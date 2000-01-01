Develop a publication strategy Subscribers don’t pay for a single post or piece of information. Rather, they will pay for ongoing access to a writer – their unique worldview, expertise, and style.



In order to develop a potent publication strategy, you’ll need to be cognitively clear on who you are writing for and why they are drawn to your writing. Only once you have an understanding of who your readers are and why they tune into your writing, can you map out what you will offer these readers. Publication strategy guide Building community around your publication Post format options on Substack What writers can provide their readers

Grow a paid readership Not every writer makes six figures overnight; some of the most successful writers on Substack took months to get to where they are today. The good news about subscription businesses is that recurring revenue is more steady and predictable than selling one-off content, like a book or an article.



Even so, as you continue on your journey as an independent writer, you’ll have to experiment with ways to keep growing. We tend to see 5-10% of free subscribers convert to paying subscriptions, with 10% being a rate to aim for. If your conversion rate is significantly below 10%, use tried-and-true tactics from other writers to improve it. Guide to growing your paid subscribers A growth masterclass with Judd Legum of Popular Information How Walt Hickey of Numlock News expanded to multiple newsletters