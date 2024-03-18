Best Mental Health Articles

Good control of the measurable parameters that impact health can be positive and are often necessary to adopt appropriate measures. For example, the most common way to check your blood glucose at home is with a glucometer. The question will be to see the frequency of measurement to control your blood glucose levels and the usefulness of a daily record of the measurements made of your glucose level.
But in addition to these records, you should know the symptoms that these levels may be too high and have the culture of the relationship between insulin resistance and overweight. high triglycerides and high blood pressure
The important thing is the control of the disease and its possible cure, changes in your eating plan, your physical activity plan or treatment for diabetes.
Feelings of stress, sadness or a bad mood are common among people with diabetes and the appropriate culture will advise, for example, deep breathing, working in the garden, going for a walk, doing yoga or meditation, engaging in a favorite hobby or listening to your favorite music.
The Digital Therapeutic Alliance, a non-profit organization that promotes digitalization in the world of health, this treatment modality uses powerful computer developments to prevent, control or treat a disorder or disease. However, the effectiveness of using these therapies will depend on the individual culture to process with a critical spirit the projection of the evaluations and methods with a good approach to Natural Medicine.
Digital Therapeutic Alliance has a library of Digital Therapy products that are based on a decalogue of common principles, including:
1) They aim to prevent, control or treat a medical disorder or disease.
2) They involve users in their development and use processes.
3) They comply with the principles of patient privacy and safety.
4) They incorporate the results of trials published in specialized journals.
5) They are subject to risk, effectiveness and use control by the authorities
There are many Digital Therapy solutions. One of them is Insulia, a prescription-only software that aims to help type 2 diabetics manage their condition. It is a computer program that can be used on a compatible smartphone or computer that suggests personalized doses of insulin to patients and offers them recommendations for managing diabetes.
For its part, Kaiku Health is a support application for cancer patients that allows them to report the symptoms they suffer and then obtain self-care instructions.
Kaiku Health allows you to reduce in-person visits to health centers and obtain faster and more effective care. The data provided by this app, together with clinical research, open new opportunities to evaluate the effectiveness of treatments and their long-term results.
However, despite the virtues of these digital therapies, there are still certain limitations to their widespread use. One of them has to do with the privacy problems that affect other technologies such as Artificial Intelligence in an area as sensitive as health. This data has increasing protection and requires robust and reliable cybersecurity measures so that this type of technology can be implemented.
Furthermore, there is still no regulatory body in Europe that is capable of verifying the usefulness of these technologies and adding them to an official registry that makes them fully reliable.