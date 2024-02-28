Start writing
Gaming

Top 25 Gaming Articles on Substack

Latest Gaming Articles

Aaron Renn
Feb 28

Reject Vice

Just Say No - No porn, no pot, no gambling, no video games, no tattoos, no profanity
In his 1987 novel The Bonfire of the Vanities, Tom Wolfe wrote, “If you want to live in New York, you’ve got to insulate, insulate, insulate.” Today you also need to insulate yourself if you don’t wan…
Aaron M. Renn ∙ 110 LIKES
Adrian Gaty
Feb 28
Amen! since the above to some may sound overly negative, allow me to humbly add a positive corollary: immerse yourself in the great art, music, literature, and movies of the past! The added bonus is these are all far superior to the products of today’s anti-culture. It would take superhuman effort to read/watch/consume all the latest vulgar trash and not get dirty. But I was blessed to grow up with TCM, classic lit, the great American songbook, etc., so to me that culture was normal and today’s stuff the aberration. If you’re new to this world a great place to start is Professor Esolen’s substack, which has weekly movie, song, and hymn recs. Immerse yourself in beauty for a while and soon you won’t even be able to tolerate ugliness:
Travis Rinn
Feb 28
It's important in my opinion not just to reject vice but to cultivate virtue. Otherwise, you can eliminate a vice and find yourself replacing it with another vice.
The Shortcut
Mar 18

Sweet Baby Inc. detected: What actually happened and why should you care?

An inclusion-focused narrative company called Sweet Baby Inc. has sparked a heated debate online between gamers and people in the industry
Sweet Baby Inc. has become the focus of some gamers’ ire on social media, but what happened and why should you care? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest discourse in the gaming industry from an impartial and fact-based viewpoint.The Shortcut is a reader-supported publication – without banner ads and completely in…
Adam Vjestica ∙ 20 LIKES
Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Mar 19

Yes, Sydney Sweeney's Boobs Are Anti-Woke

Leftists are now trying to pretend they never had a problem with women's bodies
The best trolls are based in truth, even if exaggerated, and ideally express something that everyone sort of knows but few have put into words. Earlier this month, I declared that Sydney Sweeney’s breasts on SNL had ended wokeness. The original tweet
Richard Hanania ∙ 137 LIKES
Matt
1d
Smart, funny, and original piece that connects many things I’d never thought about but makes perfect sense. One thing to add: there is a race angle to this story too. During 2014-2021 you had female rappers being extremely sexual in a masculine way (bragging about sex, aggressively alpha), and this was widely celebrated as progressive and good. You also had a culture that seemed to feign or at least exaggerate the attractiveness of fat black women (Megan thee stallion, to some extent even Lizzo). Sweeney is the opposite of all these trends - sweet, soft, feminine, and conventionally beautiful.
David T
1d
Now, this is the Hanania content I'm here for.
Charles Eisenstein
Mar 16

Machines Will Not Replace Us

As I await the seven-figure checks from investors flocking to my typewriter venture, I will offer a few more thoughts on reclaiming life from digitization. My nostalgia for typewriters and fountain pens isn’t just nostalgia. It also attunes to a real loss of capacities, a flattening and dispiriting of life, and a desire to rekindle a hidden spark of vita…
Charles Eisenstein ∙ 252 LIKES
Yarrow
4d
Funny enough, for my kid whose handwriting remained totally illegible at age 8 and nothing seemed to work to improve it... I bought him a fountain pen and started him learning cursive. Worked wonders. Could almost see his handwriting getting better day by day.
And then caught him chasing his brother down the hallway waving the pen at him. Had to re-paint the entire hall, and the ink splatters still bled through in some places. He's not using the pen anymore, and the handwriting has gone all to hell since. Contemplating whether it's worth the risk of trying again...
Bruce Cain
4d
I've been a journalist for 39 years now . . . and I rely on a computer, not a typewriter. But when composing an essay I normally take a piece of blank paper and pencil in the talking points. Sorry but these are small things. We are now up against a globalist cabal and need to harness all technology to oppose it. There isn't much time.
In my version of the Garden of Eden one should always be encouraged to eat from the tree of knowledge but should never meddle with the tree of life as that is above the pay grade of ANY human: past, present or future. Think of the sorcerers apprentice and all the unanticipated problems his meddling created. Those of us that understand the complexity of the global ecosystem tend to abide by the precautionary principle. The globalists have the audacity to think they can meddle with the Tree of Life with no consequence. They they seem to abide by the "Let's just do shit and see what happens" principle. I can't seem to find an antonym for the Precautionary Principle.
Our globalist corporations have obviously ignored this warning as GMO farming began/expanded in the early 1990's. Using CRISPR and other cutting edge technologies they have meddled with the tree of life: terminator seeds, plants that produce insecticides (which we eat), spraying plants with Glyphosate etc. Already it is clear these technologies are causing harm to human health. Then we have fluoride in the water supply, endocrine disruptors, PFAS chemicals etc., in or food and water. None of this makes sense and represents a willful refusal to consider what our collective knowledge (e.g., the tree of knowledge) should be telling us about the harm these substances unleash on the human population. But is goes on unabated because global corporations can profit in the short run.
Then came the Plandemic and the mRNA vaccines the did not prevent infection/transmission but did cause considerable harm and death. Worse yet there is growing evidence that these mRNA injections may actually be modifying our DNA and the consequences are just beginning to be understood. Of course this has all been ignored by globalist corporate media. And over the past year I have read numerous papers about self assembly nanobots within the vaccines and much more. I've yet to write about this subject as, at first, I was a skeptic. But perhaps it is time to cover the subject because there is plenty of evidence/papers etc. which suggest the globalists want to use mRNA concoctions in conjunction with 5G EMF radiation to control our moods and literally allow the government to get inside our heads. And thanks to the author for detailing the programs that are already underway.
It is now obvious that the WEF, UN, WHO etc. want full control of humanity. They aren't even shy about their plans: a Great Reset where you will own nothing (and really won't be happy at all). And it is all spelled out in Agenda21, Agenda2030, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's). They have very complex plans to exert control of every human on planet Earth. Their goal is a fully controlled global population -- which will relegate every human to the status of a slave on a globalist plantation.
WE THE PEOPLE, of planet Earth, need to immediately unite behind our own complex agenda in order to stop this globalist coup. To that end I've put together what I call the "Put People First" agenda, which has developed over the past 5 years. I'm encouraging everyone to endorse this agenda and cite your support at City Council, School Board meetings as well as during protests. As Benjamin Franklin once said at the signing of the Declaration of Independence: "We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately." Here is the PPF agenda as it currently exists:
* No Lockdowns EVER again
* No forced masking ANYWHERE
* No forced vaccinations under ANY circumstance whether that be from injection, food or chemtrails
* Absolutely no vaccine passports or digital currency
* Reinstate all of those that lost jobs for refusing to get the mRNA injection, including all of our Healthcare workers
* Universal non-coercive choice: Wearing a mask or getting a mRNA injection will be up to each individual and there will be ABSOLUTELY no penalty for not complying in or out of the workplace.
* No more censorship of ANYONE whether that be on social media, corporate media or at the workplace. No one should ever be censored or punished for exercising their First Amendment Right to Free Speech.
* Impeach Biden/Harris and reinstate Trump as our president.
* Stop the LGBTQ and CRT indoctrination in our schools and corporations
* Stop the Climate Agenda and make Energy Independence Priority Number One.
* Send every Illegal Alien, that Biden has brought in through Open Borders, back home.
* Stop the illegal mass imigration invasion worldwide
* Legalize the personal cultivation of Cannabis, Psilocybin.
* Legalize the right to take Ivermectin, Hydrochloriquine and other anti-viral herbs and drugs
* Legalize the right to choose when it comes to vaccines, abortion, drugs etc.
* Eliminate Genetically modified vaccines, plants, animals (fish, cattle etc.) and the use of Glyphosate.
* Eliminate the use of Geoengineering: Chemtrails, HAARP etc.* Eliminate the fluoridation of our water supply.
* Stop allowing Blackrock, and other financial institutions from buying up residential properties which will make it impossible for future families to own a home and build up equity.
* Demand your government defund and exit the UN, WHO and WEF
TheSequence
Mar 17

One AI for Navigating Any 3D Environment

A very impressive new model created by Google DeepMind is able to follow language instructions in any 3D environment.
Next Week in The Sequence: Edge 379: We start the week with a summary of our long series about LLM reasoning. Next we start an awesome series about autonomous agents. Edge 380: To complement our recent series, we discuss SELF-Discover, a new LLM reasoning method pionereed by DeepMind.
Jesus Rodriguez ∙ 10 LIKES
Game File
Mar 18

A new PS5 epic does smart, little things to respect its player’s time

Plus: A game of the decade (?) contender, and a chat with the Mario movie's composer
Rise of the Ronin, this week’s big PlayStation 5 exclusive, has a quality I increasingly value in the video games I play: It avoids wasting my time. To be clear: I’m not saying it’s a short game. In fact, it’s a sprawling open world action adventure set in Japan’s Bakumatsu Period (…
Stephen Totilo ∙ 31 LIKES
Dave Reed
2d
Love reading about nice-to-have features that add polish. Gives me things to consider when I'm daydreaming about building my next game. Too bad RotR's a PS exclusive or that I'm too cheap to own multiple consoles or both.
Soul Studios with Andy Myers
Mar 19

Cheat Codes

Soul Hacks and Signs from Spirit
Are you the type of person who finds meaning in numbers? Have you ever wondered what it means when you see 444 on the clock or 222 on a receipt? Sure, you could look it up on the internet or buy a book about angel numbers. Yet, you’ll find cookie-cutter explanations, claiming these numbers carry the same meaning regardless of who sees them.
Andy Myers ∙ 2 LIKES
Denise Nolan
1d
I bought two monthly subscriptions to your posts, one was for my daughter, not sure how to let her know and didn’t say it was a gift.. oopsy
Many Such Cases
Mar 5

It's Obviously the Phones

When it comes to loneliness, the decline in sex and our increasingly depressed culture, phones are an obvious culprit. What good is it to deny that?
A year ago, I published an opinion essay for the New York Times that changed the trajectory of my career. It was about how fewer Americans are having sex, across nearly every demographic. For any of the usual caveats — wealth, age, orientation —the data almost always highlighted that previous generations in the same circumstances were having more sex th…
Magdalene J. Taylor ∙ 1387 LIKES
Lucas Johnson
Mar 8
The screens ensured that day and night, people hear about “statistics proving that people today had more food, more clothes, better houses, better recreations—that they lived longer, worked shorter hours, were bigger, healthier, stronger, happier, more intelligent, better educated, than the people of fifty years ago.” - This was something that I read from a 1984 book analysis on the telescreen. I’ve been saying since 2018 ish, something is off. Perhaps it’s been longer, maybe it was more subtle I just didn’t acknowledge. The kids aren’t all right…
Dominic Barbato
Mar 5
The "people have said this about all media in the past" stuff bothers me because unique among all of them the Smart Phone made it easier to access social media and make a virtual reconstruction of "hanging out". Reading a book does not simulate the experience of having a conversation with a group of friends, nor does TV really. The phone does.
Techno Sapiens
Mar 18

Kids, screens, and dopamine

Everything you need to know
Hi! I’m Jacqueline Nesi, a psychologist and professor at Brown University, co-founder of Tech Without Stress (@techwithoutstress), and mom of two young kids. Techno Sapiens is now home to 20,000+ readers, and I’m so grateful you’re here!
Jacqueline Nesi, PhD ∙ 38 LIKES
Deb
2d
This reminds me of eating, you need a variety of fruits and vegetables, so also you need a variety of activities in your life doing one thing is not the est
tripichick
2d
i raised two neurodivergent kiss in 90s. first born first saw tv when in a week's traction for the first if three hip procedures that oist $100000 and imprisoned the kid in s fetid hip spica cast. We propped them on a beanbag chair in their little red wagon and went to library twice a month, museums and one memorable dead show.
K taught themself to read out of boredom with me transcribing all day. I bought a crate of babysitter's club books and they learned to write fanfic.
kids learn what they need when they need and that modeling expected behavior is moiré effectible than harangues. If mummy and daddy sit and read library books after dinner, junior may di the same.
kids need oodles of experiences to teach them resilience.
Most kids are overordered with a deadly layer of visceral fat by their teens. that worries me more than them getting high on screens or weed.
The Hartmann Report
Mar 18

What Americans and the Media are Missing About the TikTok Crisis

It’s time for “truth in labeling” laws like the processed food industry complies with to apply to social media. The life — and democracy — that gets saved could be your own…
While I agree with the bipartisan House and White House consensus that having TikTok owned by a company that, by law, must share its information with the Chinese Communist Party is a national security threat, there’s a larger part of the issue — which includes a danger to Americans also presented by both Facebook and Xi…
Thom Hartmann ∙ 213 LIKES
Allison Gustavson
2d
I spent all day yesterday knocking on the doors of left-leaning and "independent" low propensity voters (and having phenomenal conversations with a number of them, through a process called "deep canvassing"). But there is simply no way to scale up such an impactful program to combat the monstrosity of the problem illustrated here unless we do as you say. (At the very least; I'm afraid "truth in labeling" might not be far enough at this point - people are too addicted.) Also, would anyone trust the labeling anymore? Or would it just be seen as a corrupt arm of a corrupt and controlling government by those who are predisposed to thinking that way?
I don't see why 100% of the population wouldn't support a demand for the release of algorithms. Has there been any large-scale coordinated efforts to directly pressure tech companies to reveal their process? I would think that both the far right and the far left could get behind that demand, each for their own reasons.
This is the problem underneath of our problems — the base-layer problem — and it has been evident for such a long time. It literally makes me insane that intelligent people refuse to acknowledge it.
RMDolddave
2d
Compelling the social media grifters to reveal their algorithms is much like having them change their business models to stop stealing our personal data and content without compensating us for it.
The tech oligarchs already control enough Congressional whores to do whatever they want them to do. Therefore, getting them to reveal their algorithms or making them pay for the information that they take from us is not likely to happen anytime soon as long as money is speech and corporations can exploit the rights of our citizens.
Unless, of course, we replace enough of the public sector decision-makers that serve the kleptocrats with competent officials who will promote our general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity (i.e., fulfill their Constitutional purpose).
Striking 13
Mar 15

How to write

Everything is interesting. Absolutely everything.
OK so first of all, I've really no fucking idea at all how to write and I doubt anyone else does either. Plumbers know how to plumb. Drivers know how to drive. They can wake up each day and do the thing that they are good at, and it really won't make much difference whether they're feeling rusty or inspired. They can just get the job done.
Ian Dunt ∙ 107 LIKES
David Foster
5d
I find a suitable grandchild helps. I last wrote a software program, in Fortran, in 1979. Yesterday I bought a Raspberry Pi kit, and the appropriate ‘for Dummies’ book, and intend to tackle Python. To stay curious one needs curious pals - mine is 64 years younger than me and CURIOUS. I blame the teachers. Bless them.
Linda St Louis
5d
Ian, this is delightful and cracked me up. I think I am going to take myself off after a life time of employment, find a tree and sit within the branches, and write down my experiences. I am not going to care about the words. I may even draw pictures too. Keep writing. Loved this.
SuperJoost Playlist
Mar 18

TikTok time’s up

Clocking foreign influence in domestic media and entertainment
Right before going on stage, I lost my slides. I uploaded the wrong file and successfully unlocked a brand new anxiety. SXSW is a high-profile event. Different from the predominantly cargo-pant-wearing audiences I encounter in gaming, it is a chance to talk to people from different realms of entertainment. Perhaps because the video games industry has lon…
SuperJoost ∙ 6 LIKES
bart
2d
Great update Joost!
Futurism Restated
Mar 12

Futurism Restated #55: Moss, Coral, and Stone

A new Wisdom Teeth comp, doomy Brazilian funk, and more
This might sound obvious, but I don’t think anything keeps me more engaged as a listener than the desire to be surprised. I spend my fair share of time listening to tried-and-true classics—if I’m driving, there’s a good chance that Bill Callahan is on the stereo—but what keeps me
Philip Sherburne ∙ 27 LIKES
Mike Evans
6d
New subscriber here after you put your former Pitchfork mix column behind the paywall. What a little treat it's turning out to be! Discovering loads of wonderful new bits and enjoying your writing behind them as always.
Andy cumming
Mar 12
I seem to remember giving you a funk cd at sonar São Paulo, that was a pretty good overview of that period (admittedly an eon ago in funk years)
The GameDiscoverCo newsletter
Mar 13

Revealed: Tim Sweeney's 'Epic' rant to Valve re: 30% platform cut

We're just going to go straight-out tabloid here, I guess.
[The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by ‘how people find your game’ expert & company founder Simon Carless, and is a regular look at how people discover and buy video games in the 2020s.] Welcome back - and thanks for supporting this newsletter! We’re reminding you that responses to our short, anonymous
Simon Carless ∙ 19 LIKES
Daniel Griliopoulos
6d
What authoritarian government was Sweeney referring to, that was going to force Apple to kick Fortnite off the app store? "Later this week, we'll be escalating a conversation with Apple in which an authoritarian government(not China) is demanding that either Epic alter Fortnite on iOS or Apple block it, and we'll be responding with a memo on the human rights principles that would be violated by either action."
Like, the public argument was that Fortnite violated the App Store TOS with an update. It being political and Apple kowtowing is an entirely different kettle of fish.
The Shortcut
Mar 6

PS5 Disc vs Digital: which is better?

Our in-depth comparison of PS5 Disc vs Digital Edition consoles charts the price, specs, storage and performance of each Sony console
Our detailed comparison of the PS5 Disc vs Digital will help you decide which of Sony’s two console models to buy if you're looking to purchase a PlayStation 5. But here’s our quick conclusion to save you some time: don’t buy the PS5 Digital Edition, even though it’s cheaper upfront.
Adam Vjestica ∙ 18 LIKES
Quality Stocks
Mar 17

Summary of the Published Articles - Mar. 2024

So you can navigate through all the content!
Sometimes it is hard to find your way around all the content available. In this article, you will find all the main published articles. I will also add interesting articles I found on the internet. If you like this content, like, share and restack! It really helps a lot!
Quality Stocks ∙ 6 LIKES
Gary Bivans
2d
Love these consolidated postings
Crossplay
Feb 27

New Study Suggests Kids Are Now Experiencing Social Pressures to Buy In-Game Items

Once you hit middle school, the pressure to "fit in" hits. Naturally, this includes games now.
Reminder: Crossplay is on sale until the end of next week, knocking 25% off the price for both monthly and annual subs. Choosing to back, or continuing to back, Crossplay means that I’m able to develop this into a more ambitious project. You can take advantage of the sale here!
Patrick Klepek ∙ 16 LIKES
Frank G
Feb 27
Only tangentially related but FOMO features in games are red flags for me now, it's just not what I want my gaming time to be centered around. And it took me forever to really grasp the payment systems around live games and get to this point (and understand where my limit is), so I can imagine it's pretty hard for parent's who aren't into gaming to understand how these systems work.
Gem
Feb 27
Cannot emphasize this point enough!
"Absent meaningful government intervention, you should assume a lot of these games will be as exploitative as possible until someone legally tells them to stop."
Search Engine with PJ Vogt
Mar 3

How do you make an addictive video game?

Rock, paper, scissors, shoot!
Happy Sunday everybody! We’re back with a new one for you. My favorite episodes of Search Engine to work on are the ones where, afterwards, some sliver of the world looks a little different to me, and this was one.
PJ Vogt ∙ 22 LIKES
Joey Carlini
Mar 3
Ben Brode and PJ Vogt laughing it up on the same podcast? Your audio editor must have been sweating bullets.
Ethan
Mar 3
Ben Brode was a fun personality to listen to! A game I've picked up recently and would recommend is Cobalt Core. It's also a roguelike deck builder very much inspired by Slay the Spire, but spaceship fighter themed, has an actual storyline that progresses, and more comedic and lighthearted. I like this game genre a lot, but I can't do Hearthstone and Slay the Spire anymore for the time suck. Thanks PJ!
The GameDiscoverCo newsletter
Mar 18

How Balatro hit 1 million sales in less than a month!

We talk to the folks behind it. Also: lots of discovery news & some GDC bingo.
[The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by ‘how people find your game’ expert & company founder Simon Carless, and is a regular look at how people discover and buy video games in the 2020s.] In ‘perfect timing’ news, LocalThunk & Playstack’s
Simon Carless ∙ 10 LIKES
Noah C
2d
I think you also missed the part about getting free publicity from having been delisted in some regions and systems. I personally didn't really know much about the game until every "nerd-news" organization got me interesting what Balatro was truly about through talking about the delistings
The Bottom Feeder
Mar 5

Understanding the Great Video Game Recession. Or Not.

This has all happened before. This will all happen again.
The video game industry is seeing a big wave of layoffs and game company closures, and it may be that we have begun the long, slow, agonizing bleed of a recession. Alas, I feel compelled to write about it. It's a hard thing to write about. It's painful. Lost jobs mean real suffering. Lost livelih…
The Bottom Feeder ∙ 29 LIKES
The Bottom Feeder
Mar 5
These blog posts tend to take on huge issues and be already overlong, which means I tend to forget to address things I should. Like this big question: Is the game industry in recession at all?
(Note that 2023 in this chart is still just a very rosy estimate.)
(In our normal life, these numbers are way too low for what we're living. But stick with them for now.)
Once the covid surge was done, the industry shrank, while inflation was huge. In real dollars, our sales took a huge hit. I believe we're seeing the consequences of this now.
In my personal live, or sales have gone down, but nothing we haven't survived before. But they prices we have to pay for literally everything have gone up a lot. Inflation was too huge and contentious a topic for me to address in the blog above, but it is a VERY important factor in what's been happening.
wisnoskij
Mar 6
I dont fully understand what "Limited Games" is but it sounds like it is what Steam calls unsuccessful games. Which really compliments your argument. The number of published games is skyrocketing while the number of minimally successful games is only increasing minimally (~6.5% per year).
Do you think there may be more market forces at work here? This last year really seems like customers has just rejected AAA studios. All the biggest most successful most praised releases were indie games. I am not sure if AAA studios are releasing worse games, indies are releasing better games, or with the fall of TV and the ascendance of independent content creators the marketing landscape has simply been leveled. But it really feels to me like a significant portion of the market no longer respects AAA developers and that they have lost their monopoly on most of the customers.
Ruxandra’s Substack
Feb 28

Female neediness is real, but it's not a tragedy

In which I discuss the greater female need for commitment, the absurdity of anti-freedom "solutions" to it (coming from reactionary feminists) & argue the only thing that can help is a better Culture
“It's you, it's you, it's all for you, everything I do I tell you all the time, Heaven is a place on Earth with you Tell me all the things you wanna do I heard that you like the bad girls, honey, is that true?” (Lana del Rey- Video Games)
Ruxandra Teslo ∙ 187 LIKES
Catherine Hawkins
Feb 28
Interesting essay. I think you're right that the reactionaries can be blind to trade-offs. A lot of the reactionary female intellectuals are smart, insightful, and have hit on something true - but they also seem to be mostly college-educated with flexible, remote jobs in the knowledge economy. I wonder if they'd be so excited about "trad" life if they could swap places with the fundamentalist women I know, who were "homeschooled" (aka pulled out of school to take care of younger siblings and totally uneducated), have no job prospects higher than Walmart cashier, and would face extreme social stigma, even from their own families, if something was going wrong in their marriage. Trad life sounds fun if you've managed to use modern liberal feminism to wiggle your way out of all of the trade-offs first.
Anon
Feb 28
This was an interesting article, and I don't really disagree. My issue is with your framing, which, believe it or not, is still the dominant frame of most women in developed countries. i.e. We can't go back to the past because things were horrible for women in the past. There’s nothing particularly *wrong* about your framing, but overall it will lead to bad results on the important values in life for the vast majority of people. Any valid frame needs to consider the interests of both men and women and families.  
For most people, forming a stable family and being loved by the opposite sex is their greatest desire even if they don’t realize it early on in their lives. Being loved by the opposite sex implies loving the opposite sex, and people genuinely don't want to stick their loved ones with bad deals for some selfish benefit. So any deal likely has to be good for both men and women compared to alternatives.
When looked at in its totality, it's clear the current arrangement does not work. There's a graph floating around on twitter strongly implying only 50% of women born in the 90s will ever marry. Along with this, birth rates keep going lower. It would actually be appropriate to use the word 'unprecedented' to describe this as this level of involuntary childnessness has literally never happened before in history for women. Men historically have seen much worse but let's set that aside. How could the need to be loved and to have children of one's own be better served in our culture than the one a hundred years ago? The statistics look pretty bad.
The current arrangement puts young people into the chaotic churn of dating in their 20s, focusing on their short term pleasure and spits them out in their 30s when they realize they truly desire to be loved, to love and to have children. Freedom and independence and sexual pleasure are all great, but they need to be tamed because they are not the ultimate values in life. And that 'taming' used to be done by society as whole so that when one is ready to get married, one has already been in the practice of subordinating those desires toward more important ones like family and loving others. Children, if left to their own devices will prioritize candy and fun over learning discipline and good character, but a good society continually nudges and shapes them such that by the time they become an adult, they have quite a lot of experience controlling themselves in order to accomplish higher values. The same is true of young adults in their 20s. A young man or woman who has indulged his independence and sexual appetite with no abandon will actually find it difficult to course correct.
That describes one issue, the issue of people being untrained in virtue because nobody tells them what virtue really is or how their view of virtue will unfold over their lifetimes.  The other issue is the mismatch in terms for young men and women. Young men, unless they are very charismatic or handsome, find it difficult to engage in the casual sex their society tells them they ought to enjoy when young. Young women have the problem they don’t very much enjoy casual sex though they can usually indulge it. In our culture, one is expected to get married in their late 20s or early 30s. But many men, who have earnestly believed they wanted a loving marriage their whole youth, suddenly find as they approach 30 that they now *can* engage in casual sex and this is too tempting of an alternative compared to lifelong monogamy with the girl next door. As we mentioned earlier, they have no training in subordinating their impulses for a greater good so they indulge. And, after all, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander right? But if this behavior is not corrected, I believe it becomes permanent and many men get stuck in the eternal enticing promise of putting off marriage to the next year. No doubt breaking a lot of hearts along the way.
These things cannot be handled in isolation since one man choosing to forgo marriage necessarily means some hapless woman has to do the same.
I think these two issues go a long way to describing why marriage rates keep going lower along with fertility rates. The hotspots in our culture where people are still getting married are predominantly religious subcultures where they continually focus their minds on the higher order values and focus their minds away from the lower order values. I think Mary Harrington too is getting at something like this, though in a somewhat clumsy way by attaching herself to the anti-pill cause. The lesson I believe she wants to impart is to ask you whether you are using the freedom afforded by the pill in the way that is good for you (and as a result for your future family) in the long run.   I believe these are new problems so nobody really knows what exactly to do about them. I don’t think we should go back to the mores of 1950. My contribution is to point out that any analysis of gender issues *must* take into account both sexes because it is the union of sexes that has life giving vitality and it is the union that most people desire.
Sabbath Empire
Mar 13

Breaking the Loop

These are some of the things you can do to be a person instead of a source of fragments to be exploited by others. – Jaron Lanier, You Are Not a Gadget: A Manifesto
Graham Pardun ∙ 37 LIKES
BeardTree
7d
I reposted this from the Charles Eisenstein Substack in response to your “towards a Western reindigeneity, where the Messianic feast and permaculture are one unified and harmonious thing”Funny thing about the future - it can be hard to know what it is because it hasn’t happened yet! I am caught between two opinions about it. Either Jesus is coming back in the next 50 years or so or we will be sliding into the future predicted by John Michael Greer in his books, The Retro Future, The Ecotechnic Future, and The Long Descent. Unfortunately it looks like to me we have passed the point to have a soft landing into what Greer is describing.
Appreciated your confession of not being an OrthoBro. I am not a EvangelBob either. I think the various Christian tribal groupings are jostling overlapping Venn diagrams continuously permutating and hybridizing within the Father, Son, Holy Spirit space. Crisp boundaries to please our Pharisee and Sadducee tendencies are not available.
May the tender witness of the Spirit be with us both.
Jane Killingbeck
7d
Think I’m a fellow scavenger ! Lovely words and look forward to reading more. Yes the search for Order and Beauty has brought me to look at Orthodoxy but I feel already it’s not resonating deeply enough and I am reluctantly brought back to the Anglican tradition in which I was grounded as a child . Rowan Williams and others like CSLewis remind me of the essential goodness and I see I’m too much of a Protestant to fully embrace orthodoxy or Catholicism
Detection Engineering Weekly
Mar 6

Det. Eng. Weekly #61 - AlphV exit scammed??

And all I got was crappy threat intel takes
Welcome to Issue #61 of Detection Engineering Weekly! This week’s recap:Every week, I read, watch and listen to all the Detection Engineering content so you can consume it all in 10 minutes. Subscribe and get a weekly digest of the latest and greatest in threat detection engineering!
Zack 'techy' Allen ∙ 1 LIKES
SuperJoost Playlist
Mar 1

Video game layoffs are a feature, not a bug

Deep-dive on sales per employee for legacy publishers
“No. I, not.” It’s how my two-year-old daughter tells me she is not going to put on her coat. I welcome, of course, her fledging attempts to claim autonomy. Making your own decisions is an essential life practice. But it is not entirely clear to me how to teach her when to trust her instincts and when to put on her coat because it’s March and freezing out…
SuperJoost ∙ 17 LIKES
Dungeon Investing
Mar 1
Really interesting article on the situation of the gaming sector and the layoffs
That said, the comparison is not apples-to-apples. The Japanese companies in the list are, to a bigger or lesser extent, conglomerates where video games are only a part of their business, and their numbers would probably be a bit better without their arcade/toys/publishing businesses (except maybe Bandai Namco, they have better margins in the toys/hobby business, and it is actually a bigger part of their company).
In Sega's case, most of that reduction comes from the Pachinko business (that's why you see a reduction during the pandemic, that segment lost half their revenue)
Game File
Feb 12

In a twist, some video games can end early. Really early.

Plus: An accessibility request, and an astounding new game that mixes Metroidvania with gardening
About two hours into the classic role playing game Golden Sun, an old healer tells the player’s character that the fate of the world rests with them. He asks if they're up to the task. Most games assume you’ll say yes. They often force that answer. But Golden Sun, released in 2001 for the Game Boy Adv…
Stephen Totilo ∙ 30 LIKES
Nathan Fouts
Feb 15
You're right Ultros is amazing looking!
I'm enjoying the art a lot.
Gameplay and controls are good. Sound design (especially on your weapon is good too).
But I can't believe how much I like all the wacky descriptions and lore. Usually I skip over all that. But the upgrade system is cool and even the double-jump thingy is neat! I like how if you kill something wrong you get "bloody pulp" food which doesn't upgrade you as much.
I played the demo on Steam, but I bought it on PS5 to enjoy as a regular console game on my TV..
manifest
Feb 12
Also enjoyed the perfectly logical early-credits from Larian in BG3.

