Top 25 Microsoft Articles on Substack

Latest Microsoft Articles

Whitepaper.mx
Feb 25

Microsoft

Sobre la empresa más grande del mundo
Presentado por
21 LIKES
Patricio
Feb 26
Hola, en la primer gráfica su cuarto punto le falta la c a mercado y también la primera de 3 gráficas de segmento de mercado su título dice "Segmento" :)
Lenny's Newsletter
Mar 17

The happiness and pain of product management | Noam Lovinsky (Grammarly, Facebook, YouTube, Thumbtack)

Brought to you by: • Whimsical—The iterative product workspace • Vanta—Automate compliance. Simplify security. • LinkedIn Ads—Reach professionals and drive results for your business — Noam Lovinsky has had a distinguished career in product, leaving an indelible mark at Facebook, YouTube, Thumbtack, and currently as the chief product officer at Grammarly. At Facebook, Noam helped establish the New Product Experimentation team; at Thumbtack, he was chief product officer; and at YouTube, he was one of the early product leaders overseeing the consumer experience. In our conversation, we discuss:
Lenny Rachitsky ∙ 30 LIKES
Colin Brown
3d
Thanks Noam and Lenny what a gem of an episode. Very in-line with Noam's character to be very understated but delivering such value. So many takeaways my favourites: talent density of his first team, doing what is best for the business / team without self interest, growth masks many problems, that without the struggle the company won't achieve its best, the context and passion of Grammarly / Ukraine team! Also huge kudos to Noam's wife and her book with Tony!
Who is Robert Malone
Mar 15

How Did American Capitalism Mutate Into American Corporatism?

The de facto state actors.
By Jeffrey A. Tucker In the 1990s and for years into our century, it was common to ridicule the government for being technologically backwards. We were all gaining access to fabulous things, including webs, apps, search tools, and social media. But governments at all levels were stuck in the past using IBM mainframes and large floppy disks. We had a grea…
Robert W Malone MD, MS ∙ 464 LIKES
Dorothy Unleashed
5d
Another excellent article by Jeffrey Tucker. I read you on the Epoch Times and your thoughts give me hope every time. Not in the Pollyanna sort of way, like there’s a change coming right around the corner. Because it’s not. You don’t have to be Edgar Cayce to see the foreseeable future isn’t what the average person wants. That’s what censorship is for: so the ones who benefit from the current system can stop hearing how badly they suck. (Can we please stop using the E word to describe them? Financially privileged yes, but to actually refer to them as superior? Puhleeze!) The hope comes from Jeffrey Tucker’s writings on really awakening to the full magilla of what has happened. For most of my anarcho-libertarian life, I hoped everyone would stop voting. I wanted a general strike. A vote of no confidence. I gave up entirely on normies because like, who would want to be normal (aka fit in) THIS society? You might not have seen it then but trust me, plenty did. Why validate it? Seriously. Stone me, go ahead. Everybody must get stoned. Look where your voting got you. It got me here too. And if you think that’s because “them darn liberals”, I hope some of the rocks coming your way finally do wake you up. THIS is the awakening I mean. Validating any of it is to be in the Matrix. Sure. I will be voting, “just in case”, but nothing will change enough anyhow. I just do kt now because it really doesn’t matter anymore, paradox intended. It is me using my voice. I don’t expect it to matter but if I don’t I will feel like more of a chump than I would doing it. Make sense? Alrighty then. Mr. Tucker wrote a piece for the ET this month I highly recommend. He also understands the labels we use to describe ourselves are bankrupt and can only limit ourselves. The clarity of JT’s message gives me hope that more will be awakened to the bottom line. Not until we have clarity about the underlying problems can we develop the intellectual and practical capacity to respond effectively. clhttps://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/now-they-are-targeting-the-amish-5598468
Bruce Miller
5d
Face it. American business sucks. They make crappy products. Have abysmal customer service. And are run by rent seeking apparatchiks who excel only at feathering their own nests Even worse, there is a revolving door between corporate America and American bureaucracy and the Deep State actors are well compensated for helping corporate officers (Not shareholders). We no longer have free enterprise. We have managed competition with a few players and the Deep State both making the rules and calling balls and strikes. This is NOT America and anyone who thinks it is has been willfully deluded. The only way to cleanse this foul Augean Stable is to enact term limits, lobbying restrictions and an air tight rule on anyone in government going to work for the private sector for several years. For starters. And add to that new tax rules to rein in the plutocrats.
Robert Reich
Mar 11

The Case for Nauseous Optimism

Be concerned, but don’t despair
Friends, I chose the word nauseous over cautious because my stomach is churning at the very possibility Trump could get a second term. But I don’t believe that will happen. The progressive forces in America are overtaking the regressive. I’m not paying attention to polls. It’s way too early to worry about them. Most of the public hasn’t even focused on t…
Robert Reich ∙ 2083 LIKES
Keith Olson
Mar 11
AMERICA, LOVE IT OR LEAVE!
Our Democracy, our Freedoms, and the soul of our Country are all on the line in November!
President Biden’s State of the Union address was very inspiring to me, and I hope, very inspiring to most of my fellow Americans. Joe Biden has been the President for all Americans not just the Americans who agree with him! He brought with him the true grit of a leader who truly cares about the people, the country and the world. And, his greatest characteristic, he is Humble and Kind. Something his predecessor NEVER HAD & NEVER WILL HAVE!
His predecessor is a dictator wannabe who, like an AR-15 with a bump stock, shoots down our country, our institutions, and his “best people” who finally wake up and turn against him, every chance he gets! He praises dictators who he admires and is envious of. He just entertained Victor Orbán @ Mar a Lago!
Does anyone really believe he wants to close the borders after telling his Republican party, do not vote for that bipartisan border bill because I want to run on it for my campaign! Did anyone believe it when Trump said he and his party will repeal Obamacare and replace it with my healthcare bill that will be much better!
Michael Cohen, who worked for Trump for over 10 years said that before Trump became president, he didn’t really want the job. It was only going to be an infomercial for adding more populism and of course more money! Michael also said if he loses to Biden in 2020 he will never concede! Very few people believed Trump would be that bold and ruthless.
Personally I am baffled that there are so many Americans who look at this insurrectionist and think, yep he’s my guy!
Jan Churchwell
Mar 11
Good stuff, Mr. Reich -- comprehensive, thorough, punching. Thanks. I'm not able to think seriously of TFG in the WH again. What I really hope for is that during my lifetime (I'm older than you) I will no longer have to see his name in print daily or mute the news because some editor thinks he said something I should hear. I want him gone from the nat'l stage and gone from my consciousness. I'll celebrate the day he's no longer considered good copy by MSM.
Glenn’s Substack
Mar 17

Sorting for Stupidity?

Thoughts on the state of the federal government.
Is the federal government sorting for stupidity? I had this thought when I was out for beers with an old friend, who’s a former Senior Executive Service bureaucrat with the federal government. He was remarking that in the old days of Washington, say up through the 1960s or maybe the 1970s, being a senior federal bureaucrat was a plum job, and often even…
Glenn Harlan Reynolds ∙ 182 LIKES
Ivanhoe Martin
4d
For a fine example look no further than the chief executive of the federal government. Too dumb to succeed in the private sector, he spent 40 years in DC government being wrong about everything. And to be able to afford the nice cars and fine restaurants, he resorted to corruption, which is probably a not-uncommon and underreported phenomenon.
X7C00
4d
It takes a lot of people to write a 3000 page bill that no one reads. It sounds like a soul destroying life. No wonder they went bat shit when Trump suggested some of these departments move closer to the people they are supposed to help. How are they supposed to find a proper mate in a backwater city destroyed by their policies.
How They Make Money
Mar 15

☁️ Oracle: Cloud & AI Focus

And why a TikTok US ban could impact revenue
Greetings from San Francisco! 👋🏼 Over 95,000 How They Make Money subscribers turn to us weekly for business and investment insights. Glad you're here.
App Economy Insights ∙ 20 LIKES
Sweary History with James Fell
Mar 12

Paying a Billionaire for a Divorce

How I doubled my Substack with only two Facebook ads
“You have three words to tell your eighteen-year-old self. What do you say?” I saw that meme on Facebook. I turned eighteen in 1986. The three words would be “Buy Microsoft.” And since I know that Microsoft is one word, I’d use my full allotment by adding “Lots.”
James Fell ∙ 161 LIKES
James Fell
Mar 12
So today I learned an interesting technical lesson. That "secret message" didn't go out in the email, at least not to me. I hit send to everyone, and waited. And waited. Usually the emails arrive very quickly, but not always. After a few minutes I said fuck it and deleted the secret message and updated the post. Then mere moments later my email comes in and ... no fucking secret message!
The fuck? Anyway, it seemed to wait until the last moment when I saved the updated version then sent. Whatever. Next time I want to do that I guess I need to wait until I actually get the stupid email.
If you missed it, here it is:
Hi. It’s Mr. Italics again. If you were around last time, you’ll recall that this part only goes out in the email, then gets immediately deleted for the permanent post. It’s basically a heads up that there are folks with Substack pages who follow me and can benefit from this bit of hard-learned marketing knowledge I have to impart. Anyfuckingway, if you have zero interesting in learning some marketing shit, specifically of the variety that involves using Facebook ads to grow an email list, then skip this fucker. I’ll send ya some cool history shit that you actually signed up for soon. Promise.
Franky Edder
Mar 12
"Wisdom that comes late is better than coming never."
Old Pennsylvania Dutch saying: "We get too soon old and too late smart."
How They Pronounce it: "Vee gits too soon oldt und too late shmardt."
Did you know that the word Zuck is an all purpose Eastern European cuss word. Go ahead, shout it out. It'll scare most small animals and nosey neighbors.
Libs of TikTok
Feb 23

DAILY BRIEFING: "Liberal White Women, Microsoft Discrimination, Non-Binary Pedo, and More!"

Angry liberal white women scream like animals, Microsoft caught paying whites less, non-binary trans activist arrested for child porn, and Oklahoma councilor meltdown over LoTT.
ANGRY LIBERAL WHITE WOMEN PERFORM CULT-LIKE PROTEST CHANTS Watch as a crowd of liberal white women yell, howl, and chant in a cult-like manner. MICROSOFT DIVERSITY REPORT REVEALS PAY DISCRIMINATION AGAINST WHITES
Libs of TikTok ∙ 151 LIKES
Fullname McNameface
Mar 1
Also, can't you say your pronouns on Twitter are the exact opposite of whatever TayTay uses for you? So by their own rule they'd either have to limit all of TayTay's tweets about you, OR call yours less valid?
Fullname McNameface
Feb 28
Why do your Twitter people get the chance at a signed shirt but we don't?
Future Media
Mar 8

Tim Cook has become tech's Tin Man, and paralysed by change

Apple always has an extraordinary gadget locked away in some secret lab, but not this time, and Microsoft is leaving them $350 billion behind...
Hundreds of new subscribers have poured into our community in the past 48 hours after my post on Meta's divorce from the media bargaining code hit a nerve worldwide. New members have signed up from The New York Times, the UK's Financial Times, as well as Nova, SBS, Optus, and Austrade in Australia. There were more from Agence France Presse, Amazon, Micro…
Ricky Sutton ∙ 7 LIKES
Garrison Keillor and Friends
Mar 16

The winter blues has got me bad, mama

Podcast 40 - "We need to commemorate heroic acts of invention and creativity that have improved our lives vastly over those of our ancestors."
We need to commemorate heroic acts of invention and creativity that have improved our lives vastly over those of our ancestors. I see that Microsoft has a little museum at its campus in Redmond, WA, and there are various rock and roll museums. I’ve googled around for a museum celebrating the first successful open-heart surgical operation, which took pla…
Garrison Keillor ∙ 76 LIKES
William Kramer
4d
This seems familiar. Perhaps a repeat or a mistaken link?
Professor John Amaral
4d
Garrison, I love you but you're wrong. This country has never been so close to civil war again and needs its reminders of that terrible time. If it takes a few acres to do that, so be it. If it goes the way you describe, 'Bill' will soon be farming crickets on former Federal land and lockstep media will be force-feeding us beliefs that it's beneficial to eat them.
How They Make Money
Mar 8

🦅 CrowdStrike: AI-Powered Security

This cybersecurity giant is on track for a $100 billion market cap
Greetings from San Francisco! 👋🏼 Over 93,000 How They Make Money subscribers turn to us weekly for business and investment insights. Glad you're here.
App Economy Insights ∙ 43 LIKES
ColoradoWealthManagementFund
Mar 11
Seeing your success on this platform is inspiring. You put together great articles, great graphics, and the followers keep rolling in. Way to go!
AI Recapped
2d
Cloudflare have always intrigued me as a company having seen advertisements for their platform but not quite understanding what they did. This breakdown was great!
Elena's Growth Scoop
Mar 13

The Trap of Tying Your Identity to Your Job Title.

Yet, do you feel judged by the title you hold? I did...
This post is brought to you by SIDEBAR: Sidebar helps you find a community of leaders that supercharge your professional growth. It's better together -
Elena Verna ∙ 64 LIKES
Katya Fuentes
7d
I also feel this insane pressure here in Silicon Valley. The first question you're asked is 'what do you do for work?', which then determines how important you are. Unfortunately, I do that too.
There is also this version of it in the startup community: 'what did you ship this weekend?' or 'where is your MRR at'? That signifies whether you're 'cracked' (a talent with insane caliber and rigor, ready to do whatever it takes to make it work).
This world sucks you in. It's exciting. But it's also weird, coming from a very simple upbringing in Ukraine, digging dirt, and climbing garages, to now all this :)
Thanks for sharing your experience and what you've observed. I get into this trap every single time and this is my reminder to take a minute to think who I am truly and what actually matters. Huge respect to you for making the move to a quieter place, so your kids can have a childhood.
Deanna
7d
LOVE! All of the "ex-whatevah" feels so sad to me when I see it. From my LI profile you know what I do, why I love it and why I excel in it, and that's all you need to know. Although, I do like that my company has given a hat tip to the 25 years of experience I have in my discipline with a "Principle" in front of my title, so maybe I'm a bit of a hypocrite.
Investing 101
Mar 2

The Age of Incumbents

Distribution + Data Become Concentration Functions
This is a weekly newsletter about the art and science of building and investing in tech companies. To receive Investing 101 in your inbox each week, subscribe here:
Kyle Harrison ∙ 29 LIKES
Eugene O
Mar 4
This is a brilliant piece. I wrote something similar last summer https://open.substack.com/pub/eugeneo/p/is-the-future-of-ai-all-in-the-hands?r=1vbjni&utm_medium=ios and this expounds on my thesis ten fold. Great work.
Game File
Mar 11

Interview: CD Projekt RED has learned its lessons for the next Cyberpunk

Plus: America's newest, biggest video game union, and Nintendo's 2024 calendar mystery
Game director Gabe Amatangelo believes his team at CD Projekt RED can repeat what the studio did on Cyberpunk 2077. He’s not talking about the bad part. Not the disastrous 2020 launch that produced a heavily hyped game (13 million copies sold in 10 days
Stephen Totilo ∙ 24 LIKES
Many Such Cases
Mar 5

It's Obviously the Phones

When it comes to loneliness, the decline in sex and our increasingly depressed culture, phones are an obvious culprit. What good is it to deny that?
A year ago, I published an opinion essay for the New York Times that changed the trajectory of my career. It was about how fewer Americans are having sex, across nearly every demographic. For any of the usual caveats — wealth, age, orientation —the data almost always highlighted that previous generations in the same circumstances were having more sex th…
Magdalene J. Taylor ∙ 1387 LIKES
Lucas Johnson
Mar 8
The screens ensured that day and night, people hear about “statistics proving that people today had more food, more clothes, better houses, better recreations—that they lived longer, worked shorter hours, were bigger, healthier, stronger, happier, more intelligent, better educated, than the people of fifty years ago.” - This was something that I read from a 1984 book analysis on the telescreen. I’ve been saying since 2018 ish, something is off. Perhaps it’s been longer, maybe it was more subtle I just didn’t acknowledge. The kids aren’t all right…
Dominic Barbato
Mar 5
The "people have said this about all media in the past" stuff bothers me because unique among all of them the Smart Phone made it easier to access social media and make a virtual reconstruction of "hanging out". Reading a book does not simulate the experience of having a conversation with a group of friends, nor does TV really. The phone does.
All Things Politics
Mar 16

Exposing the DNC Plan to Rig the 2024 Election - Former WA State Democrat Operative Blows the Whistle on Dems

Educate. Advocate. Mitigate. Activate!
David Spring is a former leader of the Washington State Democratic Party. He was the East King County Representative to the King County Central Committee and Training Advisor for King County Democrats - where he taught hundreds of volunteers how to run political campaigns using the Democratic Database called Votebuilder.
Bill Bruch ∙ 42 LIKES
Gayle Baker
4d
Bill, your best post yet! Absolutely gut wrenching to realize how bad the fraud is and it's as bad as it gets in Washington State! Thank you for your (and Mr. Spring's) courage in exposing the truth behind Election Fraud.
Mike McBride on M365
Mar 11

M365 News for March

Microsoft = All in on Copilot Everywhere
I’ve been asked to test Copilot at work, so maybe it’s just because I’ve been paying more attention, but it sure seems like new Copilot features or information is coming out every day. Regarding tracking news about M365 this month, I suspect some of it is getting drowned out by Copilot.
Mike McBride
Popular Information
Mar 7

How millions in corporate cash could help a radical conspiracy theorist become governor

On Tuesday, Mark Robinson (R) won the Republican nomination for Governor of North Carolina. Robinson, currently North Carolina's lieutenant governor, is one of the most radical gubernatorial n…
Judd Legum, Tesnim Zekeria, and Rebecca Crosby ∙ 496 LIKES
Tom Quigley
Mar 7
Corporate hypocrisy reigns!
Thanks for bringing this to light.
The same corporate hypocrisy happened in Germany as Hitler came to power; I worry we are Weimar America. Vote in November.
VALERIE MELUSKEY
Mar 7
Educating our voting public about the truth that Mark Robinson endangers on all issues is a challenge that both sides must take on. If we are to be a sane country that stands for true freedom, Robinson must be fully revealed as a dumb fool and a danger to anyone his life touches. You, Judd, Tesnim, and Rebecca are doing exactly what needs to be done. I would like to hear and see famous black people with big voices weigh in and stand up with their talents.
We can't really be headed to having our country destroyed by the increasingly babbling incoherence of Trump, and other unbalanced and angry people who want to run for office so that they can control large groups of witless sheep! Or, ???
The Transcript
Mar 11

Well Above Neutral

Interest rates right now are into restrictive territory
Summary: The consumer remains a source of strength for the economy and sentiment has gotten much better than it was 6 months ago. Meanwhile, the Fed appears to be winning its war against inflation and signaled that it doesn’t need to see inflation settle at 2% to start raising rates because current monetary policy is well above a neutral level. In Techn…
The Transcript ∙ 16 LIKES
what's the DILL?
4d
The Federal Reserve does not plan on ever cutting Interest Rates. Here's why:
The Truth about Interest Rates & The Future of America
BY: what's the DILL?
Marcus on AI
Mar 12

The ROI on GenAI might not be so great, after all

Anyone remember this piece? We are starting to see some signs in that direction. The WSJ recently reported that Microsoft Copilot was perhaps underwhelming some customers. Today Stephanie Palazzolo The Information asked: A longer story there (that she pointed to in the above)) was
Gary Marcus ∙ 61 LIKES
digitaurus
8d
The average AI CEO has the greatest motivation to keep the hype train going for as long as possible. “So powerful it could destroy the world” is a bit more of a head turner than “pretty useful for summarising meeting notes”.
Art Keller
8d
Is the big dose of hopium the AI orgs huffed when they realized how much improvement could be had by pouring training data into LLMs is starting to wear off? Now they've got very expensive models to run and operate, a weak biz case, and no way to fix hallucinations. Absent another major breakthrough-something as significant as the advancement they got from scaling up LLMs- or a major use case for LLMs AI-investors are going to feel burned. AI companies probably have until late 2024-2025 to prove utility in a serious way. If not-investment dries up very signifcantly- it probably won't go back to the post-Minsky "AI winter." But it may get a rather frosty.
News Items
Mar 1

Matt Murray's Week in Review.

By Matt Murray, former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal.
We're pleased to announce that Matt Murray, former executive editor of The Wall Street Journal, has joined News Items as a contributing editor. Matt will be doing a regular Friday feature, in the News Items format, that aggregates the most interesting and/or important stories of the week from the world of business and finance. He may also contribute "columns" about specific business or financial "news." We're giving him an "out" on that, in case he decides he doesn't want to column-write. We're hoping that he does.
John Ellis ∙ 31 LIKES
Charles M.
Mar 1
This is very good. A solid addition to an already-valuable offering.
Michael Pakaluk
Mar 1
It is very cool to see Matt Murray here in the John Ellis News Items.
Productify by Bandan
Mar 10

🔣AI Models, Product-Market Fit and Culture

Just like the data on which models are trained are not perfect and probably highly biased, the users that utilize these models are also not perfect and have human-biases.
… and we thought AI models only ate data-sets for breakfast, but that is becoming less true as we see AI models now having a personality of their own influenced by the beliefs and values of the compa…
Bandan Jot Singh ∙ 21 LIKES
Fearless Culture – Reimagining Work
Mar 17

How to Neutralize Proximity Bias and Create a Fairer Hybrid Workplace

Remote and hybrid employees are treated as second-class citizens by leaders simply because they’re not as visible
The future of work is flexible, and it's already here. No matter what some leaders claim, the hybrid workplace is here to stay. Unfortunately, employees are often caught between this new reality and outdated beliefs. By favoring those who are physically present, leaders end up treating remote workers as second-class citizens.
Gustavo Razzetti ∙ 7 LIKES
Tomé
3d
What a outstanding text! Thank you for your share!

