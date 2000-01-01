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A business model for local news that works.
From news to investigative journalism to sports to food, local publishers are building healthy, sustainable businesses on Substack by going deep on what their readers care about, right in their own backyards.
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“The reason I'm able to do this newsletter is because of a platform like Substack. I can just go and write my newsletter. I don't have to worry about the other stuff.”
Tammy Purcell, Engage Louisa
Start a publication with no overhead.
It’s free to sign up and start publishing. Cover a place or beat with zero startup expenses, and no tech or design costs.
You own everything. You always will.
The subscription model guarantees editorial independence. Publishers on Substack build businesses on their own terms.
The smaller the beat, the bigger the opportunity.
While newsrooms drop specialized coverage, Substack publications that go niche are building communities of superfans. There are endless ways to become a must-read in the place you care about.
Get paid to do what you love.
Substack's business model is simple: we make money when you make money. Substack takes 10% from paid subscription revenue, incentivizing us to drive new paid subscribers to discover your publication. There are no monthly fees, and no tiers.
“There's a freedom in justifying coverage of something because it seems to make sense for readers to know, without running every idea through a chain of command and story budgeting process.”
Dave Bangert, Based in Lafayette, IN
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Local publishers are thriving on Substack.

Lafayette, Indiana

Based in Lafayette, IN

After 30 years at a local paper, Dave Bangert started his own Substack, convinced there were still more stories left to tell about his city.

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Observer

After being laid off during pandemic-related budget cuts, Justin Ferguson—one of the founders—launched Auburn Observer with Painter Sharpless so they could keep covering Tigers football for a living.

Toronto, Canada

City Hall Watcher

Matt Elliott covers Toronto politics. In two years, he reached 900 paying subscribers. Substack replaces money he used to make selling one-off stories to other outlets — money he is happy to have, since it’s more consistent.

Columbus, Ohio

The Columbus Foodletter

A food journalist teamed up with a local food tour company to launch this Substack publication that highlights the often less-heralded people and local businesses that really make the Columbus food scene worth exploring—many of them small independent restaurants and immigrant-owned kitchens.

London, United Kingdom

London Centric

An award-winning publication covering the people, decisions, and money that shape London from political scandal to the best way to spend your paycheck this weekend.

Louisa County, Virginia

Engage Louisa

A lifelong resident of Louisa County, Tammy Purcell started Engage Louisa to fill a void of quality local news in the place she loves. The publication is free, but its readership is devoted, with one local reader calling it critical for democracy.

The Hamptons, New York

The Hamptons Chronicle

A mischievous take on East End life, covering real estate, parties, wildlife, crime, fashion, food, and local politics, written for locals, weekenders, and wannabes alike.

Los Alamos County, New Mexico

Boomtown

A group of local citizens started Boomtown together to deliver news to their remote community.

Sebastopol, California

Sebastopol Times

Named after the print paper that once served the town, this newsletter covers school board meetings, planning commission decisions, and everyday life in Sebastopol.

Statewide

Iowa Writer’s Collaborative

Julie Gammack founded this collaborative to connect and grow more than 50 Substack publications across Iowa. Find a list of all the publications that are part of the collaborative on the about page.

Brooklyn, New York

Grand Army Gazette

A hyperlocal newsletter covering just a handful of Brooklyn neighborhoods has become a community must-read.

NY, LA, Miami, SF, London, Paris

Found

A network delivering local intel and recommendations from some of the world’s great cities. Find out where to eat, live, get away, shop, and work, according to locals with taste.

“Substack has allowed me to build a real community alongside the newsletter. One of my favorite features is the Gazette chat, where readers can jump in at any time to share neighborhood intel—from great stoop finds and apartment listings to how long the line is at the neighborhood's busiest bakery.”
Jacqueline, Grand Army Gazette
Start your local publication now.
It takes only a minute and zero overhead to get started. Whatever your beat — city hall, high school football, the best taco spot in town — there's an audience for it.
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