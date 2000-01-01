With recommendations, referrals, and a powerful growth network, Substack writers and creators spend less time on marketing and more time on their craft.
The Substack Network drives 25% of paid subscriptions across the platform.
There are millions of readers with email addresses and credit card information already in the Substack system, making them 3x more likely to pay for a subscription to your publication. That means you get readers and money for free just by publishing on Substack.
Substack’s most powerful feature is growth
Recommendations
Simple cross-promotion for publishers
Recommendations is our human-powered system that helps creators suggest other creators to their readers via the subscribe flow, on their homepages, and in automated emails. Substack writers have called this feature “game changing” and industry analysts have called it an “unfair advantage.”
Substack Boost is like having a secret growth team that puts Substack’s data and expertise to work without you having to lift a finger. Boost uses discounts and special offers at the right moment to maximize revenue.
The Substack web reader and iOS and Android apps are full of interactive discovery features—from search to leaderboards to reader profiles—that make it one-tap easy for new readers to find and subscribe to your publication. More than 25% of subscriptions originate from our apps.
SEO
Publishers on Substack get a dedicated SEO team focused on making Substack publications appear higher in search rankings. Our advanced SEO tools are designed to offer customization where it counts.