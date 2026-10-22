Substack vs. beehiiv: which is better? For most creators trying to grow a paying audience, Substack. Substack is always free to use and only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue, while beehiiv requires a paid plan, from $59 a month, before you can sell subscriptions. Substack also gives you a reader app, Notes, and a network that brings in more than half of new subscribers, with video and community features alongside email. beehiiv fits if you want a focused email tool with built-in advertising features and a flat monthly cost instead of a revenue share.

How much does Substack cost compared to beehiiv? Substack is always free to use and only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue, plus standard Stripe processing fees. That fee should be weighed alongside Substack’s growth network: more than half of new subscribers on Substack come from within the platform, which grows your audience and your paid subscriber base. beehiiv charges a monthly subscription that increases as your list grows, and selling paid subscriptions requires a paid plan, from $59 a month, so you pay beehiiv before earning a dollar from your readers, with no network to help cover those costs.

Can I move my newsletter from beehiiv to Substack? Yes. You can import your subscribers, posts, and Stripe customers from beehiiv to Substack in just a few clicks. Substack’s import tool keeps your audience and paid subscriptions intact, so existing readers continue to get your work without re-subscribing.

Do I own my subscribers on Substack? Yes. You own your mailing list and your relationship with your subscribers. You can export your subscriber list at any time, and if you ever decide to leave, you can take your audience and paid subscriptions with you.

Does Substack or beehiiv have a mobile app? Substack has native iOS and Android apps with millions of readers, plus a TV app for video. The Substack app is where readers discover new publications, listen to podcasts, follow Notes, and chat with creators. beehiiv does not have a native reader app, so subscribers read your work primarily through email.

Does beehiiv have anything like Substack Notes? No. Notes is Substack’s built-in social feed where creators and readers share short posts, recommendations, and conversations. It is one of the main ways new readers discover Substack publications. beehiiv does not have a comparable social or discovery layer.

Can I host a podcast on Substack and beehiiv? Yes, but the details differ. On Substack, podcast hosting is free for free and paid episodes, with IAB-certified analytics, video delivered to Apple Podcasts and YouTube, paid episodes playable in Spotify, and live video and chat in the same publication. beehiiv added podcast hosting in 2026: it caps monthly downloads on every plan, from 5,000 on its free plan to 15,000 on the $59-a-month Lite plan and 50,000 on the $109-a-month Pro plan, so a growing show has to keep upgrading. Private feeds for paid subscribers start on Lite, and beehiiv has no live video.

Which platform is better for growing an audience? Substack is built around a network of readers — recommendations, leaderboards, the reader app, and Notes are all designed to help your work get discovered by new audiences. More than half of new subscribers on Substack come from inside the platform itself. beehiiv focuses on email-based growth tools like referral programs and ads, but it does not have a built-in audience network.

Can I run paid subscriptions on both platforms? Yes. Both Substack and beehiiv support paid subscriptions through Stripe. The main differences are pricing model and feature availability: Substack is free to start with a 10% revenue share on paid subscriptions, while beehiiv charges a monthly platform fee and gates some monetization features behind higher tiers.

Does beehiiv have features Substack doesn’t? beehiiv leans more heavily into email-newsletter advertising and offers built-in ad placements as a monetization path. If your business model is primarily ad-supported newsletters, those tools may be useful. Substack is focused on subscriptions, community, and multimedia, and offers a much wider set of creator-facing tools out of the box. For podcasts, Substack just announced sponsorships with dynamic ads, coming in early 2027 and open for early access now.