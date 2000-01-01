Based in Lafayette, IN
After 30 years at a local paper, Dave Bangert started his own Substack, convinced there were still more stories left to tell about his city.
Auburn Observer
After being laid off during pandemic-related budget cuts, Justin Ferguson—one of the founders—launched Auburn Observer with Painter Sharpless so they could keep covering Tigers football for a living.
City Hall Watcher
Matt Elliott covers Toronto politics. In two years, he reached 900 paying subscribers. Substack replaces money he used to make selling one-off stories to other outlets — money he is happy to have, since it’s more consistent.
The Columbus Foodletter
A food journalist teamed up with a local food tour company to launch this Substack publication that highlights the often less-heralded people and local businesses that really make the Columbus food scene worth exploring—many of them small independent restaurants and immigrant-owned kitchens.
London Centric
An award-winning publication covering the people, decisions, and money that shape London from political scandal to the best way to spend your paycheck this weekend.
Engage Louisa
A lifelong resident of Louisa County, Tammy Purcell started Engage Louisa to fill a void of quality local news in the place she loves. The publication is free, but its readership is devoted, with one local reader calling it critical for democracy.
The Hamptons Chronicle
A mischievous take on East End life, covering real estate, parties, wildlife, crime, fashion, food, and local politics, written for locals, weekenders, and wannabes alike.
Boomtown
A group of local citizens started Boomtown together to deliver news to their remote community.
Sebastopol Times
Named after the print paper that once served the town, this newsletter covers school board meetings, planning commission decisions, and everyday life in Sebastopol.
Iowa Writer’s Collaborative
Julie Gammack founded this collaborative to connect and grow more than 50 Substack publications across Iowa. Find a list of all the publications that are part of the collaborative on the about page.
Grand Army Gazette
A hyperlocal newsletter covering just a handful of Brooklyn neighborhoods has become a community must-read.