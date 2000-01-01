Writing & Publishing
Substack's editor supports long-form articles, threads, podcasts, video posts, and static pages. It includes a rich text editor, post scheduling, drafts with autosave, version history, post templates, and SEO metadata controls. Creators can gate content behind a paywall at any point in a post, A/B test headlines, and cross-post between web and email.
- Rich text editor (TipTap/ProseMirror-based) with headings, bold/italic/strikethrough, subscript/superscript, text alignment, horizontal rules, bulleted and numbered lists
- Code blocks with syntax highlighting
- LaTeX support (both inline and block math)
- Footnotes
- Pull quotes
- Callout blocks
- Button / CTA blocks (clickable call-to-action buttons in posts)
- Image embeds with captions and alt text
- Image galleries
- Unsplash integration (search and insert free stock photos directly in the editor)
- Audio embeds (inline audio player in posts)
- Video embeds (native video player in posts)
- oEmbed support for: YouTube, Spotify, Twitter/X, Bluesky, Datawrapper, Polymarket, and more
- Embed other Substack posts inline
- Embed other Substack publications inline
- Digest embeds (curated collections of posts)
- Recipe blocks with structured data (ingredients, steps, prep/cook time, cuisine, diet) and automatic schema.org SEO markup
- Poll embeds in posts and notes (with optional descriptions)
- Survey buttons insertable in posts
- Paywall insertion (place a paywall break anywhere in a post to gate content)
- Free preview for paid posts (control how much non-subscribers see)
- Post scheduling (schedule posts for future publication with date/time picker)
- Drafts with autosave
- Version history with restore (track and revert to previous versions of a post)
- Post templates (create and reuse templates for recurring post formats)
- SEO / social metadata (customize title, description, and image for social sharing)
- Multiple post types: Article (newsletter), Podcast, Video, Static Page, Ad-hoc Email
- Custom/static pages (create About, FAQ, or any custom page on your publication)
- Content access levels: Free (everyone), Free subscribers only, Paid subscribers only, Founding members only
- Headline A/B testing (test different headlines to optimize engagement)
- Cross-posting (others can share your work, enabling you to reach wider audiences)
- Republishing (schedule republishes of existing content)