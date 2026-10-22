Substack is where podcasters and video creators host their shows, grow their audience, and build a paying community, all in one place. It's also home to writers and media founders at every stage, from those starting from zero to those already reaching millions. More than 50% of new subscribers on Substack come from within the platform itself. Substack is always free to use and only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue.
Patreon is a fan membership platform built to help creators with an existing audience monetize through tiered memberships and exclusive content — not to help new creators grow. It offers private feeds for patrons, but it doesn't distribute a public podcast feed and has limited native discovery, so growth depends on audiences you build elsewhere. Patreon's standard plan takes 10% of earnings. And unlike Substack, which connects to your own Stripe account, Patreon owns your payment relationship with your audience, creating lock-in.
Podcasting
Substack
Patreon
Free podcast hosting
Public RSS feed to Apple Podcasts and Spotify
Private paid feed for each subscriber
Free and paid episodes in one show
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
Video podcasts on Apple Podcasts and YouTube
Episodes delivered by email
You own payment relationships
Powerful discovery network
No monthly platform fee
Podcast download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
Import your show and paying subscribers
Substack lets you create your own publication without spending a single dollar. Every tool you need to publish professionally is included from day one, whether or not you turn on paid subscriptions:
Patreon's content creation tools are built around delivering exclusive posts to paying patrons, not building a public-facing publication. Patreon has a very outdated newsletter editor, no email formatting controls, and no post templates.
Publications and content
Substack
Patreon
Feature-rich text editor
Email newsletter editor
Themes and visual customization
Custom domain
Content scheduling
Post templates
App/web draft syncing
Flexible paywalls
Dynamic content
Collaboration tools
Send to segments
Surveys / polls
Video
Substack is purposefully designed to help creators grow. The platform includes a full suite of built-in discovery mechanisms so new subscribers can find your work every day without you having to spend on ads or build a social following first:
Patreon provides minimal native discovery features. While Patreon has an app, it is not designed for discovery, which is why Patreon's growth capabilities don't come close to Substack. Growth on Patreon depends entirely on audiences you already have or audiences you build on external platforms like YouTube, Instagram, or X.
Growth
Substack
Patreon
Native app
Notes (social feed)
Subscriber referral program
Built-in audience discovery
Cross-publication recommendations
Category leaderboards
Substack creators build lasting relationships with their subscribers through a full suite of community and engagement tools. Every publication comes with direct messaging, subscriber chat threads, threaded comments, and a live video feature — all in one place. These tools don't just drive engagement; they reduce churn and turn casual readers into long-term paid subscribers.
Patreon introduced community chats in 2023 and supports post comments and direct messages to patrons. However, the platform lacks a social feed and a reader network, making community interactions feel siloed rather than part of a broader publishing ecosystem.
Community
Substack
Patreon
Chat (publication-level)
Live video
Direct messaging
Post comments
Comment moderation tools
Substack has been built alongside some of the world's most influential independent voices and media companies, which means the creator tools go deep. Automated email sequences, headline A/B testing, detailed retention cohorts, podcasting, video, community threads, custom pages, and full data export. No stitching together five different platforms and praying they integrate. Substack gives creators the infrastructure to run a serious multimedia media business from a single hub, at no monthly cost.
Patreon's creator toolset is primarily focused on managing patron tiers and tracking earnings. It lacks email automation, headline testing, and detailed content analytics, which means creators outgrowing basic membership management find themselves reaching for third-party tools to fill the gaps.
Creator tools
Substack
Patreon
Email automations / drip
Headline A/B testing
Data insights and analytics
Subscriber retention cohorts
Segmentation
Data export (posts + subscribers)
Partial
Import from other platforms