The most influential voices in media are building communities on Substack.
Substack is launching a new initiative to expand revenue opportunities for writers, publishers, and creators in ways that are additive to a subscription foundation.
We’re working with a select group of flagship partners to create bespoke partnerships with the most influential voices on Substack. We’re also building tools to connect bestsellers to brands investing in the Substack creator ecosystem.
This program will make connecting with talent easier and better than ever before—our pilot partners are proof of the potential.
Of people read, watch, and listen on Substack every week
Posts discovered by potential subscribers in the app every day, creating a steady path to growth
Publishers monetizing on Substack
“We know that people increasingly discover new ideas, products, and perspectives through creators they trust. Through our partnership with Substack, we’re introducing Yahoo Scout, Yahoo’s new AI answer engine, to audiences on a platform where curiosity and expertise thrive. We see a unique opportunity to reach people in the moments when they’re actively exploring, learning, and seeking answers.”
We’re working with brands to build custom campaigns that are native to the creators they partner with—across formats, verticals, and goals.
Design content series that resonate
Connect with communities in real life by sponsoring or co-hosting creator events
Integrate with podcasts via baked in, host-read ads or custom segments
Pair early product offerings and discounted subscriptions with creators' existing bundles
Something bigger in mind? Let’s design a bespoke partnership that fits your goals.
If you’re a brand interested in partnering with Substack, fill out the form below to be considered for the next phase of the program.
“One of our earliest taglines was ‘writing is thinking,’ so Substack is the obvious place to back more of it. We were proud to support Lenny Rachitsky’s Product Pass from the beginning as an early example of what’s possible. We’re excited to support more creators as they grow and serve their communities through Substack’s new program.”