HOME
>
U.S. POLITICS

TOP 25 U.S. POLITICS NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top U.S. Politics Substacks

A full list of the top 25 US Politics newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Read about the latest news, opinions and commentaries concerning US Politics, including the 2024 election.

1. The Free Press - Bari Weiss

A new media company built on the ideals that were once the bedrock of American journalism.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I’ve Been at NPR for 25 Years. Here’s How We Lost America’s Trust.

Uri Berliner, a veteran at the public radio institution, says the network lost its way when it started telling listeners how to think.
POPULAR POST
3499 LIKES
2180 COMMENTS

David Sedaris: Small Talk

Plus: Lessons from the Prophets. Welcome to our new Saturday culture digest.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
152 LIKES
60 COMMENTS

2. Letters from an American - Heather Cox Richardson

A newsletter about the history behind today's politics.
MILLIONS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

May 30, 2022

Outrage continues over the Uvalde massacre of last Tuesday, May 24, in which 21 people were killed and 17 wounded. The assault on this elementary school stands out for many reasons: the youth of the victims, the apparent mishandling of the situation by law enforcement officers, and the heroism of the parents, for example. After all, there have been at least 14 mass shootings in the U.S. since the Uvalde murders, killing at least 10 people and wounding another 61, and they have gotten much less attention.
POPULAR POST
1267 LIKES
461 COMMENTS
9:17

May 3, 2024

PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
109 LIKES
6 COMMENTS

3. The Bulwark

The Bulwark was founded in 2019 by Sarah Longwell, Charlie Sykes, and Bill Kristol. The idea, then and now, was to tell you what we think—with honesty and good faith. To put country over party. To know that we’re all in this together. And to build a home for the politically homeless. We’ve been supported by tens of thousands of people who not only decided to become members of Bulwark+, but to engage and create the kind of community that’s not supposed to be possible on the internet. Join us.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Republicans F*cked Around. Now We All Have to Find Out.

Everything we are seeing is fruit of the Big Lie. And it’s going to get worse.
POPULAR POST
656 LIKES
527 COMMENTS
49:24

VIDEO: Trump WILL be convicted in the New York Case

Watch now | Podcast Video
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
32 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

4. Racket News - Matt Taibbi

News and features by best-selling author and reporter Matt Taibbi, in an independent package molded after I.F. Stone's Weekly. The site contains investigative journalism, satirical commentary, and the America This Week podcast with novelist Walter Kirn.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Democrats Have Lost the Plot

Reclaiming some time, from a House hearing on free speech
POPULAR POST
3751 LIKES
1523 COMMENTS

Transcript - America This Week, May 3, 2024: Gaza, Columbia, and More, in "I&P"

Walter and Matt finally talk about a long-avoided subject. Plus, John Updike's "A&P"
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
110 LIKES
132 COMMENTS

5. Zeteo - Mehdi Hasan

Zeteo is a new media organization that seeks to answer the questions that really matter, while always striving for the truth. Founded by Mehdi Hasan, Zeteo is a movement for media accountability, unfiltered news and bold opinions.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I Am a Jewish Student at Columbia. Don’t Believe What You’re Being Told About ‘Campus Antisemitism’

Smears from the press and pro-Israel influencers are a dangerous distraction from real threats to our safety.
POPULAR POST
1776 LIKES
66 COMMENTS
35:18

Is Joe Biden the ‘White Moderate’ that MLK Warned Us About?

Mehdi and Owen dissect college protests, a Rafah invasion, and UK elections on ‘Two Outspoken’
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
315 LIKES
89 COMMENTS

6. Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance - Joyce Vance

Worried about the state of the republic? Get the legal knowledge & analysis you need to be an advocate for democracy, along with a dose of savvy optimism.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

We Need to Talk About This

Today’s widely discussed Trump post on Truth Social isn’t just another instance of bad behavior. It’s not just a shrug of the shoulders and a resigned sigh of, “What are you going to do?” Far too often, people resignedly accept Trump’s behavior because they believe there’s no alternative. The zeitgeist is: We can’t make him stop, can we?
POPULAR POST
4108 LIKES
1017 COMMENTS

Five Questions with Authoritarianism Expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Last November, we first discussed Trump’s “Project 2025” plan in this post, Frogs Boiled. We were just learning, inexplicably, that there was a publicly available “plan” for Trump’s second term and it was unmistakably the design of an authoritarian. About the plan, the Washington Post had just written that “Trump and his allies have begun mapping out specific plans for using the federal government to punish critics and opponents should he win a second term, with the former president naming individuals he wants to investigate or prosecute and his associates drafting plans to potentially invoke the Insurrection Act on his first day in office to allow him to deploy the military against civil demonstrations.” The problem has not gone away since then.
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
793 LIKES
187 COMMENTS

7. Slow Boring - Matthew Yglesias

Start your day with pragmatic takes on politics and public policy.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Why are young liberals so depressed?

There's a neglected dimension beyond gender in America's troubled youth
POPULAR POST
469 LIKES
516 COMMENTS

Saturday thread

Is the process over? Or does Philly just need to retool around Embiid and Maxey. My thinking falls in the latter camp, but I know Sixers fans wh…
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
2 LIKES
18 COMMENTS

8. Popular Information - Judd Legum

Independent accountability journalism.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Florida teachers told to remove books from classroom libraries or risk felony prosecution

Teachers in Manatee County, Florida, are being told to make their classroom libraries — and any other "unvetted" book — inaccessible to students, or risk felony prosecution. The new policy is part of an effort to comply with new laws and regulations championed by Governor Ron DeSantis (R). It is based on the premise, promoted by right-wing advocacy groups, that teachers and librarians are using books to "groom" students or indoctrinate them with leftist ideologies.
POPULAR POST
352 LIKES
111 COMMENTS

Immigrants are saving the American economy

In his 2024 campaign, like his previous campaigns, Trump is pitting native-born Americans against immigrants. Sometimes, this is expressed through rank bigotry. Trump has claimed repeatedly that undocumented immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
526 LIKES
30 COMMENTS

9. Robert Reich

Daily newsletter exposing where power lies — and how it's used and abused
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Why I’m so short

Thoughts about heightism
POPULAR POST
3250 LIKES
2080 COMMENTS
25:49

Will the protests hurt Biden? Saturday Coffee klatch, May 4, 2024

With Heather Lofthouse and Yours Truly
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
304 LIKES
558 COMMENTS

10. The Weekly Dish - Andrew Sullivan

"To see what is in front of one's nose needs a constant struggle," - Orwell
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Problem With Jon Stewart

How painfully, cringingly super-woke must a comedian get to stay relevant?
POPULAR POST
1324 LIKES

VFYW: Conjoined Fish Orgies

For contest #417, we go deep-sea diving off the coast of a charming island.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
4 LIKES

11. The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump - Mary L Trump

In which we come together to save American democracy, or at least have fun while trying.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

7 Things Keeping Donald Up at Night

I like number 6 the best...
POPULAR POST
1314 LIKES
270 COMMENTS

Today: 10 MAGA Fails You Missed?

Donald did WHAT in front of the jury?
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
1301 LIKES
223 COMMENTS

12. Steady - Dan Rather

Dan Rather's steady take on a complex and chaotic world.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Why Am I Speaking Out?

The truth is what it is
POPULAR POST
3098 LIKES
1261 COMMENTS

Why Did Trump Do the Time Interview?

Maybe he wanted the cover for his wall
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
2437 LIKES
375 COMMENTS

13. Silver Bulletin - Nate Silver

Essays and analysis about elections, media, sports, poker, and all the other things I care about.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

It's time for the White House to put up or shut up

Shielding Biden from public appearances might be a rational strategy -- and that's why it's a bad sign.
POPULAR POST
464 LIKES
646 COMMENTS

Announcing Risky Business, a new podcast with Maria Konnikova

First episode drops May 16.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
79 LIKES
17 COMMENTS

14. The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

No Books. No Money. Just the Truth.

This is a story about lying. Public lying. It is a story about Senator John McCain’s lying, and the damage it has done to many people, including me. It is also a story about my lying because, ultimately, John McCain’s lie became mine. Over time, that lie has become heavier as I have been abused by the family of the man I worked for
POPULAR POST
2649 LIKES
987 COMMENTS

She shot the puppy, but didn't shoot the deputy...

Happy Saturday! I want to start off by giving you an update on Teddy, our Bernese Mountain Dog. Teddy is doing well. His test results have so far been inconclusive, so we will need to do more testing. I’ve been overwhelmed by your good wishes and concern. I’ll keep you updated.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
241 LIKES
65 COMMENTS

15. The Borowitz Report - Andy Borowitz

Andy Borowitz started publishing The Borowitz Report, an award-winning news satire column, in 2001. Subscribers to the newsletter will receive several brief parody news stories every week. In a world of insanity, The Borowitz Report will try to keep you sane. "Andy always makes me laugh out loud." --Susie Essman “He's a national treasure!"--Laurence Tribe
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Katie Britt’s Kitchen to Become Exhibit at Smithsonian

“Two weeks ago, no one even heard of Katie Britt,” the senator said. “Now, my kitchen will be in the Smithsonian right next to exhibits about Custer’s Last Stand and the Titanic. Not bad, y’all.”
POPULAR POST
2407 LIKES
154 COMMENTS

Trump's Trial Ends Abruptly After He Makes Full Confession in His Sleep

The courtroom was dumbfounded to hear Trump issue not only a complete confession but also a complete sentence, observers said.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
981 LIKES
213 COMMENTS

16. The Status Kuo - Jay Kuo

The Status Kuo provides accessible political and legal analysis. In crazy times, a little clarity goes a long way! Subscribe to get my email in your inbox. And if you can afford it, become a paid supporter to keep me from having to take a law gig.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A Special Day, and a Heartfelt Thanks

I’m off today from my regular Xeets and Giggles (which will post tomorrow), but for a very special reason: I am excited to begin a new chapter. As most of you know, I lost my darling doghter Hudson in July to a terrible accident that happened while I was away. After the initial shock and pain of her death subsided, I carried a deep grief for many months. Many times it was hard to summon the will to engage in work, self-care, and social contact with others. At the time, my heart still hadn’t healed from losing Ma, my company that I’d built for the last decade was floundering and going through cutbacks and layoffs, and it was admittedly hard to see the good through all the sadness and anxiety.
POPULAR POST
2085 LIKES
415 COMMENTS

Just for Xeets and Giggles (05.04.24)

It’s Star Wars Day, so I need to share this epic photo that Mark Hamill just posted. Legendary. The week began with the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. I collected up a few of my favorite clips and moments. Here’s Joe Biden on BoeBoe. And in a Pence-ive mood
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
459 LIKES
43 COMMENTS

17. Today's Edition Newsletter - Robert B. Hubbell

A look at the news through the lens of hope. I began writing a nightly email to my three daughters who were distraught over Trump's election. The email was my effort to keep them engaged and grounded in a difficult news environment. The email morphed into a nightly newsletter and is now read by tens of thousands of concerned citizens daily. With a bias toward action and perspective, the newsletter helps readers navigate a challenging news media environment.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Why Ronna McDaniel’s hiring and “firing” by NBC matters.

March 25, 2024
POPULAR POST
544 LIKES
215 COMMENTS

Trump's last Hope

May 4, 2024
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
403 LIKES
90 COMMENTS

18. Proof - Seth Abramson

Know Better.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

January 5 Meeting at Trump International Hotel Could Hold the Key to the January 6 Insurrection

The night before the insurrection, a large group of Trump family and advisers held an urgent meeting with January 6 organizers at the president's private residence in DC.
POPULAR POST
292 LIKES
40 COMMENTS

Are Far-Right Insurrectionists Infiltrating the Pro-Ceasefire Protests As Part of the Run-Up to the November Political Violence Trump Just Hinted at in Time Magazine?

On social media, whispers have become chatter, chatter a chorus of concern. Is some percentage of these Gaza protests attributable to MAGA stagecraft? The evidence of inorganic mass action is growing.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
112 LIKES
18 COMMENTS

19. Christopher F. Rufo

Leading the fight against the left-wing ideological regime.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Is Claudine Gay a Plagiarist?

The embattled Harvard president’s dissertation raises troubling questions.
POPULAR POST
454 LIKES
237 COMMENTS
1:11:09

Counterrevolution #2

Listen now | NPR, Tucker, and the Right’s “schizoid moment”
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
105 LIKES
46 COMMENTS

20. Erick Erickson's Show Notes - Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson's writings about the intersection of life, politics, and faith in a divided America.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

That Thing We Aren't Supposed to Say

We have crossed 1000 deaths in the United States. Here is the present number in the situation. A lot of people want to push the narrative that we are just like Italy, things will wind up like Italy, and we are all going to die. But events change things. We have better medical capabilities. There are parts of the country that may have problems, but overall don’t believe the scare scenarios. The situation is bad enough. There are real concerns. But we’re not all going to die. The worst-case scenario is a scenario, not reality.
POPULAR POST
55 LIKES
4 COMMENTS

Why Biden Can't Simply Denounce Antisemitism

As antisemitic riots have rocked dozens of college campuses leading to millions of dollars in damages and over 1,000 arrests, Joe Biden has been silent. Peter Ducey pointed this out in a White House press briefing that led to a nonsensical answer from Karine Jean-Pierre.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
90 LIKES
58 COMMENTS

21. Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Expert commentary from a 30-year veteran of US politics. Here at Hopium we work on strategies to defeat MAGA, tell our story more effectively, and ensure freedom and democracy prevail. Expect sharp analysis, live events, and all sorts of Hopium!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The President Is Kicking Ass!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Proud of my country, proud of my President, proud of my party!!!!!!!!!!!!
POPULAR POST
1138 LIKES
270 COMMENTS

Saturday Roundup - New 2024 Election Presentation, With Dems, The May Jobs Report and More

Welcome New Subscribers! Together, Let's Do More, Worry Less
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
113 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

22. The Morning Edition - Mike Huckabee

A newsletter covering politics, media bias and a smattering of culture.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

If not, why not?

If Donald Trump ran for President, why would you vote for him? Or, why not? Please leave me a comment here and thank you so much for subscribing to my newsletter. Sincerely, Mike P.S. The Sunday Standard will deliver later this morning.
POPULAR POST
829 LIKES
544 COMMENTS

Trump’s numbers are going up

Blessings on you and your family from all the Huckabee team! Sincerely, Mike Huckabee P.S. The Morning Edition is a reader-supported publication. It delivers Monday-Saturday.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
42 LIKES
25 COMMENTS

23. The Message Box - Dan Pfeiffer

A newsletter for people who want to defeat Donald Trump and MAGA extremism from a former Senior Advisor to Barack Obama
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Biden is Winning, Act Like It

Democrats need to push past our 2016 emotional trauma and project confidence.
POPULAR POST
163 LIKES
33 COMMENTS

How the Media Environment Helps Trump and Hurts Biden

The media has changed dramatically since the last time these two men faced off
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
99 LIKES
27 COMMENTS

24. Michael Moore

I was born in Flint, Michigan and raised on a dirt street by loving parents, two sisters and a lot of Green Giant in a can.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Dear Criminal Defendant #4913961R

Dear Criminal Defendant #4913961R: Thank you for showing up without incident yesterday for your arrest and arraignment. You appeared somewhat bewildered as to why you were there. As this is only the first of a number of criminal charges and arraignments for you that will follow from other prosecutors, I think it’s only fair that I give you the lay of the land as to what’s ahead and why this is happening.
POPULAR POST
1772 LIKES
189 COMMENTS

My Appearance on CNN, Speaking Directly to President Biden, Hoping to End the Slaughter and to Save His Re-Election Bid

** In order to have a troll-free, hate-free comments section — and because if there’s one thing I know about my crazy haters, they would rather spend an eternity in hell with Marjorie Taylor Greene than send me $5 if forced to become a paid subscriber — my Comments section here on my Substack is limited to paid subscribers.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
555 LIKES
95 COMMENTS

25. Erin In The Morning - Erin Reed

News and discussion on trans legislation and life.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

May Anti-Trans Legislative Risk Map

The map of anti-trans risk has polarized into two Americas - one where trans people have full legal protections, and one where they are persecuted by the state.
POPULAR POST
374 LIKES
36 COMMENTS

South Carolina Ignores 4th Circuit Court Ruling, Senate Bans Trans Care

Days after a 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling stating that discrimination against transgender medical care is unconstitutional, the South Carolina Senate passed a trans care ban.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
157 LIKES
32 COMMENTS

