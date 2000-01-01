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Get started on Substack

The best time to start your Substack is today. We’re here to help you do your best work for your subscribers by connecting you to expert advice, insider tips, and a supportive community.

Publish the stories and ideas you want, how you want to

Substack gives writers flexibility to get their ideas out in writing, audio, video and more. Turn on paid subscriptions, or publish for free. You’re in control.

The fastest way to get started

Set up a subscription business

Before your first post

Here’s how to quickly dial in your settings and set up your publication’s basics, so you can start publishing right away.

Get clear on your value proposition

Customize your publication

Create an editorial calendar

Announce your publication

The launch is an important moment for your publication. It’s an opportunity to summon your supporters and drive a wave of excitement, attention, and subscriptions. Be bold and make a splash.

Publish an announcement post

Tell everyone about your publication

Empower supporters to spread the word

What’s next?

Keep exploring the tools and insider tips that will help you grow your audience, plus earn money directly from subscribers.

How to make money

Learn more about paid subscriptions

Growing your audience

Tools that help you grow on autopilot

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