Podbean offers episode comments only. It shut down livestreaming in June 2026.

On Spotify, creators can reply once to each comment, and fans can't reply back.

Acast sites live on shows.acast.com, and the free plan site cannot be customized.

Paying subscribers only. Buzzsprout lets you export their names and emails, but it runs checkout and free listeners never join a list.

Spotify shares a member's contact details only if the member chooses to.

Own your subscriber list

beehiiv's free plan allows 1 show and 5,000 downloads a month, and can't sell subscriptions.

Acast's free Starter plan is limited to 5 episodes.

Podbean's free plan allows 5 hours of uploads in total, keeps only your latest 20 episodes in the feed, and lets Podbean run its own ads on your show without paying you.

Supporting Cast shares pricing only after a sales demo.

Acast closed its own subscriptions product, Acast+, and points creators to Supercast.

Podbean sells subscriptions through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after).

Patreon's built-in discovery is limited, so most growth comes from audiences you build elsewhere.

Who owns the payment relationship

You Payments run through your own Stripe account.

YouTube YouTube memberships end 120 days after a channel loses monetization.

Spotify

Patreon

Buzzsprout Buzzsprout pays subscription earnings into its Wallet, which you cash out through PayPal.

Apple or Podbean Podbean's older Premium and Patron programs keep paying listeners inside Podbean's own app.

Acast partners Acast's terms allow a paywall only through Acast or its designated partners.

You Payments run through your own Stripe account.

You Payments run through your own Stripe account.