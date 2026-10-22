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Substack vs Patreon

Many podcasters use Patreon to sell bonus episodes. On Substack, the whole show lives in one place: public and paid feeds, Apple Podcasts and Spotify, an email list you own, and a growth network that helps new listeners find you.
By Substack · Last updated Oct 22, 2026
Illustration comparing Substack and Patreon

The short answer

Choose Substack if you want to host, grow, and earn from your podcast and community in one place. Patreon is built for selling memberships to fans you already have. Substack adds public distribution, an audience you own, and a network that brings you new listeners.
  • Free and paid episodes from one show, with a private feed for every paid subscriber
  • Distribution to Apple, Spotify, and YouTube, with video podcast support
  • A built-in community: subscriber chat, comments, live video, and direct messages
  • Every listener can subscribe by email, and payments run through your own Stripe account
  • A powerful discovery network where over 50% of new subscribers come from within Substack

Substack and Patreon are built for different goals.

Substack is where podcasters and video creators host their shows, grow their audience, and build a paying community, all in one place. It's also home to writers and media founders at every stage, from those starting from zero to those already reaching millions. More than 50% of new subscribers on Substack come from within the platform itself. Substack is always free to use and only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue.

Patreon is a fan membership platform built to help creators with an existing audience monetize through tiered memberships and exclusive content — not to help new creators grow. It offers private feeds for patrons, but it doesn't distribute a public podcast feed and has limited native discovery, so growth depends on audiences you build elsewhere. Patreon's standard plan takes 10% of earnings. And unlike Substack, which connects to your own Stripe account, Patreon owns your payment relationship with your audience, creating lock-in.

Substack vs Patreon for podcasters

Patreon was built to sell memberships. Substack was built to run your whole show: hosting, distribution, growth, and a paying community in one place.
Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Substack only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue, so you keep 90%, less credit card processing fees.

Public and paid feeds in one show

On Substack, free episodes go out on your public RSS feed, and paid episodes go to a private feed unique to each paid subscriber. You decide which episodes are free and which are paid, and you can offer free previews of paid episodes so listeners can sample what they'd get. Patreon's feeds are for patrons, so many Patreon podcasters run their public show on a separate host, juggling two feeds and two dashboards.
“We used to have two different feeds, one for our paying subscribers and one for everyone to listen to free shows. We were looking for a way to put everything under one roof and make the experience as easy as possible for the people who pay us for our work. Moving to Substack from Patreon has let us do that and been very, very good for our growth in not even half a year.”
Alex Kirshner, host of Split Zone Duo

RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify

Every Substack podcast gets an RSS feed for free that distributes automatically to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and every major podcast player. Free and paid episodes sync to Spotify, so paid subscribers can listen in the app they already use, and each subscriber's private feed works in Apple Podcasts and other podcast apps. Publishing a video podcast? Substack can deliver it to Apple Podcasts and upload it to YouTube automatically.

Listeners you own

Every listener can subscribe to your Substack by email, so new episodes land directly in their inbox instead of depending on an app's algorithm. You can export your full subscriber list at any time, and payments run through your own Stripe account, so your paying subscribers' payment relationships belong to you. On Patreon, Patreon owns the payment relationship: if you leave, you have to ask every paying supporter for their credit card details from scratch, which will harm your revenue.

Discovery

Substack doesn't just host your show — it helps people find it. More than 50% of new subscribers on Substack come from within the platform, through the Substack app, cross-publication recommendations, and Notes, where your clips and ideas reach people beyond your existing audience. Patreon has limited native discovery, so growth there depends on audiences you build on other platforms.
Moving your podcast from Patreon? Import your back catalog from your existing RSS feed, bring your subscriber list, and connect your Stripe account. Our guide to switching your podcast to Substack walks through every step.
Substack vs. Patreon
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Podcasting
Substack
Patreon
Free podcast hosting
Public RSS feed to Apple Podcasts and Spotify
Private paid feed for each subscriber
Free and paid episodes in one show
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
Video podcasts on Apple Podcasts and YouTube
Episodes delivered by email
You own payment relationships
Powerful discovery network
No monthly platform fee
Podcast download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
Import your show and paying subscribers

Create Your Own Space

Substack lets you create your own publication without spending a single dollar. Every tool you need to publish professionally is included from day one, whether or not you turn on paid subscriptions:

  • A feature-rich text editor with formatting, code blocks, LaTeX, footnotes, pull quotes, callout blocks, and full SEO metadata control
  • Full publication theming with color, font, and layout customization, plus custom domains
  • Support for newsletters, podcasts, video, and live streaming — all under one publication
  • Post scheduling, content templates, and app/web draft syncing
  • Flexible paywalls that can be placed anywhere in a post, with free-preview control

Patreon's content creation tools are built around delivering exclusive posts to paying patrons, not building a public-facing publication. Patreon has a very outdated newsletter editor, no email formatting controls, and no post templates.

Substack vs. Patreon
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Publications and content
Substack
Patreon
Feature-rich text editor
Email newsletter editor
Themes and visual customization
Custom domain
Content scheduling
Post templates
App/web draft syncing
Flexible paywalls
Dynamic content
Collaboration tools
Send to segments
Surveys / polls
Video

Grow Your Audience

Substack is purposefully designed to help creators grow. The platform includes a full suite of built-in discovery mechanisms so new subscribers can find your work every day without you having to spend on ads or build a social following first:

  • A native app used by millions of readers who actively browse for new publications
  • Notes, a short-form social feed where your posts and ideas surface to readers beyond your existing subscriber list
  • Cross-publication recommendations that introduce your work to the audiences of publications you trust
  • Category leaderboards that showcase the most popular publications in your vertical
  • A subscriber referral program that rewards subscribers for bringing in new ones

Patreon provides minimal native discovery features. While Patreon has an app, it is not designed for discovery, which is why Patreon's growth capabilities don't come close to Substack. Growth on Patreon depends entirely on audiences you already have or audiences you build on external platforms like YouTube, Instagram, or X.

Substack vs. Patreon
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Growth
Substack
Patreon
Native app
Notes (social feed)
Subscriber referral program
Built-in audience discovery
Cross-publication recommendations
Category leaderboards

Build Your Community

Substack creators build lasting relationships with their subscribers through a full suite of community and engagement tools. Every publication comes with direct messaging, subscriber chat threads, threaded comments, and a live video feature — all in one place. These tools don't just drive engagement; they reduce churn and turn casual readers into long-term paid subscribers.

Patreon introduced community chats in 2023 and supports post comments and direct messages to patrons. However, the platform lacks a social feed and a reader network, making community interactions feel siloed rather than part of a broader publishing ecosystem.

Substack vs. Patreon
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Community
Substack
Patreon
Chat (publication-level)
Live video
Direct messaging
Post comments
Comment moderation tools

Full-Fledged Creator Suite of Tools

Substack has been built alongside some of the world's most influential independent voices and media companies, which means the creator tools go deep. Automated email sequences, headline A/B testing, detailed retention cohorts, podcasting, video, community threads, custom pages, and full data export. No stitching together five different platforms and praying they integrate. Substack gives creators the infrastructure to run a serious multimedia media business from a single hub, at no monthly cost.

Patreon's creator toolset is primarily focused on managing patron tiers and tracking earnings. It lacks email automation, headline testing, and detailed content analytics, which means creators outgrowing basic membership management find themselves reaching for third-party tools to fill the gaps.

Substack vs. Patreon
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Creator tools
Substack
Patreon
Email automations / drip
Headline A/B testing
Data insights and analytics
Subscriber retention cohorts
Segmentation
Data export (posts + subscribers)
Partial
Import from other platforms

Frequently asked questions

Is Substack or Patreon better for podcasts?

For most podcasters, Substack. Substack hosts your whole show in one place: free episodes go out on a public RSS feed to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and every other podcast player, and paid episodes go to a private feed for each paid subscriber. Every listener can subscribe by email, you own your payment relationships through your own Stripe account, and Substack's network helps new listeners find you. Patreon is built for selling memberships to fans you already have. It offers private feeds for patrons but no public podcast distribution or discovery network, which is why many Patreon podcasters run their free show on a separate host.

Can I have free and paid podcast feeds on Substack?

Yes. On Substack, one show serves both free and paid listeners. Free episodes go out on your public RSS feed, and paid episodes are delivered through a private RSS feed unique to each paid subscriber. You choose which episodes are free and which are paid, and you can offer free previews of paid episodes to turn listeners into subscribers.

Do paid Substack podcasts work in Apple Podcasts and Spotify?

Yes. Substack distributes your public feed to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and every major podcast player automatically. Free and paid episodes sync to Spotify, so paid subscribers can listen in the Spotify app, and each paid subscriber's private feed works in Apple Podcasts and other podcast apps. Video podcasts can also be published to Apple Podcasts and YouTube automatically.

Can I move my Patreon podcast to Substack?

Yes. Import your back catalog by pasting your existing RSS feed into Substack, bring over your subscriber list, and connect your own Stripe account. Patreon keeps its patrons' payment details, so they can't be transferred directly: you have to ask every patron for their credit card details from scratch. Many creators offer patrons a free month on Substack to make that switch easier. Substack's podcast switching guide walks you through every step.

Which platform is right for me — Substack or Patreon?

It depends on your goals. If you want to build and grow an audience — whether you're just starting out or already have millions of followers — publish newsletters or podcasts, and be discovered by new audiences, Substack is built for that from the ground up. Substack's growth network benefits creators at every stage, from independent writers to established media brands. If you primarily want to offer existing fans exclusive perks or behind-the-scenes content through membership tiers, Patreon may be a starting point — though many creators eventually move to Substack as they want more from their publishing tools and audience relationship.

How does pricing compare?

Substack is always free to use and only charges a 10% fee on paid subscription revenue. Patreon also charges a 10% platform fee, but that applies to all earnings. For creators earning primarily through subscriptions, the fees are similar, so the difference is what you get for them: on Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from within the platform, which grows your audience and your paid subscriber base. Patreon also locks you into monetizing through Patreon's payments platform. With Substack, you keep complete ownership of your business and your payment relationships with subscribers through an independent Stripe business account.

Do I own my subscriber data on Substack?

Yes. On Substack, your subscriber list is yours — you can export it in full at any time, including email addresses, subscription status, and revenue data. Payments run through your own Stripe account, so your paying subscribers' payment relationships belong to you too. Patreon lets creators export patron emails, but Patreon owns the payment relationship: if you leave, you have to ask every paying supporter for their credit card details from scratch, which will harm your revenue.

What is Notes, and does Patreon have anything like it?

Notes is Substack's short-form social feed — a place for creators to share thoughts, links, quotes, and excerpts that can be seen and engaged with by readers across the entire Substack network, not just your existing subscribers. It is one of the primary ways creators on Substack get discovered organically. Patreon has no equivalent feature; there is no social feed or discovery layer within the Patreon product.

Does Substack support paid memberships like Patreon?

Yes. Substack supports monthly and annual paid subscriptions, founding member tiers, free trials, coupons, gift subscriptions, and group billing. The key difference is that Substack lets you publish freely to a mix of free and paid subscribers — content can be publicly visible, free-subscriber-only, paid-subscriber-only, or founding-member-only. Patreon's model gates content behind patron tiers by default, which can limit organic discovery and growth from non-paying visitors.

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