COMMENTS

Washing your clothes is cool again

The dopest detergent, dry cleaning is overrated, 2 of modernity's greatest jackets reborn, & more
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
46 LIKES
47 COMMENTS

8. Hung Up - Hunter Harris

A twice-weekly newsletter about movies, tv, and personal pop culture obsessions. Hung Up is essays, interviews, recommendations, reviews, gossip, line readings, love notes, cool stuff to share with your friends.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I Love A Man With A Job

Revisiting Joe Alwyn.
POPULAR POST
145 LIKES
12 COMMENTS

Kendrick Lamar to Drake: “All Your Friends Hate You”

The Friday Post.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
117 LIKES
34 COMMENTS

9. Maybe Baby - Haley Nahman

Chipping away at the inscrutability of modern life, popular culture, and how we feel about both.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

#173: My birth story

I’m still processing my birth, but I wanted to document it before the details slipped and I started hand-waving it away like a bad dream. In those early weeks, I cried whenever I thought or spoke about it. I wanted so badly to feel differently—to love the way she got here, even if it was difficult. I’m less delicate (and hormonal) about it now, but I still don’t think I’m there yet.
POPULAR POST
786 LIKES
179 COMMENTS

15 things I consumed this week

Hello, Had a hard time focusing this week. Not even sure what to say. “Beyond Grievance,” an essay written in 2022 by Jewish Currents editor-in-chief Arielle Angel, reshared by Angel late last year in the wake of the October 7th attacks, then sent to me by a Jewish friend who works at NYU, has been arguing with her extended family for months, and is now witnessing hostility toward protestors every day. This piece floored me—I’ve never seen some of these ideas articulated so well. If you read it, make sure to go all the way through to the end.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
101 LIKES
77 COMMENTS

10. Webworm with David Farrier

Webworm is an award-winning newsletter that sees documentary maker & journalist David Farrier (Tickled, Dark Tourist, Mister Organ) diving down various wormholes, both online and in the real world. Thanks to its generous readers Webworm holds power to account, and finds compelling stories that shock, entertain and inform. With various contributing writers, keep up with the world through Webworm's eyes - and join in the kind, smart and funny Webworm community.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

We've Lost the Ability to See Reality

I never thought I'd experience so much dread looking at an image of two babies & a crab.
POPULAR POST
822 LIKES
202 COMMENTS

Brainwashed People Think Everyone Else is Brainwashed

And they won’t trust anything that doesn’t buy into the fantasy world they occupy.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
157 LIKES
135 COMMENTS

11. morning person - Leslie Stephens

Obsessively-curated recommendations and reflections, best served with coffee.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Issue #51: Reading Between the Lines

Morning Person is a weekly newsletter packed with obsessively-curated recommendations and ideas—let’s get to it! 📺 “Uncoupled” on Netflix: Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) has been with his partner for 17 years, when he is unceremoniously, suddenly dumped. From there, he has to navigate an entirely new dating landscape in New York that calls to mind another breezy show from the same creator (Darren Star),
POPULAR POST
289 LIKES

Morning Person-Approved Podcasts

20+ ways to brighten your commute.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
2 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

12. Abortion, Every Day - Jessica Valenti

All things abortion. Feminist commentary & community.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Hell Hath No Fury Like a Man Rejected 

On Piers Morgan & the danger of men who don’t get what they want
POPULAR POST
254 LIKES
27 COMMENTS

One Good Thing

It's that time again!
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
47 LIKES
107 COMMENTS

13. Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Dear Conservatives, I Apologize

My "Team" was Taken in By Full-Spectrum Propaganda
POPULAR POST
3985 LIKES
4289 COMMENTS
45:31

1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 17-18

Please Support Our Sponsors The Wellness Company Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off! Kirk Elliott Precious MetalsOutspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
41 LIKES
11 COMMENTS

14. Rich Text - Emma Gray

Cultural obsessions from your Internet BFFs Emma and Claire. You can sit with us.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Audio Chat: 'The Bachelor' Season 25 Finale

Matt James' season comes to its inevitably depressing end.
POPULAR POST
51 LIKES
6 COMMENTS
1:38:35

'VPR,' 'Summer House,' & 'The Valley'

Bravo's millennial-driven shows, where reality TV careers are born and relationships die, are having a golden moment.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
12 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

15. Freddie deBoer

cool but rude
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Please Just Fucking Tell Me What Term I Am Allowed to Use for the Sweeping Social and Political Changes You Demand

you don't get to insist that no one talks about your political project and it's weak and pathetic that you think you do
POPULAR POST
892 LIKES
358 COMMENTS

The Modern Curse of Overoptimization

I know a guy who used to make his living as an eBay reseller. That is, he’d find something on eBay that he thought was underpriced so long as the auction didn’t go above X dollars, buy it, then resell it for more than he paid for it Classic imports-exports, really, a digital junk shop. Eventually he got to the point where, with some items, he didn’t ever have physical possession of them; he had figured out a way to get them directly from whoever he bought an item from to the person he had sold the item to, while still collecting his bit of arbitrage along the way. This buying and selling of items on eBay, looking for deals, was sufficient to be his full-time job and pay for a mortgage. But the last time I saw him, a few years ago, he had gotten an ordinary office job. He told me that it had become too difficult to find value; potential sellers and buyers alike had access to too many tools that could reveal the “real” price of an item, and there was little delta to eke out. He’s not alone. If you
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
274 LIKES
98 COMMENTS

16. The Audacity. - Roxane Gay

Writing that boldly disregards normal restraints.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A Family

Last fall, my wife Debbie and I got a puppy named Maximus Toretto Blueberry Millman Gay. He is six months old. He weighs 7.5 pounds. He is confident, outgoing, and sweet. He enjoys eating paper, leaves, disgusting trash, and murky street water. He is not interested in food unless you are eating it, and then he is very interested. When Max realizes he is…
POPULAR POST
928 LIKES
104 COMMENTS

Lessons for Survival: Embracing Dissent

On page 202, Emily talks about a friend who was not a fan of the bird project, and outlined her reasoning. What did you think about Emily includ…
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
11 LIKES

17. Things That Don't Suck - Andrea Gibson

Things That Don’t Suck is a digital bouquet filled with flowers that bloom on the bright side. Andrea Gibson will help you notice the silver linings, and hunt for the truffles of joy in this sometimes muddied life.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Surprising Gift of the "Old Age" Filter

And what a PetScan cannot see
POPULAR POST
1609 LIKES
163 COMMENTS

The Lifegiving Benefits of Befriending Our Mortality

A new poem for national poetry month
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
1367 LIKES
352 COMMENTS

18. Singal-Minded - Jesse Singal

A newsletter about science, social-justice-activism, why they sometimes fight, and how to help them get along better -- plus a good deal of other, more random stuff.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Researchers Found Puberty Blockers And Hormones Didn’t Improve Trans Kids’ Mental Health At Their Clinic. Then They Published A Study Claiming The Opposite. (Updated)

A critique of Tordoff et al. (2022)
POPULAR POST
336 LIKES
161 COMMENTS

Some Thoughts On The UCLA Chaos

What if widespread disorder is. . . bad? And should be prevented?
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
123 LIKES
145 COMMENTS

19. Jon Rappoport

The Hottest Takes on Culture and Health Politics
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

COVID death total: this is MY BOMBSHELL REPORT on the fraud

And guess what? It’s simple. No charts, no graphs. You don’t need a PhD in statistics to understand it...
POPULAR POST
278 LIKES
59 COMMENTS

My dog Jim meets an AI in the woods

The situation deteriorates
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
79 LIKES
19 COMMENTS

20. The Glinner Update - Graham Linehan

All the latest on gender woo from beloved Internet personality, Glinner
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I have news

Hey everyone, First off, I owe you an explanation. You might have noticed that I’ve not been updating this Substack as frequently over the last few months. It's not because I've run out of things to say about the current state of women’s rights, free speech and comedy! If only! Rather, I've been putting the finishing touches on my memoir, ‘Tough Crowd’.
POPULAR POST
499 LIKES
329 COMMENTS

The Good News Supplement: Monday 22nd April - Sunday 28th April

Another bumper edition bulging at the seams with good news stories from the gender beat this week. Enjoy! You Take The High Road… Of course, Holyrood has been the focus of our attention this week! The fun and games began with the ejection of Patrick Harvie, Lorna Slater and their jolly Green band of gender zealots from the Scottish government.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
127 LIKES
64 COMMENTS

21. Rod Dreher's Diary

An eclectic portmanteau of culture, religion, politics, books, food and ideas
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

EXCLUSIVE: US Judge Kyle Duncan Interview

Jurist silenced by elite Stanford Law mob explains why it matters for democracy
POPULAR POST
160 LIKES
151 COMMENTS

Anywhere Man

And: The Bigotry Against Kate Forbes
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
40 LIKES
343 COMMENTS

22. Drinks With Broads - Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan

A Pop Culture Cocktail Served by the Fug Girls
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Trouble in the Harbour, Early Holiday Gift Guides, and "Enter Through The Gift Shop"

Bobblehead! Bobblehead! Bob-bob-bobblehead!
POPULAR POST
853 LIKES
78 COMMENTS

Cracks in The Rock's Facade, Plus: Who Are Your Definitive Actors in Roles?

No wrong answers, unless Christian Bale isn't in there twice.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
50 LIKES
258 COMMENTS

23. Hopefully Yours - Connie Schultz

An ongoing conversation about the daily mess of life: Family, politics, books, teaching, writing, journalism - and dogs, always dogs. In my world, hope is a fact.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I Posted a Selfie Online

This Scared Some of the Menfolk
POPULAR POST
1131 LIKES
233 COMMENTS

Howdy From Rumbling, Tumbling Me

Hello from absent me. Two days after I filed my last essay, on April 10, I fell and injured my writing arm. One minute I was walking quickly in the rain wearing a faculty commencement gown and an old pair of platform sandals. The next minute, I was facedown on the wet pavement, the sleeves of my gown spread like the wings of a fallen goose.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
712 LIKES
127 COMMENTS

24. After School by Casey Lewis

A study on youth consumer trends
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What Gen Z Got for Christmas in 2023

the most popular gifts this year
POPULAR POST
172 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

Dump Accounts and Status Tweakments

filter or face
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
29 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

25. Eva is typing 💬 - Eva Savagiou

Exclusive. Raw. Real. Dive into my diary, a VIP-only zone. Why VIP? Because it's more than just content, it's a journey. By upgrading, you're not just supporting my works, you're investing in unparalleled insights from my day-to-day. Expect the unexpected: tales, trials, triumphs. No filters, no fluff. Just real stories from a real life. Ready to experience it all? Go VIP!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Oh, hey there 👋🏼

POPULAR POST
337 LIKES

adding these bikini snaps to your weekend mood!

( enjoy the view🍦 )
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
20 LIKES
8 COMMENTS

