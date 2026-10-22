Substack is a publishing and community platform with a built-in network of readers — more than half of new subscribers on Substack come from within the platform itself — and powerful tools to support every kind of creator, from independent voices to those building full media businesses.
Beehiiv is an email-first tool with no native reader app and no social feed. Substack is always free to use and only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue, and that fee comes with a growth network that brings you new subscribers. beehiiv charges at least $59 a month before you can sell a single subscription, and more as your list grows, with no network to help cover those costs.
Feature
Substack
beehiiv
Community tools (chat, comments)
Companion newsletter
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No monthly platform fee
Nobeehiiv's free plan allows 1 show and 5,000 downloads a month, and can't sell subscriptions.
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
0%beehiiv requires a paid plan to sell subscriptions.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
Feature
Substack
beehiiv
Free podcast hosting
|beehiiv's free plan allows 1 show and 5,000 downloads a month, and can't sell subscriptions.
Free & paid episodes
|beehiiv Lite plan and up, from $59/month.
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
No
Episodes delivered by email
Auto-publish video to YouTube
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
No
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
|beehiiv Lite plan and up, from $59/month.
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No
Substack lets you create your own publication without spending a single dollar to get started. Publications on Substack are customizable via numerous features and tools:
Beehiiv has a tiered plan system, meaning that you cannot access all features without paying first. On Substack, you get the same tools whether or not you turn on paid subscriptions.
Publications and content
Substack
beehiiv
Feature-rich text editor
Themes
Content scheduling
Post templates
App/web draft syncing
Paywalls
Dynamic content
Unavailable on Free Plans
Collaboration tools
Send to segments
Unavailable on Free Plans
Surveys
Unavailable on Free Plans
Video
Live Video
Substack is the creator platform designed to grow your audience and amplify your message with:
Beehiiv gives you limited tools to build your audience and distribute your work. Additionally, beehiiv charges you more as your audience grows, regardless of how many paying subscribers you have.
Growth
Substack
beehiiv
Native reader app
Notes
Recommendations
Category leaderboards
Reader referral program
Powerful discovery network
Creators on Substack have thriving communities with strong retention rates because of the engagement tools such as a native reader app and multiple ways to connect with your audience, such as through Chat or Direct Messaging.
beehiiv launched a community in 2026, with channels and direct messages. But it has no social feed like Notes, no live video, and no native reader app, so conversations stay inside each publication instead of reaching new readers.
Community
Substack
beehiiv
Native reader app
TV app
Notes
Chat
Live
Direct messaging
Post comments
Substack is the home for influential voices and media companies because of the advanced tools built with direct feedback from creators running real businesses.
Beehiiv charges for many basic features that are available for free on Substack.
Creator tools
Substack
beehiiv
Automations
Unavailable on Free Plans
Data insights
Segmentation
Integrations / pixels
A/B testing
Unavailable on Free Plans
Data export
Own your subscriber list
Import your show and paying subscribers
No monthly platform fee