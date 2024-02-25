AMERICA, LOVE IT OR LEAVE!
Our Democracy, our Freedoms, and the soul of our Country are all on the line in November!
President Biden’s State of the Union address was very inspiring to me, and I hope, very inspiring to most of my fellow Americans. Joe Biden has been the President for all Americans not just the Americans who agree with him! He brought with him the true grit of a leader who truly cares about the people, the country and the world. And, his greatest characteristic, he is Humble and Kind. Something his predecessor NEVER HAD & NEVER WILL HAVE!
His predecessor is a dictator wannabe who, like an AR-15 with a bump stock, shoots down our country, our institutions, and his “best people” who finally wake up and turn against him, every chance he gets! He praises dictators who he admires and is envious of. He just entertained Victor Orbán @ Mar a Lago!
Does anyone really believe he wants to close the borders after telling his Republican party, do not vote for that bipartisan border bill because I want to run on it for my campaign! Did anyone believe it when Trump said he and his party will repeal Obamacare and replace it with my healthcare bill that will be much better!
Michael Cohen, who worked for Trump for over 10 years said that before Trump became president, he didn’t really want the job. It was only going to be an infomercial for adding more populism and of course more money! Michael also said if he loses to Biden in 2020 he will never concede! Very few people believed Trump would be that bold and ruthless.
Personally I am baffled that there are so many Americans who look at this insurrectionist and think, yep he’s my guy!