Does Substack create a new RSS feed or store my audio? No. Substack reads from your existing RSS feed. Your audio, ads, and analytics stay intact in your hosting platform - Substack works as another listening surface, not a separate audio path.

Do I have to move my podcast to a new hosting platform? No. Your hosting platform doesn't change. Substack reads from it.

Can I keep dynamic ads? Yes. Synced episodes keep using your external audio URL, so ads configured in your hosting platform continue to run on Substack.

Will new episodes publish automatically? Yes, if you turn on auto-publish. You can also keep auto-publish off and review each episode as a draft before it goes live.

Can I import my back catalog? Yes. During setup, you can choose to import your existing episode archive to Substack.

Will archive imports notify subscribers? No. Imported episodes don't send subscriber notifications - only new episodes you publish going forward.

Can I review new episodes before they go live? Yes. Turn off auto-publish and synced episodes will save as drafts for you to review first.