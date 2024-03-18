Start writing
Readers
Substack AppDiscoverFeatured
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets
Home
>
Topics
>
Mental Health

Top 25 Mental Health Articles on Substack

Best Mental Health Articles

House Inhabit
Mar 18

Meet Nikki Bostwick: The Woman Advocating For Saffron As Holistic Mental Health Support

“The deeper I went into working on myself, the clearer the outside world of lies became, and the link between health and politics was so apparent.”
Jessica Reed Kraus ∙ 132 LIKES
Jennifer Taylor
2d
This was a fun and fascinating interview. As a mom who has teen boys that struggle with depression, I am always looking for alternatives to pharma. We have tried meds in the past and it just turns them into zombies. I’ve heard saffron works wonders. I’m going to check out her info right now! Thank you!!
Ps… the owl cups!! 😍🦉 you two were destined to become friends. 🤍
Tonni
2d
I love to hear about women who have open minds. We get too narrow minded & so set in our ways. This was a great interview.
I’ve been an oily person since 2018, so I’m always looking for alternative health products & advice. Because Jessica said so, 😀 I bought the milk bath & also the latte packets. I haven’t tried them yet! I do need to get the capsules soon.
What castor oil packs do you recommend?
After Babel
Mar 12

Why Kids Need Summer Camp

A 160-year-old solution to a modern mental health crisis
[Intro from Jon Haidt] In February, I was invited to speak at the annual meeting of the American Camp Association (ACA) in New Orleans. Steve Baskin, who has been a camp director for thirty years and will be the ACA’s next board chair, had reached out to me months earlier to ask to meet with me the night before my talk. This was during the two months when I was having severe vocal cord problems (I’m better now), so we found a quiet part of the hotel lobby and shared ideas about what is happening to young people, how summer camps are addressing the increase in mental health problems among campers, and how to help address rising parental anxiety.
Steve Baskin ∙ 158 LIKES
Taylor Pipes
Mar 12
We just sent our 8-year-old daugther to a summer camp in Northern Wisconsin. It was a rookie camp and we could send her for four days or a touch under two weeks. We opted for the four-day trial and the first words out of her mouth when we picked her up were "Mommy and Daddy, I want to come back for the entire summer next year!"
Our kiddo is an only-child, and really close to us. So it is impossible to understate the tremendous value of sending her to a camp experience like this. As a kid growing up in Wisconsin, I never got to experience the traditional camp of the Northern Wisconsin woods. I went to a choir and strings camp and although that was wonderful, it was not the same thing. I feel like I am giving my daugther a piece of the childhood I wished I had but more importantly, she is getting the ability to experience life without the two dominant gravitating forces in her life that set expectations, rules, and her way of life. Most importantly, the camp has a strict no-tech rule: No phones, no watches, no tablets, no computers.
It is pretty sad that we've reached a point with kids where we have to send them to a place like a summer camp to experience a world in which no devices or technology exists. I wish that some of these rules would be more pervasive in schools and learning environments. I know it's a hard line - the access to technology is vital to many of our ways of life, but clearly the benefits of not having access to them will greatly improve many of our greatest challenges around mental well-being.
Seth
Mar 12
My brother and I went to an 8-week sleepaway camp in Pennsylvania every summer from 1969 - 1976. It's difficult to articulate the impact that experience had on us, but it was profound. I still have monthly zoom calls with 5-10 of the guys from that time and we all have the same feeling about the magnitude of the experience on our lives. The bonds built are unshakeable, the memories as clear today as if they just happened and not 50 years ago.
My one regret as a parent was not sending our kids to a similar camp, although thankfully they still managed to turn out ok.
Are You Okay?
Mar 18

Mental Health is Health 🧠

How's yours?
ICYMI 👉 Why Taylor Swift is Good for Your Health A Spring 2024 COVID Update How to Find the Right Doctor (& Get the Most Out of Your Appointment)
Dr. Lucy McBride ∙ 73 LIKES
Elaine Sage
2d
Thank you for your incredible insight and expertise on mental health. Depression and anxiety appears to run in my family of origin and has touched on the next generation. When depression hit me, I tried in vain to exercise and meditate it away. That was not working. At the time, I had been sober for several years and going to my AA meetings on a regular basis (still do😊). My husband asked me about antidepressants and I said no. He said, “You know, sometimes people who are depressed go back to what made them feel good.” I stopped dead in my tracks terrified of the thought of going back to drinking. I made the appointment with my family doctor and was put on an antidepressant. It saved me. I am a productive and active individual. There is no shame in having and/or talking about mental illness. The more we talk to each other about it we realize that we are not alone. Thank you, again.
Craig Fuller
2d
Thank you! I believe this is a critically important topic for discussion and understanding. I find so many people who are in a place that is not what they hoped for; thus, frustration, anxiety and a sense of helplessness overwhelms them. While their expectations may not have been realistic, they still frame their sense of success and failure. I so agree that the past is past and there is nothing one can do about it, the challenge is looking forward with a fresh and positive approach to life. Keep the discussion going and share success stories along the way.
The Lost Arrow
Mar 11

Is Your Life Feeling Overwhelming? Try Leveling Down Rather Than Leveling Up.

Lowering the bar might just be necessary for your mental health right now. One Scary Thing at a time might be all you can handle.
Pre-Essay Caveat: This post deals with some stressful and overwhelming issues. Nothing that’s too much for me to handle. But I don’t want people to feel like I’m trauma dumping or stressing them out if they’re already feeling worried enough about people in their own lives. Take care of you and yours first. I’m writing items like this …
Orlando ∙ 74 LIKES
Jules
Mar 11
I am a catastrophic thinker, and it can make me feel better to rationalize with myself that the "worst case scenario" may not be as bad as I assume. I am truly sending you all of the positive vibes that you'll figure stuff out and keep your Yosemite home! But, just to answer what you wrote in the post ("I have no idea what happens in a foreclosure but I’m assuming it’s not as advantageous as selling the house in good standing would be") - yes and no. I'm an attorney in CA and used to work in a foreclosure adjacent field, so I know a bit about how the process works. If your house goes to a foreclosure sale and sells for more than you owe on the mortgage, you will actually be cut a check for the amount remaining once all of the lienholders are paid off. Here, the only lienholder is likely your mortgage company for the amount of any unpaid mortgage. Yes, a house probably won't sell at foreclosure sale for quite as much as it would on the open market, but the type of people who bid on these types of properties in CA know their value, so the discount may not be as steep as you might think. The bank would deduct any foreclosure fees, penalties, etc. from the total amount paid - but given your equity you would likely walk away with a very good chunk of cash. Obviously still wouldn't be the outcome you were looking for, but just wanted to clear up that one piece of the puzzle and maybe help you realize that the "worst case scenario" may be better than you're thinking. I debated about commenting and hope this little tidbit is helpful!
Laura C
Mar 11
The fact you can write about it means you are dealing with it all head on which is a huge step in the right direction. Thank you for sharing this with us, it does make me feel more human and that life is far from perfect at times.
The Free Press
Mar 11

Abigail Shrier: Letters to the Editor

A conversation about kids and mental health prompted some interesting responses from Honestly listeners. We want to share a few of them with you.
This article is taken from The Free Press’s daily newsletter. To get the best of the news delivered to your inbox every morning, sign up here: We were thrilled with the reaction to Bari’s conversation with Abigail Shrier about her new book, Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up
The Free Press ∙ 49 LIKES
David
Mar 11
I’m a therapist I had a couple of points where I thought Shrier was off the mark.
1. Telehealth is as effective as in person therapy and it greatly increases access to care. Especially in rural areas but for many people having to take an hour plus travel time off from work every week to get help isn’t feasible. A number of my clients move their lunch hour then talk to me from their car. I can give you numerous sources measuring telehealth’s effectiveness.
2. Intergenerational trauma is real but I learned of a different definition than what was described above. Traumatic event happens to generation A this greatly impacts their ability to parent generation B who then struggles with generation C. The effect does dissipate with time.
An example is WWII, my grandfather served on the USS Zeilin at Guadalcanal. His ship was attacked by Japanese bombers and nearly sunk. My grandfather was different after the war and ended up abandoning his family years later. My mom is a basket case and thats trickled down to my brother and I.
A fairly simple concept.
3. Shrier is complaining about woke therapists only. Which is fair since 90% of therapists are rabid progressives. Example: I’ve seen them push “healthy at all sizes,” which is a lie, to people recovering from anorexia. Yo-Yoing them from starving to death over to obese. Then telling them they could commit suicide if anyone questions their weight. No attempt at creating a healthy relationship with food. Only a woke therapist would do that.
Therapy is like a hammer, you can build a house with it or you can smash someone over the head. The problem isn’t the tool, its how its used.
Anyway I loved the book. Its mostly accurate. Although when this woke moment in history passes the critiques to Psychotherapy won’t apply anymore.
Faith Ham
Mar 11
For all those claiming that Abigail Shrier is attacking legitimate therapy, please identify “the people who are actually trying to heal” those suffering from crippling mental illness, whom Shrier supposedly maligns. Maybe I’m missing something, but I don’t see her ripping apart actual therapists. In fact, she quotes many in her work — many who are alarmed at the quackery and unethical practices of those who claim to be therapists, particularly in our schools. They’re throughout our schools, thanks to massive amounts of emergency funding from every level of government, and they’re roping in kids starting at the pre-school level. In Connecticut a pre-schooler by law (a law that predates Covid) can be accorded up to three mental health days per year if he or she needs it. My son, a licensed youth soccer coach at the development level (D1 and semi-pro) must deliver instruction as “a sandwich,” bookending the “you blew it” message with some inconsequential praise. Social Emotional Learning, a key manifestation of the bubble approach to child rearing, is a scourge that’s been in practice for more than two decades. Tragically ironic, for all this pseudo-therapy meant to undergird their resilience, kids are shooting up their schools, bullying and beating up their classmates, and killing themselves at accelerating rates. Something is deadly wrong. Credit Shrier for trying to identify it. I’d have hoped legitimate mental health professionals would stand with her. Looking at how the pediatric community rejected her attack on the transgender movement, I shouldn’t be surprised.
Radically Genuine
Mar 14

The Medication Generation

How fear and psychiatric coercion are creating a mental health epidemic for adolescent girls.
At my center, I offer a specialized 16-week training program designed for parents of teenagers struggling with severe emotion dysregulation. These difficulties frequently manifest in persistent issues such as chronic school avoidance, suicidal ideation or attempts, non-suicidal self-injury, and impulsive behaviors. Alongside the comprehensive group trai…
Dr. Roger McFillin ∙ 30 LIKES
Andrea Leshok
6d
I'm still dealing with the repercussions from psychiatric drugs I was prescribed as an adult and have been off of for years already- I can't imagine what children are going through. I'm grateful for the pandemic in as much as it really woke me up to the heinousness of the medical industrial complex. My kids won't be subjected to the same sufferings under my watch. Thank you so much for speaking out and helping families!
Kimberly Lackey
6d
This needs to be on the front page of the NY Times. Here’s what I’m struggling to understand. We hear ad naseum that we are in the midst of a mental health crisis. Is it that our kids are truly increasingly depressed and anxious or are they being incorrectly and over diagnosed? I suspect the latter or some mix of the two.
Best Mom Never by Jen Butler
Mar 13

How Cycle Tracking Saved My Mental Health

Do you know WTF is happening in your body? I didn't! (PLUS 4 quick tips to start tracking ASAP!)
I am having a subpar mental health day today. Which is exactly why I am writing this post. Because I have consistently found that reaching out from the doldrums always helps me find gratitude and reminds me that I’m not alone. A few years ago, I was diagnosed with PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder*), which is basically a…
Jen Butler ∙ 3 LIKES
Samantha Perkins
4d
Oh wow!! Thanks for this. Since I stopped drinking it’s amazing how well I’ve gotten to know my body and tracking my symptoms has made all the difference. I really wish I could say “sorry, autumn, can’t” and hopefully posts like this will help break the stigma. I’ve found a wonderful homeopathic md who is helping me along with this bc perimenopause can make pmdd worse. We do quarterly blood work and I take supplements too. But the exercise, sleep, eating, etc is something that I don’t battle anymore which means giving my body what it needs which also means less mental stress and beating myself up. Take test inner critic! Let’s keep talking about this!
Cyndi
7d
This was extremely interesting. Are you aware of any similar work regarding menopause? Because that sure feels like Autumn that never goes away! I’m now curious to learn more. Everything I have read and experienced about menopause so far has not been particularly hopeful (nor helpful for me). I’m not interested in hormone replacement therapy, but I’m well aware of the changes and moods in my mind and body. I have said it’s like PMS and bloat that never goes away.
Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Mar 8

79% of Americans Noticed Positive Changes After Using Health Tracking Technology

Half the population is now using them, and 79% have said they've noticed positive physical and mental health changes.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE Half of Americans are actively using health monitoring technology Among those using health tracking devices, 23% said it’s a tool to help them stay motivated and accountable to reach their daily activity goals As a result of fitness trackers, 79% said they’ve noticed positive physical and mental health changes, such as improved eating hab…
Dr. Joseph Mercola ∙ 7 LIKES
Guillermou
Mar 8
Good control of the measurable parameters that impact health can be positive and are often necessary to adopt appropriate measures. For example, the most common way to check your blood glucose at home is with a glucometer. The question will be to see the frequency of measurement to control your blood glucose levels and the usefulness of a daily record of the measurements made of your glucose level.
But in addition to these records, you should know the symptoms that these levels may be too high and have the culture of the relationship between insulin resistance and overweight. high triglycerides and high blood pressure
The important thing is the control of the disease and its possible cure, changes in your eating plan, your physical activity plan or treatment for diabetes.
Feelings of stress, sadness or a bad mood are common among people with diabetes and the appropriate culture will advise, for example, deep breathing, working in the garden, going for a walk, doing yoga or meditation, engaging in a favorite hobby or listening to your favorite music.
The Digital Therapeutic Alliance, a non-profit organization that promotes digitalization in the world of health, this treatment modality uses powerful computer developments to prevent, control or treat a disorder or disease. However, the effectiveness of using these therapies will depend on the individual culture to process with a critical spirit the projection of the evaluations and methods with a good approach to Natural Medicine.
Digital Therapeutic Alliance has a library of Digital Therapy products that are based on a decalogue of common principles, including:
1) They aim to prevent, control or treat a medical disorder or disease.
2) They involve users in their development and use processes.
3) They comply with the principles of patient privacy and safety.
4) They incorporate the results of trials published in specialized journals.
5) They are subject to risk, effectiveness and use control by the authorities
There are many Digital Therapy solutions. One of them is Insulia, a prescription-only software that aims to help type 2 diabetics manage their condition. It is a computer program that can be used on a compatible smartphone or computer that suggests personalized doses of insulin to patients and offers them recommendations for managing diabetes.
For its part, Kaiku Health is a support application for cancer patients that allows them to report the symptoms they suffer and then obtain self-care instructions.
Kaiku Health allows you to reduce in-person visits to health centers and obtain faster and more effective care. The data provided by this app, together with clinical research, open new opportunities to evaluate the effectiveness of treatments and their long-term results.
However, despite the virtues of these digital therapies, there are still certain limitations to their widespread use. One of them has to do with the privacy problems that affect other technologies such as Artificial Intelligence in an area as sensitive as health. This data has increasing protection and requires robust and reliable cybersecurity measures so that this type of technology can be implemented.
Furthermore, there is still no regulatory body in Europe that is capable of verifying the usefulness of these technologies and adding them to an official registry that makes them fully reliable.
Your One Wild and Poetically Imperfect Life (ThePoetrySalon)
Mar 10

The Best Advice to Improve Your Writing and Your Mental Health

Prompt # 1 From Memoir Made Easy Meeting 2nd Sundays on Zoom at 2 pm, PST
The Best Advice for Improving Your Writing and Your Mental Health My mentor, Jack Grapes, author of Method Writing, always says “your story is boring.” It’s the way you tell the story that makes it interesting. And it’s true. Years ago I went to a reading given by folks who had been through harrowing experiences. The event was advertised as a night of ri…
Tresha Faye Haefner ∙ 5 LIKES
Mental(izing) Health
Mar 1

Mental(izing) Health

Newsletter, #50
Mental(izing) Health is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. One of the most extraordinary memoirs that I read while writing my book about therapy and memoir is H is for Hawk
Elliot Jurist ∙ 3 LIKES
Elliot Jurist
Mar 7
Thanks, Joan-- hope you enjoy the book.
Joan Levine
Mar 7
Elliot
This is a wonderful sensitive column. I just downloaded the book. Thank you!
Jim Palmer's Substack
Mar 11

Exposing Pseudo-Spirituality (Part Three)

Is there a down side to counting our blessings?
* I took this photo last week in Tamarack, Idaho at Boise National Forest. Rachel Carson wrote, “One way to open your eyes is to ask yourself, "What if I had never seen this before? What if I knew i would never see it again?” Gratitude is a strong feeling of appreciation. It’s self-evident that gratitude can only be good. Right? The opposite of gratitude…
Jim Palmer ∙ 13 LIKES
Claire Doherty
Mar 12
Amen to this. I think it’s often used to bypass the true emotional when we ride.
And honestly there’s nothing more invalidating then someone telling you that there are so many people worse off then you when you’re struggling. I suffer with depression at times and I see it not as a negative but as my body and soul calling for me to retreat and make changes, I don’t however have much gratitude for those who tell me to “think positive and raise my vibration” as a way of coming through the darkness.
I don’t see emotions as good or bad positive or negative - they all matter. And being ungrateful has just as much value as being grateful.
We cannot bypass our way out of humanness.
Thanks for writing this. 🙏🏻
Terry
7d
Thank you for your insights. There are days when I find it easy to find things to feel grateful about, especially in nature. Other days, it's more of a challenge. I can easily say, I am grateful for this article.
The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee
Mar 18

Donald Trump Foments a ‘Bloodbath’

How Far will We Let This Go? It is Up to Us
Donald Trump planned and fomented the January 6, 2021, coup attempt to keep himself in power, telling “the Proud Boys” and others to “stand by” for instructions from him. Now, he is planning and fomenting a bloody rebellion, telling his tens of millions of followers to stand by for a “
Bandy X. Lee ∙ 68 LIKES
Ed Schmidt III
2d
Brandy,
When Trump finally unhinged his wrath on democracy and there’s a blood bath, I hope your professional organizations finally will require a mental fitness examination prior to a candidate being allowed to run for a federal office.
Certainly, you’ll be vindicated and the DOJ will have four years to get Trump put away for life and dissolve his holdings.
Ramona Agin
2d
Mass hysteria taking over America.
The Art of Noticing
Mar 13

Attention Vs. Anxiety

TAoN No. 156: A simple grounding exercise. Plus a new Missing Word, reader feedback, and more.
Photo by Monstera Production. Via Pexels.
Rob Walker ∙ 144 LIKES
Kiki Fehling
8d
Love the 5-4-3-2-1 senses exercise! I'm a psychologist, and I've used it with my clients often for grounding in anxiety and dissociation. If you're looking for more psychotherapies that incorporate mindfulness, I encourage you to check out Dialectical Behavior Therapy! DBT offers tons of concrete coping skills as well, for anxiety and otherwise. (If you do want to learn more, I have tons of DBT resources on my website.)
Deb H
8d
Is there a word for the feeling of when your blankets settle gently around you and create the perfect sense of comfort? It’s as though the softest of things creates the most impenetrable armor.
Noahpinion
Mar 9

At least five things for your weekend (#30)

"Are we better off", the economy of Dune, energy abundance, wacky polls, doomscrolling, anger about interest rates, and visualizing urban density
Some weeks there’s not much to write about, and then some weeks stuff just all seems to happen at once. This week is one of those. There’s Biden’s State of the Union, the latest attempt to ban TikTok, a very important primary election in San Francisco, and more. I’m going to be writing about all of those events in the next few days, but in the meantime,…
Noah Smith ∙ 259 LIKES
drosophilist
Mar 9
As a side note, I find it hilarious how Musk utterly failed with his rebranding of Twitter as X. Nobody, and I mean nobody, refers to it as just “X.” People either ignore “X” completely and just call it Twitter, or (most commonly) they say “X (formerly known as Twitter)” or some such. Or they make a portmanteau of the two names, as in Xitter.
Also, Twitter came with an obvious verb: to tweet. What verb means “to post on X”? To ex? To xeet?
Thomas L. Hutcheson
Mar 9
Resource curse: It can be mitigated if ownership is dispersed among the population. It didn't happen in Texas because mineral rights belong to the land owner. Norway does the same thing with the sovereign wealth fund and Chile is not THAT dependent on copper.
The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump
Mar 5

Aide Warns: Donald is Losing It

Deep look at frightening claims
BREAKING: People close to Donald have come forward to say his mental decline is worsening. Yet, the media is largely ignoring their claims. Here is a deep look at some NEW revelations. Read on.👇 Over the weekend, Donald delivered two speeches that left viewers shocked about his health. It wasn’t just the content of his speeches — the plethora of lies a…
Mary L Trump ∙ 1945 LIKES
Burke
Mar 5
Two old guys.
One who wakes up every day and asks, "What can I do for the world today? How can I help people?"
The other guy wakes up and asks, "What can I take from the world today? How can I steal from people and get away with it?"
It's that simple.
Lisa Jones
Mar 5
I'm so tired of the journalistic malpractice of publications like the NYT! And people are like Biden walks slower. Hell, I walk slower and I'm 20 years younger than he is!!!
Black Girl Perfume Club
Mar 5

#FragranceTikTok is ruining your mental health

Why I "quiet quit" social media.
Welcome to the thirty-ninth issue of Black Girl Perfume Club! Let’s dive right in. Happy Tuesday, dolls. Long-time followers may have noticed that I’m less active on my personal social media. And it’s for a good reason! For one, I want to focus more on making sure that Black Girl Perfume C…
Taylyn Washington-Harmon ∙ 5 LIKES
Second Opinion
Mar 4

Thinking of selling into the employer? You probably shouldn't

Digital health "point solution fatigue" is real!
My co-author for this post is Peter Hames, Co-Founder of Big Health. A decade ago, any sensible founder of a digital health company in the U.S. would have considered targeting the self-funded employer market. It would have been an oversight not to. It’s easy to understand why. Faster moving than health plans, with sizable populations and healthcare spend that can run into the billions, they were attractive buyers. Employers were hungry for solutions that could potentially bend the cost curve in health care, given rising rates of medical inflation. But, unlike health plans, they were motivated by more than just minimizing their “loss ratio” of paid-out claims - they wanted to attract the best employees with eye-catching, competitive benefits, and proactively keep those employees happy, healthy and productive.
Christina Farr and Peter Hames ∙ 40 LIKES
Evan Falchuk
Mar 4
This is a terrific -- and entirely accurate -- summary of reality. Well done.
As I Was Saying with Poorna Bell
Mar 15

The Instagram snark on Substack is getting tiring

And is blinding us to issues we may face on here
I hope you’re enjoying As I Was Saying with Poorna Bell. If you’ve liked the writing, it is worth knowing it’s entirely a reader-supported and funded publication. If you’d like it to support it, and have access to all posts and regular community chats, the best way to support is through a paid subscription. And you’d ha…
Poorna Bell ∙ 294 LIKES
sam baker
5d
Yep. Couldn’t agree more. Also so over people ostentatiously announcing they’re “leaving” and then popping back whenever they have something to promote.
Hayley Dawson
5d
Thank you for saying all of this, Poorna. As someone who came over to Substack with zero audience from any other social platform, a lot of this has been so helpful to read.
The Free Press
Mar 11

The Democrats Praying for an Open Convention

Peter Savodnik on whether Joe Biden will really be the nominee. Plus: Matti Friedman on the Biden-Bibi bust-up.
In the fever dreams of some hard-core Democrats, Joe Biden will, some time in the next six months, announce he is not running for reelection. At that point, Michelle Obama will ride across the…
Oliver Wiseman ∙ 363 LIKES
Michael Berkowitz
Mar 11
Once again, we hear the axiomatic badness of Netanyahu. Axiomatic, because it's never examined with any rigor -- if it's examined at all.
Now, it seems, he needs to go for the success of the Gaza war, even though his replacement won't do anything different.
I'll say yet again that someone at the FP should speak to someone in Israel who doesn't believe that Netanyahu is the worst thing since leisure suits. It might help readers gain some insight into a country whose electorate put him in power for so long.
Mark D.
Mar 11
Biden’s remark about a “Come to Jesus” meeting with the Jewish state’s leader makes me laugh. I laugh more when I imagine the hysterical leftist/media reaction if Trump had been caught saying such a thing.
The Truth Fairy
Mar 13

MEDIA BLIZZARD: BAD THERAPY Book Launch

Hits from the first two weeks
Dear Reader, As you might have heard, BAD THERAPY: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up, hit #1 in all books on Amazon this week — thanks largely to all of you. Thank you! Of course, this surprise endorsement from Elon Musk didn’t hurt:
Abigail Shrier ∙ 252 LIKES
David
8d
As a mental health counselor that is harsh and judgmental person when it comes to anything said about my profession. I agree with 90% of the book. Thats high praise :)
People need to make sure their therapist isn’t insane.
Kristi
8d
I listened to both podcasts with Jordan Peterson and Joe Rogan. Rogan is a much better listener and asks more thoughtful questions (in my opinion). Excited to read the book. I loved your first book.
As an almost 60 year old ex-teacher, mother of 3 and grandmother of 2 I agree with all you are saying. Now to help my Gen Z/ Millennial daughter-in-laws and sons make the time to read the book and listen. They already had tried to label my 2 year old grandson and were taking him to “therapy” for what a therapists claimed was “OT” because of his mother having Covid when she was pregnant with him. 🙄 After 6 weeks of them being in our home through the holidays last Nov/Dec I finally just had to say, “This little boy is a normal 2 year old who needs boundaries and authority in his life. He’s trying to be the boss and you are letting him. “ It is ridiculous that there are therapists out there labeling kids and teaching them at 2 to say “they feel sad”, instead of obeying the house rules. The therapist encouraged rolling on balls and stretching exercises to help him learn how to obey. What the heck? This gentle parenting/therapy excuse is out of control!!
Hope the truths in your book will be heeded! My daughter who is a senior in college told me last week she needed to go with her friend to the post office to mail a package because her friend had too much anxiety and was afraid to go to the post office alone. What in the world?? The fragile minds of most teens and early 20’s is astounding. Our daughter studied abroad her senior year of high school. However, I don’t think many of her college friends couldn’t do that now as young adults.
Astral Codex Ten
Mar 15

In Partial Grudging Defense Of Some Aspects Of Therapy Culture

...
Scott Alexander ∙ 149 LIKES
Ethan
6d
I wonder to what extent asexuality and aromanticism can be explained by preference alexithymia for sexual and relationship partners, respectively. I don't think all; it's plausible to have no strong desire for any kind of sex or relationship, just like some people don't enjoy food at all as much as others. On the other hand, exploring different types of sex and relationships requires much more effort and risk than trying different foods, and if you don't realize what you're missing out on, you might never do much exploring.
Ivan Fyodorovich
5d
Is there a word for people who understand their moods but don't understand the reason behind them very well? Like the difference between:
"I'm angry because Fred is a stupid moron coming to my office to waste my time" vs.
"I'm angry because a work task went badly, a meeting ran long, I'm hungry, and I thought I was about to have lunch but now Fred has come to my office to talk to me. Fred isn't doing anything wrong but I feel angry at him for other reasons."
The second guy is much much more likely to be nice to Fred and to control and understand his anger. He might tell Fred to come back after lunch instead of getting in a fight. It's not implausible to me that therapy could help turn person 1 into person 2, or help with a more continuous case where someone is generally unhappy or angry because of something in their lives they hadn't really thought about.
Jim Palmer's Substack
Mar 15

Week in Review (3/11-3/15)

Facing Death, Christian Nationalism, Facebook Fiascos and the Longest Crossword Puzzle Answer Ever
And so the week of 3/11/24 draws to a close. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times (JK). Gratitude and Death
Jim Palmer ∙ 9 LIKES
Marlene Drew
3d
Very grateful for your articles and insight
5 Big Ideas by Jen Hitze
Mar 16

Generations, Greed, and a Remedy

Environmental Inheritance, Generational Trauma, Breaking the Cycle, Steps To Faith, Greed
I. Environmental Inheritance The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Folk wisdom The older we get, the more we recognize our parents’ qualities mirrored in our own behavior. During our younger, more rebellious years, we may go to great lengths to differentiate ourselves from them, striving to be everything they
Jen Hitze ∙ 134 LIKES
Dee Rambeau
4d
“But like alcoholism, greed is yet another coping mechanism for the spiritually impoverished.”
Truth.
Oighrig
4d
As usual, another great piece. I will be sharing this with family members I think will actually take the time to listen to it.
That being said, I have one notable bone of contention. You say we inherit two types of traits from our parents, Good and Bad. I find this particular phrasing somewhat reductive. Not all traits have a value of "Good* or "Bad" (Eye color is the first example that comes to mind, but there are plenty of others, at least in my view.)
The Corbett Report
Mar 10

The Climate Death Cult's Mask is Slipping

by James Corbett corbettreport.com March 10, 2024 Have you heard the latest nonsense from the climate cultists? No, I'm not talking about recycling human hair to change the weather. And I'm not talking about the hot new fad of defacing works of art (and
The Corbett Report ∙ 270 LIKES

Related Mental Health Substacks

The Art of Noticing
By Rob Walker
Noahpinion
By Noah Smith
Astral Codex Ten
By Scott Alexander
Second Opinion
By Christina Farr
The Truth Fairy
By Abigail Shrier
The Free Press
By Bari Weiss
Mental(izing) Health
By Elliot Jurist
Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
By Dr. Joseph Mercola
House Inhabit
By Jessica Reed Kraus
The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump
By Mary L Trump
The Lost Arrow
By Orlando
The Corbett Report
The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee
Forward Nebraska
Are You Okay?
By Dr. Lucy McBride
After Babel
By Jon Haidt
5 Big Ideas by Jen Hitze
Black Girl Perfume Club
By Taylyn Washington-Harmon
Radically Genuine
By Dr. Roger McFillin
As I Was Saying with Poorna Bell
Best Mom Never by Jen Butler
Your One Wild and Poetically Imperfect Life (ThePoetrySalon)
By Tresha Faye Haefner
Jim Palmer's Substack

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from GhostGet startedGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assets
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice
0