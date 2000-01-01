Explore
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Creators
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor live videoFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media founders
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsBrand partnershipsHelp centerBrand assets

Invest inculture

The most influential voices in media are building communities on Substack.

Yahoo
Whatnot
Uber
Balenciaga
T-Mobile
Granola
Polymarket

Build on the trust creators have earned on Substack. Drive cultural impact for brands. Real revenue for creators.

Substack is launching a new initiative to expand revenue opportunities for writers, publishers, and creators in ways that are additive to a subscription foundation.

We’re working with a select group of flagship partners to create bespoke partnerships with the most influential voices on Substack. We’re also building tools to connect bestsellers to brands investing in the Substack creator ecosystem.

This program will make connecting with talent easier and better than ever before—our pilot partners are proof of the potential.

Tens of millions

Of people read, watch, and listen on Substack every week

2 million+

Posts discovered by potential subscribers in the app every day, creating a steady path to growth

100K+

Publishers monetizing on Substack

From our partnersYahoo

“We know that people increasingly discover new ideas, products, and perspectives through creators they trust. Through our partnership with Substack, we’re introducing Yahoo Scout, Yahoo’s new AI answer engine, to audiences on a platform where curiosity and expertise thrive. We see a unique opportunity to reach people in the moments when they’re actively exploring, learning, and seeking answers.”

Josh Line
CMO, Yahoo

Ways to partner

We’re working with brands to build custom campaigns that are native to the creators they partner with—across formats, verticals, and goals.

Editorial integrations

Design content series that resonate

Events & experiences

Connect with communities in real life by sponsoring or co-hosting creator events

Audio & video

Integrate with podcasts via baked in, host-read ads or custom segments

Subscriber perks

Pair early product offerings and discounted subscriptions with creators' existing bundles

Something bigger in mind? Let’s design a bespoke partnership that fits your goals.

Become a sponsor

If you’re a brand interested in partnering with Substack, fill out the form below to be considered for the next phase of the program.

Your details
From our partnersGranola

“One of our earliest taglines was ‘writing is thinking,’ so Substack is the obvious place to back more of it. We were proud to support Lenny Rachitsky’s Product Pass from the beginning as an early example of what’s possible. We’re excited to support more creators as they grow and serve their communities through Substack’s new program.”

Shreman Shrestha
Head of Partnerships, Granola

Discover

ExploreGet the appSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Creators

Switch to SubstackGet startedGo paidSponsorshipsFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media founders

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyTaxesContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assetsFeaturesBrand PartnershipsHow to start a podcastBest podcast hosting

Comparison

Substack vs. PatreonSubstack vs. beehiivSubstack vs. YouTubeSubstack vs. Spotify for CreatorsSubstack vs. BuzzsproutSubstack vs. PodbeanSubstack vs. AcastSubstack vs. SupercastSubstack vs. Supporting CastSubstack vs. Captivate.fmSubstack vs. Transistor.fmSubstack vs. LibsynSubstack vs. RSS.comSubstack vs. RiversideSubstack vs. Spreaker
Substack is the home for great culture
Download the Substack app on the App StoreGet the Substack app on Google Play
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsAccessibilityCollection notice