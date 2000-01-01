Substack is launching a new initiative to expand revenue opportunities for writers, publishers, and creators in ways that are additive to a subscription foundation.

We’re working with a select group of flagship partners to create bespoke partnerships with the most influential voices on Substack. We’re also building tools to connect bestsellers to brands investing in the Substack creator ecosystem.

This program will make connecting with talent easier and better than ever before—our pilot partners are proof of the potential.