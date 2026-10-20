90%
Feature
Substack
Community tools (chat, comments)
|On Spotify, creators can reply once to each comment, and fans can't reply back.
No
|Podbean offers episode comments only. It shut down livestreaming in June 2026.
No
Companion newsletter
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Independent podcast website
No
No
No
NoAcast sites live on shows.acast.com, and the free plan site cannot be customized.
NoSupercast offers a branded landing page only.
No
Own your subscriber list
NoYouTube's member exports don't include email addresses.
NoSpotify shares a member's contact details only if the member chooses to.
No
|Paying subscribers only. Buzzsprout lets you export their names and emails, but it runs checkout and free listeners never join a list.
No
No
No monthly platform fee
No
|Podbean's free plan allows 5 hours of uploads in total, keeps only your latest 20 episodes in the feed, and lets Podbean run its own ads on your show without paying you.
|Acast's free Starter plan is limited to 5 episodes.
No
Nobeehiiv's free plan allows 1 show and 5,000 downloads a month, and can't sell subscriptions.
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
30%
10%
10%
15%
Via ApplePodbean sells subscriptions through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after).
Via SupercastAcast closed its own subscriptions product, Acast+, and points creators to Supercast.
$0.59 per subscriber
0%beehiiv requires a paid plan to sell subscriptions.
Not publishedSupporting Cast shares pricing only after a sales demo.
Growth network
LimitedPatreon's built-in discovery is limited, so most growth comes from audiences you build elsewhere.
No
No
No
No
No
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
YouTubeYouTube memberships end 120 days after a channel loses monetization.
Spotify
Patreon
BuzzsproutBuzzsprout pays subscription earnings into its Wallet, which you cash out through PayPal.
Apple or PodbeanPodbean's older Premium and Patron programs keep paying listeners inside Podbean's own app.
Acast partnersAcast's terms allow a paywall only through Acast or its designated partners.
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
Feature
Substack
Free podcast hosting
No
NoBuzzsprout's free plan removes episodes after 90 days.
|Podbean's free plan allows 5 hours of uploads in total, keeps only your latest 20 episodes in the feed, and lets Podbean run its own ads on your show without paying you.
|Acast's free Starter plan is limited to 5 episodes.
No
|beehiiv's free plan allows 1 show and 5,000 downloads a month, and can't sell subscriptions.
No
Free & paid episodes
No
|beehiiv Lite plan and up, from $59/month.
No
Powerful discovery network
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Native podcast hosting
No
NoHosts paid, private feeds only. Your public show needs a separate host.
NoHosts paid, private feeds only. Your public show needs a separate host.
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
No
Video on Apple Podcasts
No
NoSpotify for Creators video plays only in Spotify. Other apps get audio only.
No
|Buzzsprout Audio + Video plans only, from $25/month billed annually.
|Podbean Unlimited Plus plan and up, from $29/month.
|Acast Video plan only, from $50/month.
No
No
No
Episodes delivered by email
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
No
No
|Buzzsprout Audio + Video plans only, from $25/month billed annually.
No
No
No
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
No
No
No
No
IAB-certified download analytics
No
No
No
No
No
No
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Collaboration tools
No
|Podbean Network plan and up, from $79/month.
|Acast Pro plan and up.
No
|beehiiv Lite plan and up, from $59/month.
No
Live video
No
No
No
No
No
No
Themes and visual customization
No
No
No
No
Mobile app for listeners
No
No
No
No
No