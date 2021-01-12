A Special Day, and a Heartfelt Thanks

I’m off today from my regular Xeets and Giggles (which will post tomorrow), but for a very special reason: I am excited to begin a new chapter. As most of you know, I lost my darling doghter Hudson in July to a terrible accident that happened while I was away. After the initial shock and pain of her death subsided, I carried a deep grief for many months. Many times it was hard to summon the will to engage in work, self-care, and social contact with others. At the time, my heart still hadn’t healed from losing Ma, my company that I’d built for the last decade was floundering and going through cutbacks and layoffs, and it was admittedly hard to see the good through all the sadness and anxiety.