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The best time to start your Substack is today. We’re here to help you do your best work for your subscribers by connecting you to expert advice, insider tips, and a supportive community.
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Substack gives writers flexibility to get their ideas out in writing, audio, video and more. Turn on paid subscriptions, or publish for free. You’re in control.
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Here’s how to quickly dial in your settings and set up your publication’s basics, so you can start publishing right away.
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The launch is an important moment for your publication. It’s an opportunity to summon your supporters and drive a wave of excitement, attention, and subscriptions. Be bold and make a splash.
Publish an announcement post
Tell everyone about your publication
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