Substack is where podcasters and video creators host their shows, grow their audience, and build a paying community, all in one place. It's also home to writers and media founders at every stage, from those starting from zero to those already reaching millions. More than 50% of new subscribers on Substack come from within the platform itself. Substack is always free to use and only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue.

Patreon is a fan membership platform built to help creators with an existing audience monetize through tiered memberships and exclusive content — not to help new creators grow. It offers private feeds for patrons, but it doesn't distribute a public podcast feed and has limited native discovery, so growth depends on audiences you build elsewhere. Patreon's standard plan takes 10% of earnings. And unlike Substack, which connects to your own Stripe account, Patreon owns your payment relationship with your audience, creating lock-in.