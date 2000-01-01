Your podcast stays where it is. Now it's on Substack, too.
Keep your hosting platform, your RSS feed, your ads. Add Substack as another place your show lives.
Your hosting platform
Source of truth
Audio, ads, analytics
Substack
A podcast listening and community app
New listeners, same setup
→
A listening surface you're not on yet
Substack is already a podcast listening and community app. Your show should be here.
Millions of people open the Substack app every day to discover, listen, and subscribe. Distributing your podcast to Substack puts your episodes where those listeners already spend time - without touching your hosting platform, your ads, or your feed.
Nothing about your podcast business changes.
Continue hosting your podcast where it is today with the same RSS feed and dynamically inserted ads. Substack becomes one more place where listeners can find and follow your show—and getting set up only takes three steps.
1
Paste your podcast RSS feed
Substack scans your show details, artwork, and episode catalog.
2
Review your show on Substack
Title, description, artwork, and settings are prefilled from your feed. Edit anything before you go live.
3
Go live
Choose whether to auto-publish new episodes and whether to import your back catalog. New episodes sync automatically.
Turn listeners into subscribers, and subscribers into a community.
Build an audience that comes back between episodes with newsletters, chat, and paid subscriptions.
Discovery from the Substack network
On Substack you're never starting from zero. Substack's discovery feed and recommendations feature power growth across the platform, putting your work in front of millions.
Own your audience
On Substack you own your relationship with subscribers, including their email address and payment relationship if you enable paid subscriptions.
One home for the world around your show
Only on Substack can your podcast live alongside a subscriber community, writing, and paid subscriptions—so your podcast can grow beyond the episode.
Already on Substack?
Your subscribers already want to listen to your podcast here.
If you're already publishing on Substack, podcasting is one sync away. Your existing subscribers can discover, follow, and listen to your show without leaving. Connect your RSS feed and it's live.
Questions about how syncing works
Does Substack create a new RSS feed or store my audio?
No. Substack reads from your existing RSS feed. Your audio, ads, and analytics stay intact in your hosting platform - Substack works as another listening surface, not a separate audio path.
Do I have to move my podcast to a new hosting platform?
No. Your hosting platform doesn't change. Substack reads from it.
Can I keep dynamic ads?
Yes. Synced episodes keep using your external audio URL, so ads configured in your hosting platform continue to run on Substack.
Will new episodes publish automatically?
Yes, if you turn on auto-publish. You can also keep auto-publish off and review each episode as a draft before it goes live.
Can I import my back catalog?
Yes. During setup, you can choose to import your existing episode archive to Substack.
Will archive imports notify subscribers?
No. Imported episodes don't send subscriber notifications - only new episodes you publish going forward.
Can I review new episodes before they go live?
Yes. Turn off auto-publish and synced episodes will save as drafts for you to review first.
Can I host my podcast on Substack?
Yes! Substack offers podcast hosting and automatic distribution to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and any other podcast app that accepts an RSS feed. Learn more by reading this article.
Distribute your podcast on Substack, too.
Keep the podcast business you've already built. Add Substack as the listening surface where a new audience can find you.