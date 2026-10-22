Explore
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Creators
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor live videoFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media founders
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets

Substack vs beehiiv

beehiiv is an email tool that charges a monthly fee before you can sell a single subscription. Substack is free to start, brings you new readers and listeners through its network and app, and puts your newsletter, podcast, community, and live video in one place.
By Substack · Last updated Oct 22, 2026
Illustration comparing Substack and beehiiv

The short answer

Choose Substack if you want to grow an audience and earn from it without paying a monthly fee first. Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Substack only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue, so you keep 90%, less credit card processing fees.
  • beehiiv requires a paid plan, from $59 a month, before you can sell subscriptions, and the price rises as your list grows. Substack is always free to use and only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue.
  • Substack has a reader app, Notes, and a network that brings in more than half of new subscribers. beehiiv has recommendations, but no reader app or social feed.
  • beehiiv caps podcast downloads on every plan, starting at 5,000 a month on its free plan. Substack hosts free and paid episodes for free, with IAB-certified analytics and video on Apple Podcasts.
  • Substack has live video, chat, and direct messages built in. beehiiv's new community has no live video.

Substack and beehiiv are built for different goals.

Substack is a publishing and community platform with a built-in network of readers — more than half of new subscribers on Substack come from within the platform itself — and powerful tools to support every kind of creator, from independent voices to those building full media businesses.

Beehiiv is an email-first tool with no native reader app and no social feed. Substack is always free to use and only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue, and that fee comes with a growth network that brings you new subscribers. beehiiv charges at least $59 a month before you can sell a single subscription, and more as your list grows, with no network to help cover those costs.

Substack vs beehiiv for podcasters

beehiiv added podcast hosting in 2026, but it caps monthly downloads on every plan: 5,000 on its free plan, 15,000 on the $59-a-month Lite plan, where private feeds for paid subscribers start, and 50,000 on the $109-a-month Pro plan. As your show grows, you'll have to keep upgrading, and beehiiv has no growth network to help cover those costs. beehiiv describes its analytics as IAB compliant. On Substack, hosting is free for free and paid episodes, analytics are IAB certified, video goes to Apple Podcasts and YouTube automatically, paid subscribers can listen in Spotify, and the Substack app and network help new listeners find your show.
Scroll to see the full table

Everything in one place

Everything in one place: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
beehiiv
Community tools (chat, comments)
Companion newsletter
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No monthly platform fee
No
beehiiv's free plan allows 1 show and 5,000 downloads a month, and can't sell subscriptions.
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
0%
beehiiv requires a paid plan to sell subscriptions.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.

Podcast hosting and distribution

Podcast hosting and distribution: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
beehiiv
Free podcast hosting
beehiiv's free plan allows 1 show and 5,000 downloads a month, and can't sell subscriptions.
Free & paid episodes
beehiiv Lite plan and up, from $59/month.
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
No
Episodes delivered by email
Auto-publish video to YouTube
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
No
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
beehiiv Lite plan and up, from $59/month.
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

Create Your Own Space

Substack lets you create your own publication without spending a single dollar to get started. Publications on Substack are customizable via numerous features and tools:

  • World-class text editor with support for embeds, polls, code blocks, LaTeX, recipes, financial charts, and more
  • Theming to adjust the look and feel of your publication with colors, fonts, and sections
  • Content produced on text, video, and audio to fit your vision

Beehiiv has a tiered plan system, meaning that you cannot access all features without paying first. On Substack, you get the same tools whether or not you turn on paid subscriptions.

Substack vs. beehiiv
Scroll to see the full table
Hand pointing right
Publications and content
Substack
beehiiv
Feature-rich text editor
Themes
Content scheduling
Post templates
App/web draft syncing
Paywalls
Dynamic content
Unavailable on Free Plans
Collaboration tools
Send to segments
Unavailable on Free Plans
Surveys
Unavailable on Free Plans
Video
Live Video

Grow Your Audience

Substack is the creator platform designed to grow your audience and amplify your message with:

  • A native reader app with millions of users on iOS and Android
  • Notes, a social feed for distribution and engagement
  • Cross-publication recommendations help connect you with a creator network
  • Category leaderboards and discovery
  • Referral program for readers with tiered rewarding

Beehiiv gives you limited tools to build your audience and distribute your work. Additionally, beehiiv charges you more as your audience grows, regardless of how many paying subscribers you have.

Substack vs. beehiiv
Scroll to see the full table
Hand pointing right
Growth
Substack
beehiiv
Native reader app
Notes
Recommendations
Category leaderboards
Reader referral program
Powerful discovery network

Build Your Community

Creators on Substack have thriving communities with strong retention rates because of the engagement tools such as a native reader app and multiple ways to connect with your audience, such as through Chat or Direct Messaging.

beehiiv launched a community in 2026, with channels and direct messages. But it has no social feed like Notes, no live video, and no native reader app, so conversations stay inside each publication instead of reaching new readers.

Substack vs. beehiiv
Scroll to see the full table
Hand pointing right
Community
Substack
beehiiv
Native reader app
TV app
Notes
Chat
Live
Direct messaging
Post comments

Full-Fledged Creator Suite of Tools

Substack is the home for influential voices and media companies because of the advanced tools built with direct feedback from creators running real businesses.

Beehiiv charges for many basic features that are available for free on Substack.

Substack vs. beehiiv
Scroll to see the full table
Hand pointing right
Creator tools
Substack
beehiiv
Automations
Unavailable on Free Plans
Data insights
Segmentation
Integrations / pixels
A/B testing
Unavailable on Free Plans
Data export
Own your subscriber list
Import your show and paying subscribers
No monthly platform fee

Frequently asked questions

Substack vs. beehiiv: which is better?

For most creators trying to grow a paying audience, Substack. Substack is always free to use and only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue, while beehiiv requires a paid plan, from $59 a month, before you can sell subscriptions. Substack also gives you a reader app, Notes, and a network that brings in more than half of new subscribers, with video and community features alongside email. beehiiv fits if you want a focused email tool with built-in advertising features and a flat monthly cost instead of a revenue share.

How much does Substack cost compared to beehiiv?

Substack is always free to use and only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue, plus standard Stripe processing fees. That fee should be weighed alongside Substack’s growth network: more than half of new subscribers on Substack come from within the platform, which grows your audience and your paid subscriber base. beehiiv charges a monthly subscription that increases as your list grows, and selling paid subscriptions requires a paid plan, from $59 a month, so you pay beehiiv before earning a dollar from your readers, with no network to help cover those costs.

Can I move my newsletter from beehiiv to Substack?

Yes. You can import your subscribers, posts, and Stripe customers from beehiiv to Substack in just a few clicks. Substack’s import tool keeps your audience and paid subscriptions intact, so existing readers continue to get your work without re-subscribing.

Do I own my subscribers on Substack?

Yes. You own your mailing list and your relationship with your subscribers. You can export your subscriber list at any time, and if you ever decide to leave, you can take your audience and paid subscriptions with you.

Does Substack or beehiiv have a mobile app?

Substack has native iOS and Android apps with millions of readers, plus a TV app for video. The Substack app is where readers discover new publications, listen to podcasts, follow Notes, and chat with creators. beehiiv does not have a native reader app, so subscribers read your work primarily through email.

Does beehiiv have anything like Substack Notes?

No. Notes is Substack’s built-in social feed where creators and readers share short posts, recommendations, and conversations. It is one of the main ways new readers discover Substack publications. beehiiv does not have a comparable social or discovery layer.

Can I host a podcast on Substack and beehiiv?

Yes, but the details differ. On Substack, podcast hosting is free for free and paid episodes, with IAB-certified analytics, video delivered to Apple Podcasts and YouTube, paid episodes playable in Spotify, and live video and chat in the same publication. beehiiv added podcast hosting in 2026: it caps monthly downloads on every plan, from 5,000 on its free plan to 15,000 on the $59-a-month Lite plan and 50,000 on the $109-a-month Pro plan, so a growing show has to keep upgrading. Private feeds for paid subscribers start on Lite, and beehiiv has no live video.

Which platform is better for growing an audience?

Substack is built around a network of readers — recommendations, leaderboards, the reader app, and Notes are all designed to help your work get discovered by new audiences. More than half of new subscribers on Substack come from inside the platform itself. beehiiv focuses on email-based growth tools like referral programs and ads, but it does not have a built-in audience network.

Can I run paid subscriptions on both platforms?

Yes. Both Substack and beehiiv support paid subscriptions through Stripe. The main differences are pricing model and feature availability: Substack is free to start with a 10% revenue share on paid subscriptions, while beehiiv charges a monthly platform fee and gates some monetization features behind higher tiers.

Does beehiiv have features Substack doesn’t?

beehiiv leans more heavily into email-newsletter advertising and offers built-in ad placements as a monetization path. If your business model is primarily ad-supported newsletters, those tools may be useful. Substack is focused on subscriptions, community, and multimedia, and offers a much wider set of creator-facing tools out of the box. For podcasts, Substack just announced sponsorships with dynamic ads, coming in early 2027 and open for early access now.

Is Substack just for writers?

No. Substack is built for any kind of creator — writers, journalists, podcasters, video creators, educators, illustrators, and media companies all publish on Substack. You can mix text, audio, and video in the same publication and offer free or paid subscriptions to your audience.

Get started in minutes

Discover

ExploreGet the appSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Creators

Switch to SubstackGet startedGo paidFor videoFor podcastsHow to start a podcastFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media foundersSubstack vs. beehiivSubstack vs. PatreonBest podcast hosting

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyTaxesContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assetsFeaturesBrand Partnerships
Substack is the home for great culture
Download the Substack app on the App StoreGet the Substack app on Google Play
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsAccessibilityCollection notice