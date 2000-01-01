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Another New Thing with Kareem Rahma

Kareem Rahma
I'm a comedian, writer, and producer. I'll be trying some new things here...like...Dad Stuff ™. Also seen on '@subwaytakes' and '@keepthemeterrunning', etc.
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Miranda July

Miranda July
Off the cuff MJ writing/videos/picts/audio for paid subscribers and an ongoing All Fours Group Chat for everyone (not a book club! A place to talk about your own life.)
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Violet’s Substack

Violet Witchel
Recipes, meal plans, shopping lists, and more for your food inspiration and organization.
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Nothing But Respect

Patrick Redford and Harry Krinsky
The last uncompromised basketball podcast hosted by Patrick Redford and Harry Krinsky.
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The New Garde with Alyssa Vingan

Alyssa Vingan
The New Garde is a podcast about the future of the fashion and beauty industries — and the culture surrounding them — hosted by two-time former editor-in-chief, Alyssa Vingan.
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Leo Skepi

Leo Skepi
Let's get into it 😏 No more community guidelines & bullshit restrictions.
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the sunday stack

katie
all the food i'm cooking, techniques i'm finding, tasty things i'm trying & maybe some other stuff - you'll just have to find out :*
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The Parnas Perspective

Aaron Parnas
Providing you with the Gen Z perspective on all the issues in the news.
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FactsHQ

Lisa Remillard
FactsHQ from "The News Girl" Lisa Remillard. Your daily dose of the news you need to know. Just the FACTS, broken down in the simplest way. No opinions. No BS.
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Feed Me

Emily Sundberg
A daily newsletter about the spirit of enterprise.
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Throwing Fits

Throwing Fits
Throwing Fits is the number #1 global men's fashion and lifestyle podcast. We are The Only Podcast That Matters™ (self-proclaimed).
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HRH COLLECTION

HRH
UNFILTERED HRH
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Lennnie

Lennnie
hi my name's lennnie. i am a little blob just trying to help u get through the day 🌱
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Tineke's Substack

Tini Younger
Social Media Chef/Influencer Contestant on Next Level Chef Season 2 Star of From Scratch with Tini on YouTube Bite Orginials
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Coco Mocoe

Coco Mocoe
The place to talk trends, marketing and pop culture!
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